Larry Nance Jr out six weeks

Andrew Lopez: David Griffin says Larry Nance will have meniscus surgery tomorrow and is likely 6 weeks from being on the court.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. will have surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee tomorrow, David Griffin says. Initial return-to-play timetable is 6 weeks. – 6:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin sounds very excited about also landing Larry Nance Jr. It plays into the Pelicans of wanting to play bigger but to maintain versatility. – 6:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Larry Nance will have meniscus surgery tomorrow and is likely 6 weeks from being on the court. – 6:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Larry Nance Jr. to miss up to six weeks, Pelicans didn’t require physical for trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/rep… – 11:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Can confirm Larry Nance Jr. is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee Friday. He hasn’t played since Jan. 5.
Sources tell ESPN that Nance is expected to miss up to six weeks.
The Pels acquired Nance in the 7-player deal that brought CJ McCollum and Tony Snell to NOLA. – 10:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum and Tony Snell are expected to play tomorrow. Larry Nance Jr. will not. He is out with right knee soreness and is expected to have surgery later this week, a source told @NOLAnews. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram on Tony Snell/Larry Nance: “Tony can defend and shoot from beyond the arc. Larry is a great defender, has good hands and can step out and shoot the three. They bring experience, energy and another dimension to our team where we can stretch the floor.” – 11:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
At the half, it’s time to grab a snack and check out five things to know about #Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., a #NBA dunk contest participant and the son of a Cleveland Cavaliers great: https://t.co/hd4HBBs9JT pic.twitter.com/w1oVVgTEZt – 9:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trail Blazers trading C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. to Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/08/rep… – 1:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
STORY: Pelicans are acquiring CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell from Portland for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada and picks, sources tell @Adrian Wojnarowski
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:30 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have landed a shooter + versatile big!
Needing to shore up the guard position & roster depth, New Orleans acquires CJ McCollum & Larry Nance Jr. from the Trail Blazers.
Trading Josh Hart hurts, but Nola fills several holes in one fell swoop. https://t.co/UyfV3PGQmH pic.twitter.com/9plfCrW1gp – 11:23 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full trade, per sources:
Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.
Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. – 11:08 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This trade got a lot bigger. Theoretical Jazz targets Larry Nance Jr. and Josh Hart are both on the move. pic.twitter.com/zZZ9VsEg7S – 11:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woof, Blazers. The trade was meh enough WITHOUT tossing Larry Nance Jr. onto the pile… – 11:03 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out vs. Magic – 7:32 PM
Larry Nance Jr., the third player New Orleans acquired in Tuesday’s trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, will not play. He is listed as out with right knee soreness. Nance has been sidelined since early January, and he is expected to undergo surgery Friday, a source said. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 9, 2022
Casey Holdahl: Team announces that @Larry Nance Jr, who has been out with right knee inflammation, is progressing and “increasing his on-court activity daily.” No timeline for return yet. -via Twitter @CHold / January 28, 2022
Jay Allen: Updated #Blazers Injury Report: Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) & CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) are probable; Norman Powell (personal reasons), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) & Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out. -via Twitter @PDXjay / January 19, 2022