No timeline for Patrick Williams, but plan is for him to return this year

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point, you’re going to see him this year”
Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet – 4:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas, via Zoom: At some point, I think you’re going to see (Patrick Williams) this year.
Again, I’ve heard mid-March is soft target date. – 4:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Karnišovas says there isn’t an update for a return date on Patrick Williams.
“You’re gonna see him this year. … In terms of a timeline, we don’t have one.”
Adds the Bulls don’t want to rush Williams back from injury. – 4:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
AK on Patrick Williams: At some point you’re going to see him. #Bulls – 4:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point you’re going to see him this year.” But no precise timeline yet – 4:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point, I think you’re going to see him this year.” – 4:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK won’t give updated timeline on Patrick Williams – “At some point you’re going to see him this year.” – 4:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From my understanding, Bulls never seriously considered including Patrick Williams in any package. Also have heard mid-March discussed as soft target date for his return, though rehabs obviously are fluid. – 3:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Latest Bulls injury updates … you want Ayo? We got ’em! You want a PWill update? Hell yeah, we got ’em. Lonzo? D.J.? Yep and yep … everything must go….
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/9… – 8:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will be available tonight and Coby White is a game-time decision. They were listed as questionable.
Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and obviously Patrick Williams still – 6:16 PM
Shams Charania: The NBA has denied the Chicago Bulls’ request for a Disabled Player Exception for injured forward Patrick Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 29, 2021