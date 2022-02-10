Kevin Durant on MCL injury: I'm doing better for sure

Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on his MCL sprain: “No timetable, but I’m doing better for sure.”
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja joins us next: Finds out in the media session he was drafted by KD in the All-Star Game “Much Love Man. Team Durant!” – 10:05 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years it’s that anyone who thinks the KD-Westbrook-Harden trio team ever had a chance is gravely mistaken – 9:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD just walked out of the Nets tunnel and is now sitting on the bench for the second half. He’s getting a lot of love from the DC crowd. – 9:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The take on the Harden-Simmons deal from myself and @Chris Haynes: best believe, KD was sick of Harden, too pic.twitter.com/dfdufmy8px – 8:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Kevin Durant said he was, “happy we got guys who want to be part of this” after Brooklyn traded James Harden for a package led by Ben Simmons. He then made sure he wouldn’t have Harden on his team’s roster for next weekend’s All-Star Game.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 8:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron ribs Durant on Harden trade, says he needs Darius Garland for ‘muscle’ after leaving cleveland twice. What an NBA All-Star Draft, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/2022-nba-… – 7:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Charles set that whole thing off. LeBron knew exactly what he was doing but was able to hold the smirk back. KD is the god of apathy on camera. They couldve made it to the end without firing off strays if they wanted. But those giggles spread on that set like Contagion. Bless him – 7:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden picked last as captains LeBron, Durant select All-Star Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/har… – 7:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.
The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who’s got the better #NBAAllStar roster: Team Durant or Team LeBron? 🤔
(📸 @NBA) pic.twitter.com/yANhyNngJD – 7:21 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron and Durant make their All-Star picks si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:13 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
I was convinced that LeBron was selecting Darius Garland first among reserves and that Kevin Durant was never, never, ever taking James Harden. Got one out of two right. – 7:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ernie: “is there a deal either of you would like to swap?”
LeBron [to KD]: “you not done making trades for the day?” pic.twitter.com/UwXbs4T1vy – 7:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ernie asked if Kevin Durant and LeBron wanted to make trades with their All-Star rosters:
KD: “What you want for Darius Garland?”
LeBron: “You not done making trades?”
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 – 7:11 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kevin Durant is really good at keeping a straight face for longer than you’d think he’d be able to. – 7:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If LeBron had offered Durant a Harden trade that would’ve counted as his fifth ring would honestly be more impressive. – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on his MCL sprain: “No timetable, but I’m doing better for sure.” – 7:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kevin Durant wanted NO PARTS of James Harden on his #NBAAllStar squad 😭 pic.twitter.com/ozhl3Ecmm7 – 7:06 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Barkley finally got Durant to laugh hahahhahahhahahhahahha pic.twitter.com/cu33alrYTN – 7:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron unable to keep from laughing at Durant’s refusal to pick Harden is the best draft moment in the history of drafts. – 7:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are on opposite All-Star teams again. And after they were the penultimate and final picks last year, Don goes a bit earlier this time, and Rudy proves at least more likable for KD than a certain James Harden. – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
LeBron: “James (Harden), he hasn’t played. Is he healthy?”
Barkley: “He got traded. He’s healthy now!”
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anyone surprised KD is a good actor has not watched the film “Thunderstruck” in which a kid Freaky Fridays his basketball talents – 7:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lebron to KD as he is left with Harden as the last pick, “KD, he hasn’t played. Is he healthy?” – 7:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#NBAAllStar draft just concluded. Last two reserves available: James Harden & Rudy Gobert. Durant has to pick one of them. Durant picks Gobert, while Lebron hides his face behind a clipboard while he’s laughing his behind off. Barkley, Kenny & Shaq were egging them on throughout. – 7:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron listening to kd talk himself explain gobert over harden pic.twitter.com/ZbTVCaJqEF – 7:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden is the very last pick of the All-Star Draft. Kevin Durant passed on him for Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
And Rudy Gobert is picked second to last by Kevin Durant. KD wasn’t touching Harden 😂 – 7:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Harden taken last in the All-Star draft is something.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Imma need some size for sure” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 KD picking Rudy Gobert over James Harden got me crying right now – 7:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bruh, LeBron trolling KD and trying to force him into drafting Harden is PHENOMENAL television – 7:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Durant’s ability to maintain a straight face = His ability to get buckets. – 7:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD is wearing a @Tuff__Crowd x @SteveWiebeNFT tee 🦴🦴
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fCg3firOTZ – 6:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
KD and LeBron trying to see who is going to take James Harden pic.twitter.com/wd5cdVWlsX – 6:59 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant passed on 76ers’ James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft seven times, selecting (in order) Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. Harden was left as the last pick. – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD picking Dejounte Murray over James Harden got me weak right now – 6:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD takes Devin Booker first in the All-Star draft among the reserves – 6:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is the first pick made in the draft for All-Star reserves. Big-time endorsement from Kevin Durant. – 6:54 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kyrie seeing both harden and kd choose joel embiid on the same day pic.twitter.com/i4AJoFOD1U – 6:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Question posed by @SPianovich on Slack: In a 5-on-5 game with no benches, could the healthy 2021-22 Nets beat the starting five Kevin Durant just drafted? – 6:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Why they set up Andrew Wiggins in front of Bron and KD like that 😂 – 6:48 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Ernie Johnson: “By the way, KD, can you tell us how you’re feeling and where you are as far as coming back to play?”
Kevin Durant: “No.” – 6:48 PM
Ernie Johnson: “By the way, KD, can you tell us how you’re feeling and where you are as far as coming back to play?”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
All-Star draft starters:
Team LeBron: Giannis
Team KD: Embiid
LB: Steph
KD: Morant
LB: DeRozan
KD: Tatum
LB: Jokic
KD: Trae
KD: Wiggins – 6:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron’s team is 26-30 and he is noticeably happier than Kevin Durant. – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant, when asked by Ernie Johnson if he can say how he is feeling and when he will be coming back to play: “No.” – 6:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kevin Durant chooses Ja Morant with his second pick in the All-Star Draft.
Kevin Durant said “They want all the smoke out there in Memphis.” – 6:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With the second overall in the 2022 All-Star Draft, Kevin Durant selects Joel Embiid.
KD: “I’m going to go with the leading scorer in the league right now.”
EMVPIID. – 6:45 PM
With the second overall in the 2022 All-Star Draft, Kevin Durant selects Joel Embiid.
KD: “I’m going to go with the leading scorer in the league right now.”
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
KD making Embiid his first All-Star pick is just perfect lol – 6:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kevin Durant just selected Joel Embiid with his first pick in the All-Star draft, lmao – 6:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Kevin Durant during his answer on how he views the Nets playing style after the trade: “I’m just happy we got guys that want to be a part of this.” – 6:38 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Harden, according to sources, clashed with Durant and Nash about what type of offense the team should run and during games even criticized teammates and coaches to NBA insiders sitting courtside.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 6:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kevin Durant on the trade: I think everybody got what they wanted. So there you go – 6:36 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on James Harden trade on TNT: “I’m excited for our team & looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group… The playoffs are right around the corner & we’ve got to fast track and get used to each other. I think everybody got what they wanted.” – 6:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from DC! Harden, Durant and the Nets vs. Beal, Dinwiddie, Harrell and the Wizards! Crackling with excitement! pic.twitter.com/KuxAh43frj – 6:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
If I were covering the Nets’ trade for the Post, I would do everything within reason to get Kevin Durant to fess up how influential he was in Harden’s deportation. He knew very well James’ injury was bogus. – 5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Games played together:
19 — Tom Brady and Antonio Brown
16 — Durant, Kyrie and Harden
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russ/KD/Harden: 24 playoff wins in 3 seasons
Kyrie/KD/Harden: 16 games played together in 2 seasons – 3:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ben Simmons has already talked to Kevin Durant and Sean Marks, @Klutch Sports‘ Rich Paul tells ESPN. Simmons is eager to join Nets and ramp up for a return to play this season, Paul says. “We’ve got to work to do to get him back to play, but it’s a great step in right direction.” – 3:18 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline – 2:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random thoughts on Nets-Sixers:
-Met in the playoffs in 2019.
-Nets rally late in season-opener this year.
-Kevin Durant waves off the Sixers a month and a half ago. Joel Embiid does it to him the next time.
-Today’s trade – 2:48 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
bit.ly/3oEFF5H – 2:19 PM
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Greater Nets Big 3 legacy: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams . . . or Durant, Harden, Irving? (Yes, that first Nets team also had Joe Johnson.) For my part, I’ll take Julius Erving, John Williamson and Larry Kenon. – 2:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
At guard: Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. At forward: Kevin Durant and let’s say Serge Ibaka. At center: Joel Embiid. Sixth man: Russell Westbrook.
You could make a pretty good team out of James Harden teammates. – 1:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I like the idea of Simmons and Curry with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Harden with KD and Kyrie…
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
James Harden has played with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant. Now Joel Embiid. No one has ever had this many great teammates. – 1:48 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kyrie, Curry, KD, Harris, Simmons, Drummond, Mills, Claxton, Sharpe, Brown, Carter, Aldridge. If they can get out of their own way, this Nets team could be the best kind of ridiculous, – 1:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
So, safe to say Durant is not drafting Harden for the All-Star Game tonight? – 1:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Superstars James Harden said goodbye to in the last 4 seasons:
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Gonna be fascinating to watch this KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons experiment.
Simmons should fit with those guys on the court in a lot of ways.
Worth a shot for Sean Marks and the Nets. – 1:32 PM
Gonna be fascinating to watch this KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons experiment.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kendrick Perkins just said on ESPN that James Harden and Kevin Durant didn’t speak “for years” after Durant chose to sign with Golden State. Harden tried to recruit Durant to Houston after the 41-41 2016 season and he didn’t even take a meeting with the Rockets – 1:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving trio ultimately played fewer regular-season games together (16) than the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook trio (18 so far). – 1:28 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
It was 16 games of a possible 125 games that Durant, Harden & Irving played together.
Really, it was 14 1/2.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn will take its time getting Ben Simmons acclimated, but the star guard welcomes a change of scenery and has already had conversations with Kevin Durant and they’re all on the same page, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new squad:
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Joe Harris
Nicolas Claxton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Bruce Brown
James Johnson
Cam Thomas
LOADED. pic.twitter.com/fXv2u8H1ax – 1:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
With where Harden was at, Marks got it done in style. – 1:25 PM
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Potential starting 5 for the Nets:
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Andre Drummond – 1:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I still cannot believe that we never got to see what KD, Kyrie and Harden could do together. Blows my mind. – 1:22 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Here’s what Kevin Durant said about Ben Simmons a few years back. pic.twitter.com/sjX2vjPKqC – 1:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I wrote on Monday why the Nets are a dream fit for Ben Simmons. This deal is a massive victory for him and Klutch. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can unlock new dimensions to his game. theringer.com/nba/2022/2/7/2… – 1:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you could pick any players to surround Ben Simmons with in a five-man lineup, Kevin Durant would probably be your No. 1 or No. 2 pick (with Steph being the other choice), and Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Joe Harris would not be far down that list. – 1:19 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star Game Mock Draft: @outsidethenba and @Sam Quinn predict how LeBron James and Kevin Durant fill out their team rosters ahead of Thursday night’s All-Star Draft
https://t.co/UyeLX6PH6l pic.twitter.com/SRtcoYICsc – 10:38 AM
