No timeline for Patrick Williams, but plan is for him to return this year

No timeline for Patrick Williams, but plan is for him to return this year

Main Rumors

No timeline for Patrick Williams, but plan is for him to return this year

February 10, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point, you’re going to see him this year”
Still says he doesn’t want to put a timeline on it just yet – 4:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas, via Zoom: At some point, I think you’re going to see (Patrick Williams) this year.
Again, I’ve heard mid-March is soft target date. – 4:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Karnišovas says there isn’t an update for a return date on Patrick Williams.
“You’re gonna see him this year. … In terms of a timeline, we don’t have one.”
Adds the Bulls don’t want to rush Williams back from injury. – 4:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
AK on Patrick Williams: At some point you’re going to see him. #Bulls4:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Arturas Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point you’re going to see him this year.” But no precise timeline yet – 4:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Karnisovas on Patrick Williams: “At some point, I think you’re going to see him this year.” – 4:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK won’t give updated timeline on Patrick Williams – “At some point you’re going to see him this year.” – 4:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From my understanding, Bulls never seriously considered including Patrick Williams in any package. Also have heard mid-March discussed as soft target date for his return, though rehabs obviously are fluid. – 3:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Latest Bulls injury updates … you want Ayo? We got ’em! You want a PWill update? Hell yeah, we got ’em. Lonzo? D.J.? Yep and yep … everything must go….
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/9…8:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill getting up shots in Charlotte… pic.twitter.com/85XGLQWV3512:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will be available tonight and Coby White is a game-time decision. They were listed as questionable.
Chicago is already without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and obviously Patrick Williams still – 6:16 PM

More on this storyline

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home