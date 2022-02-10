Enes Kanter Freedom: The world will be shocked

Enes Kanter: The world will be shocked…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pending on how trades are structured, and the mechanics used to bring in White & Theis, the Boston Celtics may have created six new TPEs today:
$11.6M – Josh Richardson
$5.9M – Dennis Schroder
$2.2M – Bol Bol
$1.9M – P.J. Dozier
$1.8M – Bruno Fernando
$1.7M – Enes Kanter – 6:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets reportedly waiving Enes Freedom sportando.basketball/en/rockets-rep… – 4:56 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Rockets gave Enes his Freedom
(I’m going to take a nap now. It’s been a long two days) – 3:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets for Daniel Theis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston is waiving Freedom, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UUBNOHcDLd – 3:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Enes Kanter Freedom has said fellow Turkish players avoid talking and speaking to him during games because of the politics involved, so it would be putting Alperen Sengun in a very uncomfortable position if he remained on the team – 3:07 PM
