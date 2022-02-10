Daily statistical milestones: LeBron James moves past DeAndre Jordan and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 10, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
LeBron James No. 41 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of DeAndre Jordan with 10,052 rebounds. He’s now 40 away from Johnny Kerr
Anthony Davis No. 43 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mark West with 1,404 blocks. He’s now 52 away from Hot Rod Williams
Hassan Whiteside No. 77 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Antonio McDyess, Buck Williams, Bob Lanier and Andrew Lang with 1,104 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Brendan Haywood
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 83 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 1,181 three-pointers. He’s now 16 away from Wayne Ellington
D’Angelo Russell No. 135 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Joe Dumars, Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa with 991 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephon Marbury
Zach LaVine No. 141 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Mark Price and Walt Williams with 980 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Matt Barnes
Harrison Barnes No. 147 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tim Thomas with 966 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Vladimir Radmanovic
DeMar DeRozan No. 154 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sedale Threatt with 3,614 assists. He’s now 32 away from Derrick Rose
Anthony Davis No. 166 in points now
Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,285 points. He’s now 26 away from Alonzo Mourning
Anthony Davis No. 170 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elden Campbell and Andrew Bogut with 6,119 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Paul Arizin
Donovan Mitchell No. 174 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver with 866 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Terry Rozier
Mike Conley No. 181 in points now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,938 points. He’s now 38 away from Carlos Boozer and Kevin Love
Ben McLemore No. 193 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Doug Christie and Rex Chapman with 807 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Anthony Morrow
Fred VanVleet No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jayson Tatum and Monta Ellis with 742 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Hassan Whiteside No. 231 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mark West with 5,348 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Brook Lopez
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 249 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Don Nelson with 5,196 rebounds. He’s now tied with Jim Chones
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers lost their last game before the trade deadline. Though they were without Russell Westbrook, they were facing a Portland team leaning on Trenton Watford, Greg Brown III and Keljin Blevins.
Even LeBron James admitted the team is in a “fog”: ocregister.com/2022/02/09/lak…
– 1:50 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, talking about the Joe Ingles trade, notes that he’s never played without Joe, and talks about how much he’s learned from him. Praised Joe for telling the team he was happy that getting traded gave the team a way to get better. – 1:43 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell enters his postgame session to joking accusations that he needed to start assist-hunting much earlier: “I had to make sure the game was in hand. No, no. They have that guy on the other side.” – 1:38 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Most interesting LeBron quote on the looming trade deadline: “Obviously this is something that’s weighing on this group that we’re all trying to get through. Almost feels like it’s a fog, just fog in the air. And we’re all trying to see what’s on the other side of it.” – 1:38 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards informed us after tonight’s game that his knee has been hurt for the past month.
When we asked what Edwards playing through injury has meant, D’Angelo Russell said: “Why the hell he tell y’all that? I ain’t hearing that shit. I ain’t hearing that. Next game.” – 1:31 AM
Christopher Hine
@ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell on the defense:
“We gotta talk about it. Not just throw this to the side and prepare. We gotta be better with our habits and see it on film and try to capitalize off what we didn’t do.” – 1:27 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on the Wolves defensive slippage of late:
“I think, honestly, success brings complacent-ness. I think that was it. As a group, a little loose. You know, complacent, and happy with the results. Not trying to put our foot on the gas, Just a little complacent.” – 1:25 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron: “I’m tired as hell right now.”
He continued: “Mental fatigue is always a part of a season … it’s even more fatigue when you’re losing ballgames.”
With that said: “I never get to the point where I’m out of it … I’m not worried about that.” – 1:17 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
LeBron says the team is in a fog, and they’re just trying to see what’s at the end of it. That’s exactly what the townspeople were trying to do in “The Mist.” BK – 1:16 AM
Sean Highkin
@highkin
LeBron James: “I’m tired as hell right now. I just want to get some wine and get to bed.”
(I’m tweeting this quote to get engagement from people quote tweeting it saying “Big Mood”) – 1:16 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
For tonight’s game, LeBron noted and owned some of the “Pick 6” type turnovers that were super costly to the Lakers down the stretch. – 1:15 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside, on Trent Forrest: “Oh man. Seeing a guy being timid and in his shell, and seeing him come out and be a pro … I didn’t know he could defend like that.” – 1:14 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron said his knee was a little sore when he got grabbed by Winslow in transition in the first half, and it impacted him for a couple of plays, but it was OK after that, and it didn’t have an impact from that point on. – 1:14 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron James blames himself for his turnovers, saying the 21 Lakers giveaways tonight were like “pick-sixes” and cost them more because the Blazers scored off of them. – 1:13 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Hassan Whiteside, when asked if he thought he might get a triple-double: “Yeah, I thought I might. But the blocks get tough. They were attacking me a lot more early in the game. (As it went on), they started doing crazy stuff.” – 1:09 AM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is improving as a point guard. He could always generate assists. Tonight he ran the offense. Got guys into spots. Recognized mismatches. He was good at the subtle game managing stuff – 12:59 AM
Tim Reynolds
@ByTimReynolds
LeBron blew it. The guy who averages 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for his career – but has never had a game with exactly 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists – made a 3-pointer tonight with 0.4 seconds left.
That gave him 30 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists.
We were denied. – 12:50 AM
Sam Vecenie
@Sam_Vecenie
It’s hard not to come off as a bit disrespectful to the Blazers young guys, who just fought their ass off and wanted that win more than the Lakers tonight. They deserved that.
But I’m pretty sure that’s the worst loss I’ve seen in the LeBron Lakers era? – 12:42 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
The Domantas Sabonis debut is a good one. Kings beat the Timberwolves 132-119, he scores 22 points and records 14 rebounds in the win. Harrison Barnes with 30 & De’Aaron Fox with 27, – 12:30 AM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Wolves crumble down the stretch
Wolves 119, Kings 132
On tonight’s show:
– Kings go on 18 to 4 run in last 5 minutes
– Bench does not show up
– A big DLo night (29 and 10)
– Another poor defensive game
– Quiet KAT 1st half, quiet Ant 2nd half
– Finch on Wolves’ deadline plan – 12:29 AM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
Worst records by any LeBron James team:
2003-04 Cavaliers: 35-47
2018-19 Lakers: 37-45
2021-22 Lakers (pace): 38-44
The Lakers have the NBA’s hardest remaining schedule by nearly two full percentage points.
The title of “worst LeBron team ever” is probably in play. – 12:26 AM
Michael Grange
@michaelgrange
On one hand, I’m kind of sad for LeBron. Great champion. Great citizen. Guy is balling like no one ever has at his age. Much respect. He deserves another crack at a title. But on the other hand, he’s just a terrible GM. – 12:23 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
A laughable loss for the Lakers here in Portland tonight. They fall 107-105 to a Blazers team that had no Dame, just traded C.J. and didn’t have any of the C.J. trade return haul in uniform. LeBron 30p 7r 7a 3s 6tos; AD 17p 7r 6a 5b; THT 14p; Stanley 11p 6r. LAL is 26-30 – 12:18 AM
Sean Highkin
@highkin
LeBron hits a three at the buzzer to make the Lakers lose by 2 instead of 5. Season-defining moment right there. – 12:18 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron makes the final 3-pointer. It’s meaningless.
The Lakers fall 107-105 to the woeful Portland Trail Blazers. – 12:18 AM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell checks out: 14 points, 10 rebounds… only 8 assists. No triple double. The Boozer curse continues on. – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Timberwolves lead the Kings 115-114 with 4:46 to play. Sacramento with six players in double figures – Harrison Barnes with 25, Domantas Sabonis with 20 points and 11 boards in his debut. – 12:11 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 79, Warriors 65. After holding GSW to 18p in 2Q, Utah holds them to 16 in 3Q (on 5-20 shooting). Donovan Mitchell has 11p, 10r, 7a — and 12minutes to get the Jazz’s first regular season triple-double since Carlos Boozer on Feb. 13, 2008. – 11:53 PM
Noel Harris
@NorCalNoel916
D’Angelo Russell came into this game averaging 21.4 ppg in seven games at Golden 1 Center. He’s already at 29 points tonight with a quarter to go.
Minnesota leads Sacramento 101-99, end third. – 11:52 PM
Tim MacMahon
@espn_macmahon
Midway through the third quarter, Donovan Mitchell is three assists shy of the Jazz’s first regular-season triple-double since Carlos Boozer’s on Feb. 13, 2008. It’s the longest drought in the NBA. (Ricky Rubio did get one in the playoffs for Utah.) – 11:37 PM
David Locke
@DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell 10 rebounds. Career high is 12
Triple Double Watch
Donovan 11 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
Last triple double in regular season is Carlos Boozer v. Seattle Supersonics Feb 13th 2008 – 11:37 PM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell needs three assists to hit the triple-double. He’s got 11 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
Oh, and Jazz lead 66-58. – 11:35 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Mitchell: 10 rebounds, 11 points, 7 assists. 6:31 left in the third.
Last Jazz triple-double was when Donovan Mitchell was 11 years old. – 11:35 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Wolves were down 7 at half. D’Angelo Russell goes off for 13 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half, and the Wolves have tied it.
27 points and 7 assists for DLo already… – 11:33 PM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at halftime. Rallying from 13 down, outscoring Minnesota 42-27 in the 2nd quarter. Harrison Barnes with 18 points, one of 4 Kings in double figures. Anthony Edwards with 20 for the T’Wolves. Both teams with 17 assists – 11:12 PM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Newlook Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes has 18 points. De’Aaron Fox has 15. Domantas Sabonis has 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his Kings debut. Sacramento has a 25-15 rebounding advantage and a 13-2 advantage in fastbreak points. – 11:10 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
Kings lead 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 18 points. Fox has 15. Sabonis is up to 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:09 PM
Connor Letourneau
@Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Jazz, 55-49. Hassan Whiteside has an absurd six blocks off the bench. Warriors shooting just 38.1% from the field, including 7-for-18 on 2-pointers. – 11:08 PM
Anthony Slater
@anthonyVslater
Warriors exploited Hassan Whiteside for a few wide open 3s in the first half, but Jazz generally beat up the Warriors (+11) with him on the floor. Whiteside had six blocks in 14 minutes. Warriors opened game on a 13-0 run, down six at half. – 11:07 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
A strong second quarter from the Lakers, who outscore Portland 36-29 and take a 54-47 lead into halftime. Unsurprisingly, it’s LeBron leading the Lakers: 14 points, 5 rebs, 4 assists. But Ariza, Ellington and THT have all hit multiple 3s. – 11:03 PM
David Locke
@DLocke09
Things forgotten during the Utah Jazz slump
Donovan Mitchell is a much better player this year than he has ever been. His passing tonight is electric – 11:00 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell missed his first four 3-pointers but he racked up five rebounds and five assists and then just looked super relieved to hit a trey. – 10:59 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Fun first quarter. The Jazz trail the Warriors 31-30.
Couple observations: Donovan Mitchell is 1-5. He didn’t shoot well on New Years night against the warriors.
Trent Forrest is playing very well
The warriors are shooting the cover off the ball – 10:35 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Ok, good defensive sequence, tough offensive rebound and assist to Trent and then he takes a charge on the other end. Hassan Whiteside.
(competition is a good thing) – 10:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
The Lakers’ energy has picked up considerably since LeBron got clocked in the head. (Not recommending he get hit again. Just noting the timing.) AK – 10:27 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
After a wretched start, the Jazz string together some stops and hit a few 3s, and now they’re only trailing 18-15 with 4:47 left 1Q. Meanwhile: Bojan Bogdanovic has passed Deron Williams for 83rd on the All-Time 3-pointers list with 1,179. – 10:25 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Ben McLemore just whacked LeBron James across the head and LeBron looked temporarily dazed, but then drives the lane on the next possession and finishes through McLemore. So he seems OK. – 10:23 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron took a seat in the baseline crowd after getting swatted in the face. Mike Mancias is taking a look at him. – 10:22 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
DLo deep 3
McDaniels steal into DLo layup
KAT pump and go for an And-1
DLo “come get me” backdoor oop to McDaniels
Ant bucket
Uh oh… – 10:15 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 121, Hornets 109
DeRozan: 36 pts, 13-19 FG
LaVine: 27 pts, 5 ast, 5-10 3P
Vucevic: 18 pts, 15 reb, 8 ast, 9-13 FG
Coby: 15 pts
Bulls snap two-game losing streak to move to 34-21, and locked with Cavs at 3rd in East – 9:59 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
The Bulls snap a short losing streak with a 121-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Big adjustments for the team with their three top string point guards out of the rotation.
DeRozan (36 pts) and LaVine (27 pts) lead scoring. Coby White (15 pts, 3 assists) with a solid PG run. – 9:59 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 121, Hornets 109
DeRozan 36 points, 5 rebs
LaVine 27 points, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Vucevic 18 points, 15 rebs, 8 assists, 3 blocks
White 15 points
Ball 33 points, 9 rebs, 5 assists – 9:58 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan not only has fourth straight 30-point game, he’s also scored 20+ in 14 straight, dating back to Jan. 14 – 9:36 PM
Jamie Hudson
@JamieHudson_
Lakers UPDATE:
Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and LeBron James are available. Russell Westbrook is out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers. – 9:33 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine drains a confident shot several feet behind the arc to end the quarter. Getting nice and warmed up for that 3-point competition next weekend. – 9:26 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan is 3-for-4 from 3-point range so far tonight.
That’s the most he’s made from behind the arc in a single game since last November. – 9:23 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Lakers say Russell Westbrook’s lower back tightness will keep him out tonight. LeBron James and Dwight Howard, both previously listed as questionable, will play. – 9:10 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Russell Westbrook is out tonight with lower back tightness, per the Lakers. It will be the first game he has missed this season. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active. – 9:07 PM
Bill Simmons
@BillSimmons
James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM
Brad Turner
@BA_Turner
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron James and Dwight Howard, who are both warming up on the court as we speak, are available tonight against the Trail Blazers.
Russell Westbrook is out with lower back tightness, the team says. – 9:02 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
The Lakers say LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) is out. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron and Dwight Howard are both active tonight.
Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out. It’ll be his first missed game this season. – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a firm 58-45 lead into the locker room. Not enough room to feel comfortable, but an improved adjustment from the first quarter to the second.
DeMar DeRozan (18 pts) leads scoring with Zach LaVine (15 pts) and Vooch (10 pts) also in double digits. – 8:44 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 58, Hornets 45 at half
DeRozan 18 pts
LaVine 15 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 8 rebs, 3 assists, 3 blocks
White 8 pts, 2 assists – 8:43 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
Are the Hornets bad or are the #Bulls
actually playing defense tonight? You are what the scoreboard says you are. Bulls lead 58-45 at half. DeRozan 18, LaVine 15, Vuc 10 & 8 – 8:43 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LeBron, Westbrook and Howard remain game-time decisions, said Vogel.
Howard missed last night’s game, but LeBron and Westbrook both played and looked good physically, allowing some optimism for tonight, providing warm ups go well. – 8:37 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Complete Timberwolves injury update from Chris Finch…
Anthony Edwards GAME-TIME DECISION
D’Angelo Russell IN
Patrick Beverley OUT
Taurean Prince IN
Naz Reid IN
Josh Okogie IN – 8:36 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all gametime decisions tonight vs POR – 8:34 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron, Russ, Dwight are all still game-time decisions tonight in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
I actually think having Daniel Theis could be a positive for the Lakers.
This has not been a good year for him, but he’s been a solid starting center that can shoot a bit in the past. That’s something AD likes having around, and it never hurts to have some extra tradable salary – 6:42 PM
James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Sounds like we can expect a lot of double teams tonight against the Bulls, also expect some zone, Borrego is wanting to mix it up to try and force DeRozan/LaVine/Vooch to be uncomfortable – 6:07 PM
Tas Melas
@TasMelas
My NBA plays tonight:
1) Anthony Davis over 22.5 PTS (seems too easy)
2) Dejounte Murray under 39.5 PTS/REB/AST (I’ll regret this
3) @MBeller
is taking over every prop/line in CHI-CHA – 5:27 PM
Brad Turner
@BA_Turner
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) listed as questionable for Lakers at Portland tonight, per Lakers. – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland – 3:56 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers are listing both LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) as QUESTIONABLE tonight in Portland. They’ll go through pregame warm ups to see if they’ll play. – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. – 3:53 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
The Lakers say both LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight against Portland. – 3:53 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play. – 3:53 PM
Salman Ali
@SalmanAliNBA
I wonder if Miami is gearing up to try and get someone like Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant using Duncan Robinson’s contract.
They now have the flexibility to trade their 2022 and 2023 first round picks. – 3:32 PM
Marc Stein
@TheSteinLine
< 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline: Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him, league sources say, as it chases a playoff play-in spot.
The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 seasons in a row. – 3:28 PM