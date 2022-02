Knicks receiving calls for Julius Randle

Julius Randle considers recent trade rumors surrounding him as flimsy as tinsel. After Friday’s practice at UCLA, Randle interrogated this reporter on the authors of an alleged push by Knicks management to trade him by the Feb. 10 deadline. “Who reported it? Who reported it?’’ Randle repeatedly said . The Post reported after last month’s Cam Reddish trade that management considers everything on the table after stockpiling another asset. An SNY report confirmed the Knicks are open to trading the former Lakers lottery pick, but only for a significant package. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022