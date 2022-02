Orlando wants first-round pick for Terrence Ross

Dan Woike: Sources had tied the Lakers to Boston reserve wing Josh Richardson, but the Celtics’ recent winning streak might knock him out of the Lakers’ price range. A player like Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. would be a great fit (and already a Klutch Sports client), but he’s been way too valuable for Toronto to move for the little that the Lakers can offer. A more realistic target, sources said, would be Orlando’s Terrence Ross . -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2022