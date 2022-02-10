Kristaps Porzingis to Toronto an option?

Jake Fischer: Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. – 11:09 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for Mavericks-Clippers on Thursday, his 22nd absence in 56 games dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right bone bruise) will remain out Thursday against the Clippers. There is some optimism that Porzingis is nearing a return but that will be his 22nd of 56 games missed this season.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber will return for Mavs-Pistons tonight after 2 games out with left knee effusion.
Kristaps Porzingis and Sterling Brown remain out. – 6:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs list both Porzingis and Kleber as out for tomorrow vs DET. Will be 5th straight missed by KP, the 3rd by Kleber. Sterling Brown, who’s not played since Jan 15 (sore foot) is listed as questionable. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 4:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for Mavericks-Pistons, his 21st absence of the season dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:10 PM
The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage. -via SportsNet New York / December 14, 2021
“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.” -via NBA.com / November 23, 2021