Sources: Spurs and Hornets discuss trade of Jakob Poeltl for PJ Washington, more

The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have discussed a possible trade of PJ Washington, Kai Jones, and the inclusion of a first-round draft pick for Jakob Poeltl, league sources told HoopsHype. Currently, both sides are haggling over the potential inclusion of a first-round pick in the trade.

Charlotte has been seeking an upgrade at center and pursued Myles Turner, among other centers on the market.

Washington is owed $5.8 million next season before becoming eligible for restricted free agency in the summer of 2023. Poeltl is owed $9.4 million next season before entering unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2023.

Poeltl has also drawn interest from the Raptors, who have flirted with the idea of moving a first-round pick to acquire him, as previously reported on HoopsHype. The Mavericks also expressed interest in trading for Poeltl, league sources say. Marc Stein also mentioned the Bulls as a team that has attempted to trade for Poeltl.

Before selecting Josh Primo 12th overall in the 2021 draft, the Spurs considered Jones at that selection as well, HoopsHype has learned.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto