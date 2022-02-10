Lakers targeting Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm.
Source: SportsNet New York
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
I don’t think Cam Reddish and Alec Burks would fix this Lakers season.
I do love the idea of the Lakers taking a crack at developing Reddish’s talent on a cheap fourth-year option in a contract year when I have no clue how they will find any forwards. Burks is solid enough too. – 2:48 AM
I’m seeing a lot of people ask whether or not Cam Reddish can legally be traded again in-season. The answer is yes. The Knicks just can’t aggregate his salary with anyone else’s. That is an entirely solvable problem. – 2:42 AM
Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.
Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.
Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.
Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.
There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
From earlier: Like most NBA teams, NYK is probably considering several ahead of the deadline. Teams have talked to Knicks about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for another top young player: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:20 PM
From earlier: a few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle (whose averaging 30 pts, 10.7 reb, 6.7 assists, 41% from 3 in last 3 games), Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:04 PM
Dozens of trades have been discussed/considered by teams at this point. NYK’s probably considering several ahead of deadline. Teams have talked to NYK about potential Cam Reddish deals. I assume NYK wouldn’t move Reddish unless it’s for a top young player: on.sny.tv/LoquLLg – 3:29 PM
A few notes on Evan Fournier, Kings, Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau/Cam Reddish/front office: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:29 PM
Barrett was still in game with 20 seconds left and he’s down, looking like he took a bad step and limping off the court. That’s why he should’ve been on bench for Reddish in a blowout. – 11:18 PM
All the other NBA games are over tonight — Cam Reddish a lonely nation turns its eyes to you – 10:23 PM
Reddish, on both ends of the floor, showing flashes of the enticing upside that makes scouts drool (and frustrates coaches)…
He’s such much more impactful when he attacks the basket – 9:48 PM
Cam Reddish just airballed a 3, and the look of disbelief on @Tony Jones‘s face was priceless. – 9:31 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out tonight vs. Utah due to knee soreness. This development may open a spot in the rotation for Cam Reddish vs. Jazz. Reddish has played sparingly since Knicks traded for him last month. – 8:05 PM
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. Utah.
Have to assume Cam Reddish soak up those minutes. – 7:47 PM
Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @Marc Stein said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 12:14 PM
Rumor: Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Knicks to trade for Cam Reddish nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rum… – 11:49 AM
