Lakers had trade talks for Cam Reddish, Khem Birch and Chris Boucher

Sources indicated the Lakers had several potential deals fall through, with players including Toronto’s Khem Birch and Chris Boucher, as well as the Knicks’ Cam Reddish in the mix to come to Los Angeles. A three-team deal involving the Knicks and Raptors was scuttled after the other two teams couldn’t agree on draft compensation.
Source: The Athletic @ The Athletic
Source: The Athletic @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel among the Knicks discussed in deals today but club stands pat at deadline. Will be interesting to see where Cam Reddish fits in the rotation, particularly once Derrick Rose returns from rehab following ankle surgery. NYK is 24-31, in 12th place in East. – 3:14 PM
Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel among the Knicks discussed in deals today but club stands pat at deadline. Will be interesting to see where Cam Reddish fits in the rotation, particularly once Derrick Rose returns from rehab following ankle surgery. NYK is 24-31, in 12th place in East. – 3:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No last-second moves for the Hawks, I’m told. Only move they ended up making was the Cam Reddish trade last month.
How are all of you feeling? – 3:00 PM
No last-second moves for the Hawks, I’m told. Only move they ended up making was the Cam Reddish trade last month.
How are all of you feeling? – 3:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Don’t trust fake account Chris Haynes tweeting about Chris Boucher – 2:59 PM
Don’t trust fake account Chris Haynes tweeting about Chris Boucher – 2:59 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
dunno that i can agree with perk’s assessment that reddish was ‘the most talented guy on that duke team’ – 2:51 PM
dunno that i can agree with perk’s assessment that reddish was ‘the most talented guy on that duke team’ – 2:51 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With Thad Young headed to Toronto, I’ll be curious what the plan is for Chris Boucher. – 11:52 AM
With Thad Young headed to Toronto, I’ll be curious what the plan is for Chris Boucher. – 11:52 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think Cam Reddish and Alec Burks would fix this Lakers season.
I do love the idea of the Lakers taking a crack at developing Reddish’s talent on a cheap fourth-year option in a contract year when I have no clue how they will find any forwards. Burks is solid enough too. – 2:48 AM
I don’t think Cam Reddish and Alec Burks would fix this Lakers season.
I do love the idea of the Lakers taking a crack at developing Reddish’s talent on a cheap fourth-year option in a contract year when I have no clue how they will find any forwards. Burks is solid enough too. – 2:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m seeing a lot of people ask whether or not Cam Reddish can legally be traded again in-season. The answer is yes. The Knicks just can’t aggregate his salary with anyone else’s. That is an entirely solvable problem. – 2:42 AM
I’m seeing a lot of people ask whether or not Cam Reddish can legally be traded again in-season. The answer is yes. The Knicks just can’t aggregate his salary with anyone else’s. That is an entirely solvable problem. – 2:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.
Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.
Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.
Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.
There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.
Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.
Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.
Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.
There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Like most NBA teams, NYK is probably considering several ahead of the deadline. Teams have talked to Knicks about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for another top young player: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:20 PM
From earlier: Like most NBA teams, NYK is probably considering several ahead of the deadline. Teams have talked to Knicks about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for another top young player: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kenrich Williams would fit with the Raptors defensively. @BlakeMurphyODC mentioned him on the pre-game show. Guy is tough as nails. Played JuCo with Chris Boucher. – 8:28 PM
Kenrich Williams would fit with the Raptors defensively. @BlakeMurphyODC mentioned him on the pre-game show. Guy is tough as nails. Played JuCo with Chris Boucher. – 8:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Hey everyone, please stop trading Chris Boucher in your proposals. He’s been Toronto’s best bench player for over a month now. Moving him for another bench player isn’t going to solve the depth problem. – 11:52 AM
Hey everyone, please stop trading Chris Boucher in your proposals. He’s been Toronto’s best bench player for over a month now. Moving him for another bench player isn’t going to solve the depth problem. – 11:52 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher is dependable. Who would have guessed it?
theathletic.com/3117450/2022/0… – 11:23 PM
Chris Boucher is dependable. Who would have guessed it?
theathletic.com/3117450/2022/0… – 11:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Chris Boucher on becoming a dependable bench piece: “I should have been doing it a long time ago.” – 9:53 PM
Chris Boucher on becoming a dependable bench piece: “I should have been doing it a long time ago.” – 9:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher just showed up to his post-game presser wearing sunglasses and eating a lollypop. What a boss. pic.twitter.com/CGNr5Va1Ls – 9:51 PM
Chris Boucher just showed up to his post-game presser wearing sunglasses and eating a lollypop. What a boss. pic.twitter.com/CGNr5Va1Ls – 9:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Chris Boucher has found his vibe, safe to say: pic.twitter.com/u4m182ZjFS – 9:51 PM
Chris Boucher has found his vibe, safe to say: pic.twitter.com/u4m182ZjFS – 9:51 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Checking in on this Raptors-Hornets game, and I can’t imagine there are 5 scarier defensive lineups than Toronto’s quintet of Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton
& OG Anunoby. So much height, athleticism and wingspan. Extremely difficult to score against. – 7:50 PM
Checking in on this Raptors-Hornets game, and I can’t imagine there are 5 scarier defensive lineups than Toronto’s quintet of Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton
& OG Anunoby. So much height, athleticism and wingspan. Extremely difficult to score against. – 7:50 PM
More on this storyline
The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors discussed a three-team trade at length Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The framework would send Cam Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft pick compensation to the Knicks, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. Kendrick Nunn was also mentioned as a potential addition to the trade talks, sources said. With New York trading away three rotation players in the proposal, one potential hangup in the trade discussion centers on the draft pick compensation for the Knicks. Toronto discussed sending a first-round pick, and the Lakers discussed sending a second-round pick to the Knicks, HoopsHype has learned. As conversations continued, the Knicks sought additional draft compensation. -via HoopsHype / February 10, 2022
Given the Knicks’ record (24-31), it’s reasonable to assume that no player is off limits in trade talks. In discussions between the Knicks and at least one team, Cam Reddish’s name has been discussed. It’s unclear if the Knicks offered Reddish in talks or if teams asked about him, but the Knicks hadn’t immediately shut down the conversation, per sources. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022
Main Rumors, Cameron Reddish, Draft, Trade, Cam Reddish, Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors