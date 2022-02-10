Kyle Kuzma untouchable?

With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week. That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma: “I think in order to be resilient in a team sport, you have to think about the team first. Right now, it’s really, really murky in that sense of trying to have another guy be happy for the next guy.” – 11:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Kyle Kuzma: “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. I think that kind of just sums up what’s kind of been going on. As soon as we hit a little bit of adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that. … – 10:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kuzma says Trade talk can affect you. He talks about his time w/ #lakeshow on being in rumors every year. He also says he has seen guys impacted by it. – 10:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kuzma says in order to be a good team; you have to be mentally stronger; he says the team has been lacking in that area. – 9:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards fan favorite and current Heat assistant coach Caron Butler embraces with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma after the game – 9:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma with a teaching moment for Deni Avdija as the Wizards enter a timeout with less than 4 minutes to play – 9:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards went down 20, but go into halftime only down 60-53 thanks to a +8 advantage in the 2nd quarter. Holiday and Harrell were a big reason for that. Kuzma leads the Wizards with 10 pts. – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Heat 39, Wizards 24
3-pointers: Heat 6/11, Wizards 1/7
Kuzma: 5 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Butler: 11 pts., 2 rebs.
Vincent: 11 pts.
Pts. off turnovers: Heat 10, Wizards 2
Second-chance pts.: Heat 5, Wizards 2 – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After 1.
#DCAboveAll 24
#HEATCulture 39
Kuzma 5 Butler 11
KCP/Bryant 4 **Vincent 11
** off the bench. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have attempted 10 shots. Five of them have been by Aaron Holiday, who is 1 for 5. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma haven’t attempted any shots. – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards to start Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Heat. Bradley Beal remains out. – 5:19 PM
As for the most coveted Wizard, one well-placed source reiterated this week that Bradley Beal remains highly unlikely to be seriously discussed in trade talks in the next six days — unless Beal goes to management and requests to be traded. That, I’m told, hasn’t happened yet. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022
The team’s nosedive since its hot start has frustrated Beal, leaving him less sanguine about just taking the big bag next summer and staying in Washington. For the first time in a long time, sources close to Beal indicate he’s not rejecting out of hand the notion of trade elsewhere — even though his preference is to remain with the Wizards. Neither Beal nor his representatives, though, have officially asked for him to be moved with a week left before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022