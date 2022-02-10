Orlando wants first-round pick for Terrence Ross

Keith Smith: It sounds like the Terrence Ross situation is playing out very similarly to Evan Fournier at last season’s deadline, per sources. Orlando wants a first round pick for Ross. Rival teams are hoping as the day goes along, that price come down to two second round picks.
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, how the illogical “THT for Terrence Ross” rumor reflects a complicated trade deadline for the Lakers. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers getting gored by the Bucks, why the "THT for Terrence Ross" rumor makes zero sense for L.A. and Westbrook v. Vogel.
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Maybe this is prisoner of the moment, but the Lakers don’t feel like they’re a Terrence Ross away from contention. AK – 12:13 AM
Spencer Dinwiddie is available in Washington and a Horton-Tucker/draft pick package could be enough to entice a Wizards team with interest in offloading Dinwiddie’s contract. Orlando’s Terrence Ross is another option. -via Sports Illustrated / February 9, 2022
Dan Woike: Sources had tied the Lakers to Boston reserve wing Josh Richardson, but the Celtics’ recent winning streak might knock him out of the Lakers’ price range. A player like Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. would be a great fit (and already a Klutch Sports client), but he’s been way too valuable for Toronto to move for the little that the Lakers can offer. A more realistic target, sources said, would be Orlando’s Terrence Ross. -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2022
While Magic veterans Terrence Ross and Gary Harris remain available, I’m told that teams seeking a proven big man have registered interest in Orlando’s Robin Lopez. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022