Goran Dragic likely heading to Dallas?

Michael Grange: Dragic likely heading to Dallas in buyout market, per sources:
Source: Twitter @michaelgrange
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs appear closer to reuniting Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic after reported trade, likely buyout dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Couple of Dragic tidbits. The Spurs actually drafted him in 2008 his rights to Phoenix. Also, noted many times but bears repeating: Dragic and Doncic both represented by Bill Duffy. – 12:45 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Should be noted that I have not yet heard of any Heat interest in bringing back Goran Dragic. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers are expected to be interested in Dragic once he agrees to a buyout with the Spurs. – 12:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After swapping Dragic for Young and Eubanks, 12 of the 15 players on the Raptors’ NBA roster are between the (listed) height of 6-7 and 6-9. Everybody except VanVleet, Trent and Flynn. – 12:29 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Didn’t expect the Raptors to give up this year’s 1st round pick (top 14 protected) to move Goran Dragic deal. Interesting … Not sure if that says a lot about Thad Young or pessimism about the depth of the 2022 draft.
It’s currently projected as the 19th pick. – 12:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Drew Eubanks will slide into the remainder of the Kyle Lowry TPE for Toronto.
That will create a $5.25M TPE for the Raptors of the difference between Goran Dragic’s and Thaddeus Young’s salaries. – 12:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Might take some time for Goran Dragic to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs as expected. As @Chris Haynes first reported, there’s interest with the Mavs. Dragic intrigued with Nets, Warriors, Clippers & Bulls, too, but TBD on how that plays out – 12:19 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Mavericks will be the favorites to sign Goran Dragic after his expected buyout from the Spurs, per @Chris Haynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpbysDolye – 12:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Goran Dragic is on the move and it looks like he’ll negotiate a buyout with his new team. More on that and other stuff on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get, by all accounts, a high character veteran who can make a shot; a free look at Eubanks and don’t eat into a cent of future financial flexibility
For an organization that very much likes its core, seems a pretty good return for Dragic’s contract. – 12:09 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
So, assuming Dragic isn’t around long, this is the Spurs’ net haul for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018:
Jakob Poeltl
Keldon Johnson
Toronto’s 2022 first*
Chicago’s 2025 first*
Chicago’s 2025 second
*Both first-rounders have protections, but look likely to convey. – 12:08 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I have concerns about what Dragic will be able to contribute on the court now, but not with what he can provide off the court and as a possible mentor to Luka. – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young
Spurs expected to negotiate a contract buyout; Mavs, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers interested in free-agent Dragic
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic fits the description Billy Donovan and AK want in adding to this roster – a player that knows his role and won’t get disgruntled if playing time dwindles as bodies get healthy. – 12:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Spurs traded away Goran Dragic for Tadija Dragicevic in 2007, traded Thaddeus Young to get him back 15 years later, and then immediately bought him out. Mixed messages. – 12:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Interested to see what draft compensation the Spurs are getting for Dragic – 11:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. – 11:57 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Thad for Dragic is the 1st time in NBA history 2 lefties with over 12K career points have been swapped #madeupstat – 11:54 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young sportando.basketball/en/raptors-tra… – 11:53 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I can confirm Goran Dragic being traded to Spurs for Thad Young (@Shams Charania first). I presume there will be other pieces given salary disparity. – 11:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout
Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Thad Young will bring solid defence across a couple positions, playmaking, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Has a good relationship with OG Anunoby as well. He’ll represent a good return for Dragic imo. – 11:52 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Funniest ending: Dragic gets bought out and signs somewhere else. Lakers would be the funniest, just because. – 11:51 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love Masai flipping Dragic for Thad Young; another versatile wing who can help on offense and defend multiple positions. Toronto is going to be a handful in the playoffs. – 11:50 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
“Pop, we have a chance to trade for Goran Dragic 14 years after selling the pick that would have drafted him” pic.twitter.com/S7KNlmf9qx – 11:49 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
veeeery curious to see what a kristaps-to-toronto deal would look like given how close the raptors are to the tax.
is it dragic-boucher-khem? and is dallas getting a pick? or is this a straight salary slashing in advance of free agency for jalen and dfs? – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Some pre-trade deadline reading:
On the Raptors’ approach to trade day – hoping to add depth without subtracting from their core: https://t.co/il4rBiriKC
And on the Goran Dragic of it all: https://t.co/3XoUiRX6pW pic.twitter.com/5srN9RhC9h – 9:13 AM
Some pre-trade deadline reading:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.
Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.
Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.
Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.
There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Toronto appeared quite active in trade conversations Wednesday night. Various Goran Dragic scenarios. Bigs. Lakers and Raptors have discussed Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said, but any notion that deal is serious has been miscategorized by @Marc Stein and my listeners. – 1:26 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal: Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022
Jake Fischer: Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 10, 2022