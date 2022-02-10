Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-18) play against the Detroit Pistons (42-42) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 73, Detroit Pistons 62 (Q3 07:25)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons start 3Q on a 7-3 run, with dunks by Bey and Grant and a 3-pointer by Bey.
MEM 68, DET 57, 9:41 3Q – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies probably got relaxed but Detroit is playing hard. The 25-point deficit is down to 11 after a Grizzlies timeout early in the 3rd. 17-3 Pistons run. – 8:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Former Indiana Mr. Basketball, McDonald’s All-American and Kentucky Wildcat 🏅
Welcome to Sactown, @Trey Lyles 👑 pic.twitter.com/h2Jf9qr42h – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
17 assists on 23 made FG’s. 2nd half on the way. pic.twitter.com/PucmHnkyNX – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Pistons 50
Detroit closed the half on a 10-0 run after Memphis had its largest lead. Desmond Bane leading the Grizzlies with 12 points. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Pistons tryna show some heart now huh
Detroit Went on a that lil 10-0 run the last 90 seconds of the half.
That was CUTE – 8:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔴 🔴 ⚪ ⚪
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 10 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 4-7 FG
🔺 @Jerami Grant: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 8 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/P91N90L6W7 – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Pistons 50. Detroit ended the quarter with a 10-0 run. Their first burst of momentum of the night.
Diallo: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Grant: 9 points
Bey: 8 points
Garza: 7 points – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Grizzlies 65, Pistons 50
Good minutes from Garza on the offensive end. He’s got 7 points
Diallo: 10p, 6r
Grant: 9p
Bey: 8p – 8:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Grizzlies 65, #Pistons 50
DET went on a 10-0 run to end the half.
Diallo: 10 pts, 6 rebs
Grant: 9 pts
Bey: 8 pts
Garza: 7 pts – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Update: The Grizzlies still layin the smack down Detroit, Project Pat style!
NAWFFFFF!!! – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the scoring title KD 4’s on 12’s feet tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oqWYhabZ8c – 8:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially announce acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson: pic.twitter.com/OUmzQtpAuh – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings Acquire Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in Four-Team Deal
📝➡️ https://t.co/CL2byavEn1 pic.twitter.com/yTAJKiDNZo – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings formally announce trade for Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. GM Monte McNair touts addition of shooting, defense and versatility. pic.twitter.com/PZ8UOol2Cf – 8:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings officially announce the trade to send Marvin Bagley as part of the four-team deal to land Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. As well as the release of Ramsey and Woodard. pic.twitter.com/aAMOhOyMD5 – 8:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies call timeout after a Bey 3 cuts the deficit to 19 – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes also has three fouls. We’re trending toward seeing Garza and Saben Lee tonight. – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Stewart’s third foul. Luka Garza is subbing in, and the crowd just perked up – 7:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
10 different players scored in the first quarter.
we really got a gang of hoopers. – 7:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hami gets busy on the baseline 🗣
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/NUKWcUZJtu – 7:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔴 ⚪ ⚪ ⚪
🔺 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST
🔺 @Dreamville_3: 4 PTS / 1 AST / 2-2 FG
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 3 PTS / 1 REB
🔺 @Rodney McGruder: 3 PTS / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/e2X2ztpfC9 – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Grizzlies 41, Pistons 19. Detroit shot 33.3%, 2-10 from 3 and turned the ball over five times for 10 Memphis points. Grizzlies shot 53.3% overall and 5-8 from 3. Not great – 7:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies up 41-19 on the Pistons after the first quarter. Just feasting on turnovers. Every Grizzlies player who has played, has scored.
Make a trade for what. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Grizzlies 41, Pistons 19
Grant: 5 points
Stewart: 4 points
Detroit’s shooting splits: 33/20/75
Memphis’: 53/62/66 – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Grizzlies 41, #Pistons 19
Grant: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts
MEM is shooting 53% FG and 63% 3FG – 7:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies scored 40+ in the first quarter
This game is already like watching somebody get jumped by 10 dudes I. The bathroom – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The boos have started. Another terrible turnover.
Grizzlies up 41-17 … with 21.7 left in 1Q. – 7:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I know they’re playing the Pistons, but the Grizzlies’ rhythm and connectedness is really something right now. They’re hummin’. – 7:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
As I tweet that Melton scores AGAIN
Bet not turn it over around these Memphis boys
And Melton scored AGAIN before I can finish this tweet
22 point lead already with a minute left in the first – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Grizzlies 39, #Pistons 17, 1:01 1Q
Yeah…that’s how it’s going. – 7:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Damn this game already getting out of hand🥴
Grizzlies piling it on these folks – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies 37, Pistons 17 with time left in the first quarter – 7:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
😤 JG with the ferocious slam! 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/46ho1krwUg – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
don’t lose yourself on morant island 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XR4J0kisD3 – 7:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams already has 5 boards & 3 assists
he is feeding the family with that elbow handoff
Needs to play up on Isaiah Stewart tho he is developing that middie – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Grizzlies 15, #Pistons 7, 6:37 1Q
Stewart: 4 pts
Bey: 3 pts
DET is 3-of-10 FG – 7:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart scored Detroit’s first four points. Both were midrange jumpers – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just a reminder that the Pistons are like 5-0 in games directly after trades (this isn’t true but it’s close) – 7:06 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5 in the 313 ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Pxwe5xpKUo – 6:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kevin Durant chooses Ja Morant with his second pick in the All-Star Draft.
Kevin Durant said “They want all the smoke out there in Memphis.” – 6:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
First 5️⃣ vs @Detroit Pistons
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/gdlmqACwjm – 6:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Memphis Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/gh5IMlHQnF – 6:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t expect Cade Cunningham will play tonight vs. #Grizzlies. – 6:15 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
New NBA Championship odds from @CaesarsSports, where to me the Bucks, Grizzlies and Nuggets seem like the best bets from a value perspective. pic.twitter.com/JIBGQiRXnU – 6:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We think we have the @Jerami Grant stamp of approval on this bobblehead 😂
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/glnyroc46V – 5:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says he won’t compare Dillon Brooks to a deadline acquisition, since he’s been fully integrated with this team for 3 years. There’s no question of how he’d fit in — calls him the spiritual leader and the heart of this team – 5:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins calls the Pistons a “scrappy” team that’ll make this team competitive – 5:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the trade deadline: “I know Troy and his group kicked the tires all around the league to see what was there.” – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on if he thinks a day off will help the Pistons after losing to the Mavs by 30: “We better. If we don’t, we’re in for a long night.” Grizzlies are in town tonight. – 5:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is doubtful tonight. Killian Hayes (left tibia soreness) is available. Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson are obviously both out, with a “Trade Pending” designation on the injury report.
Luka Garza and Saben Lee are also available tonight. – 5:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons added Marvin Bagley III but didn’t deal Jerami Grant. And that’s okay: bit.ly/34PGwZT – 5:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) has been downgraded to doubtful, and Luka Garza and Saben Lee have been activated for tonight vs. #Grizzlies.
Killian Hayes also is available. – 5:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Make sure you gear up with this fresh @NewEraCap Remix Knit!
🔗: https://t.co/n3zrOxx8Ww pic.twitter.com/ifFSx4d6FZ – 5:03 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 4:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at DET 2/11
Bouknight (R Wrist Sprain) is probable
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) out
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out
Hayward (L Ankle) is out
#AllFly – 4:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons fans, your access has been GRANTed!
We’re giving away FREE @Jerami Grant bobbleheads presented by @BallysportsDET at the doors for tonight’s game.
🚪Doors open at 5:30 PM🚪 pic.twitter.com/koloU8tYNr – 4:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is listed as Doubtful for tonight. Pistons have called up Luka Garza and Saben Lee to help with low roster number after trades/injuries. Killian Hayes is available too. – 4:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman called this team’s success “organic” and they’ve had guys like Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams to help mold the vibes. Regular season success is great, but it’s not where they want to get to – 4:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Zach Kleiman also stated that Jaren Jackson Jr. should be an All-Star and is very deserving of a spot. – 4:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman says Jaren Jackson Jr. is an “incredibly deserving” selection if another All-Star spot opens up, and he calls him their defensive anchor for a defense that’s trending quite well historically – 4:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman addressing the media and said the @Memphis Grizzlies have a lot of belief in the roster that they have now. The goal hasn’t changed. They are working to win a championship. He has a ton of belief in what this group can do this year. – 4:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman says the team has been successful with Dillon Brooks on the court, dating back to last season, and they’re ready to get him back – 4:05 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Zach Kleiman says early March is new target date for Dillon Brooks return – 4:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Zach Kleiman says Dillon Brooks’ return will likely come in early March. – 4:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman said you can say Dillon Brooks can be considered their “mid-season acquisition.” Likely timeline is early March. He’s going to be a key part of their stretch run – 4:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman mentioned Ziaire Williams and John Konchar as guys he’s excited to potentially get playoff moments this year – 4:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman said they have a lot of belief in this Grizzlies team. Also said the Grizzlies listened to calls.
“We have a lot of belief in this group. We’re certainly not the type of team that’s going to do something just to do something.” – 4:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Realistically, we didn’t see a ton of incremental difference in between those picks,” Webster said about trading their 1st for the Detroit 2nd. – 4:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We don’t see a ton of difference in those picks,” — Webster on moving from their own pick to Detroit’s second. – 4:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant have only played 21 games and 574 minutes together this season, thanks to injuries. Pistons will be able to use the rest of the season to evaluate how their two franchise players fit before making more decisions this offseason. – 4:03 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
If you put Jazz and/or Memphis in there I get it. Can’t see Utah getting past Warriors/Suns and can’t see Grizzlies running table. – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit #Pistons and @MSU_Basketball alumni, @Mateen_Cleaves, will be on the concourse tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour signing autographs between 6:15-7PM.
Doors open at 5:30PM ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1hREfM4Gzf – 4:00 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Detroit’s plan all along was to retain Jerami Grant. #Pistons listened to the substantial interest in Grant, but stuck to their guns with the hope that he can continue developing alongside Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey as part of a winning future core. – 3:51 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
⭐️NEW on NBA Big Board⭐️
How the Big NBA Trades Affect My Latest Mock Draft
Latest on the draft ramifcations for the Blazers, Pacers, Pelicans, Nets, Spurs, Raptors, Cavs, Pistons and more…
nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 3:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
America’s Team, the Memphis Grizzlies, did absolutely nothing at the NBA trade deadline. Now, it is time to look to a future that is still as bright now as it was before deadline day began.
@JoeMullinax’s trade deadline takeaways https://t.co/JfwVbvyrKq pic.twitter.com/RPFSAJJ19T – 3:34 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 2017, Draymond Green recorded a triple-double at Memphis without scoring in double figures, the first of its kind in NBA history. Green recorded 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a franchise-record 10 steals to go along with four points and five blocks. pic.twitter.com/EZwWBgOLxG – 3:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.
Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.
Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No deal: Pistons keep Jerami Grant past deadline freep.com/story/sports/n… – 3:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
While some NBA deals may still become public, I can confirm the Grizzlies decided to stick with the current roster and made no deadline moves. – 3:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Might be obvious at this point but Jerami Grant is staying with the Pistons, multiple sources confirm to @freepsports. No deals made sense from Detroit’s end. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Jerami Grant remains with the Detroit Pistons as NBA trade deadline ends. Grant and the Pistons have comfortability with each other moving forward. – 3:03 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kristaps Porzingis is +60 and averaging 22.6 points and 8.2 boards in his last five games vs. Memphis. He was an interior monster in that last matchup. The Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis is a win for the Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pistons have a lot of power right now. Jerami Grant can be a different maker on a number of teams. They can start a bidding war. – 2:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nothing on Eric Gordon. Nothing on Jerami Grant. Nothing on Harrison Barnes. Nothing from the Lakers. The Heat haven’t used the first-round pick they unlocked yesterday. The Thunder are still $20 million below the salary floor.
Still plenty left that could happen today. – 2:05 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
After reported trades, teams potentially with multiple 2022 1st-rounders:
Memphis (3), projected #12 via LAL, #25 via UTAH, #28
OKC (3), #4, #15 via LAC, #30 via GS
Houston (2), #3, #17 via BK
Portland (2), #8, #9 via NOP
Pacers: (2), #5, #24 via CLE
Spurs: (2), #6, #18 via BOS – 2:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded? What about Ben Simmons? What do we think of Marvin Bagley III going to Detroit?
@Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 are getting you ready for the trade deadline and breaking down all the news right now!
🔊 LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/4rjBlXJiI4 – 1:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Josh Jackson ($5,005,350) and Trey Lyles ($2,500,000) have contracts that expire after the season. Jackson at 25 could be a real solid fit for the future. He also played at Napa’s Prolific Prep before his time at Kansas. – 1:02 PM
