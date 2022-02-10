Bucks vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) play against the Phoenix Suns (10-10) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 71, Phoenix Suns 87 (Q3 03:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🚨 DEANDRE AYTON POSTER ALERT! 🚨
WOW! WOW! WOW! pic.twitter.com/pRvLTintN9 – 11:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges having fun out there after hitting 3, but when Bucks got 3 on other end, Paul had words for him.
#Suns up 14. – 11:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton is winded, no question, but he has it going. So can he gut it out?
Just hit jump hook over Matthews. Giannis scores on other end. #Suns up 16. – 11:42 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Knee to the wallabies for Deandre Ayton. You always hate to see that. – 11:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
5⃣0⃣0⃣ career double-doubles for the Point God!
@Chris Paul becomes just the 4th guard in @NBA history to reach this milestone. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HLyJmCQaRo – 11:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chris Paul now has a double-double: 11 points, 13 assists. #Suns up 17. – 11:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Playoff Deandre Ayton is here, and you know he wanted to play well tonight after talking about how poorly he played against Giannis in last year’s Finals. He looks determined. Inspired.
Plenty of motivAYTON. – 11:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton lob finish with Giannis in the area code. Over the top. #Suns up 13. – 11:39 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
There’s healthy competitive angst between the Bucks and Suns as there should be after last year’s Finals. I would just like to acknowledge how cool it is that Phoenix and Milwaukee are two of the best teams in the league right now. Free of drama. Just damn good basketball teams. – 11:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeAndre Ayton just bumped Khris Middleton to Scottsdale and the #Suns center has 19 points and Phoenix leads 74-61 with 6:50 to go in the third. – 11:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Brook Lopez or Giannis defending Ayton has changed this matchup. Bucks have been switching everything and the Suns are punishing them for it through DA. That’s 19 points for him on 8-of-10 shooting. – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Middleton pulled the chair on Ayton, but Ayton kept balance and scored. Has 19 on 8-of-10.
#Suns up 13. Timeout with 6:50 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Giannis at 10 points on eight shot attempts. He will turn it up at some point here. Suns taking advantage with an 11-point lead. – 11:34 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
One of the more impressive assists of the season from Grayson Allen. pic.twitter.com/WzFT3MOTWO – 11:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and Bobby Portis were jostling in the paint. Foul on Portis. Portis gives Ayton a little something extra with his hands on him. Tech on Portis. Ayton just stood there and grinned – 11:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis had some things to say to Jae Crowder. The refs let him say it. #Bucks haven’t hit a shot yet in the third. – 11:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are a Devin Booker waking up away from pushing this lead. He’s 3-for-10 so far, 1-for-5 from 3 – 11:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is 0-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Bobby Portis is 0-for-2.
The pair had come in on fire from deep.
#Bucks trail to open the second half. – 11:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The official stat keepers took a turnover away from Lindell Wigginton. The #Bucks Big Three have 7 of their 8 giveaways. – 11:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 64 #Bucks 56 H
PHX: Ayton 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Paul 9 pts, 8 dimes, Booker 7 (3-of-9) Team: 53.2% FG (3-16 3s, 3 PFs)
MIL: Holiday 17 (3-3 on 3s), Middleton 12, Giannis 10 pts, 6 boards, 6 dimes. Team: 47.6% FG (7-19 3s)
Turnovers: Suns 3 (4 Bucks pts) Bucks 8 (11 Suns pts) – 11:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Three keys to that first half:
-Suns up 36-24 in points in the paint
-Suns up 9-4 in second-chance points
-17 assists to only 3 TOs – 11:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
For the first time since his back surgery, Bucks center Brook Lopez talked with reporters tonight in Phoenix.
Lopez went into detail about his surgery, what went into the decision, the type of back surgery, his recovery and how he handled it all mentally. theathletic.com/3124235/2022/0… – 11:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Just a real gritty half from the Suns. They shot 3-of-16 from 3 but still managed 64 points thanks to 17 assists, 36 points in the paint, 19 bench points and only three turnovers.
CP3 played 21 minutes. They want this one bad. – 11:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Suns lead the #Bucks 64-56 at the half in Phoenix. #Bucks three-point shooting cooled – they’re 7-for-19 now. – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 64, MIL 56
Ayton: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Reb
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-9 FG
Holiday: 17-3-3, 5-7 FG
Suns close 2Q on a 12-4 run – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When I saw Mikal Bridges go up and Grayson Allen in his path I blacked out in fear for a second.
Thankfully he is okay – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo kept the possession alive that led to Crowder 3. #Suns up 61-54 with 47.4 seconds left in half. – 11:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Suns pull down an offensive rebound = Jae Crowder three and they have their biggest lead of the game at 61-54. – 11:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ball movement! Biggest swing of the first half here led by the Point God – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This has lived up to the hype so far. #Suns up four as Paul scores. – 11:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jrue Holiday checks out with 17 points in the first half. He shot 36% in the Finals and is making up for it tonight. – 11:06 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I have nothing but respect for Chris Paul having absolutely no shame in being the annoying snitch that tries to get everyone else in trouble. Sticking with that level of pettiness for this long is elite work. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book will take a breather with those 3 fouls and 2:36 to go in the half. Suns need to close out the 2Q strong here – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Right now, Ayton has had the advantage inside of these switches.
Has 13 right now on 5-of-6 FGs, but will he stay aggressive and will #Suns continue to look for him to see if it’ll lead to a 26-point night?
Down two – 11:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Podcast breaking down the Torrey Craig trade, Jalen Smith, the new-look Pacers, and today’s practice is up: https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/kad20QDtuf – 11:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shades of the Finals where the Bucks’ offensive output allows the Suns to hang around despite a bit of a lull here the last couple minutes. – 11:01 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Khris Middleton’s baseline dribble to floater off the glass is one his most underrated moves. Just has excellent touch on what is a really difficult shot, usually under duress. – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Three fouls on Booker and he gets a technical. Ref that T’d him up was the furthest away from him which did not make much sense. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just picked up his 3rd foul with 6:37 left in the first half. And now he gets hit with a tech.
Officials, we are not here to see you. Thx. – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Devin Booker now picks up his third foul with 6:37 to go in the first half.
Booker then gets hit with a tech. – 10:58 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LET’S GO GIANNIS! If he scores 30 points against the Suns, I’ll win $200 on @PrizePicks! 👀🤞
Shout out to Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell and Kyrie Irving for doing their part! pic.twitter.com/3v0bH27ari – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Interesting. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and Bobby Portis on the court, the #Bucks are defending DeAndre Ayton with Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday. – 10:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A technical foul for Giannis from the bench after a Suns basket – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Giannis Antetokounmpo just got a technical foul on the bench for yelling at an official. Crowd liked that one – 10:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was hit with a tech while on the #Bucks bench – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns back to starting unit. Up one as Bridges scores.
Giannis picks up tech from the bench. – 10:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The challenge was unsuccessful: Bridges, Ayton, Crowder all have two (relatively) early fouls for the #Suns – 10:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I don’t think #Suns money guy is here…which is a little disappointing. – 10:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Suns are just 1-for-11 from behind the three-point line but lead the #Bucks 26-12 in paint scoring. – 10:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Suns are challenging Mikal Bridges’ second foul.
#Bucks lead 40-39. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Offensive foul called on Mikal Bridges, which the Suns are contesting Giannis pushed him in the back into the charge. Monty is challenging now – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A little delay on the call, but called a charge on Bridges.
#Suns coach’s challenge. – 10:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As part of the four-team trade with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings swapped the draft rights for David Michineau (to SAC) and Vanja Marinkovic (to LAC).
This was done to satisfy the “touch” rules in a multi-team trade. – 10:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns Gorilla creamed a “Bucks” fan with a kiddie pool full of pie and whipped cream during that last timeout pic.twitter.com/szhMqXUtF8 – 10:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Here’s a look at the updated NBA championship odds after today’s flurry of trades:
Suns, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
Nets, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
Warriors, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
76ers, +550 (15.4% implied chance) basketballnews.com/stories/after-… – 10:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Lindell Wigginton closed out the first quarter and started the second – Mike Budenholzer is challenging the foul called on the guard. – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Open roster spots around the NBA after the trade deadline (without 10-Day contracts counted):
Hawks – 1
Celtics – 5
Hornets – 1
Nuggets – 1
Pistons – 1
Heat – 2
Bucks – 3
Timberwolves – 1
Pelicans – 1
Knicks – 1
Magic – 1
76ers – 1
Raptors – 1
Jazz – 2
Wizards – 1 – 10:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mike Budenholzer is challenging that foul call on the Jae Crowder 3. Bucks were signaling he kicked the leg out – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo starts 2nd with Paul, Bridges, Johnson and Crowder.
Hits jump hook. #Suns down four. – 10:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
dying at the Suns crowd still doing that counting to ten during Giannis free throw thing and they can barely get to six. – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Bucks 34 #Suns 31 end of 1st.
Bucks 5-of-10 from 3. Suns 1-of-8. – 10:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Suns 34-31 after one in Phoenix. Milwaukee’s torrid shooting on this trip continues – 55% overall, 50% from three. – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIL 34, PHX 31
Ayton: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-8 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Holiday: 12 Pts, 3-4 FG – 10:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo went down hard with JaVale McGee – took a moment and got up with a bit of a wince and a hitch in his step.
He is taking his free throws, though. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis may have jammed his finger on that rebound he lost out of bounds. #Suns – 10:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Suns fans doing the free-throw countdown thing for Giannis again. Love it. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee turns down the 3, drives to the rim and puts up banker. #Suns down one. – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Before the game, Monty talked about the importance of keeping Giannis off the FT line after he got there 85 times in the Finals. That’s 2 fouls on Deandre Ayton now – 10:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The counting from Suns fans is back for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throws – 10:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Wesley Matthews has now passed former #Kings star Peja Stojaković for No. 23 all-time on the made three-pointers list. – 10:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton has now passed Eric Bledsoe for No. 11 on the all-time #Bucks three-point attempts list. – 10:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has 12 points and DeAndre Ayton has 10. #Suns & #Bucks are tied 25-25
Phoenix is shooting 61%, Milwaukee 56% – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We’ve got McGee/Ayton minutes to counter the big frontcourt for the Bucks – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Holiday got Booker on the Chris Paul rip through.
#Suns down two as Holiday has 12 already. Looking like Game 5 when he went off. – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Devin Booker picks up his second foul with 3:36 to go in the first quarter. #Bucks lead the #Suns 25-23. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
2 early fouls on Book after Jrue Holiday got him on the rip-through. Quite rude to do that in this house – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jrue Holiday just did the rip through in the bonus. Can’t remember an opposing player using Chris Paul’s trick like that in this building since he got here. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker forces turnover, saves ball, get its back, layup over Connaughton.
#Suns down two. – 10:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bucks/Suns I’m gonna have to watch again tonight, I can already tell lol – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Greg Monroe checks in.
Looks in great shape.
Ayton out, McGee in. #Suns up one. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are finding Deandre Ayton in the paint with the size mismatches. He’s got 8 points on 3-3 FG early on – 10:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews are the sixth/seventh men for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Out in the desert, the #Suns started with a 6-0 lead, but the #Bucks have come back to take a 12-11 lead as all but Bobby Portis have scored in the opening minutes. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges block on Holiday.
Bridges foul on Holiday.
#Suns down 12-11. Timeout PHX. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That Mikal Bridges foul call might be the softest I’ve seen all season. Man – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yeah, Jae Crowder is locked in tonight. Doing all the little things right so far – 10:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings jersey update following today’s trade:
Donte DiVincenzo will wear 0.
Trey Lyles will wear No. 41.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeAndre Ayton whistled for his first foul 38 seconds into this one. – 10:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Love what the Nets did.
Love what the 76ers did.
You’re kidding yourself if you think the Bucks aren’t still the best team in the East. – 10:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Almost certain the Suns will bring A+ intensity to start the game. Will be interesting to see how the Bucks respond. They’ll be ready for it. – 10:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
4-game win streak & counting for the Bucks.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/EyUpBVVbEI – 10:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As one might expect – a round of boos for the Milwaukee #Bucks as they took the court at the Footprint Center. – 9:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns pregame pep talk is absolutely out of control. These dudes crack me up. Guest appearance from Dario and Frank too! pic.twitter.com/0mEwBdzMmC – 9:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On the road trip, Giannis is averaging 33.7 points per game and shooting 68.1% overall and 66.7% from three.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/acK8nrZWdg – 9:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen (hip) is expected to play for the #Bucks tonight.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said there’s a chance George Hill doesn’t play next week and they give him next week + the all-star break. Added that decision has not been made. – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder warming up for tonight’s Finals rematch pic.twitter.com/YRRihAdz9b – 9:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You know what happened the last time we played. 😏
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/0zk97142VE – 9:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Nets rookie Cam Thomas leads all scorers w/ 18 pts so far tonight. Some irony there.
He was the 27th pick in the 2021 draft. The Wizards had the 22nd pick, but traded it to the Pacers for Aaron Holiday & Isaiah Todd. Today, Holiday was traded to the Suns for cash considerations. – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
My thoughts on the Suns’ good-but-not-great NBA Trade Deadline, updated with thoughts from Monty Williams on Torrey Craig, Aaron Holiday and Jalen Smith: bit.ly/3rIRKIZ – 9:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
While they might seem a lil wild in the moment, JaVale McGee works on the hook shots, floaters, 3s and such pregame pic.twitter.com/2w0pk3YmQq – 9:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Please welcome the 3x All-NBA Defensive First Team selection @Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee!!
🔗https://t.co/v1qG0CirwI pic.twitter.com/tJd9prOh41 – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Phoenix Suns have waived Abdel Nader and terminated the 10-Day contract for Justin Jackson.
These transactions were done to create roster spaces for the Suns deadline acquisitions. – 8:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Serge has the ability to move his feet and protect the rim.” pic.twitter.com/jUOIbZLBcZ – 8:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Trevor Booker honored in Littlejohn Coliseum — Duke vs. Clemson
(Former Wizard) pic.twitter.com/a3tCMAbQzf – 8:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OFFICIAL: We have acquired forward Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Torrey Craig and cash considerations.
Learn more » https://t.co/fX9Sqv0xGH pic.twitter.com/FgSgYSwSIi – 8:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Dolphins bring back popular ex-player to coach receivers, part ways with a defensive backs coach, book interview with former Hurricanes coach and watch their on-the-way-out 2021 play caller take another job: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
85 free throws in 6 games.
Monty Williams let it be known Giannis Antetokounmpo’s numbers in NBA Finals.
#Bucks vs. #Suns next. pic.twitter.com/sXLnjBdemZ – 8:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton getting to face Joel Embiid on Tuesday was a good test to face prior to Giannis tonight. Needs to restrict what he can for Giannis like he did with Embiid only taking 6 FTs – 8:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Welcome to The Valley, Aaron! 🏜️
#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/Q9vZFtJtq0 – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty described Aaron Holiday as a “tough, young guard” who can definitely help ease some of Chris Paul’s heavy minutes that he’s been logging lately. He also joked about how CP3 “hypnotizes” him every time he tries to sub him out – 8:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Welcome back to The Valley, @Torrey Craig! 🏜️
#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/kvoagVracN – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Torrey Craig, Aaron Holiday added, Jalen Smith traded. #Suns pic.twitter.com/N5tcNEdJZ3 – 8:22 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington make the trade with Phoenix official.
#ValleyProud | #DCAboveAll
Aaron Holiday 💰 Considerations – 8:21 PM
Washington make the trade with Phoenix official.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Thank you for being a part of The Valley, @Jalen Smith! pic.twitter.com/Nf07QX9yMs – 8:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns announce as part of their moves today that they have waived Abdel Nader – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s a tough day to release Jalen. You get emotionally tied to all these guys” – Monty Williams on the Suns trading Stix – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns officially announce they’ve waived Abdel Nader as part of the Aaron Holiday trade and released Justin Jackson as well – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ibaka owns career averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.
on.nba.com/34MbhPy – 8:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Thank you for being a part of The Valley, @Abdel Nader! pic.twitter.com/Fvj34EXWsL – 8:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📰 OFFICIAL: We’ve completed a trade with Phoenix, acquiring cash considerations in exchange for guard Aaron Holiday.
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 8:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s official.
@Serge Ibaka is a Buck. 😤 pic.twitter.com/QKx3B1ZZvh – 8:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There it is: The Clippers’ trade today is now official.
In addition to Hood and Ojeleye, the Clippers are receiving *drum roll* the draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially announce acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson: pic.twitter.com/OUmzQtpAuh – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings Acquire Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in Four-Team Deal
📝➡️ https://t.co/CL2byavEn1 pic.twitter.com/yTAJKiDNZo – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix Suns: Potential buyout candidates to keep an eye on – https://t.co/f961TLhxMh via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Lsc4K2C1Oy – 8:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings formally announce trade for Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. GM Monte McNair touts addition of shooting, defense and versatility. pic.twitter.com/PZ8UOol2Cf – 8:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings officially announce the trade to send Marvin Bagley as part of the four-team deal to land Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. As well as the release of Ramsey and Woodard. pic.twitter.com/aAMOhOyMD5 – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Curious if a certain #Bucks minority owner might shoot across town to see the #midrange in person # pic.twitter.com/3KNcvIO2FG – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Devin Booker and Chris Paul won’t be #NBAAllStar teammates in Cleveland azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Trade deadline over and Pacers cap sheet updated, to the best of my knowledge with new contracts.
-Updated Buddy Hield’s numbers
-Jalen Smith in, Torrey Craig out
$964k shy of luxury tax. Almost certainly safe now, even if bonuses are reached. pic.twitter.com/ADm2kABLB5 – 7:52 PM
Trade deadline over and Pacers cap sheet updated, to the best of my knowledge with new contracts.
-Updated Buddy Hield’s numbers
-Jalen Smith in, Torrey Craig out
$964k shy of luxury tax. Almost certainly safe now, even if bonuses are reached. pic.twitter.com/ADm2kABLB5 – 7:52 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
🩸… bigger than basketball 🙏🏼… @Donte DiVincenzo pic.twitter.com/h3oufW4ike – 7:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The Clippers traded Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, and while they ended up with the contracts of Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, there’s an expectation that the team will be active in the buyout market for further potential upgrades.
theathletic.com/3123535/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.
The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game Draft results: LeBron James takes Giannis Antetokounmpo first, James Harden picked last
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 7:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The teams are set.
@Devin Booker will represent Team Durant and @Chris Paul will represent Team LeBron at #NBAAllStar. – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris will suit up for #TeamDurant in the #NBAAllStar game!! pic.twitter.com/KuwTMqnb8s – 7:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Chris Paul about the All-Star Draft this morning at shootaround. He was part of the group in the player’s association that came up with the idea to make the game more engaging. He remembers when the draft wasn’t televised at first in the first year of doing it. 1/2 – 7:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
As they have often done with GM Jon Horst, the Bucks swung a midseason trade.
– What are the Bucks getting in Serge Ibaka?
– How does Ibaka fit with the Bucks?
– What happens when Brook Lopez returns?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns winning on the margins with Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday at the trade deadline, despite not hitting the Eric Gordon grand slam: bit.ly/3rIRKIZ – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden is the very last pick of the All-Star Draft. Kevin Durant passed on him for Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert.
LeBron and Barkley laughed knowing what was happening 😂 – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis was selected to join #TeamLeBron for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/G563jvWeUo – 7:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant passed on 76ers’ James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft seven times, selecting (in order) Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. Harden was left as the last pick. – 6:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
LeBron takes Chris Paul, which means it’s Devin Booker vs. CP3 & Monty Williams in the All-Star Game! – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
And LeBron James drafts Chris Paul yet again in the All-Star Game draft.
That’s Chris Paul and Monty Williams vs. Devin Booker – 6:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This means that Devin Booker will play AGAINST Monty Williams in the All-Star Game. That’ll be fun! – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD takes Devin Booker first in the All-Star draft among the reserves – 6:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is the first pick made in the draft for All-Star reserves. Big-time endorsement from Kevin Durant. – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns bring back Torrey Craig, trade Jalen Smith, add Aaron Holiday https://t.co/ENy3s5Ek07 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/UiWjXnkxYU – 6:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic, Giannis and Steph on the same team for the all star game. 🤌🤌🤌 – 6:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Team LeBron
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic – 6:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mildly interesting: LeBron has picked Giannis and Steph with the 1st and 3rd picks in back-to-back drafts. pic.twitter.com/7BXfGFyPpg – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Eric Walden @tribjazz
All-Star draft starters:
Team LeBron: Giannis
Team KD: Embiid
LB: Steph
KD: Morant
LB: DeRozan
KD: Tatum
LB: Jokic
KD: Trae
KD: Wiggins – 6:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I went through a handful of clips from last postseason to show the value Torrey Craig brings to the Suns and provided my thoughts on a great trade for Phoenix: arizonasports.com/story/3015096/… – 6:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The NBA trade deadline is over, but that means it’s officially buyout season. The Suns would have to make 2 cuts to bring someone in, but here are a few targets for them to consider on the buyout market: https://t.co/f961TLz8DP pic.twitter.com/zgruqkpW3e – 6:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers completed a third trade before the deadline, sending Torrey Craig back to the Suns, league sources told @FieldhouseFiles.
How it benefits everyone involved: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-trade… – 6:22 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rally The Valley tonight with the @FDSportsbook #ValleyProud rally towel! pic.twitter.com/5OWixAw8uM – 6:20 PM
Rally The Valley tonight with the @FDSportsbook #ValleyProud rally towel! pic.twitter.com/5OWixAw8uM – 6:20 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
New NBA Championship odds from @CaesarsSports, where to me the Bucks, Grizzlies and Nuggets seem like the best bets from a value perspective. pic.twitter.com/JIBGQiRXnU – 6:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 25.5 points in the 1st quarter?
📊 @betwayusa – 5:56 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame shots before tonight.
@Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/r5LwYO9xJI – 5:41 PM
Pregame shots before tonight.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Analysis: Why is #Suns sharpshooter Cam Johnson not in 3-point contest? (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Worst team in the West’: #Suns guard Cameron Payne takes shot at #Lakers on chat (w/full audio of call as Payne joins with 32 minutes left) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:18 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
I’m happy Jordan Nwora survived the trade deadline if for no other reason than I can imagine him doing this when Bud looks around the locker room trying to figure out who’s left from his bench wing rotation pic.twitter.com/4vVlbim10K – 5:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
29 career triple-doubles & counting for the Greek Freak.
🔢 @wilottery pic.twitter.com/ccKHei1RqV – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Talked with league sources about Abdel Nader. Was told they weren’t sure his status with #Suns.
With the reported trades, #Suns have 16 players, one more than 15-man roster. Ish Wainright is two-way, Justin Jackson 10-day. – 4:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I also loved what the Kings did today to get Donte DiVincenzo. Shooting has been down this year, but if that bounces back as he gets further away from his ankle injury, he’s the perfect kind of complementary piece for a Fox/Sabonis core. – 4:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns didn’t land Eric Gordon, but they still won the 2022 NBA trade deadline by operating on the margins. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what the Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday deals mean for Phoenix: https://t.co/tOvSyCu6Pj pic.twitter.com/FxWP5dAZ8s – 4:18 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
If you put Jazz and/or Memphis in there I get it. Can’t see Utah getting past Warriors/Suns and can’t see Grizzlies running table. – 4:00 PM
