Knicks have zero interest in Russell Westbrook trade

Jake Fischer: The way people talk in the NBA about Russell Westbrook as just being this damaged goods. I’ve pitched to Knicks people, you know, why not do the Evan Fournier for Julius Randle for stuff and you get off your long-term salary and clear your books for 2023 for free agency. Like everyone I’ve talked to you with the Knicks is they have zero interest in even entertaining the idea of doing that Source: Spotify