Knicks receiving calls for Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are receiving calls for Julius Randle. Per SNY’s Ian Begley, the Sacramento Kings were one of the potential suitors but are likely out after acquiring Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When you suggest trading Westbrook or Beal for a Randle/Fournier package. pic.twitter.com/1arb9xA6y4 – 1:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from February 8:
– Giannis: 44 pts, 14 reb, 17-20 fg
– D. Booker: 35 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast
– J. Embiid: 34 pts, 12 reb, 3 stl
– T. Young: 34 pts, 11 ast, +23
– L. Doncic: 33 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast
– J. Randle: 28 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast
– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 11 reb, 26 min – 11:21 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau explains rationale on RJ Barrett playing in final minute of NYK’s 17-point loss in DEN; when asked about it after the game, Julius Randle explains why he has Thibodeau’s ‘back, 100 percent’, via @alexmsmith720: on.sny.tv/XLaMMYF – 8:07 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Julius Randle about having starters play in blowouts: “I’ll let ya’ll debate that. Like I said, the only thing that matters is what’s in our locker room and what we think as players. I got Thibs’ back 100 percent. I trust him. And whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do” – 12:19 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hard to credit someone playing hard when Knicks are losing big – but Randle is on the verge of his third straight 30-plus game, has three steals, 5 assists, 1 turnover and is playing hard. – 10:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Julius Randle could hack a dude’s arms off with a machete and still be shocked that a foul was called. – 10:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle just caused a turnover off a double team on Jokic and caught him by surprise. Feel like that’s worth like 10 points on Jokic because of how well he feels out doubles – 10:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
One of those nights…again. Randle with a nice read to steal a Jokic pass. Goes the length of the floor and … misses the layup. Then Gordon hits a three on the other end. It’s not close. – 10:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As always, @Shaun Powell with a quality read. This time on Julius Randle’s ups and downs with the Knicks this season on.nba.com/3rBsVi4 – 4:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle’s dispute with video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:04 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ – Randle says it’s all from a good place. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 1:07 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle’s dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:35 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Randle said the computer altercation with assistant Scott King happens lots during games. Said he slapped King’s computer tonight as a joke. – 12:17 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Knicks should give Miles McBride a chance at PG. He’s averaging 30 & 10 in the G League but doesn’t play for NYK. In loss tonight: RJ Barrett had 23 points on 25 shots, Julius Randle was good early but can’t run offense late. The need for playmaking is obvious. Why not try Deuce? pic.twitter.com/9Z7fGTI23m – 12:01 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin, on Dok: “I told him in the locker room, it’s not that he didn’t do a good job the last 2 games, but tonight, playing against Robinson, Noel, and Randle, it’s a war down there.” Loved that his competitiveness went up in 2H. – 11:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Jazz 113, Knicks 104.
Knicks fall to 24-30 on the season, 12th in the East. They have lost nine of their past 11 games.
• Randle 30-6-5
• Robinson 19 & 21, 3 blks
• Barrett 23-7-6, 8-25 Fas
• Mitchell 32-7-6
• Bogdanovic 20 & 4
Knicks shoot 38-24-69 from the field. – 11:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Knicks playing through Randle in crunch time like he’s peak Barkley is a trip. They’ve paid the guy so now that have to iso him every trip? Total garbage. Knicks are toast. – 11:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
epitome of the Knicks season right there:
1) Thibs cant even get the refs attention to call timeout
2) Elects to have team play out possession
3) Randle misses wide open layup with right hand
4) Mitch Rob gets rebound, fouled
5) Misses both free throws – 11:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle has 30 points now – giving him 30-plus for two straight games for the first time this season. – 11:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Knicks 86, Jazz 82. Despite some truly awful basketball, including zero passing, horrible shot selection, and olé defense, Utah is still in this thing. Randle has 28p, Robinson 17p/18r for Knicks. Don has 25p for Utah, which is 8-36 from 3. – 10:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle was just totally the voice of reason as the quarter ended, trying to keep Nerlens Noel away from the official and then guiding multiple Knicks back to the bench. – 10:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 12 and dominating the third quarter.
This is the hardest Randle – and the team – have played in a really long time – 10:45 PM
Knicks up 12 and dominating the third quarter.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell Robinson has absolutely destroyed Whiteside and Dok tonight….meanwhile, this is a 22-2 run for the Knicks, the Jazz are down 82-70, Quin Snyder calls his second timeout of the third quarter and Julius randle is woofing at the Jazz – 10:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Julius Randle is treating Bojan Bogdanovic like a laptop on defense right now.
Zero respect. – 10:37 PM
Julius Randle is treating Bojan Bogdanovic like a laptop on defense right now.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 59, Knicks 57. Pretty epic 1H for Donovan Mitchell, who abused Alec Burks for 21p on 8-14 shooting. Bogey and Conley also with 11p for Utah, which went just 5-21 from 3. Randle has 13p to lead New York, Barrett with 12, Robinson with 12/12r. Knicks 3-18 from 3. – 10:08 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Knicks make their only trip into Utah this season, which means all media in the building needs to secure their laptops with technology hater Julius Randle in town. Those in attendance should also see points. From the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/sRDkUqFrHy – 7:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle goes viral again — his dispute with Knicks video coordinator dismissed as ‘heat of the moment’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks’ Julius Randle slaps video coordinator’s laptop in loss to Lakers; Tom Thibodeau downplays tense scene
https://t.co/tHcjz3qjIZ pic.twitter.com/xQbmWldogj – 2:28 PM
Knicks’ Julius Randle slaps video coordinator’s laptop in loss to Lakers; Tom Thibodeau downplays tense scene
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said the computer altercation between assistant Scott King and Julius Randle on bench was “resolved.” “Computers are part of the NBA. It’s heat of the moment.” – 12:55 PM
More on this storyline
The Kings were among the teams interested in Randle entering this week. Several teams had expressed a degree of interest in Randle ahead of the deadline. The Kings were under the impression that they could acquire Randle for the right return. -via SportsNet New York / February 9, 2022
Yet, Randle has fallen off so dramatically this season that the extension is intimidating to other teams. And it’s not so much the dollars as it is the years. The contract runs through 2026 “I don’t see anyone giving up anything of value for him,” one rival executive said. And it’s hard to imagine the Knicks dealing him without a decent return. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2022
Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said. The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022