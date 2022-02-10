Jerami Grant: I'm a Piston. It's what I want to do

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he likes the way that Jerami Grant handled the trade rumors. – 9:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Jerami Grant has been a “pro” throughout the entire deadline amid the rumors. – 9:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he was proud of Jerami Grant for not having a post-trade deadline hangover. “I don’t think this bothered him. Maybe a little at first, but not as much as it would some other people.” – 9:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant: “I was really proud of the way he played … he took what the defense gave him and he competed on the defensive end.” – 9:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant: “We still have 25 games left. We’ll be healthy for a good number of them.” Said it’s a chance to get some real chemistry.
Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk have missed a combined 78-ish games amongst the three of them, whether due to injury or COVID. – 9:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on gauging the team despite injuries and a disjointed season: “We have, what, 25 games left? We’ll be healthy for a good number of them, and we’ll get a better feel for it then.” – 9:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant on poor starts: “It’s something we have to figure out. Guys have played with different lineups all year. It’s something we have to figure out.” – 9:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant said he talked to Troy Weaver before the deadline and knew he wouldn’t be moved. Wants to be here in Detroit. “I’m a Piston. It’s where I am, and it’s what I’m going to do.” – 9:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant said he talked to GM Troy Weaver and he was told well before the deadline that he’d remain in Detroit: “I’m a Piston. It’s what I want to do.” – 9:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant on trade deadline: “I talked to (Troy) well before. I knew I was going to be here. I’m a Piston.” – 9:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons added Marvin Bagley III but didn’t deal Jerami Grant. And that’s okay: bit.ly/34PGwZT – 5:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant have only played 21 games and 574 minutes together this season, thanks to injuries. Pistons will be able to use the rest of the season to evaluate how their two franchise players fit before making more decisions this offseason. – 4:03 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Detroit’s plan all along was to retain Jerami Grant. #Pistons listened to the substantial interest in Grant, but stuck to their guns with the hope that he can continue developing alongside Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey as part of a winning future core. – 3:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No deal: Pistons keep Jerami Grant past deadline freep.com/story/sports/n… – 3:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Jerami Grant remains with the Detroit Pistons as NBA trade deadline ends. Grant and the Pistons have comfortability with each other moving forward. – 3:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Pistons have a lot of power right now. Jerami Grant can be a different maker on a number of teams. They can start a bidding war. – 2:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nothing on Eric Gordon. Nothing on Jerami Grant. Nothing on Harrison Barnes. Nothing from the Lakers. The Heat haven’t used the first-round pick they unlocked yesterday. The Thunder are still $20 million below the salary floor.
Still plenty left that could happen today. – 2:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Hours before trade deadline, decision on Jerami Grant is in #Pistons‘ hands: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:56 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Blazers and Pistons continue to discuss a possible Jerami Grant trade, and @Michael Scotto listed Grant to Portland as one of the deals he could see happening prior to Thursday’s deadline: basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 12:06 AM
More on this storyline
Omari Sankofa II: Might be obvious at this point but Jerami Grant is staying with the Pistons, multiple sources confirm to @freepsports. No deals made sense from Detroit’s end. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / February 10, 2022
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly are involved in talks for Jerami Grant after trading CJ McCollum as they look to retool the roster around Damian Lillard. League executives are still closely monitoring to see if Lillard’s feelings on staying in Portland changes, but for now, the Blazers are looking for win-now moves. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022
Do they have another move in them? Some recent buzz around the NBA has the Blazers as one of the teams looking closely at Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Portland has sought a long, rangy forward who can defend and score to complement Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the longest time. -via Bleacher Report / February 10, 2022