James Harden not in Washington for Nets game

I can confirm James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge are not in Washington today for tonight’s game against the Wizards. The Nets say they stayed back in the city for rehab purposes.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Just wanted to say James Harden formally requesting that he not be forced to make a formal trade request even though he does in fact request to be traded is peak Internet Era NBA. – 11:28 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If James Harden had an agent, I’m guessing the reporting on this would have been a lot more favorable to him. – 11:24 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
James Harden has been growing that beard for over a decade in anticipation of this day – 11:19 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said that while he hasn’t spoken to Harden about recent trade reports, he has gotten no indication from Harden that he wants to leave. “He’s not told me he doesn’t want to stay. So I’m working off our conversations, which is he wants to be here and we want him here.” – 11:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Harden gave Houston some absolutely great years, but the break-up was beyond messy and the way he went about it was beyond messy – 11:00 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So Harden is back in New York rehabbing. Nash says he will not join team in Miami Saturday. Question of course is whether he will be joining another team. – 10:51 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I would fully welcome bringing James Harden back to Houston in 2023 — but only if the Rockets trade him a few months later for four unprotected first-round picks and four unprotected first-round pick swaps. – 10:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Steve Nash if his conversations with Harden have been more casual and at practice, or organizational level with GM Sean Marks about his #Nets future. Said it’s the Former. – 10:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden isn’t in DC and Steve Nash doesn’t expect him in Miami vs the #Heat. #nets – 10:41 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said neither Harden nor LaMarcus Aldridge will join the Nets in Miami on Saturday. – 10:41 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash again says James Harden isn’t getting traded. Adds he hasn’t talked to him about the deadline. Has no update on Joe Harris. – 10:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash reiterates he expects James Harden to be with the #Nets past the deadline. – 10:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he feels the same way he did the other day — that James Harden will not be traded today. – 10:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tweet from Woj in February of 2023:
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Outside the Harden/Simmons stuff (which I bet will happen), Eric Gordon and Marvin Bagley would top my “surely this guy gets traded, what are we even doing here?” list. – 10:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden wants trade to 76ers, fears backlash from trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 10:10 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Text from a former NBA player this morning: “Harden gonna have a hard time getting a former teammate to introduce him at his HOF induction” – 10:02 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can confirm James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge aren’t in DC today. Follow our trade deadline live blog for what is shaping up to be a wild day: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 9:32 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Has James Harden somehow made Ben Simmons something of a sympathetic character in this whole thing?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Harden has wanted this deal done for a while. He trusts Michael Rubin. He trusts Daryl Morey. He wants to play with Joel Embiid. The Nets & Sixers have been engaged in talks. It’s all about posturing. As I stated before, a game of cat & mouse. – 9:12 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It would seem to me that James Harden doesn’t *exactly* have a tab on the pulse of the people. – 9:09 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
also: harden is definitely going to get backlash. already is. he chose brooklyn initially—over philly, no less. this is absurd.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Heel Harden is clearly the best Harden. This is a good direction for the character. – 9:01 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets fans doing their best to root for James Harden and Kyrie Irving over the second half of the season pic.twitter.com/saRPAyFkxe – 8:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the idea that harden is worried about public backlash is interesting given his extremely public indifference at times on the court and the wildly public leaking of his fear of public backlash to the most prominent nba news breaker in the biz – 8:54 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden scared of public backlash so instead sits out games and makes his discontent known through back channels. Lame stuff. Time to look in the mirror. Never took a team to the Finals. Chris Paul didn’t want to play with him. Maybe give up the ball and problem is you. – 8:54 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Happy deadline day. We’ll know by this afternoon if James Harden will remain a Net. There’s pros and cons to a deal and more uncertainty along the way. On this entire Orion Welles/War of the Worlds-type saga: theathletic.com/3121904/2022/0… – 8:53 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden wanted out of Houston. James Harden reportedly now wants out of Brooklyn. Among the questions Sixers brass has to ask: Is it really worth trading for—and presumably lavishing a new deal worth more than a quarter of a billion—on a player this unpredictable? – 8:45 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. es.pn/3swbkar – 8:36 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
In order for today to be perfect, Sean Marks needs to hang into James Harden and Gov. Hochul needs to let my 11th grader attend school without a mask. So, no, I do not expect today to be perfect. – 6:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Should Philadelphia trade for James Harden now or just wait for the offseason? #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/should-t… via @SixersWire – 10:38 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Haggling could hold up James Harden-Ben Simmons swap for #Nets, #76ers nypost.com/2022/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 8:41 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: sny.tv/articles/james… – 8:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Patiently waiting for the “the Heat should trade Dan the video coordinator for James Harden and Ben Simmons” tweets. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj on NBA Countdown doubles down and says the Nets and 76ers have not had any meaningful conversations around a deal including Ben Simmons and James Harden. – 7:13 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ James Harden out again vs. Wizards with trade deadline looming newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Is it possible that we’ve seen the last of Harden in a Nets uniform? Wow. With trade rumors continuing to swirl, team is ruled him out for tomorrow’s game in D.C. – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Ringer @ringernba
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Jake Fischer on all the latest around the NBA, what we’re hearing, and our expectations involving the big names: Harden, Simmons, Russ, Grant, Gordon, and others. @ringer – 5:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets listing James Harden as out again for their game Thursday at Washington, assuming he is still a Net. – 5:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. – 5:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for the #Nets. But on the eve of the #NBA trade deadline, James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is still out tomorrow vs the #Wizards. – 5:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say James Harden (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game tomorrow in Washington. – 5:04 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
James Harden, who is in the news, will also not play tomorrow in Washington, Nets say – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets have ruled James Harden (left hamstring tightness) OUT for Thursday’s game at Washington. – 5:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden is listed as out for tomorrow against the Wizards along with LaMarcus Aldridge. Nic Claxton is questionable. – 5:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets rule out James Harden for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards because of left hamstring tightness – 5:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have ruled James Harden out with hamstring tightness for yet another game, tomorrow against the Wizards. – 5:03 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: The Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets – 4:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Rose thinks a James Harden trade won’t happen until the offseason. He believes Kevin Durant is telling Harden to give him a chance to get healthy, make a run in the playoffs and if they come up short, “then we make changes.” – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden making clear he wants to leave Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/rep… – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
While we wait for James Harden trade details, the Lakers are another team spiraling in large part due to Russell Westbrook’s poor play. Westbrook’s contract and production make a deal almost impossible, but I found 3 that could help the Lakers. trib.al/U8Eb8KB – 3:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade updates: Latest on #Sixers, Ben Simmons, and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/live/nb… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From @Adrian Wojnarowski: “I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now” between the Nets and Sixers and he thinks it’s likely James Harden stays with the Nets. The full Woj interview: youtu.be/wqlIkNw-OOs – 1:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” – 1:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst on James Harden-to-Philly trade talks: “I know that Steve Nash and others are saying there’s nothing happening, but that’s not true. … The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating.” – 12:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
One of the real challenges for Brooklyn is there’s not a true consensus internally: One train of thought is to trade James Harden — and not risk losing him in FA. The other? Try and win a title right now with Harden. Sean Marks has a tough decision to make. #Nets #Sixers – 12:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In the end, James Harden is going to realize there was only one city that truly loved him: Houston. – 12:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is from Sunday night’s BS Podcast and nothing has changed — Brooklyn wants Seth in any Harden deal. (And Embiid loves playing with Curry.) pic.twitter.com/sTD2vyY1co – 11:21 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
*If* the trade did happen, would Harden’s jumper even survive the trip to Philly? – 11:16 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The one thing about Harden, in addition to a decline in performance, a potentially chronic hamstring issue and a tendency to blow up elite, hand-picked teams is … what if his shooting goes MIA the playoffs again? I’m sure fans in Philly will be understanding. – 10:54 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Nash says that Harden and Aldridge stayed home to rehab. He does not expect them to play in Miami on Saturday. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 10, 2022
“There was a hangup trying to figure out what happened with Simmons before other deals happened. When Harden came on the board, to whatever extent he did, I think a lot of teams that were interested went other directions because clearly, the Sixers were going to focus on that,” one source whose team had explored a Simmons trade said this week. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022
Bobby Marks: James Harden said it was “not about the money” when he did not sign an extension. If he is not traded by 3PM ET, we will find out if that is correct. The cap space route for Philly would cost Harden between $70-$100M plus diminish a roster that he would be signing with. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 10, 2022
