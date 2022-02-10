No buyout for Eric Bledsoe

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin says the team plans to keep Eric Bledsoe through the season. He will not be bought out. – 5:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Worth keeping in mind re: Portland not making another move: Eric Bledsoe’s deal is $3.9m guaranteed through the end of June so there’s still a possibility they do something with him around the draft. – 3:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers are done with trades. They got Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeyele, trade exception, reduced luxury tax and sent out Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick. Onto the buyout market. – 3:09 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out for tonight’s game vs Lakers. – 4:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are once again listing Eric Bledsoe as “Out” for tonight after Chauncey Billups said last night he might be able to play. Less than 24 hours to go until the deadline. – 4:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (not with team), Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee) and Tomas Satoransky (not with team) are out vs. Lakers. – 3:59 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Eric Bledsoe’s Achilles is feeling better and “if we’re lucky” he might play tomorrow. “That’s not for certain, though.”
👁 – 8:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
What Blazers spent to get Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Gary Trent
— Rodney Hood
— Derrick Jones
— 3 first round picks
What Blazers get from trading Powell, Covington, Nance:
— Eric Bledsoe
— Justise Winslow
— Keon Johnson
— 1 first round pick
Somebody grab the phone from the GM. pic.twitter.com/htxB1kycqr – 11:25 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Of 15 players on Blazers roster, nine are guards (Lillard, Simons, Bledsoe, Hart, Smith Jr., Satoransky, Johnson, McLemore, Alexander-Walker). Gotta imagine more moves ahead … – 11:24 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick 2022-23 cap projections:
-NOP projects to be $7M under the tax for next season
-POR can create between $20M and $32M in cap space this summer, if they waive Eric Bledsoe and Josh Hart and the Pels pick doesn’t convey.
$16-20M if they keep Hart, pending the 2022 1st. – 11:18 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out vs. Magic – 7:32 PM
