Washington talking with Hawks about John Collins?

League sources tell me Sheppard has held numerous conversations with the Atlanta Hawks regarding disgruntled forward John Collins. Collins, 24, recently went on record with frustrations regarding his role in the Hawks offense.
Source: Quinton Mayo @ May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks blow out the undermanned Pacers, 133-112.
They move to 26-28.
Trae Young: 34 pts, 11 ast
John Collins: 20 pts
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl
Kevin Huerter: 12 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 1 blk – 9:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: ATL 76, #Pacers 50
Lance Stephenson leads Indiana with 12.
Tray Young and John Collins have 19 and 18, respectively. Hawks have 22 assists on 29 baskets. – 8:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the extremely shorthanded Pacers 76-50 at halftime.
John Collins: 18 points, 3 reb
Trae Young: 19 pts, 8 ast – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hawks soaring past the Pacers, up 76-50 at half. Lance leads the Pacers with 15-5-4. Trae Young has 19, John Collins with 18. – 8:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the Pacers 40-22 after the first quarter.
John Collins has a team-high 13 points; Trae Young already has 7 assists.
After some 3-point shooting struggles the past two losses, Hawks went 7-9 from 3 in that first quarter (77.8%). – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When the veterans in attendance were thanked for their service, John Collins ran over to hug his mom. – 7:59 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Another game, another clean play by John Collins called a foul by @NBAOfficial – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Right before tip, John Collins runs over to the Pacer bench to dap up Lloyd Pierce. – 7:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Indiana:
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is available.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is out.
Lou is getting a warmup in, however. pic.twitter.com/mFxxYeNv6e – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins and Danilo Gallinari are available for tonight’s game. Lou Williams is out. – 6:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins said it’s natural for players to be uneasy this time of year:
“Names are being waved around and stuff while we’re trying to win and still be a camaraderous team.” – 12:56 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Chouinard: John Collins: “For me, it doesn’t really bother me. For me personally, I’ve had a very fun time in the media when it comes around this time … I’ve got thick skin.” Later, he added, “I can’t express how much I want to be here more.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 8, 2022
That changed on Friday, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst let out an interesting tidbit on The Hoop Collective podcast. “I hear the Mavs are calling the Kings,” said Windhorst. “They are (also) interested in Marcus Smart and John Collins, but it’s nothing I’d call Woj about (yet).” -via Sports Illustrated / February 7, 2022