Nets working to move Nic Claxton

Kristian Winfield: I’ve been told by a number of parties that the Nets are working to move Nic Claxton ahead of the 3 PM NBA Trade Deadline. Claxton has missed the Nets’ last 2 games with left hamstring tightness, and the Nets just acquired Andre Drummond and are expecting LaMarcus Aldridge back.
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’re 30 minutes post trade deadline, so if there’s nothing more coming from Brooklyn, here’s what the center situation looks like:
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge
– Nic Claxton
– Blake Griffin
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 3:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ve been told by a number of parties that the Nets are working to move Nic Claxton ahead of the 3 PM NBA Trade Deadline. Claxton has missed the Nets’ last 2 games with left hamstring tightness, and the Nets just acquired Andre Drummond and are expecting LaMarcus Aldridge back. – 2:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Windy says one reason the Nets acquired Andre Drummond in the Sixers is b/c they are looking to flip Nic Claxton (along with possibly the two first-round picks they hit from Philly) in the next 90 mins before the deadline arrives. – 1:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for the #Nets. But on the eve of the #NBA trade deadline, James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is still out tomorrow vs the #Wizards. – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden is listed as out for tomorrow against the Wizards along with LaMarcus Aldridge. Nic Claxton is questionable. – 5:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is in a similar place with his hamstring as Harden. Adds it’s bit more of a confidence thing with Claxton’s hammy than with Harden’s. – 5:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Harden and Nic Claxton are both out for the Nets tonight against Boston. Durant and Kyrie are also out – 11:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
James Harden is OUT tonight vs the Boston Celtics, per the Brooklyn Nets.
Nic Claxton is also OUT. – 11:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets downgrade James Harden and Nic Claxton to out tonight against Boston. Both have left hamstring tightness. – 11:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both out for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. #NBA – 11:41 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce that both James Harden and Nic Claxton are out tonight due to hamstring tightness. – 11:41 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
James Harden (and Nic Claxton) upgraded from out Sunday to questionable for tomorrow against the Celtics.
Boston is healthy. pic.twitter.com/nyyq8iQKmg – 5:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Harden and Nic Claxton are both questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. LaMarcus Aldridge is out. – 5:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets list James Harden as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. He’s sat out the last two games with hamstring tightness. Nic Claxton is also questionable. – 5:14 PM
Leading up to Thursday, Brooklyn is looking to improve the team around its star-studded trio and has received calls on players such as Joe Harris and Nicolas Claxton. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022
The Raptors have searched for a center on the market and expressed interest in trading for several centers, including Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner, Robert Williams, Nicolas Claxton and Jusuf Nurkic. Toronto has all its first-round picks looking ahead, which can be dangled as trade bait for a potential starting-caliber center. The Raptors have flirted with the idea of moving a first-round pick to re-acquire Poeltl, HoopsHype has learned. San Antonio is seeking a first-round pick and a quality player for Poeltl, according to Marc Stein. Poeltl is averaging career-highs in points (13.3), rebounds (9.0), and assists (2.8) this season. -via HoopsHype / February 5, 2022
In efforts to bolster their roster around Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets remain engaged in conversations regarding Jevon Carter, Bruce Brown and to a lesser extent Nic Claxton, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / January 27, 2022