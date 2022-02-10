Kyrie Irving was eager to see James Harden traded to 76ers

Kyrie Irving was ready for James Harden to move on, too. When Irving heard Harden was in fact hoping to be traded, a well-placed source says he was eager to see it come to fruition.
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Harden, according to sources, clashed with Durant and Nash about what type of offense the team should run and during games even criticized teammates and coaches to NBA insiders sitting courtside.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on James Harden trade on TNT: “I’m excited for our team & looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group… The playoffs are right around the corner & we’ve got to fast track and get used to each other. I think everybody got what they wanted.” – 6:36 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
There are currently three NBA franchises on the hook for first-round picks in 2026 or later because of James Harden. – 6:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So far no questions to Steve Nash directly about James Harden. – 6:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash can’t talk about the Harden/Simmons trade because it’s not official yet. – 6:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Most amazing part of the Nets and Sixers deal is the miraculous recoveries you can expect from Simmons and Harden. – 6:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from DC! Harden, Durant and the Nets vs. Beal, Dinwiddie, Harrell and the Wizards! Crackling with excitement! pic.twitter.com/KuxAh43frj – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Here’s a column on the James Harden trade.
Touches on the scene in Camden soon before it broke, Doc Rivers on heartbreak in coaching, some of the deal’s potential regrets, and a massive move that should help the Sixers now:
Here’s a column on the James Harden trade.
Touches on the scene in Camden soon before it broke, Doc Rivers on heartbreak in coaching, some of the deal’s potential regrets, and a massive move that should help the Sixers now:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets head coach Steve Nash is set to talk to reporters in DC in 12 minutes. Nash recently told reporters the Nets had no intention of trading James Harden and doubled-down on that sentiment this morning at shootaround. – 5:48 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Seen so much Harden-Simmons today that I’m thinking about the little college in Abilene. – 5:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Biggest trade deadline winners:
1. Brian Windhorst
2. Ben Simmons/Klutch
3. #NBATwitter
4. Nets
Biggest trade deadline winners:
1. Brian Windhorst
2. Ben Simmons/Klutch
3. #NBATwitter
4. Nets
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Can James Harden pull a Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The max extension James Harden can sign in six months:
22-23: $47,366,760 (player option)
23-24: $49,735,098
24-25: $53,713,905
25-26: $57,692,712
26-27: $61,671,519
Total: $270,179,994
The max extension James Harden can sign in six months:
22-23: $47,366,760 (player option)
23-24: $49,735,098
24-25: $53,713,905
25-26: $57,692,712
26-27: $61,671,519
Total: $270,179,994
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The Sixers without James Harden vs. the Sixers with James Harden pic.twitter.com/NSCNsJwjKB – 5:10 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
When the Nets were last in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving lit some sage. James Harden looked at him like he had three heads. Why did Harden want out of Brooklyn? Kyrie had something to with it. First thoughts, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3123409/2022/0… – 4:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
1995: Rockets give center Hakeem Olajuwon 32-year-old guard Clyde Drexler, win title as #6 seed
1995: Rockets give center Hakeem Olajuwon 32-year-old guard Clyde Drexler, win title as #6 seed
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – James Harden headed to Sixers and reunion with Daryl Morey ift.tt/wgmIVsz – 4:18 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I was skeptical, but Daryl Morey was absolutely right to put everyone through this six-month odyssey with Simmons, keeping him on the roster until a superstar got unhappy.
I was skeptical, but Daryl Morey was absolutely right to put everyone through this six-month odyssey with Simmons, keeping him on the roster until a superstar got unhappy.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
James Harden out. Ben Simmons and co. in. Ask me anything twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:53 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Whether Daryl Morey is right about Harden remains to be seen, but he deserves a ton of credit. Didn’t cave to any pressure in taking cents on the dollar for Simmons and gets his guy in time to make a playoff run this year. And Michael Rubin gets a big assist!!! – 3:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Scary hours? The Brooklyn experiment was soulless, empty and left no lasting impact. No big moments, just complaints and questions. Now James Harden moves to a nightmare on Broad Street sports.yahoo.com/as-james-harde… – 3:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Games played together:
19 — Tom Brady and Antonio Brown
16 — Durant, Kyrie and Harden
Games played together:
19 — Tom Brady and Antonio Brown
16 — Durant, Kyrie and Harden
StatMuse @statmuse
Greatest NBA Bromances of All Time
Lowry and DeMar
Bobi and Tobi
Greatest NBA Bromances of All Time
Lowry and DeMar
Bobi and Tobi
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Daryl Morey absolutely won today.”
@Howard Beck reacts to James Harden going to the @Philadelphia 76ers
“Daryl Morey absolutely won today.”
@Howard Beck reacts to James Harden going to the @Philadelphia 76ers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: James Harden and Joel Embiid give the #76ers the No. 2 scoring duo in the #NBA, behind the #Bulls’ DeRozan and LaVine. Can Harden help Philly contend for a title? https://t.co/yYcPEC3lQC pic.twitter.com/ZCQVh69f5n – 3:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russ/KD/Harden: 24 playoff wins in 3 seasons
Russ/KD/Harden: 24 playoff wins in 3 seasons
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
First time I noticed something was off — when Kyrie Irving was set to return. This was back on Dec. 30.
First time I noticed something was off — when Kyrie Irving was set to return. This was back on Dec. 30.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Sounds like #Sixers aren’t making any other moves after blockbuster James Harden trade. – 3:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
@MVABasketball
@coachkevinboyle
@NIBCOfficial
Now on @ForbesSports
Legendary High School Coach Of Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Says They Will Complement Each Other With Brooklyn Nets forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@MVABasketball
@coachkevinboyle
@NIBCOfficial
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
▶️ James Harden to Philadelphia
▶️ Ben Simmons to Brooklyn
▶️ Kristaps Porzingis to Washington
@EvCoRadio and @Howard Beck break down all these deals in the final hour of NBA Radio’s Trade Deadline Show!
▶️ James Harden to Philadelphia
▶️ Ben Simmons to Brooklyn
▶️ Kristaps Porzingis to Washington
@EvCoRadio and @Howard Beck break down all these deals in the final hour of NBA Radio’s Trade Deadline Show!
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
There was real pressure on the Sixers to get this done today.
Harden comes with his risks but if Simmons was on this team for the rest of the year, the Sixers’ title odds were zero. We can argue what type of chance they have now, but the fact of the matter is they now have one. – 2:53 PM
Harden comes with his risks but if Simmons was on this team for the rest of the year, the Sixers’ title odds were zero. We can argue what type of chance they have now, but the fact of the matter is they now have one. – 2:53 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline – 2:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
You can on a dozen riffs about how the James Harden-Ben Simmons situation is bad for the NBA but too many examples, for too many years, have shown that disgruntled players should raise whatever hell they can – quit, be a jerk, leak like a faucet – to make sure they get traded. – 2:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were born in the same city in Australia (Melbourne).
Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were born in the same city in Australia (Melbourne).
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
RJ making a lot of excellent points. Ben Simmons will play at 100MPH while James Harden has played at 33 MPH. Adding to the pace will open the Nets offense up as well, but that will fall on Steve Nash to create a system that best suits their newest talents. – 2:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here it is. My story on the Nets’ decision to trade James Harden for Ben Simmons, giving Brooklyn a new look big three and a whole new set of questions: theathletic.com/3123086/2022/0… – 2:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s really wild that John Wall got to Houston and watched the Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, Washington trade Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn trade James Harden – 2:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Richard Jefferson, as ESPN shows a highlight reel of James Harden giving 0 effort on defense: “Can you believe that the Brooklyn Nets were willing to trade him? I can’t!” – 2:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Better phrase to emerge from James Harden’s Brooklyn era? “Scary hours” or “Deal Zone.” I kind of like “scary hours.” “Deal zone” sounds like a car commercial that comes on too often during local broadcasts of games. – 2:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How will James Harden and Joel Embiid fit together in Philadelphia?
How will James Harden and Joel Embiid fit together in Philadelphia?
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This is one of those trades where I can say both teams won.”
@adaniels33 & @Rick Kamla react to the trade that sends James Harden to Philadelphia on Give & Go.
“This is one of those trades where I can say both teams won.”
@adaniels33 & @Rick Kamla react to the trade that sends James Harden to Philadelphia on Give & Go.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Found this from @Derek Bodner‘s excellent Daily Six newsletter helpful re: James Harden’s financial future.
Found this from @Derek Bodner‘s excellent Daily Six newsletter helpful re: James Harden’s financial future.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets-Sixers trade doesn’t impact the roster for tonight’s game. Kyrie Irving rejoins the team with Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, the young lads and so on. – 2:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden is one of 26 players in NBA history to score at least 3,000 career points in the postseason.
James Harden is one of 26 players in NBA history to score at least 3,000 career points in the postseason.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
When #Cavs center Jarrett Allen, a former Net, was asked about the deal, he said, “We all saw it coming.” James Harden to #76ers , Ben Simmons to #Nets in blockbuster trade deadline deal usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 2:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden traded for Ben Simmons in #Nets–#76ers blockbuster nypost.com/2022/02/10/jam… via @nypostsports – 2:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The big fireworks are over, but immediate next step is Sixers looking at the market for a backup big with Drummond outgoing in the Harden deal. Chance for a small pre-deadline deal or a potential buyout opportunity later. About 45 mins left before the deadline! – 2:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Seems like once Harden said “I’ll inject (Kyrie) myself” and Kyrie took the “I’m good” approach, everything went downhill from there – 2:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets trading James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/net… – 2:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers are going all-in to win a championship by trading for James Harden while holding onto youngsters Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle: https://t.co/yYcPEC3lQC #76ers pic.twitter.com/g197lS14HF – 2:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The last decade of NBA history has generated some doozies, but the more I think about it, the more I feel like what just happened with James Harden is the single most unbelievable series of transactions of the player empowerment era. Holy shit imagine hearing this 13 months ago. – 2:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Second cap sheet update of the day is live for subscribers with Derrick White in Boston and the Harden-Simmons deal: duncdon.supportingcast.fm/posts/2022-tra… – 2:07 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A couple of deadline thoughts — I actually like the fit of Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, they don’t need him to be anything more than Ben – Harden was not bought in, so this works for both… I love PJ Dozier in Orlando. – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most career triple-doubles by a player with fewer than 82 games played for a franchise:
38 – Russell Westbrook (WAS)
21 – James Harden (BKN)
8 – Westbrook (HOU)
6 – Elfrid Payton (NOP)
6 – Rajon Rondo (SAC)
Most career triple-doubles by a player with fewer than 82 games played for a franchise:
38 – Russell Westbrook (WAS)
21 – James Harden (BKN)
8 – Westbrook (HOU)
6 – Elfrid Payton (NOP)
6 – Rajon Rondo (SAC)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Greater Nets Big 3 legacy: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams . . . or Durant, Harden, Irving? (Yes, that first Nets team also had Joe Johnson.) For my part, I’ll take Julius Erving, John Williamson and Larry Kenon. – 2:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With news that James Harden is opting in for 2022-23, here’s what his max extension could look like courtesy of the article I wrote for @spotrac last week:
With news that James Harden is opting in for 2022-23, here’s what his max extension could look like courtesy of the article I wrote for @spotrac last week:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Biggest winner of the Nets trade might be Kevin Boyle and @MVABasketball. He’s now got three former players in Brooklyn with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe. Nets are just a commercial for him now. – 2:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Breaking down the blockbuster James Harden for Ben Simmons trade live on @Stadium NBA Trade Deadline show: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest from my and @Anthony Chiang ‘s continuously updated NBA trade deadline blog: Josh Richardson traded again; the Harden/Simmons blockbuster and everything that has happened today: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The work Harden did to make it clear it was time to move him, after Nets had so clearly on and off the record said they wouldn’t, is as good as it gets. But, certainly understand his side as well. – 1:59 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s also a great day for @Daryl Morey, who can now tweet about James Harden again without getting fined. pic.twitter.com/YEiVvPMfYq – 1:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
At guard: Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. At forward: Kevin Durant and let’s say Serge Ibaka. At center: Joel Embiid. Sixth man: Russell Westbrook.
At guard: Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. At forward: Kevin Durant and let’s say Serge Ibaka. At center: Joel Embiid. Sixth man: Russell Westbrook.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers acquire James Harden in a deadline-day trade and end the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/simmons… via @phillyinquirer – 1:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I like the idea of Simmons and Curry with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Harden with KD and Kyrie…
I like the idea of Simmons and Curry with KD and Kyrie…
I liked the idea of Harden with KD and Kyrie…
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
James Harden has played with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant. Now Joel Embiid. No one has ever had this many great teammates. – 1:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we all need to spend today bothering @mutsack and @mutsackcraig for a Game of Zones special on the Harden-Simmons drama. Come on guys, you know you want to. – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat; Josh Richardson to Spurs. Plus: Dragic, Okpala, much more. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Trade grades for the Harden-Simmons swap. Daryl Morey just played the greatest hand of poker I’ve ever seen.
Trade grades for the Harden-Simmons swap. Daryl Morey just played the greatest hand of poker I’ve ever seen.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I can promise you it’s not going to sit quite right at Toyota Center that James Harden wanting out prompted Daryl Morey and Tad Brown to leave to Philly only to get Harden there a year later. It’s going to be really wild if Eric Gordon and Mike D’Antoni are next. – 1:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden gets himself traded again, heading out of Brooklyn to join the 76ers in latest blockbuster trade houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Assuming Ben Simmons plays reasonably soon and well for Brooklyn, he’s going to be very warmly embraced by fans in part for just being engaged and present, given all the drama surrounding Harden and Kyrie. It’s a potentially great setup for his circumstances. AK – 1:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Full details of trade, per source:
Sixers get: Harden, Millsap
Full details of trade, per source:
Sixers get: Harden, Millsap
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heard last night that five or six teams needed to wait for the Simmons-Harden deal to make their own deals. Could be many coming in now, (Don’t think Boston-San Antonio was dependent on Brooklyn-Philly.) – 1:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
So many takes to get off, but a quick one: Seth Curry has been a little rough lately but he was essential to the Sixers offense this year. Excellent chemistry with Embiid.
So many takes to get off, but a quick one: Seth Curry has been a little rough lately but he was essential to the Sixers offense this year. Excellent chemistry with Embiid.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kyrie, Curry, KD, Harris, Simmons, Drummond, Mills, Claxton, Sharpe, Brown, Carter, Aldridge. If they can get out of their own way, this Nets team could be the best kind of ridiculous, – 1:42 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talking Harden-Simmons 76ers-Nets trade right now: youtu.be/aBqFhJFipWM – 1:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Daryl Morey got played.
Harden is clearly a great addition.
But the Nets needed defense and got an amazing defender and passer in Ben, and then Phil also tossed in a great shooter in Curry. Plus picks.
Daryl Morey got played.
Harden is clearly a great addition.
But the Nets needed defense and got an amazing defender and passer in Ben, and then Phil also tossed in a great shooter in Curry. Plus picks.
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Curious what #Rockets fans think.
Curious what #Rockets fans think.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As long as Harden stays healthy, gets fit, meshes well with his MVP-caliber, ball-dominant teammate, tries a little bit on D, commits to that over next 5yr/ $275m and doesn’t freeze up at critical moment in the playoffs, Sixers will come out fine on this trade. – 1:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
So, safe to say Durant is not drafting Harden for the All-Star Game tonight? – 1:40 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
I’m all for player empowerment, but seeing James Harden force his way to the team of his choice *twice* in one season doesn’t feel like a positive development for the NBA overall. – 1:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
So in the 76ers-Nets playoff series, Kyrie Irving is only going to play on the road and Ben Simmons is only going to play at home? – 1:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Another connection: Seth Curry played with Kyrie Irving at Duke. – 1:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sixers new starting five:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Sixers new starting five:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Why are some acting like it’s the first time they learned of this Harden-Simmons deal? lol
Why are some acting like it’s the first time they learned of this Harden-Simmons deal? lol
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden probably won’t be at 100% capacity until next season. That hamstring is legitimately bothering him, as much as some tried to make it an effort/decline thing for him. – 1:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Going on @NBATV to discuss the Harden/Simmons deal with my guys @chrismilestv @Steve Smith and @Ryan McDonough at 1:40 PM ET – 1:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Embiid and Seth Curry had great chemistry. Can Harden and Embiid recreate some of that? – 1:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Heat leading East, Nets and 76ers agree to blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons. What it means for the East and more in our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Superstars James Harden said goodbye to in the last 4 seasons:
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant
Superstars James Harden said goodbye to in the last 4 seasons:
Chris Paul
Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Apparently you don’t need an agent to force your way to a new team in a year. Harden’s probably got a lot of player reps squirming uncomfortably now. – 1:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nobody has pulled off “Operation Shutdown” with better results than James Harden … ever! pic.twitter.com/Rkkl5X252H – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 2 first round picks sportando.basketball/en/nets-trade-… – 1:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Harden for Simmons
Domas for Haliburton
CJ to New Orleans
LeVert to Cleveland
Harden for Simmons
Domas for Haliburton
CJ to New Orleans
LeVert to Cleveland
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Gonna be fascinating to watch this KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons experiment.
Simmons should fit with those guys on the court in a lot of ways.
Gonna be fascinating to watch this KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons experiment.
Simmons should fit with those guys on the court in a lot of ways.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
National media – Wow!! Harden/Simmons trade !!…now back to the Lakers – Will they move Westbrook for an all-star? Which teams have pieces that can help Lebron, but want nothing useful in return? – 1:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the James Harden-Ben Simmons deal, interesting how both the Nets and Sixers might benefit both from addition-by subtraction & addition-by-addition. – 1:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The path through the East just got a lot tougher for the Bulls after today’s James Harden-Ben Simmons trade…
The path through the East just got a lot tougher for the Bulls after today’s James Harden-Ben Simmons trade…
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Philadelphia 76ers will only see their luxury tax bill rise by $5.4M by acquiring James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
$270M over the next 5 years. – 1:31 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers will only see their luxury tax bill rise by $5.4M by acquiring James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
Harden is eligible to opt in to his $47.36M player option and extend in six months for up to four years, $222.8M.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trade completely depends on what you think of Harden.
Was he just lollygagging this year to bad efficiency numbers cause he disliked BKN?
Trade completely depends on what you think of Harden.
Was he just lollygagging this year to bad efficiency numbers cause he disliked BKN?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
RJ: “At what point in time has James Harden ever looked like he’s going to do everything it took to win?” – 1:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
On paper, Ben Simmons goes to a team that may be the best fit for his skillset. He can focus on defense, transition, creating. It won’t happen this year, but if Kyrie goes full-time, Brooklyn should be a very good team for a few years, which hurts those picks the Rockets own. – 1:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kendrick Perkins just said on ESPN that James Harden and Kevin Durant didn’t speak “for years” after Durant chose to sign with Golden State. Harden tried to recruit Durant to Houston after the 41-41 2016 season and he didn’t even take a meeting with the Rockets – 1:29 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Give me ALL THE FREE THROWS. Just 48 minutes of Embiid and Harden at the line – 1:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets are 4.5 games back of a top-4 seed right now, so at least that 9-game losing streak means they’ll get four games of Kyrie Irving each series. – 1:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden becoming a 76er #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving trio ultimately played fewer regular-season games together (16) than the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell Westbrook trio (18 so far). – 1:28 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Honestly, it felt like a Harden deal was gonna get done. The threat of him leaving for nothing (while a little overblown) was there. And I don’t know if the Nets could have taken that risk – 1:28 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
James Harden leads the #NBA in iso scoring while averaging 1.06 points per iso possession. The League average for all half court possessions dipped to 0.96 this season. – 1:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Crazy this actually happened, but I like it for both teams. Sixers get the superstar they’ve been holding out for. Nets recoup some cost, get assets Philly would’ve had to spend to sign Harden outright. Embiid/Harden pairing will be nasty. Simmons an interesting fit in Brooklyn. – 1:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Whew, JAMES HARDEN/BEN SIMMONS BLOCKBUSTER!
Whew, JAMES HARDEN/BEN SIMMONS BLOCKBUSTER!
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Sixers and Nets were looking at a path of mutual destruction with Harden. Better to solve it now – 1:27 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
It was 16 games of a possible 125 games that Durant, Harden & Irving played together.
1 of the 16 was where Durant was removed early in the 3rd Q for H&S protocols & 1 was where Harden re-injured his hamstring on the first possession. – 1:27 PM
It was 16 games of a possible 125 games that Durant, Harden & Irving played together.
Really, it was 14 1/2.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
It took 9 months, but the end result is the Sixers got to the trade deadline with a 32-22 record, 2.5 games out of the top seed, and acquired James Harden.
It took 9 months, but the end result is the Sixers got to the trade deadline with a 32-22 record, 2.5 games out of the top seed, and acquired James Harden.
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new squad:
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Joe Harris
Nicolas Claxton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Bruce Brown
James Johnson
Cam Thomas
Nets new squad:
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Patty Mills
Joe Harris
Nicolas Claxton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Blake Griffin
Bruce Brown
James Johnson
Cam Thomas
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
That theoretical KD Kyrie Simmons fit is tremendous, not to mention Seth Curry complementing them. Drummond gives them needed size, too. 2022 pick is unprotected, 2027 pick has some protection.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Live look at Daryl Morey after completing the Ben Simmons for James Harden trade: pic.twitter.com/1vDJqH2oN3 – 1:25 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Potential starting 5 for the Nets:
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Potential starting 5 for the Nets:
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Kevin Durant
Ben Simmons
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: #Sixers agree to blockbuster deal with #Nets, acquiring former MVP James Harden for Ben Simmons and more, according to reports: https://t.co/yYcPEC3lQC #76ers pic.twitter.com/vATBfw6oGZ – 1:24 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Joel Embiid & James Harden = Best chance Sixers have had in a long time. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded James Harden and I don’t think they got worse. – 1:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: James Harden to 76ers, Ben Simmons to Nets, more #NBA
BREAKING: James Harden to 76ers, Ben Simmons to Nets, more #NBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus updates on Okpala, Dragic, more. – 1:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I know it’s James Harden, but it feels like the Nets got a LOT out of that deal. – 1:24 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Sixers lost key shooting in this deal (Curry). Could they (Daryl, Harden) be interested in Eric Gordon? – 1:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Harden heads to Philly with his lowest usage rate since his 1st season with #Rockets & the highest turnover percentage of his career. Also lowest eFG % since his rookie season. – 1:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As we saw a year ago, Harden gets what Harden wants. Nets going to have difficulty with that tribute video. – 1:22 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Brooklyn Nets will reduce their luxury tax payment by $15M by trading James Harden for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. A total of $18M in payroll and luxury tax combination. The savings could encourage them to use their trade exceptions to improve the roster. – 1:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The important thing is Harden won’t have to deal with public backlash since he didn’t make a formal trade request. – 1:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I still cannot believe that we never got to see what KD, Kyrie and Harden could do together. Blows my mind. – 1:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden is a lot to give up for andre drummond but at least brooklyn got two firsts – 1:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden, Daryl Morey and Tad Brown all ditched Tilman Fertitta and managed to bring Joel Embiid along for the ride. – 1:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden will be a Sixer, and Ben Simmons is on his way to Brooklyn along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2027. Time for the Sixers to go contend phillyvoice.com/sixers-trade-b… – 1:21 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
First instinct: The Nets got a lot better with this trade. I actually think Engaged Ben Simmons for Engaged James Harden was a reasonable one-for-one swap, if either even exists anymore. – 1:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Ben Simmons is going to do very well in Brooklyn. He couldn’t ask for a better situation. I don’t know if that’s going to materialize this year or next (based on Kyrie and Joe’s health), but I’d be very optimistic for their short-term future. – 1:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I wrote on Monday why the Nets are a dream fit for Ben Simmons. This deal is a massive victory for him and Klutch. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can unlock new dimensions to his game. theringer.com/nba/2022/2/7/2… – 1:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If you could pick any players to surround Ben Simmons with in a five-man lineup, Kevin Durant would probably be your No. 1 or No. 2 pick (with Steph being the other choice), and Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Joe Harris would not be far down that list. – 1:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Simmons, Curry, two firsts and not having to pay Harden. Great trade Nets. – 1:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’ve got no skin in the game but James Harden mixing with Joel Embiid is something I truly can’t wait to see unfold – 1:19 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets get an elite defender in Ben Simmons, spacing with Seth Curry, and a bruiser in Andre Drummond.
Nets get an elite defender in Ben Simmons, spacing with Seth Curry, and a bruiser in Andre Drummond.
The Ringer @ringernba
Daryl Morey after finally trading Ben Simmons for James Harden pic.twitter.com/v6p4e6Jicr – 1:19 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
If the Nets and Sixers meet in a playoff series it’s going to be wild. Harden as a Sixer, Simmons a Net. – 1:19 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Sources: #Nets are trading James Harden to the #Sixers for Ben Simmons. Seth Curry, I’m told, also in the package. No Thybulle or Maxey. – 1:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Morey kept Thybulle AND got Harden despite Simmons sitting out the entire season. That is masterful. He did not fold and got his guy without gutting the roster. – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Philadelphia had offered Nets a package that included Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, a first round pick and second round pick during talks around James Harden, per source. The Athletic reports a deal has been finalized to send Harden to PHI. – 1:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, league sources tell @YahooSports – 1:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 1:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing trade sending James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i’m preemptively already concerned about the defensive burden joel embiid will need to ferry in the event philly gives up matisse thybulle in a james harden trade – 1:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I can’t imagine Daryl Morey allows Matisse Thybulle to get in the way of him getting James Harden. That deal is getting done. Nets at Sixers on March 10 is really going to be something – 1:15 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If you think you can win a title with James Harden, Matisse Thybulle should not be a sticking point. And if you don’t think you can win a title with James Harden, DON’T TRADE FOR HIM – 1:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
In addition to the Matisse Thybulle element, source with knowledge of the PHI-BKN dynamic says Sixers have been open to including draft compensation in talks centered around James Harden deal. – 1:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Perk says Kyrie Irving’s lack of availability isn’t about a vaccine, that it’s a “patterin” in Irving’s career. – 1:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded? What about Ben Simmons? What do we think of Marvin Bagley III going to Detroit?
@Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 are getting you ready for the trade deadline and breaking down all the news right now!
Will James Harden get traded? What about Ben Simmons? What do we think of Marvin Bagley III going to Detroit?
@Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 are getting you ready for the trade deadline and breaking down all the news right now!
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
According to sources, the #Sixers are refusing to put Matisse Thybulle in the deal with the #BrooklynNets for James Harden. That’s the hold up. All other issue are agreed upon. – 1:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Is James Harden going to be a 76er? We’re discussing that now!
Is James Harden going to be a 76er? We’re discussing that now!
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source with knowledge of PHI-BKN dynamic says Nets have been seeking Matisse Thybulle in a James Harden package. – 1:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kendrick Perkins has sided with James Harden’s desire to leave Brooklyn for Philadelphia: “Harden gave up so much that he built in Houston to come to Brooklyn.” – 1:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My uninformed prediction on Harden-Simmons: it’s gonna happen, but not until the metaphorical stroke of midnight.
My uninformed prediction on Harden-Simmons: it’s gonna happen, but not until the metaphorical stroke of midnight.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were engaged in trade talks this morning centered on James Harden, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources said the Sixers & Nets are willing to swap the key pieces — Simmons and Harden. However, trade discussions are hitting a snag on other pieces that will be included.
What are the Sixers willing to give up? inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:46 PM
What are the Sixers willing to give up? inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:46 PM
What are the Sixers willing to give up? That’s the question holding up a James Harden trade. inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final pre-deadline link roundup, with quick thoughts on why a Simmons for Harden swap is something both sides should have interest in finalizing now.
dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 12:26 PM
dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 12:26 PM
What are the #Sixers willing to give up? That’s the question holding up a James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:24 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Despite rumors that James Harden wants out and an NBA-worst 9-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets are still the favorite to win this year’s championship.
Nets, +400 (or 20% implied chance)
Warriors, +460 (17.9%)
Bucks, +650 (13.3%) basketballnews.com/stories/despit… – 12:22 PM
Despite rumors that James Harden wants out and an NBA-worst 9-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets are still the favorite to win this year’s championship.
Nets, +400 (or 20% implied chance)
Warriors, +460 (17.9%)
Suns, +500 (16.7%)
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Reminder:
Harden can opt-in to the $47.4 million salary he is owed for 2022-23 and then demand a four-year, $223 million extension this summer.
Committing $270 million to a 33-year-old guard who hasn’t been in shape in a year and has dealt with consistent hamstring issues
Reminder:
Harden can opt-in to the $47.4 million salary he is owed for 2022-23 and then demand a four-year, $223 million extension this summer.
Committing $270 million to a 33-year-old guard who hasn’t been in shape in a year and has dealt with consistent hamstring issues
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj: “James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers, I’m told. He has not told the Nets specifically that. He has a lot of trepidation about the idea of asking out of 2 teams in (back-to-back seasons).” – 12:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
One final plug for @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger and I’s James Harden/Ben Simmons trade primer. You’ll all be able to impress your friends at happy hour today if you give this a read: theathletic.com/3113264/2022/0… – 11:48 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Isn’t that funny how James Harden has made it very public (apparently) That he wants to be traded, but he doesn’t want to say it publicly because of the perception of demanding trades from two different teams in two years? Apparently the concept of not going public is lost on him – 11:33 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Just wanted to say James Harden formally requesting that he not be forced to make a formal trade request even though he does in fact request to be traded is peak Internet Era NBA. – 11:28 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If James Harden had an agent, I’m guessing the reporting on this would have been a lot more favorable to him. – 11:24 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
James Harden has been growing that beard for over a decade in anticipation of this day – 11:19 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said that while he hasn’t spoken to Harden about recent trade reports, he has gotten no indication from Harden that he wants to leave. “He’s not told me he doesn’t want to stay. So I’m working off our conversations, which is he wants to be here and we want him here.” – 11:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
This sounds all too familiar to #Rockets fans
This sounds all too familiar to #Rockets fans
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Harden gave Houston some absolutely great years, but the break-up was beyond messy and the way he went about it was beyond messy – 11:00 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So Harden is back in New York rehabbing. Nash says he will not join team in Miami Saturday. Question of course is whether he will be joining another team. – 10:51 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I would fully welcome bringing James Harden back to Houston in 2023 — but only if the Rockets trade him a few months later for four unprotected first-round picks and four unprotected first-round pick swaps. – 10:45 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons’ best season was in 2018-19 when he was the 3rd man in a Big 3 with Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler.
His fit in Brooklyn makes plenty of sense — but the Nets need a F/T Kyrie and more shooting. – 10:44 AM
His fit in Brooklyn makes plenty of sense — but the Nets need a F/T Kyrie and more shooting. – 10:44 AM
I asked Steve Nash if his conversations with Harden have been more casual and at practice, or organizational level with GM Sean Marks about his #Nets future. Said it’s the Former. – 10:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden isn’t in DC and Steve Nash doesn’t expect him in Miami vs the #Heat. #nets – 10:41 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said neither Harden nor LaMarcus Aldridge will join the Nets in Miami on Saturday. – 10:41 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says that Harden and Aldridge stayed home to rehab. He does not expect them to play in Miami on Saturday. – 10:38 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash again says James Harden isn’t getting traded. Adds he hasn’t talked to him about the deadline. Has no update on Joe Harris. – 10:38 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash reiterates he expects James Harden to be with the #Nets past the deadline. – 10:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he feels the same way he did the other day — that James Harden will not be traded today. – 10:37 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tweet from Woj in February of 2023:
Tweet from Woj in February of 2023:
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Outside the Harden/Simmons stuff (which I bet will happen), Eric Gordon and Marvin Bagley would top my “surely this guy gets traded, what are we even doing here?” list. – 10:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden wants trade to 76ers, fears backlash from trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 10:10 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hear the latest with James Harden trade rumors, Lakers struggles continue, and Jerry West joins the show at 10:30 AM ET
@talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan have you covered till 12 PM ET
Hear the latest with James Harden trade rumors, Lakers struggles continue, and Jerry West joins the show at 10:30 AM ET
@talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan have you covered till 12 PM ET
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Text from a former NBA player this morning: “Harden gonna have a hard time getting a former teammate to introduce him at his HOF induction” – 10:02 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers, but reportedly fears the backlash of formally requesting a trade for the second season in a row.
James Harden wants a trade to the 76ers, but reportedly fears the backlash of formally requesting a trade for the second season in a row.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can confirm James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge aren’t in DC today. Follow our trade deadline live blog for what is shaping up to be a wild day: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 9:32 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
On most recent Lowe Post podcast w/ @Ramona Shelburne on everything Simmons/Harden, we tried to answer (among many questions) this big one: Why exactly is James Harden unhappy in Brooklyn, and what does he want?
Apple: apple.co/34q7VC3 – 9:22 AM
On most recent Lowe Post podcast w/ @Ramona Shelburne on everything Simmons/Harden, we tried to answer (among many questions) this big one: Why exactly is James Harden unhappy in Brooklyn, and what does he want?
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HCnt3M
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is what the Nets gave up to get James Harden from Houston 12 months ago:
Jarrett Allen and
Caris Levert and
Taurean Prince and
2021 1st rd pick swap,
2022 1st rd pick
2023 1st rd pick swap,
2024 1st rd pick,
2025 1st rd pick swap,
2026 1st rd pick,
This is what the Nets gave up to get James Harden from Houston 12 months ago:
Jarrett Allen and
Caris Levert and
Taurean Prince and
2021 1st rd pick swap,
2022 1st rd pick
2023 1st rd pick swap,
2024 1st rd pick,
2025 1st rd pick swap,
2026 1st rd pick,
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Has James Harden somehow made Ben Simmons something of a sympathetic character in this whole thing?
Has James Harden somehow made Ben Simmons something of a sympathetic character in this whole thing?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Harden has wanted this deal done for a while. He trusts Michael Rubin. He trusts Daryl Morey. He wants to play with Joel Embiid. The Nets & Sixers have been engaged in talks. It’s all about posturing. As I stated before, a game of cat & mouse. – 9:12 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It would seem to me that James Harden doesn’t *exactly* have a tab on the pulse of the people. – 9:09 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
also: harden is definitely going to get backlash. already is. he chose brooklyn initially—over philly, no less. this is absurd.
also: harden is definitely going to get backlash. already is. he chose brooklyn initially—over philly, no less. this is absurd.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Heel Harden is clearly the best Harden. This is a good direction for the character. – 9:01 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets fans doing their best to root for James Harden and Kyrie Irving over the second half of the season pic.twitter.com/saRPAyFkxe – 8:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the idea that harden is worried about public backlash is interesting given his extremely public indifference at times on the court and the wildly public leaking of his fear of public backlash to the most prominent nba news breaker in the biz – 8:54 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden scared of public backlash so instead sits out games and makes his discontent known through back channels. Lame stuff. Time to look in the mirror. Never took a team to the Finals. Chris Paul didn’t want to play with him. Maybe give up the ball and problem is you. – 8:54 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Happy deadline day. We’ll know by this afternoon if James Harden will remain a Net. There’s pros and cons to a deal and more uncertainty along the way. On this entire Orion Welles/War of the Worlds-type saga: theathletic.com/3121904/2022/0… – 8:53 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden wanted out of Houston. James Harden reportedly now wants out of Brooklyn. Among the questions Sixers brass has to ask: Is it really worth trading for—and presumably lavishing a new deal worth more than a quarter of a billion—on a player this unpredictable? – 8:45 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Hey James Harden, do you want out of your second franchise in consecutive seasons? pic.twitter.com/erTBbbGYir – 8:45 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
James Harden said it was “not about the money” when he did not sign an extension. If he is not traded by 3PM ET, we will find out if that is correct.
James Harden said it was “not about the money” when he did not sign an extension. If he is not traded by 3PM ET, we will find out if that is correct.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hahahahhaha
the NBA is the best – 8:38 AM
Hahahahhaha
Harden wants to be traded but hasn’t leaked that he wants to be traded until he just leaked that he wants to be traded
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons. es.pn/3swbkar – 8:36 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rumors heating up and tons of news involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, and more. 🔥🔥
Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine are getting you ready for the trade deadline all morning long!
Rumors heating up and tons of news involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, and more. 🔥🔥
Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine are getting you ready for the trade deadline all morning long!
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
In order for today to be perfect, Sean Marks needs to hang into James Harden and Gov. Hochul needs to let my 11th grader attend school without a mask. So, no, I do not expect today to be perfect. – 6:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Should Philadelphia trade for James Harden now or just wait for the offseason? #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/should-t… via @SixersWire – 10:38 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Haggling could hold up James Harden-Ben Simmons swap for #Nets, #76ers nypost.com/2022/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 8:41 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Will Daryl Morey and the #Sixers be able to work out a deal for James Harden by Thursday’s trade deadline? If not, what are the other options in the next 18 hours, as well as this summer? https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo #76ers pic.twitter.com/lPbzg2e1GY – 8:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: sny.tv/articles/james… – 8:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Patiently waiting for the “the Heat should trade Dan the video coordinator for James Harden and Ben Simmons” tweets. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj on NBA Countdown doubles down and says the Nets and 76ers have not had any meaningful conversations around a deal including Ben Simmons and James Harden. – 7:13 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ James Harden out again vs. Wizards with trade deadline looming newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Is it possible that we’ve seen the last of Harden in a Nets uniform? Wow. With trade rumors continuing to swirl, team is ruled him out for tomorrow’s game in D.C. – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rumors surrounding the future of James Harden continue to swirl ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Rumors surrounding the future of James Harden continue to swirl ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The likelihood of a Harden-for-Simmons blockbuster
🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?
🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Jake Fischer: open.spotify.com/episode/4XQNY3… – 5:57 PM
🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?
🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Jake Fischer on all the latest around the NBA, what we’re hearing, and our expectations involving the big names: Harden, Simmons, Russ, Grant, Gordon, and others. @ringer – 5:50 PM
Morey has been seeking another star to play alongside MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid for months. Not known for his defense, the 6-foot-5 Harden becomes the best offensive sidekick in Embiid’s six seasons as an NBA player. Embiid, who leads the league with a 29.4-point average, and Harden (22.5) become the No. 2 scoring duo in the NBA, just behind the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan (27.4 points) and Zach LaVine (24.9). -via Bucks County Courier Times / February 10, 2022
Ian Begley: People in touch with BKN on Thursday morning said club was comfortable with keeping James Harden on roster post-trade deadline if PHI didn’t meet its asking price. BKN wanted Matisse Thybulle, didn’t get him but found deal they liked to send Harden to PHI: pic.twitter.com/n2JjRVAHGl -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 10, 2022
Shams Charania: As part of deal, new 76ers star James Harden is opting into his $47.3 million player option on contract for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022