Marc Stein: The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ new depth chart would look something like this (minus Beal, who is out for the year)…
G: Neto, I Smith
F: KCP, Kuzma, Hachimura, Avdija, Kispert, Gill
C: Porzingis, Bryant, Gafford, Carey – 3:44 PM
The Wizards’ new depth chart would look something like this (minus Beal, who is out for the year)…
G: Neto, I Smith
F: KCP, Kuzma, Hachimura, Avdija, Kispert, Gill
C: Porzingis, Bryant, Gafford, Carey – 3:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/mav… – 3:17 PM
Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/mav… – 3:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, in a major trade that gets the Wiz off two bloated contracts. Details: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:12 PM
The Wizards are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, in a major trade that gets the Wiz off two bloated contracts. Details: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:12 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Listen to me and @MikeDSykes talk about the NBA trade deadline. I am confident he is going to have some ~thoughts~ about Kristaps Porzingis.
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mnxe… – 3:05 PM
Listen to me and @MikeDSykes talk about the NBA trade deadline. I am confident he is going to have some ~thoughts~ about Kristaps Porzingis.
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mnxe… – 3:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wonder how many times in NBA history two Lavian natives (Porzingis and Bertans) have been traded for one another? Bertans, like Porzingis, has played in only 34 games this season. Recently been dealing with a sprained foot. – 3:05 PM
Wonder how many times in NBA history two Lavian natives (Porzingis and Bertans) have been traded for one another? Bertans, like Porzingis, has played in only 34 games this season. Recently been dealing with a sprained foot. – 3:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Very interested to see if there’s more to Kristaps’ Porzingis’ bone bruise in his knee than is known publicly right now. That could help explain this Wizards/Mavs trade. – 2:58 PM
Very interested to see if there’s more to Kristaps’ Porzingis’ bone bruise in his knee than is known publicly right now. That could help explain this Wizards/Mavs trade. – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
▶️ James Harden to Philadelphia
▶️ Ben Simmons to Brooklyn
▶️ Kristaps Porzingis to Washington
@EvCoRadio and @Howard Beck break down all these deals in the final hour of NBA Radio’s Trade Deadline Show!
Listen now: https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/uyH5seAEPv – 2:58 PM
▶️ James Harden to Philadelphia
▶️ Ben Simmons to Brooklyn
▶️ Kristaps Porzingis to Washington
@EvCoRadio and @Howard Beck break down all these deals in the final hour of NBA Radio’s Trade Deadline Show!
Listen now: https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/uyH5seAEPv – 2:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-repo… – 2:58 PM
Dallas reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-repo… – 2:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The duo Porzingis-Kuzma can do many things on the floor. Huge addition for the Wizards. They covered Beal’s absence, leadership wise, with a big time player who can shot the ball pretty consistently.
Huge versatility with Porzingis, Hachimura, Avdija in the team! #DCAboveAll – 2:54 PM
The duo Porzingis-Kuzma can do many things on the floor. Huge addition for the Wizards. They covered Beal’s absence, leadership wise, with a big time player who can shot the ball pretty consistently.
Huge versatility with Porzingis, Hachimura, Avdija in the team! #DCAboveAll – 2:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2019
😅 pic.twitter.com/iwc410on7L – 2:51 PM
Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2019
😅 pic.twitter.com/iwc410on7L – 2:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
You really have to believe that
A) Dinwiddie AND Bertans can magically rediscover their past form AND
B) That Porzingis, the younger and better player, is not going to rediscover his form
in order for that trade to even add up to “hey, fair value deal” for Dallas. – 2:49 PM
You really have to believe that
A) Dinwiddie AND Bertans can magically rediscover their past form AND
B) That Porzingis, the younger and better player, is not going to rediscover his form
in order for that trade to even add up to “hey, fair value deal” for Dallas. – 2:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pending formal completion of the trade/physicals, it appears Porzingis era ends with his having played 134 of a possible 209 games as a Maverick, including 34 of 55 this season. No one from Mavs is telling me this, but have to think that factors heavily into this trade. – 2:49 PM
Pending formal completion of the trade/physicals, it appears Porzingis era ends with his having played 134 of a possible 209 games as a Maverick, including 34 of 55 this season. No one from Mavs is telling me this, but have to think that factors heavily into this trade. – 2:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Mavs just traded Porzingis for a player that is shooting just 37% and is owed $36.8 million over the next two years and was described thusly by KOC:
“The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there.” – 2:48 PM
The Mavs just traded Porzingis for a player that is shooting just 37% and is owed $36.8 million over the next two years and was described thusly by KOC:
“The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there.” – 2:48 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Shoutout to Tim Legler for his characterization of Kristaps Porzingis as “the unicorn” not only because of his talents at 7-foot-3, but also because you rarely seem him. – 2:47 PM
Shoutout to Tim Legler for his characterization of Kristaps Porzingis as “the unicorn” not only because of his talents at 7-foot-3, but also because you rarely seem him. – 2:47 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis’ contracts. Apologies to those who don’t believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table. – 2:45 PM
The Mavericks had been actively exploring trades to move both Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis’ contracts. Apologies to those who don’t believe reporting deal frameworks provides future context, but fans deserve to know other options that were on the table. – 2:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Mavs trading Kristaps Porzingis is crazy. Just 26 averaging 20 ppg. – 2:44 PM
Mavs trading Kristaps Porzingis is crazy. Just 26 averaging 20 ppg. – 2:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs record since 2019-20, including playoffs:
.592 with Luka and Porzingis
.600 with just Luka
Pretty much the same. pic.twitter.com/lz6U3YeY6J – 2:44 PM
Mavs record since 2019-20, including playoffs:
.592 with Luka and Porzingis
.600 with just Luka
Pretty much the same. pic.twitter.com/lz6U3YeY6J – 2:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:44 PM
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kristaps Porzingis is +60 and averaging 22.6 points and 8.2 boards in his last five games vs. Memphis. He was an interior monster in that last matchup. The Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis is a win for the Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:40 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is +60 and averaging 22.6 points and 8.2 boards in his last five games vs. Memphis. He was an interior monster in that last matchup. The Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis is a win for the Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:40 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Getting Bertāns off their books is well worth taking a flier on Porzingis, IMHO. But it doesn’t change the initial mistake on Dinwiddie. – 2:40 PM
Getting Bertāns off their books is well worth taking a flier on Porzingis, IMHO. But it doesn’t change the initial mistake on Dinwiddie. – 2:40 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dallas receives:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Wizards receive:
Kristaps Porzingis – 2:40 PM
Dallas receives:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Wizards receive:
Kristaps Porzingis – 2:40 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Just imagined a Twin Towers frontcourt of Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren. – 2:40 PM
Just imagined a Twin Towers frontcourt of Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren. – 2:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
League source confirms Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the return package. – 2:39 PM
League source confirms Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the return package. – 2:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Porzingis is back East for Dinwiddie. Dallas now can trade Jalen Brunson with more ease. – 2:38 PM
Porzingis is back East for Dinwiddie. Dallas now can trade Jalen Brunson with more ease. – 2:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol I was not expecting Porzingis to be the return for freaking Dinwiddie – 2:37 PM
lol I was not expecting Porzingis to be the return for freaking Dinwiddie – 2:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS TO THE WIZARDS! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:37 PM
KRISTAPS PORZINGIS TO THE WIZARDS! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a packaged centered on Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. – 2:37 PM
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a packaged centered on Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. – 2:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas is sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:36 PM
Dallas is sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. – 2:36 PM
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington, league sources say. – 2:36 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Source: Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 10, 2022
Jake Fischer: Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 10, 2022
The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage. -via SportsNet New York / December 14, 2021