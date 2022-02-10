Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee’s Donte DiVincenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Donte DiVincenzo has a $6.6 million qualifying offer this summer. If extended, he becomes a restricted free agent. This is definitely a solid “buy low” move from Monte McNair. He could fit long term. Smart player. Solid defender. – 1:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This is the second time Monte McNair and the Kings have had a deal in place to land Donte DiVincenzo. The first was famously the Bogdanovic trade that crumbled. Now the Kings get their guy as he approached restricted free agency. – 12:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Able to confirm that the Kings have a agreed to terms of a 4 team trade that will send Marvin Bagley III to the Pistons and will land Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in Sacramento. – 12:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kings finally land Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo in four-team trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/kin… – 12:40 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Kings finally get their guy in Donte DiVincenzo. They previously tried to acquire him in the 2020 offseason in a botched sign-and-trade. He will become a restricted free agent this offseason.
They need to trade or cut 2 players prior to making this trade. – 12:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs liked Donte DiVincenzo a lot. But it became clear during talks that the Milwaukee Bucks wanted a player that could help in their attempted title defense. Cavs obviously didn’t have that to offer. Not that they were willing to give up anyway. – 12:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed that the Kings have agreed to trade Marvin Bagley to the Pistons. Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and Donte DiVincenzo coming to Sacramento. Kings need to clear 2 roster spots. They have time to do so before all trades are finalized in the next 3 hours. Kings aren’t done. – 12:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here was my one-on-one conversation with Donte DiVincenzo from a few weeks back.
Among the many things we discussed, we did talk about getting traded: theathletic.com/3097200/2022/0… – 12:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source confirms the Kings are sending Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team trade that will bring Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to Sacramento. – 12:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I like the idea of Serge Ibaka for Milwaukee, I’d just been thinking of him more as a buyout target after getting dumped into OKC’s cap space. I probably would have preferred to use the Donte DiVincenzo chip on something else, but Ibaka definitely helps. – 11:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources:
Full trade participants:
Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.
Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.
Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.
Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. – 11:54 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
monte mcnair welcoming donte divincenzo to sacramento pic.twitter.com/AJEQOg37br – 11:48 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bucks and Celtics are still keeping in touch regarding a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap, sources tell @celticsblog. Milwaukee is a little worried about PG depth with George Hill currently out. Celtics won’t add players or picks to Schroder, however. – 8:41 AM
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons will also surrender two second-round picks in the four-team deal. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 10, 2022
Shams Charania: The Sacramento Kings are trading Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell me and @sam_amick. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022
The Trail Blazers and Kings held talks bout disgruntled young forward Marvin Bagley. Given the multi-season tension with Bagley, he’s another player whom it’s surprising hasn’t been dealt. -via Action Network / February 6, 2022
