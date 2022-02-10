Knicks have zero interest in Russell Westbrook trade

Jake Fischer: The way people talk in the NBA about Russell Westbrook as just being this damaged goods. I’ve pitched to Knicks people, you know, why not do the Evan Fournier for Julius Randle for stuff and you get off your long-term salary and clear your books for 2023 for free agency. Like everyone I’ve talked to you with the Knicks is they have zero interest in even entertaining the idea of doing that.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers just lost a game to a Portland team led in minutes by CJ Elleby.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both played.
Russell Westbrook did not.
Carry on. pic.twitter.com/lCgHfxyi5a – 6:01 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers lost their last game before the trade deadline. Though they were without Russell Westbrook, they were facing a Portland team leaning on Trenton Watford, Greg Brown III and Keljin Blevins.
Even LeBron James admitted the team is in a “fog”: ocregister.com/2022/02/09/lak… – 1:50 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers video reaction to the Lakers’ 107-105 loss to the Blazers… a team that’s barely a team. Absolute incompetence on both ends, and terrible body language. Didn’t have Westbrook to kick around, either. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/L71DK2xieg – 1:22 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook can be a problem without being the only problem. – 12:34 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Trail Blazers 107, Lakers 105
This was the worst loss of the Lakers’ season. They’re now 26-30 — the furthest they’ve been under .500 this season. There was no Russell Westbrook to blame tonight.
Up next: at Golden State on Saturday. – 12:20 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Please, for the love all that is holy, have Westbrook do a postgame presser. AK – 12:18 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers win percentage this season:
.473 with Russell Westbrook
.457 with Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/LrVEfBC74M – 12:18 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists. We’re watching this game on press row like Russell Westbrook stans up here. – 11:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s doing more playmaking with Westbrook out tonight, and has 8 assists midway through the 3rd Q. His season-high in dimes is 11.
LAL lead 67-63 after a 7-point Malik Monk scoring stretch (he was scoreless in the 1st half). – 11:29 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup, as Russell Westbrook missed his first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/LPsHeGVfr3 – 9:34 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lakers UPDATE:
Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and LeBron James are available. Russell Westbrook is out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers. – 9:33 PM
Lakers UPDATE:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook is out tonight with lower back tightness, per the Lakers. It will be the first game he has missed this season. LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active. – 9:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out, per Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say LeBron James and Dwight Howard are both active tonight. Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) is out. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Dwight Howard are both active tonight.
Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) is out. It’ll be his first missed game this season. – 9:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Westbrook and Howard remain game-time decisions, said Vogel.
Howard missed last night’s game, but LeBron and Westbrook both played and looked good physically, allowing some optimism for tonight, providing warm ups go well. – 8:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel sand LeBron James and Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are game time decisions. – 8:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all game-time decisions tonight. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard are all gametime decisions tonight vs POR – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are game-time decisions. – 8:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Take this for what it’s worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn’t think it was realistic, pre-written a “Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall” story. – 8:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“Russell Westbrook is an awful shooter and defender, trade him + 1st round pick for John Wall to save the Lakers.”
Westbrook’s 2022 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Wall’s 2021 shooting percentage: 50.3%
Westbrook’s 2022 defensive rating: 109.7
Wall’s 2021 defensive rating: 111.8 – 6:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
The Lakers are no longer handling Westbrook with kid gloves, and it’s creating a palpable tension and awkwardness for all involved @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3119668/2022/0… – 4:57 PM
For the third time in as many weeks, Russell Westbrook was benched down the stretch of a game.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Fake trade idea: Russell Westbrook into the Thunder’s cap space in exchange for 25 percent of the Lakers’ local TV deal revenue in perpetuity. Who says no? – 4:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
(Submitted by @DBball12) pic.twitter.com/Ft1Om6gSOc – 4:24 PM
Chris Paul has more than twice career games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers (50) than Russell Westbrook has career games with 0 turnovers (20).
Point God.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
My pops is a lifetime Knicks fan. I asked him if he’d trade Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Evan Fournier to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook: “The Knicks could get rid of them MFs … All 3 of them guys can’t give me the effort that Russell Westbrook can give me in 1 game.” – 4:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook needs to listen to Dwyane Wade’s advice about playing alongside LeBron James.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left knee soreness) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) listed as questionable for Lakers at Portland tonight, per Lakers. – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee soreness/swelling) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are both questionable for tonight’s game in Portland – 3:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Both will go through on-court work before the game to determine if they’ll play at Portland. – 3:53 PM
Lakers injury report update:
LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (lower back tightness) are listed as questionable tonight.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
James and Westbrook will test out their injuries pregame and then decide if they’re going to play. – 3:53 PM
The Lakers say that LeBron James (left knee) and Russell Westbrook (low back tightness) will be listed as questionable tonight in Portland.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who says no?
@Los Angeles Lakers 🤝 @Orlando Magic
More Russell Westbrook trades 👇🏾
https://t.co/UbX3XLEAS2 pic.twitter.com/3vpmjNBfEx – 3:39 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook in February:
14 made baskets
14 turnovers
He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. pic.twitter.com/6g7ohkBCZR – 1:32 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook holds a delusional belief regarding #Lakers fans booing him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting gored by the Bucks, why the “THT for Terrence Ross” rumor makes zero sense for L.A. and Westbrook v. Vogel. #FirstListen @LockedOnLakers @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 12:49 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
– Numbers suggest the opposite: Westbrook leads Lakers in minutes, team-worst plus-minus, career-low PER, career-high TO rate, leads league in TOs. pic.twitter.com/Os5ngV9mYi – 12:30 PM
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook argued Tuesday that “numbers would say” that he has “earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Bill Oram @billoram
From last night: Whether it is by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the summer, the Lakers know, and acknowledge internally, that they need to find their way out of the Russell Westbrook business. theathletic.com/3119965/2022/0… – 11:09 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I earned the right to be in closing lineups.”
Russell Westbrook laid into Lakers head coach Frank Vogel after a second straight benching in crunch time.
➡️ https://t.co/OJdfx0vOvE pic.twitter.com/u3ZYx4viyb – 10:10 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 7 AST
Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in 32 games this season, 11 more than any other player.
The only players in NBA history to record more such games prior to the All-Star break are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NshCNlENfm – 9:51 AM
More on this storyline
Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ disastrous loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, sources told B/R that L.A. was unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall could be a better fit and is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook’s exit, the Lakers might consider a deal with the Houston Rockets. -via Bleacher Report / February 10, 2022
Houston could be open to a trade if the Lakers also took on Daniel Theis’ multiyear deal, but that’s not attractive for Los Angeles given the boost in luxury tax and the team’s desire to keep the books relatively clean for the 2023 offseason (when James’ contract expires). -via Bleacher Report / February 10, 2022
Sean Highkin: Frank Vogel, asked directly by @Bill Oram if there’s a scenario in which Russell Westbrook isn’t on the team after tomorrow: “If there’s way to improve our team, we’ll improve our team. I’ve got nothing else to say about the trade deadline.” -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2022