Jae'Sean Tate drawing interest

Kelly Iko: Among the numerous players on the Rockets roster that rival teams have made inquiries about ahead of the 3 p.m ET trade deadline, forward Jae’Sean Tate has drawn recent interest, sources tell ⁦@TheAthletic⁩.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate picks up his fourth foul and seems a bit shaken up. Rockets will challenge the call of a blocking foul on an Ingram drive. – 9:04 PM

