Celtics trading Josh Richardson to San Antonio for Derrick White

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A source tells @celticsblog that Boston plans to take Derrick White into the Evan Fournier TPE. That will create a new TPE of $11.2M for Josh Richardson.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Cold, cold business. Derrick White, in addition to being a swell dude adored by everybody around him, was an absolute triumph for the Spurs’ scouting and development team.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
3 takeaways from Spurs’ 105-92 loss to Cavs:
It’s 3-point roller-coaster ride for Derrick White & Co.
Zach Collins throws caution to the wind with quick return to his physical style of play.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brian Robb: League sources tell MassLive that Celtics will take Derrick White into Evan Fournier TPE in this trade. They will also create a new TPE for Josh Richardson’s outgoing salary ($11.6 million) -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / February 10, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Per source the Celtics are also sending a 1st round pick to Spurs in Richardson/White deal. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / February 10, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Full trade, according to a league source: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick protected 1-4, for Derrick White. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / February 10, 2022