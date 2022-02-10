Heat vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (35-20) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (32-32) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
Miami Heat 56, New Orleans Pelicans 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 56, Pelicans 55 at half. Adebayo with 17 points, 7 rebounds for Heat. Lowry 3 of 3 on 3s. – 8:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
this Heat offense is begging for someone to start making 3s and loosen things up. – 8:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Most games by a Pelicans rookie with 1+ steals and 1+ blocks:
Anthony Davis – 39
Herb Jones – 25
Most games by a Pelicans rookie with 1+ steals and 1+ blocks:
Anthony Davis – 39
Herb Jones – 25
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BUCKETS @Devonte Graham !!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/fJhrxwavhY – 8:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham steals the pass from Lowry then hits a 3-pointer in Kyle’s face the next second.
Graham is playing well in CJ McCollum’s debut. – 8:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Hey Heat maybe don’t try and shoot threes over Herb Jones from that corner – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J.. Tucker is limping back to the Heat locker room under his own power. – 8:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
SKC crowd exploded after Herb Jones swiped Dedmon’s pass + slammed it home in transition and they do so again after the rookie blocks Vincent’s 3-point shot.
Herb is such a delight, man. – 8:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
There’s a “Not on Herb” graphic at Pels games now when Herb Jones makes a big defensive play.
Might be the best thing the franchise has ever done. – 8:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Whenever Herb Jones gets a block or a steal, a new graphic plays on the big screen that says NOT ON HERB. – 8:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Ridiculous Herb Jones steal. Followed by a ridiculous Herb Jones block. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dedmon called for his third foul and a technical with 5:09 left in the first half. Bam Adebayo back in. – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
money 💰💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/UPJn3vrHJJ – 8:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And a T on Dedmon after Dedmon’s third foul, with 5:09 left in second period. – 8:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum making the defense pay from deep when they go double another Pelican >>>>> – 8:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
LOGO LOWRY 🙌
Kyle is 4/4 from the floor, 3/3 from 3 pic.twitter.com/zbfc4yPMiZ – 8:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s been 8 weeks since Zion Williamson had an injection to promote healing in his right foot. There’s still no timetable on when he might return, David Griffin said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry just did the unthinkable in back to back possessions
Hits from the logo
Then fouls and puts his hand up in agreement
The latter is the part that was the unthinkable – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ couldn’t have set up Garrett Temple with an easier corner 3-point attempt. That make draws the Pelicans to within 2 points at 39-37. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo playing bully ball on the break
Kyle Lowry playing street ball on the inbound
Omer Yurtseven goes to the line
This is the time I love to see this pairing: down bench guys, playing a big team
The high low stuff is working great – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 11 minutes. – 8:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Gary Clark gave a determined effort in his early stint, already has 5 reb in 7 mins. His season high in boards is 7 vs. GSW – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Yurtseven and Adebayo together. It’s Spoelstra centers-a-go-go tonight in New Orleans. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I was actually going to say I wouldn’t mind Omer Yurtseven minutes in this one next to Bam
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum splashes home his first 3-pointer in a New Orleans uniform, tying the game up at 27 apiece to start the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Close game at the end of 1⃣
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/45FlbPb6nZ – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Heat 27, Pelicans 24
Ingram 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts
Both teams combined to go 2-of-15 on 3s. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Pelicans 24. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have combined for 18 of the Heat’s points. Miami and New Orleans have combined to shoot 2 of 15 on threes. – 8:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum played the first half of 1Q before being subbed out, but was back in with all reserves to close the period. Able to be on the ball a lot with that group and create – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 27, Pelicans 24 after one. Adebayo 4 of 6, with 9 points. Butler 9 points, 5 of 5 from line. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam and Dedmon minutes, with Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro out. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Another night where Jimmy Butler keeps Miami rolling offensively by getting to the line, just by finding mismatches and going – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Dedmon, Vincent, Strus first three off Heat six-man bench. Yet to enter: Kyle Guy, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem. (Out tonight: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo.) – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon called for his second foul in just two minutes of action off the bench. – 7:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Swear Herb Jones just yelled at the referee, “Come on,” after getting called for another foul on Jimmy Butler.
Think he’s got a point of not being allowed any physicality at all with a guy who invites it and dishes it out on the other end. – 7:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb slams it over Duncan Robinson and picks up the foul. What a great read. Miami was focused on Ingram and Valanciunas and left the rookie a lane. He took it. #BBIQ – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is in control. 8 of our first 16 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IVg6Gxbc9G – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry 3 assists right out the gate
Bam thriving and looking confident isn’t a coincidence – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans Pelicans intro and starting lineup video of CJ McCollum’s debut.
(Note the nice roar for CJ) pic.twitter.com/UJXtCJUXmn – 7:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s so weird watching cj mccollum in a pelicans jersey. but also kind of refreshing? – 7:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Those open 3s off the DHO with Bam are gonna be there all night for Duncan Robinson if he wants them. Especially with Bam getting after it early. – 7:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. TRIPLEEE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/zedqORitHC – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Another game where Bam Adebayo is searching for the open part of the floor in the offense to take advantage
Tonight it’s right in the middle of the floor, and he’s capitalizing – 7:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum’s first bucket as a Pelican pic.twitter.com/kcsEPB00uP – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already with six points on four shots in the first four minutes. – 7:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
welcome to NOLA @CJ McCollum 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4c1EISjbv5 – 7:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
it’s really weird seeing CJ McCollum in something other than a Blazers jersey. – 7:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum’s first bucket with the Pelicans is a midrange baseline jumper — all net. – 7:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Geaux time. 🕢
Tune in: https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/WBCgbP4yQv – 7:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Also – CJ McCollum and Tony Snell were SUPER confused when the Pelicans start their pregame play fight with each other.
They’ll figure it out. – 7:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy lifting Devonte Graham towards the rim at lights out just doesn’t have the same feel as when @Willy Hernangomez does it. – 7:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting hype for tonight’s game!! 🔥
If you missed it tonight, @redbull will be back handing out samples in front of the team shop ahead of Saturday’s game! pic.twitter.com/kRTELWaXMs – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
All smiles to be playing the game 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bYUZnzFdm8 – 7:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With McDaniel overhauling offensive coaching staff, George Godsey heads to Baltimore at TE coach, per @jeffzrebiec … Former Dolphin Wes Welker headed to Miami as WR coach, per @ArmandoSalguero … And DB coach Gerald Alexander is out, as @OmarKelly noted. – 7:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
floor generals 💪
@iamgabevincent2 // @Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/SJ7OCtEjhl – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In case you missed it, Erik Spoelstra will coach against Jimmy Butler in the Feb. 20 All-Star Game. Can’t wait to see Spoelstra design a defense to wall off the paint against Butler. – 7:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans were already headed on a positive trajectory, which helped lead to decision to execute trade with Trail Blazers for McCollum, Snell, Nance. David Griffin spoke to media pregame about the additions in the deal: https://t.co/taGZE5a8Os pic.twitter.com/MqOUQwiP5d – 7:19 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Trade deadline moves with @Rob Mahoney
💯 What’s the plan for the Kings’ front office?
💯 Fallout from the CJ McCollum trade
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keep up with live stats during the game with the Pelicans mobile app presented by @Verizon 👏
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The new guys getting warmed up 🏀 pic.twitter.com/bnVc0FmzZm – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra will coach against Jimmy Butler in All-Star Game. We are expediting comment on Spo’s strategy to contain Jimmy (and Butler comment on how to beat Spo’s system). – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (knee) now ruled out for Heat tonight in New Orleans. – 7:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy has been selected to suit up for #TeamLeBron in the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/ROKDeAWOqX – 7:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Starting lineups:
Devonte and CJ in the backcourt for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/zV7X1TKccq – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro was warming up before the game and was a game-time decision because of knee soreness. But Herro will not play tonight vs. Pelicans. – 7:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNOP INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (knee) will be an active scratch tonight. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting: Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo.
Caleb Martin (Achilles) inactive.
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable.
CJ McCollum will start in Pelicans’ debut. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Erik Spoelstra’s thoughts on parting with KZ Okpala – 6:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo.
Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are inactive. Tyler Herro is active, but it remains to be seen if he’ll play. – 6:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s approach to the trade deadline: “I think everybody feels comfortable where we are. We wanna keep getting better, hopefully get a couple guys back into the mix and then get ready for this final stretch run.” pic.twitter.com/boyeGc6625 – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat stand pat at NBA trade deadline, with focus shifting to buyout market, Caleb Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat are Team Who Dey when it comes to Bengals in Super Bowl; Spoelstra reflects on Ramsay sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Nicknames for Heat bench? Readers have plenty (Aftershocks?) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Here’s your shot at a basketball signed by @Jaxson Hayes! 🏀
Head to Courtside Challenge on the homepage of the Pelicans app and answer five timed trivia questions for your chance to win.
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/ppvv5LwpJy – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Heat’s quiet trade deadline day: “In terms of in our house, I think everybody feels comfortable with where we are. We want to keep on getting better. Hopefully we get a couple more guys back into the mix and get ready for this final stretch run.” – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As for possible Markieff Morris or Victor Oladipo hints, Erik Spoelstra said, “Hopefully get a couple more guys back into the mix, and then get ready for this final stretch run.” – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New faces. New fits 👀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/fS59ofIUVM – 6:30 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
CJ McCollum was kept in the loop during the #Pelicans-#Blazers negotiations. He told me it’s nice to feel wanted. Now? Let’s just go hoop!
🎥: @TheGameDayHoops
pic.twitter.com/H2f3TGGu0n – 6:30 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It does seem Griff is very much back in his groove after a few months away from public press conferences, talking glowingly about the various human beings associated with the Pelicans. – 6:27 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I don’t think it’s a great sign that Griff just basically punted on all of the Zion questions.
But, I suppose it’s expected until they’re ready to fully release everything. – 6:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. will have surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee tomorrow, David Griffin says. Initial return-to-play timetable is 6 weeks. – 6:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin sounds very excited about also landing Larry Nance Jr. It plays into the Pelicans of wanting to play bigger but to maintain versatility. – 6:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
David Griffin says Zion Williamson “feels good” and is excited about the CJ McCollum addition.
The plan is for Zion to get additional scans done on his foot at the end of next week of the following week. – 6:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Griffin says Zion is, anecdotally, progressing well. Will have more imaging done next week. Trajan Langdon spent time with him recently – 6:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
David Griffin says Zion Williamson will have another round of medical imaging done likely toward the end of next week. He says Trajan Langdon recently met with him in person. – 6:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin says Zion Williamson is progressing well — anecdotally — and hopes some imaging will be done next week or soon thereafter. Trajan Langdon recently visited with him to check in on his progress. – 6:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Griffin with an update on Zion: pic.twitter.com/5EeZHjExyV – 6:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Zion Williamson “feels good” and Trajan Langdon was with him last week.
Says he hopes to have more imaging done at the end of next week or the following week and a further update will be given at that time. – 6:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Caleb Martin likely won’t play tonight vs. Pelicans; Tyler Herro a game-time decision si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Craig Minervini stepping in to handle Heat pregame tonight on Bally Sports Sun. – 6:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin, in reference to CJ McCollum saying BI was a big reason why he came to New Orleans earlier today, says that the word is out now on Brandon Ingram.
“This is what a star player looks like.” – 6:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNOP INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says he doesn’t think Caleb Martin (Achilles) will play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans.
Tyler Herro (knee) is feeling better, but he will go through his routine to see how he feels pregame. – 6:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “feeling better” and he will have to go through his warm-up, previously listed as questionable
On if Caleb Martin will play: “I don’t think so,” but jokes don’t ask him that
@5ReasonsSports – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is a game-time decision. But Spoelstra said he does not expect Caleb Martin to play tonight. – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on:
Tyler Herro (knee): Still questionable.
Caleb Martin (Achilles): Most likely sitting out. – 6:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin says he felt the Pelicans entered the trade deadline with momentum and they were in a much more leveraged position to “absorb a player of CJ McCollum’s caliber.” – 6:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Green on Devonte’ and CJ working together pic.twitter.com/bwOdVrC5ps – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pelicans coach Willie Green: “You kind of know what to expect when you play a Miami Heat team.” Says Heat will play hard and try to control things with its style. – 5:48 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo candidly details the first time he met Pat Riley #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
David Griffin will speak after
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:44 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Update on Zion Williamson’s rehab from a source close to the situation. “He’s basically just been in Oregon, grinding everyday, building up his conditioning, trying to get back. I have no clue if he’ll play this season, but I can tell you that’s been his only goal.” #Pelicans – 5:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the SKC: @CJ McCollum 🔥
#WBD | #PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/86MfyTYzpt – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro now questionable tonight in New Orleans. Spoelstra speaks at 6 p.m. – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Like Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro has also been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in New Orleans with knee soreness. – 5:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
P.J. Tucker knows there’s a lot that people don’t understand, but he has the answers to some tough questions.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/inJjFouiOc – 5:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tony Snell participating in his first Pelicans pregame workout under the watchful eye of @Finisher_11
He sure looks like the guy who shot 56.9% from 3-point range last season with the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/p6snFNjzMx – 5:28 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Can James Harden pull a Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What song is @AlvaradoJose15 singing? 😀 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Bh42YcCDlx – 5:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelinka mentioned Kendrick Nunn’s possible return in late March as one way to improve, and cited the buyout market as an area the Lakers still hope to find some talent, citing the acquisition of Markieff Morris in 2020, which helped them towards their title run. – 5:09 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
NBA & Miami Heat Trade Deadline Review — 5RLive Five on the Floor speci… youtu.be/2mmgJTx3Ho4 via @YouTube – 5:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tony Snell arrives for his first Pelicans game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4qVpfNID3L – 4:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors got OG Anunoby with the 23rd pick, therefore this trade is awful.
The Heat drafted Bojan Bogdanovic with the 31st pick, therefore this trade is great. – 4:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans have one open roster spot. They’ll be active on the buyout market and could target veteran wings who can defend. – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/l91WDAFSFc
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/qm34go7ZaS – 4:00 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Another stop for former Heat draft pick Josh Richardson #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:58 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Big list but I see six title contenders: Suns, Warriors, Bucks, Nets, Philly, Heat. – 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder: earlier tip-off tonight at 6:30 pm CT!
Get in your seats early 🙌
#PelicansGameday | #WBD pic.twitter.com/2NzY1K5FhL – 3:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Heading into tonight 35-20, 1st in the East and playing our last road game against the West
See how you can watch/listen to our matchup in New Orleans and which @MiamiHEATstore items come with free shipping today only ⬇️ gohe.at/3LpUjHp – 3:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat chooses not to shake things up at the trade deadline, as attention moves to buyout market miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… A look at what could come next for the Heat and potential options on the buyout market – 3:49 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
⭐️NEW on NBA Big Board⭐️
How the Big NBA Trades Affect My Latest Mock Draft
Latest on the draft ramifcations for the Blazers, Pacers, Pelicans, Nets, Spurs, Raptors, Cavs, Pistons and more…
nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 3:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Greatest NBA Bromances of All Time
Lowry and DeMar
Bobi and Tobi
Harden and Morey pic.twitter.com/JW3DOB4sLQ – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Caleb Martin has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game because of left Achilles soreness. – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Caleb Martin (Achilles) has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight in New Orleans. – 3:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Another trade coming for the Pelicans?
🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut. What will the starting lineup be?
🏀 There is a culture in New Orleans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Another trade coming for the Pelicans?
🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut. What will the starting lineup be?
🏀 There is a culture in New Orleans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Look for the following players to have their contracts converted from Two-Way deals to standard deals:
Sam Hauser – Boston Celtics
Kessler Edwards – Brooklyn Nets
Caleb Martin – Miami Heat – 3:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat stand pat at NBA trade deadline, with focus shifting to buyout market, Caleb Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A look at how the deadline reshaped the top of the East, and what could follow on the buyout market. Also: What happened to a few familiar faces. – 3:22 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Miami didn’t need to make a big deal at the deadline like some of the other desperate teams felt like they had to. The Heat are getting healthier with Oladipo soon to return, they can lock in Martin with a standard contract, and they opened up a roster spot with the Okpala trade – 3:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No Heat trade on deadline day. Here’s a look at all the deals made, with fascinating playoffs looming in East: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum, Tony Snell arrive in New Orleans! 🏀
Photos 📸: https://t.co/tvadYVztes pic.twitter.com/OydVE6lsdq – 3:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, the only Heat move this week was one that opened a roster spot to make an addition via the buyout market while also having room to convert Caleb Martin’s contract.
Details on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:09 PM
As expected, the only Heat move this week was one that opened a roster spot to make an addition via the buyout market while also having room to convert Caleb Martin’s contract.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat have 13 players under contract and have two weeks under NBA rules before they have to fill the 14th. That spot is expected to go to Caleb Martin. Miami may also be a factor on the buyout market. – 3:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin should have a normal roster spot here pretty soon, I’d expect – 3:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat confirms that no trade was made today. Attention turns to buyout market and eventually converting Caleb Martin’s contract. – 3:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat didn’t make a trade today. Roster at 13. Caleb Martin will fill one of the two open spots eventually. Buyout player potentially could fill the other. – 3:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Update:
The Heat have added Victor Oladipo at the deadline for absolutely nothing – 2:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s really wild that John Wall got to Houston and watched the Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, Washington trade Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn trade James Harden – 2:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ’s full interview from today’s shootaround 📹
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/0imrA39lu4 – 2:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wizards assistant Mike Batiste has been suspended two games for entering the stands in an attempt to confront a fan with 15 seconds remaining in the Wizards’ 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Feb. 7 – 2:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Philly, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami is about to murder’s row man somebody is about to EARN that conference championship.
Not to mention Boston and ATL trending up and Chicago’s success. Whewwwww. The East hasn’t been better than the West in my lifetime but that’s changing. – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most career triple-doubles by a player with fewer than 82 games played for a franchise:
38 – Russell Westbrook (WAS)
21 – James Harden (BKN)
8 – Westbrook (HOU)
6 – Elfrid Payton (NOP)
6 – Rajon Rondo (SAC)
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nothing on Eric Gordon. Nothing on Jerami Grant. Nothing on Harrison Barnes. Nothing from the Lakers. The Heat haven’t used the first-round pick they unlocked yesterday. The Thunder are still $20 million below the salary floor.
Still plenty left that could happen today. – 2:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Not trade deadline related, but Washington Wizards player development manager Mike Batiste has been suspended two games without pay for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan during Monday’s loss the Heat, the NBA has announced. – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Greater Nets Big 3 legacy: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams . . . or Durant, Harden, Irving? (Yes, that first Nets team also had Joe Johnson.) For my part, I’ll take Julius Erving, John Williamson and Larry Kenon. – 2:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine (9-14 3P) and Coby White (8-17 3P) were 🔥 in a 129-116 win over the Pelicans.
They became the first teammates in NBA history to each make at least eight 3P in the same game, and are still the only duo to achieve the feat. pic.twitter.com/M49JqX3MfF – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: MIA/OKC and UTA/SAS/POR Trades; Beal Done For Year; Sabonis and LeVert Debuts w/ @Nate Duncan
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
After reported trades, teams potentially with multiple 2022 1st-rounders:
Memphis (3), projected #12 via LAL, #25 via UTAH, #28
OKC (3), #4, #15 via LAC, #30 via GS
Houston (2), #3, #17 via BK
Portland (2), #8, #9 via NOP
Pacers: (2), #5, #24 via CLE
Spurs: (2), #6, #18 via BOS – 2:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat; Josh Richardson to Spurs. Plus: Dragic, Okpala, much more. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks, Heat, 76ers, Nets… can we just start the East playoffs now? – 1:44 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Did the Heat’s path to the NBA Finals just get tougher? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tony Snell on watching #Pelicans from afar lately and coming to New Orleans: “I’ve been paying attention. They’ve been playing really well. I’m very excited to bring my skills to the team. (Brandon Ingram) has been playing phenomenal.” pic.twitter.com/1XYWN6rvNM – 1:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls waving goodbye to Eastern Conference Championship-mobile. Sixers, Nets, Milwaukee piled in the front seat, Miami and Cavs comfortable in the back…. pic.twitter.com/KuZEJYf8BQ – 1:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update ahead of 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Heat (CJ McCollum says coming to New Orleans “is a great situation for me… a great place for me to evolve”; East-leading Miami scouting report; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/rx5jQCJ2BY pic.twitter.com/fRrSvULsDA – 1:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum had some say in where he was going to get moved. He said he liked the Pelicans’ young talent. He also heard good things about Willie Green.
“This is a great place for me to evolve.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Heat leading East, Nets and 76ers agree to blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons. What it means for the East and more in our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nets. Bucks. Heat. 76ers. Bulls
One of these teams ain’t making it out of the first round. – 1:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Harden for Simmons
Domas for Haliburton
CJ to New Orleans
LeVert to Cleveland
We’re on our way to one of the most eventful deadlines in NBA history. – 1:32 PM
