Nuggets re-sign DeMarcus Cousins

The Denver Nuggets have signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Source: Noah Smyth @ NBA.com
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets make it official. They’ve signed DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day deal. – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Newser on the DeMarcus Cousins 10-day denverstiffs.com/2022/2/10/2292… – 3:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
After quiet trade deadline, #Nuggets are planning to sign DeMarcus Cousins to another 10-day, per source. Cousins is expected to be available for Friday’s game in Boston. – 3:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“Damn Alvin, you traded him twice”De’Aaron Fox joked to Alvin Gentry after today’s trade involving Buddy Hield.
Gentry was his coach in New Orleans when he was dealt for DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:44 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“He’s going to add a different dynamic to our offense that our franchise hasn’t seen since DeMarcus.” — Harrison Barnes on Domantas Sabonis – 12:30 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins: “DeMarcus has been great for us. I fully expect DeMarcus Cousins to be back with us at some point. He’s got to stop getting techs, and that’s an ongoing conversation. The basketball aspect of it, he’s been tremendous…” (1/2) – 8:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Highlights from Michael Malone’s pregame media availability:
– The Nuggets coach would like to see DeMarcus Cousins return to the team at some point, but roster flexibility ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline seemed to be the priority.
– Austin Rivers will not play tonight. – 7:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins to be back with the team at some point this season. – 7:22 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Malone said that Demarcus Cousins has been great from a basketball standpoint and that it is his HOPE that Cousins is with the team in the near future.
He did go on to say that Cousins does have to work on not picking up technical fouls. – 7:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he “fully expects” DeMarcus Cousins back with the team at some point. – 7:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “It is my hope that DeMarcus will be back with this team in the near future.” – 7:16 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Domantas Sabonis will be the first All-Star to suit up for the Kings since Zach Randolph in 2018. The last King to make the All-Star Game was DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. – 4:20 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Sabonis is the best player the Kings have had since DeMarcus Cousins. – 1:38 PM
