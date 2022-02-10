Kings keeping Harrison Barnes after all?

As has been reported elsewhere, there are indeed rumblings that Sacramento isn’t inclined to move veteran forward Harrison Barnes by the Thursday deadline after all. If the Kings are going to make a push for the play-in tournament – and that is definitely their plan – then sources say they have no interest in losing the 29-year-old in a deal that only nets them future assets (prospects/picks).
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just finished Kings-Wolves.
Guess SAC was right about the trade. They win!
In reality, you got a look of how Sabonis can work with Fox. He’s a hub that allows Fox, and others, to play off him vs creating for themselves.
Also, Harrison Barnes drawing fouls now is a real thing! – 9:59 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Domantas Sabonis debut is a good one. Kings beat the Timberwolves 132-119, he scores 22 points and records 14 rebounds in the win. Harrison Barnes with 30 & De’Aaron Fox with 27, – 12:30 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Timberwolves lead the Kings 115-114 with 4:46 to play. Sacramento with six players in double figures – Harrison Barnes with 25, Domantas Sabonis with 20 points and 11 boards in his debut. – 12:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at halftime. Rallying from 13 down, outscoring Minnesota 42-27 in the 2nd quarter. Harrison Barnes with 18 points, one of 4 Kings in double figures. Anthony Edwards with 20 for the T’Wolves. Both teams with 17 assists – 11:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Newlook Kings lead the Timberwolves 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes has 18 points. De’Aaron Fox has 15. Domantas Sabonis has 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his Kings debut. Sacramento has a 25-15 rebounding advantage and a 13-2 advantage in fastbreak points. – 11:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 71-64 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 18 points. Fox has 15. Sabonis is up to 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Giving Harrison Barnes wide open looks at 3s doesn’t seem to be a sound defensive strategy. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 2/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Timberwolves:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Domantas Sabonis – 9:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I wonder if Miami is gearing up to try and get someone like Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant using Duncan Robinson’s contract.
They now have the flexibility to trade their 2022 and 2023 first round picks. – 3:32 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
per @Chris Mannix the kings are finally aggressively looking to move harrison barnes. (the raptors, with dragic’s expiring and some draft capital, would be a really interesting trade partner imo)
whole lot more on the trade deadline right here: si.com/nba/2022/02/09… – 10:33 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: < 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline: Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him, league sources say, as it chases a playoff play-in spot. The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 seasons in a row. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 9, 2022
Sacramento is expected to aggressively pursue a deal to offload Harrison Barnes, per sources. Barnes is owed $18 million next season, the final year of his deal. The Kings held on to Barnes at last year’s deadline in part because they believed Barnes could help get them to the playoffs in this one. With Sacramento struggling, the Kings appear to be more open than ever to trade Barnes, who is averaging 17 points and shooting 40% from three this season. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
However, the Knicks have also asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes. Multiple sources said, before the Haliburton trade, the Kings would be amenable to trading the 29-year-old Barnes, who played for Golden State’s superpower teams. -via New York Post / February 9, 2022