Clippers vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-29) play against the Dallas Mavericks (23-23) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 63, Dallas Mavericks 80 (Q3 05:53)
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I legit have not watched a single second of this Mavs-Clippers game until just sitting down for Jason Kidd’s challenge.
What have I missed? – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jason Kidd is challenging Luka Doncic’s foul on Reggie Jackson, and he’s gonna win it. Jackson was stripped clean. Kidd had a great look at the video before stopping the game. – 10:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 39 points. . . but he’s 4-8 on free-throws. If Mavericks weren’t ahead 80-63, maybe we’d quibble.
Nah, who are we kidding. Who’s going to quibble about a performance like this? – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Jason Kidd is challenging what would be Luka Doncic’s third foul. – 10:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic now up to 38 points on 19 shots. Mavericks have built a 72-59 lead early in the third. – 9:58 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I think a lot of this type of observation is born in the observer, rather than the observed, but …
Luka’s whole vibe seems lighter and more upbeat.
Of course, scoring 28 in a quarter could also cause that. – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back-to-back Doncic buckets.
The most endearing thing Doncic does is smile at these dudes… he’ll start to snap at a ref, but then he catches himself.
Anyway
Early Ty Lue timeout. Dallas up 72-57 with 8:37 left in third quarter. Getting close to dammit time. – 9:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That first half was Norman Powell’s first of the season where he went scoreless.
And he misses his first three attempts of the second half as well. – 9:51 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka ended up with the 2nd highest scoring quarter in team history with 28 pts in the 1Q tonight (Dirk 29 vs Utah, 11-3-09). His 32 pts in the 1H were 2 shy of the team record for pts in half. Dirk had 34 in the 2H of that same 2009 game vs Utah. 3Q coming up now on BSSW. – 9:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić finished the first half with 32 points, the highest scoring first half across the entire @NBA this season (31, Jayson Tatum).
Dončić is now the only Maverick with 3-or-more halves recording 30+ points since 1996-97, passing Michael Finley (2) and Dirk Nowitzki (2). pic.twitter.com/6OfPCUGdmx – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 12 PTS | 62.5 % FG | 66.7% 3FG
@Marcus Morris with a strong first half. pic.twitter.com/dSX4aYDsvf – 9:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So @Luka Doncic wanted us all to forget the days events by torching LAC for 28 pt 1st qtr & 32 pt half. Mavs lead 59-50. 28 pt qtr is 2nd highest scoring qtr in Mavs history (Dirk 29 in Nov 09). 32 in the half is 2nd to Dirk’s 34 in that same game. 2nd half soon. @theeagledallas – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Leading the way at the half 🔵🔵⚪️⚪️
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2E3xi91Xgb – 9:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban explains Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis trade to Wizards as ‘two for one’ at NBA deadline dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks get to halftime up 59-50. Luka cooled off with just four points in the second quarter, giving him 32 in the half. Dorian Finney-Smith is next on the Mavs in scoring with seven. – 9:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Quiet second quarter for Doncic: 4 points, 2 assists, no 3s.
But Dallas maintained control throughout first half whether it was all-Doncic or seldom-Doncic. It’s a 59-50 lead for Dallas, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll relinquish it with the rebound/TO advantage they have. – 9:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mavs 59, Luka 32, Clippers 50 | Half | Morris leads the Clips with 12 points, Mann has seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 14 productive minutes. – 9:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers held Luka to four points in second quarter. Luka has 32 points, four rebounds and three assists at the half. Clippers trail the Mavs 59-50 at halftime. Doncic – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not surprisingly, Doncic’s 7 3-pointers were the most in any quarter by a Maverick. – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers trail 59-50 at halftime to Dallas.
Luka went off, then did more damage in the second quarter setting up teammates. Clippers’ offense hasn’t fully clicked but it also hasn’t kept them out of this. – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The Mavericks franchise record for points in a half is 34 by some guy named @Dirk Nowitzki against Utah on 11/3-09. Doncic finished the half with 32.
Dirk still holds the franchise record for points in a quarter, 29, in that same game. Doncic scored 28 in tonight’s first quarter. – 9:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Full send for @Reggie Jackson. 🥽
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/3eCgSumXV0 – 9:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Anthony Gill not just scoring at will here, but doing it while taunting the Nets with interesting world history anecdotes.
Hope Porzingis is OK with coming off the bench.
#wahoowa – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers wanted Lauren Holtkamp to look at Kleber’s hard foul on Zubac… just to show, they don’t look at EVERY borderline foul – 9:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs can’t officially comment on the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but Mark Cuban did to @dallasnews:
“KP’s an incredible talent, but we needed that shooter and we needed another ball handler. … It was that simple”
Much more from Cuban’s perspective here: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:33 PM
Mavs can’t officially comment on the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but Mark Cuban did to @dallasnews:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Zubac clocked across the head by Maxi Kleber. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris wanted a review to look at a flagrant but there won’t be. Doncic with four points in the second quarter after his outburst to start this game. – 9:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
They celebrate “BoboCop” in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/Z6KnEJSQej – 9:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A sneak peak at the 3 PT contest. 👌 👀
📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/k3dQMyGA8S – 9:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Luka Doncic has made more 3s in one quarter (7) than James Harden did in his last 4 games (6). pic.twitter.com/FPHRwyIm5m – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic explodes for 28 first-quarter points against the Clippers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dallas took a 14-point lead, but you know. Clippers made back-to-back buckets.
Jason Kidd takes a pre-emptive timeout with Dallas lead cut to 50-41. 3:21 left in first half. – 9:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 9:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Danger sign for the Clippers that they didn’t take a deeper cut into their deficit during the minutes when Luka Doncic sat. – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so Clippers didn’t exactly make a run with Doncic sitting. This is some regular season defense for sure.
Dallas up 45-36 with 6:05 left in first half. – 9:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Six Clippers with one turnover so far.
Mavs with just five points off of ’em though. – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Doncic is back, scores to cut his deficit down to 34-30 Clippers – 9:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka has 28. There’s 7 minutes left in the first half in Dallas. Whoa. – 9:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We see you @Terance Mann with the tough take. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/SzUw1G5gdP – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Non-Luka Mavericks in first quarter:
8 points, 2/7 FGs, 0/2 3s, 2 assists, 0 turnovers – 9:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
here are all of the mavericks’ scoring plays in the 1st quarter, in order from start-to-finish:
Luka 3
Bullock FT
Powell FT
Luka 3
Luka 2
Luka 3
Luka 2
Luka 3
Luka 3
Luka FT
Burke 2
Luka AST Green 2
Luka 2
Luka 3
Luka 3
who is dallas playing, you ask?
the clippers. – 9:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka’s first quarter without Kristaps Porzingis:
— 28 PTS
— 10/13 FG
— 7/10 3P
That’s the most points scored by a player in a quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/4l72CinGjs – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard got on Ty Lue’s trust side in postseason with a Game 6 steal of Jalen Brunson.
Kennard just opened second quarter by taking the ball away from Brunson again. – 9:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić finished the first quarter of tonight’s game with 28 points on 10-13 shooting, including 7-10 from deep.
Per @Stathead, Dončić is only the 13th player since 1996-97 to record 18+ points in a quarter and the first since James Harden in November 2019. pic.twitter.com/5uJr3Xu7Y7 – 9:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka really saw all of Mavs world trying to keep up with trade news and said OK cool I’m gonna drop 100 – 9:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ummm… seems like Luka is happy with the Mavs moves today
He’s got 28 points. In the first quarter!!
First quarter score:
Clippers: 28
Luka: 28 pic.twitter.com/ImAb5pqyny – 9:10 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The 28 pts by Luka is the highest scoring quarter by any player in the NBA this season. – 9:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
First quarter scoring: Luka Doncic 28, Clippers 28, rest of Mavs 8. LA’s best defense vs. Doncic has been putting him on the free throw line: 10-13 FG, 7-10 3s, 1-4 FT. It’s the highest-scoring quarter of this NBA season and of Doncic’s career. – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Look man
Ty Lue said at shootaround “40 points or 16 assists” … not both.
Well, Luka had 28 points in the first quarter, but besides the alley-oop to Josh Green, no other assists!
Dallas leads Clippers 36-28. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic missed 3 free-throws in the quarter, had to “settle” for a 28-point quarter instead of potential 31. Shot 10-13 from the field, 1-4 from the line. pic.twitter.com/9AovCM9LPn – 9:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’ve made jokes the last two postseasons about Luka beating the Clippers by himself but tonight he’s literally tied with them, 28-28, through one quarter. – 9:07 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka finished the 1st quarter with 28 pts — and the Clippers had 28 pts. Overall, the Mavs had 36 pts. My, my, my. That was fun to watch. – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And, of course, he misses both free throws. He finishes first quarter with 28 points and Mavericks are up 36-28. Amazing display of offense. Shades of Kobe Bryant outscoring the Mavericks for three quarters in LA. Luka and the Clippers both have 28. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1Q: Luka Doncic 28, Clippers 28
Dallas Mavericks 36, Clippers 28 – 9:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luka Doncic with 28 points… in the first quarter. He should’ve had 30 but missed two free throws. The Clippers entire team has 28 points. Mavs lead 36-28. – 9:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
T-Mann for three. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/mBkr8WahVQ – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka going to the line with a chance to score 30 in the opening quarter. – 9:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Mavs Luka Doncic has 28 pts in the first quarter, including 7 3-pointers.
That’ll be…something to watch. – 9:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Luka Doncic every time he plays the Clippers pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0 – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Good grief. Another Doncic 3. He has 28 of Dallas’ 36 points in the first quarter. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nealry-logo Luka. Some guys behind me were talking about one of their parlays before tipoff and it included Luka hitting three three-pointers. He has ***7*** in the first quarter. – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In the first game of the post-Porzingis era, Doncic has 25 of Dallas’ 33 points. Actually, reminds me a little of last year’s playoffs when he carried such a huge scoring load. – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
AAC video board ran spoof video that cast Marcus Morris as a villain. Luka stopped near the scorers’ table during the timeout, motioned to videoboard, didn’t look happy. Only a guess: He didn’t like seeing an opponent portrayed that way. Doncic and Morris made up last season. – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s Luka 20, Clippers 16 as Terance Mann enters the game.
I’m just here for the inevitable backtalk – 9:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Unless Kawhi Leonard changes into his uniform at halftime, Luka Doncic could be headed for a career high. He has 19 points barely seven minutes into the game. Career high: 46 – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things. He already has 19 pts at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter. He’s on pace to score, I don’t know, 2,500 points? – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alright, well it’s not just Zubac.
Doncic has 19 points on 7/8 FGs, 5/6 3s in 7:19.
Clippers are 0-7 when allowing a player to go nitro, which I am defining as 4+ 3s in a quarter.
Dallas up 23-14 with 4:41 left in opening quarter. – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luka Doncic is 5-for-6 from behind the arc and 7-for-8 overall and there’s still 4:41 to go in the first quarter. It’s like the first round all over again. – 8:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka now has 19 points in 7:19 of clock time. Mavericks up 23-14. I’m not sure what he’s on pace for now. But it’s a lot. He’s 7-of-8 from the field, 5-of-6 from 3. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The volume changes in this arena when Luka Doncic gets the switch on Zubac. Luka runs back on defense with a smile after every bucket.
Then Luka nails a stepback over Batum. Doncic has 19 points in 7 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 16 points in the first seven minutes. Probably too early to start the 100-point watch, but he’s on pace for 102. The rest of the Mavericks have four and they are up 20-14. – 8:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
👀 That pass @Norman Powell. 👀
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/7CeJcOSPTy – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi and Norm Powell at the timeout. (Terrible photo quality.) pic.twitter.com/8hofY7KglZ – 8:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is sitting on the Clippers bench and some of the Clippers like Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell embraced him as they came back to the huddle during this timeout. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks are shooting FTs for last 6:51 of first quarter. The fouling has been really bad for Clippers in the 2022 part of the season.
Tie game at 12 each. – 8:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luka Doncic got Zu on a yo-yo out on that perimeter… we may see that small ball center lineup soon enough that Ty wants to look at. – 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Please welcome the 3x All-NBA Defensive First Team selection @Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee!!
🔗https://t.co/v1qG0CirwI pic.twitter.com/tJd9prOh41 – 8:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Mavs starts off with something very familiar: Luka Doncic drilling a 3 on Ivica Zubac at the top of the arc and Luka smiling. – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
You knew right where the Mavs were going to go on their first possession: Luka isolating on Zubac, step-back 3. – 8:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wow, Clippers won an opening tip. Can’t tell you last time that happened…
(not that they did much with it) – 8:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/F7bpSoXD0F – 8:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s kind of crazy that Porzingis got traded today and it’s like the 7th biggest trade at best lol – 8:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Thanks for the assist!
🕡 5:30PM PT | @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/bzxmfrRC9K – 8:29 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Powell, Jackson
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:23 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and first of two straight games at AAC with the Clippers about to start on BSSW. Mavs have won 11 of last 13 home games. Overall, they’ve won 16 of last 21 games…something that hasn’t happened since 2014-15 season – 8:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ibaka owns career averages of 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.
on.nba.com/34MbhPy – 8:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks will be shorthanded again against the Clippers tonight, but don’t go crying to LA about it. The Clips are without their two biggest guns, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tip coming in about 20 minutes as Mavericks try to get 10 over .500 for the first time this season. – 8:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s official.
@Serge Ibaka is a Buck. 😤 pic.twitter.com/QKx3B1ZZvh – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Sacramento Kings got the draft rights to 2016 2nd rounder David Michineau from the Clippers.
I remember Michineau playing in the 2016 Orlando Summer League… and yeah, between him, Brice Johnson, and Diamond Stone, 2016 was not a summer to remember for Clippers draft – 8:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/X4gbC245iV – 8:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers thank Serge Ibaka in officially announcing trade. pic.twitter.com/mEjfqtFNJe – 8:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There it is: The Clippers’ trade today is now official.
In addition to Hood and Ojeleye, the Clippers are receiving *drum roll* the draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic.
The Clippers sent Sacramento draft rights to David Michineau and to Milwaukee, along with Serge Ibaka, cash. – 8:07 PM
There it is: The Clippers’ trade today is now official.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue when I asked him about not letting a contact magnet like Luka Doncic march to FT line 10+ times off of physicality:
“Let’s start with the physicality first and if we have to back it off, we’ll do that instead of starting passive and letting guys get to their spots easy.” – 8:04 PM
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
Since day 1 the fans and the city of Dallas welcomed me with open arms and I will always be grateful for that.
To my teammates, coaches, organization and the city THANK YOU! I wish you all continued success 💙 pic.twitter.com/CsRSA53hZ4 – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Stewart’s third foul. Luka Garza is subbing in, and the crowd just perked up – 7:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The Clippers traded Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, and while they ended up with the contracts of Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, there’s an expectation that the team will be active in the buyout market for further potential upgrades.
theathletic.com/3123535/2022/0… – 7:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue what improvements he saw in Mavericks defense since the Clippers last saw them in November.
Lue: “Physicality.” pic.twitter.com/Tt2k2fqvU1 – 7:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers sit at 15 contracts when Ojeyele and Hood join. But the team is going to continue to weigh buyout opportunities as they emerge. Roster isn’t finished. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
As they have often done with GM Jon Horst, the Bucks swung a midseason trade.
– What are the Bucks getting in Serge Ibaka?
– How does Ibaka fit with the Bucks?
– What happens when Brook Lopez returns?
A deep dive on the deal, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3122879/2022/0… – 7:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🌟 For the THIRD YEAR in a row, @Luka Doncic joins TEAM LEBRON 🌟
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5IPDMZ3R0z – 7:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd repeatedly praised Ty Lue for doing “an incredible job of keeping (the Clippers) afloat” despite the injuries to Kawhi and PG. – 6:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jason Kidd on the Clippers: “Ty Lue’s done an incredible job of keeping this team afloat. They’ve been hovering around .500 — you never hear them complain… they have some talent over there, guys who can hurt you. We gotta be prepared.
“Lue always has those guys prepared.” – 6:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Sterling Brown is active tonight. Has not played since Jan 15. As the KP trade is not official, no word as to when Dinwiddie and Bertans will join the team. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas. – 6:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) will be active for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
The inactives for the Mavericks will be Moses Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Kristaps Porzingis. – 6:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As I walk into American Airlines Center, a look at where the Clippers stand and what could be ahead as roster construction remains fluid: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs originally planned to have Porzingis placards in the seats tonight. Oops. – 6:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dorian Finney-Smith agrees to four-year, $52 million extension with Mavericks, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/doria… – 5:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
At 7-foot-3, Kristaps Porzingis will be the tallest Wizards player since Peter John Ramos. Only three players in franchise history have been taller: Gheorghe Muresan (7-7), Manute Bol (7-7) and Ralph Sampson (7-4). – 5:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Here’s @MSchindlerNBA, @BryanFonsecaNY, @esidery and I reacting to the Kristaps Porzingis trade in real-time. 😂 We definitely didn’t see this coming: pic.twitter.com/SmJQ5CZbWc – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is doubtful tonight. Killian Hayes (left tibia soreness) is available. Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson are obviously both out, with a “Trade Pending” designation on the injury report.
Luka Garza and Saben Lee are also available tonight. – 5:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Dorian Finney-Smith signing four-year, $52M contract extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 5:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) has been downgraded to doubtful, and Luka Garza and Saben Lee have been activated for tonight vs. #Grizzlies.
Killian Hayes also is available. – 5:13 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 4:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So the Knicks won the Porzingis deal now, right? Like, definitively?
The Mavericks just dumped KP’s contract. The Knicks wound up with Quentin Grimes and a decent 2023 first. Seems like an undeniable Knicks win after everyone (myself included!) mocked the trade originally. – 4:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dorian Finney-Smith 4 year, 55 million makes the Royce O’Neale 4 year, 36 million dollar deal look really good. – 4:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal. – 4:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks and Dorian Finney-Smith are nearing agreement on a four-year, $52 million extension, league sources say. – 4:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is listed as Doubtful for tonight. Pistons have called up Luka Garza and Saben Lee to help with low roster number after trades/injuries. Killian Hayes is available too. – 4:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Mavs are close to finalizing a contract extension with F Dorian Finney-Smith. – 4:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Reggie Bullock in his last 6 games:
— 18.3 PPG
— 4.7 3PM
— 48.3 3P%
The Mavericks are 9-1 when Reggie knocks down 4+ 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/sgBTSiFVqH – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know where this leaves the Mavericks.”
@Howard Beck and @EvCoRadio react to the Wizards and Mavs Deadline Day deal.
#MFFL | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/66v0s5WoII – 4:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Roster thoughts:
– The Jazz didn’t acquire a compelling perimeter defender that can really be used to solve the Clippers problem or the Nuggets problem from last 2 playoffs. (Trent Forrest might be that guy, but I’m a little scared if he can play with how he’s scouted in May.) – 3:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ new depth chart would look something like this (minus Beal, who is out for the year)…
G: Neto, I Smith
F: KCP, Kuzma, Hachimura, Avdija, Kispert, Gill
C: Porzingis, Bryant, Gafford, Carey – 3:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Now back to your regularly scheduled programming. pic.twitter.com/S9MoDghHRI – 3:33 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Just a bit of history about rookie help in the draft: In 2012 Lillard was perhaps the best Draft Pick (Rookie of the Year) and most productive day 1 starter in Blazer history and that team with Aldridge – Batum – Matthews was eliminated from Playoff contention by All Star Break. – 3:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/mav… – 3:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, in a major trade that gets the Wiz off two bloated contracts. Details: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson is, as he put it, “the only guy who’s necessarily handled the ball primarily in his career” on the Clippers’ roster at the moment.
Of course, he arrived via buyout in February 2020, so … we’ll see.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers are done with trades. They got Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeyele, trade exception, reduced luxury tax and sent out Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick. Onto the buyout market. – 3:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No last minute trade for Clippers. So the question is: will we really see Hood and Ojeleye, or will one or both get waived to open up roster spots needed for
– buyout targets
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavericks traded for a Latvian center.
Happy January 2019, again! dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s typical for moves to be announced past the deadline across the league but am told the Clippers have nothing else in the works. – 3:08 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Listen to me and @MikeDSykes talk about the NBA trade deadline. I am confident he is going to have some ~thoughts~ about Kristaps Porzingis.
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mnxe… – 3:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wonder how many times in NBA history two Lavian natives (Porzingis and Bertans) have been traded for one another? Bertans, like Porzingis, has played in only 34 games this season. Recently been dealing with a sprained foot. – 3:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Very interested to see if there’s more to Kristaps’ Porzingis’ bone bruise in his knee than is known publicly right now. That could help explain this Wizards/Mavs trade. – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
▶️ James Harden to Philadelphia
▶️ Ben Simmons to Brooklyn
▶️ Kristaps Porzingis to Washington
@EvCoRadio and @Howard Beck break down all these deals in the final hour of NBA Radio’s Trade Deadline Show!
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-repo… – 2:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The duo Porzingis-Kuzma can do many things on the floor. Huge addition for the Wizards. They covered Beal’s absence, leadership wise, with a big time player who can shot the ball pretty consistently.
Huge versatility with Porzingis, Hachimura, Avdija in the team! #DCAboveAll – 2:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2019
😅 pic.twitter.com/iwc410on7L – 2:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
You really have to believe that
A) Dinwiddie AND Bertans can magically rediscover their past form AND
B) That Porzingis, the younger and better player, is not going to rediscover his form
in order for that trade to even add up to “hey, fair value deal” for Dallas. – 2:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pending formal completion of the trade/physicals, it appears Porzingis era ends with his having played 134 of a possible 209 games as a Maverick, including 34 of 55 this season. No one from Mavs is telling me this, but have to think that factors heavily into this trade. – 2:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Mavs just traded Porzingis for a player that is shooting just 37% and is owed $36.8 million over the next two years and was described thusly by KOC:
“The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there.” – 2:48 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the offseason with little space below the luxury tax. They have 15 players on their 2022-23 roster including their first-round pick.
This doesn’t factor in Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith who are unrestricted free agents this summer. – 2:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Shoutout to Tim Legler for his characterization of Kristaps Porzingis as “the unicorn” not only because of his talents at 7-foot-3, but also because you rarely seem him. – 2:47 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis’ contracts. Apologies to those who don’t believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table. – 2:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mavs trading Kristaps Porzingis is crazy. Just 26 averaging 20 ppg. – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs record since 2019-20, including playoffs:
.592 with Luka and Porzingis
.600 with just Luka
Pretty much the same. pic.twitter.com/lz6U3YeY6J – 2:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Davis Bertans has been a disappointment in DC and fell out of the rotation. But Bertans could provide Luka Doncic with a dead-eye shooter if he regains his confidence. Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Mavs another player who can create some offense. Dallas needs shooters. – 2:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas is now Brunson, Doncic, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, and Kleber
With Bertans, Bullock and Powell off the bench. – 2:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kristaps Porzingis is +60 and averaging 22.6 points and 8.2 boards in his last five games vs. Memphis. He was an interior monster in that last matchup. The Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis is a win for the Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Getting Bertāns off their books is well worth taking a flier on Porzingis, IMHO. But it doesn’t change the initial mistake on Dinwiddie. – 2:40 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dallas receives:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Wizards receive:
Kristaps Porzingis – 2:40 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Just imagined a Twin Towers frontcourt of Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren. – 2:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
League source confirms Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the return package. – 2:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Unless Dallas knows Brunson is gone, not sure I get this one. – 2:38 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Porzingis is back East for Dinwiddie. Dallas now can trade Jalen Brunson with more ease. – 2:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol I was not expecting Porzingis to be the return for freaking Dinwiddie – 2:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS TO THE WIZARDS! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:37 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. – 2:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a packaged centered on Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. – 2:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas is sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. – 2:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
