Blazers very interested in Jerami Grant?

Do they have another move in them? Some recent buzz around the NBA has the Blazers as one of the teams looking closely at Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Portland has sought a long, rangy forward who can defend and score to complement Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the longest time.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Blazers and Pistons continue to discuss a possible Jerami Grant trade, and @Michael Scotto listed Grant to Portland as one of the deals he could see happening prior to Thursday’s deadline: basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 12:06 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The likelihood of a Harden-for-Simmons blockbuster
🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?
🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Jake Fischer: open.spotify.com/episode/4XQNY3… – 5:57 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I wonder if Miami is gearing up to try and get someone like Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant using Duncan Robinson’s contract.
They now have the flexibility to trade their 2022 and 2023 first round picks. – 3:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in ‘Who says no?’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Portland Trail Blazers reportedly in talks with Detroit for Jerami Grant
sportando.basketball/en/portland-tr… – 3:39 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Zeke Nnaji is such a good, mobile defender though. His potential future as a combo Jerami Grant & his uncle Horace looks really enticing. Him getting more mins next year will be fun – Denver being able to afford him after his rookie deal is unlikely, so just get that ring first. – 9:39 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Having already moved Norm Powell and CJ McCollum, Portland is still engaged in conversations with Detroit on acquiring forward Jerami Grant, sources said. – 3:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards, Kings, Blazers show interest In trading for Jerami Grant
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-kin… – 5:36 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As we approach the trade deadline, @Adrian Wojnarowski reports on teams’ interests in Jerami Grant and CJ McCollum: pic.twitter.com/Kyu9pX3Ibx – 6:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Kings, Blazers, Wizards showing strongest trade interest in Pistons’ Jerami Grant
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Price must be right for #Pistons to deal Jerami Grant ahead of Thursday’s deadline: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… via @detroitnews – 9:36 AM
There are no plans to trade Damian Lillard, a source familiar with the situation told SI, and teams have stopped asking. But Portland knows it needs to show Lillard something. Buzz among NBA execs is that the Blazers will turn their attention to Pistons swingman Jerami Grant. Grant’s salary ($20 million) fits into the trade exception, he’s under contract for next season and a Lillard/Grant/Anfernee Simons trio on the perimeter is a decent foundation to build on. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
Myles Turner is expected to remain in Indiana past the deadline, a source with knowledge of the Pacers’ thinking told SI, though several teams have inquired about the springy center. (A Turner-Jerami Grant swap has been discussed.) Indiana figured out long ago the Sabonis-Turner frontcourt combo wasn’t working, and with Sabonis gone, the Pacers will likely go into next season with Turner anchoring the frontcourt. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
Losing out on the Sabonis sweepstakes may cause Sheppard to circle the block in desperation, but league sources tell me Pistons GM Troy Weaver is “totally fine with hanging on to Grant past the deadline and working towards some possible sign-and-trade scenarios in the offseason if needed.” -via May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter / February 9, 2022