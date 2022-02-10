Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith agree to extension

Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Dorian Finney-Smith signing four-year, $52M contract extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 5:17 PM
Report: Dorian Finney-Smith signing four-year, $52M contract extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rep… – 5:17 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dorian Finney-Smith 4 year, 55 million makes the Royce O’Neale 4 year, 36 million dollar deal look really good. – 4:45 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith 4 year, 55 million makes the Royce O’Neale 4 year, 36 million dollar deal look really good. – 4:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal. – 4:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal. – 4:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks and Dorian Finney-Smith are nearing agreement on a four-year, $52 million extension, league sources say. – 4:41 PM
The Mavericks and Dorian Finney-Smith are nearing agreement on a four-year, $52 million extension, league sources say. – 4:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Mavs are close to finalizing a contract extension with F Dorian Finney-Smith. – 4:33 PM
Sources: Mavs are close to finalizing a contract extension with F Dorian Finney-Smith. – 4:33 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the offseason with little space below the luxury tax. They have 15 players on their 2022-23 roster including their first-round pick.
This doesn’t factor in Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith who are unrestricted free agents this summer. – 2:47 PM
The Dallas Mavericks are going into the offseason with little space below the luxury tax. They have 15 players on their 2022-23 roster including their first-round pick.
This doesn’t factor in Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith who are unrestricted free agents this summer. – 2:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Pistons: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Bullock (18.8 points, 49.1% 3FG in last 6 games) remains a starter despite Maxi Kleber returning from injury. – 8:08 PM
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Pistons: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell
Bullock (18.8 points, 49.1% 3FG in last 6 games) remains a starter despite Maxi Kleber returning from injury. – 8:08 PM