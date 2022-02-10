Marvin Bagley to Detroit

Shams Charania: The Sacramento Kings are trading Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell me and @sam_amick.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Able to confirm that the Kings have a agreed to terms of a 4 team trade that will send Marvin Bagley III to the Pistons and will land Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in Sacramento. – 12:46 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings trade Marvin Bagley to Pistons in four-team trade sportando.basketball/en/kings-trade… – 12:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source: Kings acquire DiVincenzo, Jackson, Lyles; send Bagley to Pistons in 4-team trade
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ll always be thankful to Marvin Bagley for launching my music career. pic.twitter.com/3x2Juy1t7o – 12:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
My guess is that Bagley won’t make his debut until next week. Pistons play tonight and tomorrow.
In D.C. on Monday. – 12:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons add Marvin Bagley, the No. 2 pick in 2018, in a four-team deal
theathletic.com/news/kings-tra… – 12:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley can be a restricted free agent if they make a qualifying offer of $14.8M — which should happen.
Bagley is on the books for $11.8M this year, so DET added $3.8M by trading for him. – 12:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
A few hours before the trade deadline, the Pistons have traded for Marvin Bagley III. Details here freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Reports: #Pistons trade for #Kings big man Marvin Bagley III: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirmed that the Kings have agreed to trade Marvin Bagley to the Pistons. Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and Donte DiVincenzo coming to Sacramento. Kings need to clear 2 roster spots. They have time to do so before all trades are finalized in the next 3 hours. Kings aren’t done. – 12:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source confirms the Kings are sending Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team trade that will bring Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson to Sacramento. – 12:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Despite all the off-court drama, Marvin Bagley was always a respectful, polite and hard working guy who has had a terrible run of bad luck.
I sincerely hope this fresh start gets him back to being the guy who carried a basketball on planes cuz he loved the game so much. pic.twitter.com/sUafxeBuC6 – 12:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources:
Full trade participants:
Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.
Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.
Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.
Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. – 11:54 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
League source confirms the Pistons are acquiring Marvin Bagley from the Kings and trading Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and two 2nd-round picks in a multi-team deal with the Bucks and Clippers. – 11:53 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Team I Still Think Marvin Bagley Can Be A Good NBA Player In The Right Situation, Which Is Never Sacramento – 11:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Sacramento Kings are trading Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. – 11:42 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Outside the Harden/Simmons stuff (which I bet will happen), Eric Gordon and Marvin Bagley would top my “surely this guy gets traded, what are we even doing here?” list. – 10:11 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III and Maurice Harkless are both out for the Kings tonight. – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless is listed as doubtful for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Marvin Bagley is questionable. Terence Davis is out. No word yet on the trio of Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday. – 5:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is questionable and Maurice Harkless (ankle) is doubtful for Kings vs. Timberwolves tonight. The Kings still don’t know if Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb will be available. – 4:45 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings-T-Wolves injury report:
Minnesota: Beverley, Edwards, Okogie, Prince, Reid and Russell are questionable.
Kings:
-Bagley is questionable
-Harkless is doubtful
-Davis is out – 4:38 PM
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons will also surrender two second-round picks in the four-team deal. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 10, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Kings are acquiring Milwaukee’s Donte DiVincenzo in a four-team trade, sources tell ESPN. Marvin Bagley is going to the Pistons. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022
The Trail Blazers and Kings held talks bout disgruntled young forward Marvin Bagley. Given the multi-season tension with Bagley, he’s another player whom it’s surprising hasn’t been dealt. -via Action Network / February 6, 2022