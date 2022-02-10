Knicks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (24-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (14-14) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
New York Knicks 81, Golden State Warriors 80 (Q3 03:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors’ shooting:
11-for-36 from 3 (30.6 percent)
17-for-30 from 2 (56.7 percent) – 11:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
spin cycle alert 🚨
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ParwfvPUzA – 11:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors getting handled on the boards 39-24. Knicks have 10 offensive rebounds – 11:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle just played stifling defense on Kuminga, ran the floor and caught a pass from Kemba on the run for a layup and a foul and Knicks are up 6 again. – 11:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell Robinson is starting to hurt the Warriors on the offensive glass. Drew 2 looseball fouls to get Looney out of the game, then an and one over Bjelica – 11:39 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
GP2 checks in, but he has to run off the court. It was a mistake. Kerr wanted Poole in.
GP2 has played just 5 minutes. – 11:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay threes are a work of art.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8aHdHYEf6D – 11:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks start the 2nd half with 11 straight points – including 6 straight from Kemba. Warriors call timeout – 2 straight 3’s and the Knicks call time – score tied at 68. – 11:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Back-to-back buckets for @Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/5011gdQCOf – 11:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Big Taj in the first half:
▪️ 10 PTS
▪️ 3-3 FG
▪️ 2 REB pic.twitter.com/epbDehpGVe – 11:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First half double-double for @Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/0m1qTIDNvn – 11:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors up five at half on Knicks. They chucked up 27 3s, only made eight. But only one turnover. Klay Thompson at 13 minutes. Limit is 30. So he’ll get 17ish in second. Same thing Kerr did in the OKC game, playing him less in first half for a longer second half run. – 11:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the absolute audacity of Fournier to look at Steph like “there’s no way” pic.twitter.com/8cYOq157Lt – 11:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
it’s called curry range for a reason
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/WqeDeBL9Rg – 11:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavericks All-Star Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game against the Clippers with a career-high 52 points. Dončić tied the franchise record for most points in a regulation-length game, shared by Dirk Nowitzki (51 vs. GSW, 3/23/06). pic.twitter.com/JVDfMMmjqG – 11:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kuminga has a bloody nose. Cotton balls up both nostrils on the bench. – 11:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga just asked out of the game. Looked like he might’ve got hit in the nose. Trainers checking on him on the bench. – 11:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Has Julius Randle ever actually scored on his “extend the arms and try to draw the foul” move from the left block against a smaller player? – 11:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with a career-high 51 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.
Dončić tied the franchise record for most points in a regulation-length game, shared by Dirk Nowitzki (51 vs. GSW, 3/23/06). pic.twitter.com/SXY8hkrtNU – 11:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI – 10:50 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry has 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the second quarter.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Kyh4usMJg5 – 10:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Here’s a look at the updated NBA championship odds after today’s flurry of trades:
Suns, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
Nets, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
Warriors, +500 (16.7% implied chance)
76ers, +550 (15.4% implied chance) basketballnews.com/stories/after-… – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Open roster spots around the NBA after the trade deadline (without 10-Day contracts counted):
Hawks – 1
Celtics – 5
Hornets – 1
Nuggets – 1
Pistons – 1
Heat – 2
Bucks – 3
Timberwolves – 1
Pelicans – 1
Knicks – 1
Magic – 1
76ers – 1
Raptors – 1
Jazz – 2
Wizards – 1 – 10:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
176 straight games with a trey for No. 30 pic.twitter.com/UlhvQTihUz – 10:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry made Alec Burks tumble before he nailed a three. Burks was also the defender on Steph when he hit his record-breaking three the Garden. – 10:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
floaaattterrrrrrr + 1
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/wlxKSbBPWp – 10:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors trail Knicks 33-28
-Kuminga 7 pts, Klay 6p, JP 5
-Rebounds: GSW 6, NY 14
-FG pct: GSW 45.8, NY 52.4 – 10:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Beli is baaaack
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/cUgauIfKEd – 10:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Pushin’ the pace.
@Julius Randle ➡️ @Taj Gibson pic.twitter.com/O7xZ1tt4PI – 10:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson was 4-for-16 from three this season before Tuesday — he went 2-for-3 that night and is 1-1 tonight. Who needed a trade? – 10:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
we’ve watched this Curry to Klay dish at least 10 times already 😎 pic.twitter.com/7I7UZJ8RXE – 10:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may join the team soon and Ben Simmons has more physical ramp up ahead of him. – 10:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash believes Seth Curry and Drummond will join the Nets in Miami. It remains unclear when Simmons will play again. – 10:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says “there’s a good chance” Seth Curry and Andre Drummond can join the Nets in Miami but doesn’t expect them to play. #Nets – 10:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will likely join the team in Miami, but might not play. Said he’s more unsure of Simmons, who has a longer ramp-up than the other two. – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
foot on the gas rn
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/AMVO7hWCTl – 10:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Jordan Poole and GP2 hyped up JTA when the PA Announcer told the crowd JTA will be in the dunk contest. The three of them twirled around until they could find the camera spotlighting JTA and celebrated together. – 10:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Only 5 minutes in, but Warriors outrebounded 9-3. Knicks PF Julius Randle has 6.
Warriors Fs Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins have combined for 0. – 10:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Curls, catches, connects.
🎯 @Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/Dqeq973IB4 – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
rook puts us on the board
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2ypp941gmR – 10:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The ovation for Klay Thompson gets very loud here at Chase Center. – 10:08 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
I’m looking forward to seeing how Jonathan Kuminga does against Julius Randle tonight. – 10:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes starts for the Knicks vs. GSW tonight alongside Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, team says. – 9:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Thursday hoops on #WarriorsGround
Stream the action » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/TvowF3T9tr – 9:44 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/qIfoSiqJ33 – 9:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks are starting Quentin Grimes in place of RJ Barrett against the Warriors – 9:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marks on Simmons, Curry & Drummond: “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade.” #Nets – 9:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the James Harden and Paul Millsap trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/PXp6YksRND – 9:29 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:29 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED8 – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA record for points in a quarter is 37 by Klay Thompson in 2015. Kevin Love scored 34 in a 2016 game. – 9:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
all smiles over here
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/uoEfZyRV7B – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
time to work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/39pjOEJ4hC – 8:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks say Q Grimes (sore left knee) and Mitch Robinson (sore lower back) are available to play.
RJ Barrett (sprained left ankle) has been ruled out. – 8:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes and Mitchell Robinson are available to play vs. GSW tonight. – 8:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks stood pat at the deadline. And bringing back the same group for the rest of the season means dealing with the same questions they’ve been trying to answer since fall.
Story: https://t.co/uTSlV0UFAK pic.twitter.com/e387XkzKhI – 8:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
swiiiiiish💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/emaxJFDfwy – 8:23 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Jonathan Kuminga will start tonight with Otto Porter Jr. out on the second night of a back to back. Beli returns with no restrictions. Klay will play as well, in the 30 min range. – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Knicks pic.twitter.com/3AzYSIm4cV – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson still has a 30-minute restriction tonight against New York. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is out on the court now getting some light work in. Steve Kerr says that Green has been doing strength work with the training staff, and nothing but positive reports have been coming out of that work. Still no timetable for a return. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green out on the court pregame in workout gear. Hasn’t done any strenuous activity in front of media, but first time he’s been spotted on the court. pic.twitter.com/ILDRSZ5CFA – 8:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga will get the start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Nemanja Bjelica is available tonight against the Knicks after missing the last six games due to back spasms. He has no minute restriction.
Klay still has his 30 minute restriction. – 8:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kerr said Kuminga will start in place of Porter tonight vs. Knicks. Klay on a 30 minute limit. – 8:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is getting the starting nod in place of Otto Porter Jr. tonight, who is out for the second night of the back-to-back. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Knicks
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Gary Clark gave a determined effort in his early stint, already has 5 reb in 7 mins. His season high in boards is 7 vs. GSW – 8:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Hello from San Francisco 👋
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/H5MZPbfl3V – 8:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks guard RJ Barrett out vs. #Warriors while Cam Reddish could get increased role #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/10/kni… – 8:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 8:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Updated: #Knicks stand pat in a quiet day for president Leon Rose – in every way imaginable. Leader of the franchise still hasn’t spoken to press since mid-September nypost.com/2022/02/10/kni… – 7:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#NBAAllStar debut coming SOON.
Andrew will take the floor for #TeamDurant next Sunday night in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/1NH8sJQxrU – 6:58 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Team LeBron
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic – 6:49 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Why they set up Andrew Wiggins in front of Bron and KD like that 😂 – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Giannis, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic make up rest of the starting five – 6:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
All-Star draft starters:
Team LeBron: Giannis
Team KD: Embiid
LB: Steph
KD: Morant
LB: DeRozan
KD: Tatum
LB: Jokic
KD: Trae
KD: Wiggins – 6:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready to put on a show ⚡️
Stephen Curry will suit up for #TeamLeBron at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BIjpvRXizS – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get your popcorn ready.
#NBAAllStar Draft starts NOW on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/BjKcNDzTjt – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Nothing quite like coming home from a Warriors road trip to find your car has a flat tire. – 6:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well Knicks fans, I know you’re disappointed – but MSG Networks is airing ‘Bet-A-Palooza” this week and there will be a sports betting focused broadcast on MSG+ and I suspect much of the betting will be against the Knicks. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica will return tonight for the Warriors. Otto Porter is resting. Andre Iguodala remains out. No other notables on the injury report vs Knicks. RJ Barrett is out. – 5:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last time out against the Knicks… pic.twitter.com/SM9Il745bn – 5:30 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A Philly swan song for Seth Curry, who made himself the perfect complement to Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/27/… – 5:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks inactivity at the trade deadline leaves more questions than answers about the club’s direction in the immediate future: pic.twitter.com/BnQS2BYKq1 – 5:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Brad Beal had a successful procedure done in New York on his wrist today. – 5:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Something to bounce back from
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/zymBLjYTfA – 5:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So the Knicks won the Porzingis deal now, right? Like, definitively?
The Mavericks just dumped KP’s contract. The Knicks wound up with Quentin Grimes and a decent 2023 first. Seems like an undeniable Knicks win after everyone (myself included!) mocked the trade originally. – 4:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks stand pat as NBA trade deadline passes newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
After trading Kemba Walker, the Celtics once again have 1/3 of the 2019 USA World Cup roster. pic.twitter.com/1coB5iLT6A – 4:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deadline relevance for Warriors: Path through the West didn’t get more notably difficult. Basically the same landscape. Ceiling of potential Finals opponent rose substantially. Best version of both Sixers/Nets more dangerous than hours ago. – 4:31 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
If you put Jazz and/or Memphis in there I get it. Can’t see Utah getting past Warriors/Suns and can’t see Grizzlies running table. – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Against the Jazz on Wednesday, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga exploded through the lane for a high-flying one-handed dunk. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/wat… – 4:00 PM
