Shams Charania: Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
LaMelo might make Montrezl Harrell some real money before he hits free agency. – 3:44 PM
LaMelo might make Montrezl Harrell some real money before he hits free agency. – 3:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets didn’t make any other deals besides the one for Montrezl Harrell, a source tells @theobserver. That’s it for today. – 3:19 PM
#Hornets didn’t make any other deals besides the one for Montrezl Harrell, a source tells @theobserver. That’s it for today. – 3:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some Louisville connection in Charlotte. @RealPitino should be really proud of. Terry Rozier and Montrezl Harrell reunites at Hornets! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/e4lOILGZgt – 3:06 PM
Some Louisville connection in Charlotte. @RealPitino should be really proud of. Terry Rozier and Montrezl Harrell reunites at Hornets! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/e4lOILGZgt – 3:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
It’s notable that in their trade of unrestricted free agent-to-be Montrezl Harrell that the Wizards did not add any long-term salary. Ish Smith’s $4.7 million salary for next season is fully non-guaranteed. Vernon Carey Jr. is a former second-round pick on very low salaries. – 2:36 PM
It’s notable that in their trade of unrestricted free agent-to-be Montrezl Harrell that the Wizards did not add any long-term salary. Ish Smith’s $4.7 million salary for next season is fully non-guaranteed. Vernon Carey Jr. is a former second-round pick on very low salaries. – 2:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some notes for those upset about the Wolves not getting Montrezl Harrell…
– He’s 6’8
– Does not have a history of being a strong defensive rebounder (the category the Wolves rank dead-last in)
– He doesn’t shoot 3s, which would make him impossible to ever play next to Vando – 2:36 PM
Some notes for those upset about the Wolves not getting Montrezl Harrell…
– He’s 6’8
– Does not have a history of being a strong defensive rebounder (the category the Wolves rank dead-last in)
– He doesn’t shoot 3s, which would make him impossible to ever play next to Vando – 2:36 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
🚨Charlotte trade for Montrezl Harrell for Ish Smith + Vernon Carey Jr + 2nd round pick🚨 #AllFly #Hornets
My instant thoughts 👇 pic.twitter.com/RaITwOi2ki – 2:35 PM
🚨Charlotte trade for Montrezl Harrell for Ish Smith + Vernon Carey Jr + 2nd round pick🚨 #AllFly #Hornets
My instant thoughts 👇 pic.twitter.com/RaITwOi2ki – 2:35 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Montrezl Harrell is an eh fit w/ #Hornets. Will help offense immediately + add much needed toughness. Defensively, this doesn’t do much to move the needle. Harrell & CHA get to honeymoon for a few months + see if could be a fit on a next contract. CHA now -1 in future 2R picks. – 2:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell is an eh fit w/ #Hornets. Will help offense immediately + add much needed toughness. Defensively, this doesn’t do much to move the needle. Harrell & CHA get to honeymoon for a few months + see if could be a fit on a next contract. CHA now -1 in future 2R picks. – 2:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell’s exit from Washington ends a memorable, if brief stint where he was their most consistent player and a fan favorite for about 4 months.
He loved it here, but now he gets to go play in his home state of NC. Have to imagine he’s thrilled about that. – 2:32 PM
Montrezl Harrell’s exit from Washington ends a memorable, if brief stint where he was their most consistent player and a fan favorite for about 4 months.
He loved it here, but now he gets to go play in his home state of NC. Have to imagine he’s thrilled about that. – 2:32 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Montrezl Harrell is not a great fit for Charlotte but that’s basically a free transfer right there, how could they not – 2:29 PM
Montrezl Harrell is not a great fit for Charlotte but that’s basically a free transfer right there, how could they not – 2:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards get a second round pick back in the Montrezl Harrell deal, per source. – 2:26 PM
Wizards get a second round pick back in the Montrezl Harrell deal, per source. – 2:26 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington is trading Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey and a second-round pick, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:25 PM
Washington is trading Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey and a second-round pick, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Seems like Montrezl Harrell knew he would be on the move today pic.twitter.com/NZ069s3FjP – 2:25 PM
Seems like Montrezl Harrell knew he would be on the move today pic.twitter.com/NZ069s3FjP – 2:25 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Montrezl Harrell leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency averaging 1.24 points per possession this season shooting 74% on cuts, 70% on put backs, and 64% rolling to the rim. – 2:23 PM
Montrezl Harrell leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency averaging 1.24 points per possession this season shooting 74% on cuts, 70% on put backs, and 64% rolling to the rim. – 2:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:22 PM
Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:21 PM
Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell is going to be on the popular ABC show Black-ish. pic.twitter.com/XcziBpMVpc – 4:37 PM
Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell is going to be on the popular ABC show Black-ish. pic.twitter.com/XcziBpMVpc – 4:37 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte is acquiring Washington center Montrezl Harrell for Vernon Carey and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022
The Wizards have now lost seven of eight games and in this one went down by as many as 36. When asked for the mood in the locker room as they navigate a low point, Montrezl Harrell didn’t pull any punches. “It sucks, bro. That’s the mood of the team. It [expletive] sucks. Coming in here and teams are basically beating our [expletive] from start to finish. So, it sucks, man,” Harrell said. “Nobody likes losing. Everyone in our locker room is competitive-minded people and love to compete and get after it. But it just sucks right now because over the last eight games we’ve played, we lost seven of them. That’s tough for anybody to withstand or have on their plate. So, that’s the energy in the room right now, it just [expletive] sucks.” -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022
Harrell seemed to suggest the Wizards lack energy and effort. He is known for those things, but lately there have been complaints by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and others about a lack of urgency. Harrell seems to be particularly bothered by it. “I don’t know, but I’m tired of hearing the energy thing, bro. If you can’t energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here to play the game of basketball, bro, which is your job and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you’re in the wrong field, man. I’m tired of hearing that,” Harrell said. -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022