Dillon Brooks roughly a month from returning

Chris Herrington: Zach Kleiman says Dillon Brooks’ return will likely come in early March.
Source: Twitter @ChrisHerrington
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman called this team’s success “organic” and they’ve had guys like Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams to help mold the vibes. Regular season success is great, but it’s not where they want to get to – 4:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman says the team has been successful with Dillon Brooks on the court, dating back to last season, and they’re ready to get him back – 4:05 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Zach Kleiman says early March is new target date for Dillon Brooks return – 4:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Zach Kleiman says Dillon Brooks’ return will likely come in early March. – 4:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman said you can say Dillon Brooks can be considered their “mid-season acquisition.” Likely timeline is early March. He’s going to be a key part of their stretch run – 4:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
GBB Roundtable: 2022 Trade Deadline Edition – Part II – @JoeMullinax, @PAKA_FLOCKA, @J_Timberfake_, and @TevShakir talk the highs and lows of Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, as well as what should be the priority entering Thursday’s deadline. https://t.co/iNV9fTdFVz pic.twitter.com/HrQOqal68N – 8:30 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins: “Dillon Brooks is doing well.”
No contact drills yet. It will likely be after the All-Star break. Week-to-week now. – 6:26 PM
Taylor Jenkins: “Dillon Brooks is doing well.”
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is trending well, and he’s going week-by-week. Says it’s looking more like he may be back after All-Star break, but will provide a later update soon -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / February 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After suffering a left ankle sprain, Memphis Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks is expected to minimally miss three-to-five weeks — and could stay sidelined through the mid-February All-Star break. Brooks was injured in Memphis’ victory over the Clippers on Saturday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022
Joe Mullinax: Brad Jones said Dillon Brooks’ spirits were high, but he’s frustrated, given his stretch of injuries and covid this season. He’ll be evaluated tomorrow though -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / January 8, 2022