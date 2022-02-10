Myles Turner not a lock to stay with Pacers

Jake Fischer: I can say this confidently… At least as of early evening yesterday, Myles Turner had not been definitively told that he was not going anywhere.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Pacers have traded Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb in recent days.
Will Myles Turner be next or will the Pacers keep the 25-year-old big man? basketballnews.com/stories/bucks-… – 5:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls trade proposals: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and more in ‘Who says no?’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Safely assuming the following players aren’t getting moved:
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Myles Turner
Harrison Barnes
Jerami Grant and Eric Gordon may be the best players left on the board. – 10:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Full thoughts on the Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade.
The #Pacers get a budding star in exchange for a two-time All-Star and open the door for Myles Turner, assuming he remains past the trade deadline, to receive the spotlight he’s asked for. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:03 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Bleacher Report’s @Jake Fischer was kind enough to join for a special edition @NBABaseline to talk trade deadline deals and what the Pacers may do with Myles Turner following today’s trade: pic.twitter.com/uKQNW1Tak5 – 6:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
If Myles Turner is staying in Indiana, there’s a chance this means Christian Wood has a decent market again.
Still hinges on Houston’s willingness to deal Wood though. – 1:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Pacers are in Atlanta tonight. Because of the Sabonis to Sacramento trade, Pacers will be without Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner tonight.
Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson are questionable. – 1:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ve got another round of Wizards mock trade deadline deals for you all to consider, including one that has me thinking: given the price tag, should the Wizards ask the Pacers about Myles Turner instead of Domantas Sabonis? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
praying the rosary to get Myles Turner onto my team. does it get any more down bad than this. – 11:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury/illness report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) are all questionable to play tomorrow against the Hawks.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell are OUT. – 6:36 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
What’s the latest on Ben Simmons, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, CJ McCollum, De’Aaron Fox, Brad Beal, John Collins and Eric Gordon?
@Michael Scotto and I discuss all of the latest rumors here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Myles Turner is expected to remain in Indiana past the deadline, a source with knowledge of the Pacers’ thinking told SI, though several teams have inquired about the springy center. (A Turner-Jerami Grant swap has been discussed.) Indiana figured out long ago the Sabonis-Turner frontcourt combo wasn’t working, and with Sabonis gone, the Pacers will likely go into next season with Turner anchoring the frontcourt. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
In a more perfect world, the Pacers would have dealt Myles Turner, but sources say it was difficult to move him while he’s recovering from a stress reaction in his left foot. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2022