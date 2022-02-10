Raptors vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (30-23) play against the Houston Rockets (39-39) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday February 10, 2022
Toronto Raptors 32, Houston Rockets 33 (Q1 01:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Gotta love Nick Nurse!! Remember this happening a couple of years ago. Team sluggish and he goes straight high school to pick up the pace and energy. Full court zone press back to zone and it momentarily shakes the #Rockets #rtz #Raptors – 8:35 PM
Gotta love Nick Nurse!! Remember this happening a couple of years ago. Team sluggish and he goes straight high school to pick up the pace and energy. Full court zone press back to zone and it momentarily shakes the #Rockets #rtz #Raptors – 8:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
14-2 Raptors run has led to their first lead, 32-30. The full court press has given them some issues. – 8:34 PM
14-2 Raptors run has led to their first lead, 32-30. The full court press has given them some issues. – 8:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors traded Gary Trent Jr. for prime T-Mac, apparently. 17 points on 7 shots (and 3 steals) in 10 minutes. Pretty good. – 8:34 PM
The Raptors traded Gary Trent Jr. for prime T-Mac, apparently. 17 points on 7 shots (and 3 steals) in 10 minutes. Pretty good. – 8:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors junk up the game in the first quarter, probably to get themselves energized and Rox discombobulated by it
Toronto by 2 – 8:33 PM
Raptors junk up the game in the first quarter, probably to get themselves energized and Rox discombobulated by it
Toronto by 2 – 8:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
3 straight turnovers against the Raptors full court press. Bob Huggins must be loving this – 8:33 PM
3 straight turnovers against the Raptors full court press. Bob Huggins must be loving this – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets absolutely falling apart against a Raptors zone press. Couple turnovers and a couple near misses since they brought that out. – 8:33 PM
Rockets absolutely falling apart against a Raptors zone press. Couple turnovers and a couple near misses since they brought that out. – 8:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
‼️ make way for @Jalen Green ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kVm7vvMSC5 – 8:30 PM
‼️ make way for @Jalen Green ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kVm7vvMSC5 – 8:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young should help, but more than anything else, the move that the Raptors’ made on deadline day – and all the moves that they didn’t – spoke to how this front office feels about what they’ve already built: https://t.co/tVJnwP5Jj8 pic.twitter.com/AI14o8XnOa – 8:27 PM
Thad Young should help, but more than anything else, the move that the Raptors’ made on deadline day – and all the moves that they didn’t – spoke to how this front office feels about what they’ve already built: https://t.co/tVJnwP5Jj8 pic.twitter.com/AI14o8XnOa – 8:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Remember how the Raptors weren’t particularly good defensively last night?
Seems that style travels – 8:26 PM
Remember how the Raptors weren’t particularly good defensively last night?
Seems that style travels – 8:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
hesitation just doesn’t exist in Garrison Mathew’s vocabulary pic.twitter.com/0rkh53W6l4 – 8:26 PM
hesitation just doesn’t exist in Garrison Mathew’s vocabulary pic.twitter.com/0rkh53W6l4 – 8:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I definitely did not think Kevin Porter Jr. would become an outstanding three-point shooter overnight.
First 19 games: 30.8% 3P
19 games since: 44.2% 3P – 8:25 PM
I definitely did not think Kevin Porter Jr. would become an outstanding three-point shooter overnight.
First 19 games: 30.8% 3P
19 games since: 44.2% 3P – 8:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Back-to-back assists for Christian Wood and his seal helped spring the Green baseline dunk – 8:25 PM
Back-to-back assists for Christian Wood and his seal helped spring the Green baseline dunk – 8:25 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Sometimes it feels like the Raptors could use a veteran point guard off the bench who could step in and replace Fred VanVleet when he needs a break or has an injury. – 8:25 PM
Sometimes it feels like the Raptors could use a veteran point guard off the bench who could step in and replace Fred VanVleet when he needs a break or has an injury. – 8:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Rockets making four of five three-pointers would be a key to them assuming an eight-point lead at the first timeout – 8:20 PM
Rockets making four of five three-pointers would be a key to them assuming an eight-point lead at the first timeout – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KPJ came out HOT with 11 PTS in the first 3 minutes of the game 🤯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/o8ZqGklvGN – 8:18 PM
KPJ came out HOT with 11 PTS in the first 3 minutes of the game 🤯
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/o8ZqGklvGN – 8:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr:
11 points
4-4 from the field
3-3 from 3-PT range
3 minutes played, – 8:15 PM
Kevin Porter Jr:
11 points
4-4 from the field
3-3 from 3-PT range
3 minutes played, – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
D.J. Augustin is gone but D.J. Chose hit the first shot to ease the pain. – 8:09 PM
D.J. Augustin is gone but D.J. Chose hit the first shot to ease the pain. – 8:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have not announced any transactions today, but Daniel Theis, Armoni Brooks, and D.J. Augustin are inactive – 8:06 PM
Rockets have not announced any transactions today, but Daniel Theis, Armoni Brooks, and D.J. Augustin are inactive – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Seeing the Raptors and not having @Doug Smith sitting to my left just is not the same. Looking forward to April in Toronto. – 8:05 PM
Seeing the Raptors and not having @Doug Smith sitting to my left just is not the same. Looking forward to April in Toronto. – 8:05 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Now that John Wall was not traded, I don’t think it’s a slam dunk he’s getting bought out. Wall wants to play, but without significant savings on a buyout, the Rockets won’t want to lose the ability to trade an expiring salary. It’s dead cap next year if he’s bought out. – 8:00 PM
Now that John Wall was not traded, I don’t think it’s a slam dunk he’s getting bought out. Wall wants to play, but without significant savings on a buyout, the Rockets won’t want to lose the ability to trade an expiring salary. It’s dead cap next year if he’s bought out. – 8:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grades for the Derrick White, Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Theis trades up on our roundup: es.pn/3JxivpV (ESPN+) – 7:58 PM
Grades for the Derrick White, Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Theis trades up on our roundup: es.pn/3JxivpV (ESPN+) – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Local Artist Jack Massing has created a limited-edition poster honoring Allen Leavell, Robert Reid, and Rodney McCray that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/TD5JXsySh8 – 7:45 PM
Local Artist Jack Massing has created a limited-edition poster honoring Allen Leavell, Robert Reid, and Rodney McCray that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/TD5JXsySh8 – 7:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🌟 Freddy All-Star will represent Team LeBron at the #NBAAllStar Game pic.twitter.com/gnCc3OaG8T – 7:39 PM
🌟 Freddy All-Star will represent Team LeBron at the #NBAAllStar Game pic.twitter.com/gnCc3OaG8T – 7:39 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
As a Rockets fan, do you want to see James Harden and Daryl Morey win an NBA Championship this season? – 7:37 PM
As a Rockets fan, do you want to see James Harden and Daryl Morey win an NBA Championship this season? – 7:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:36 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 7:36 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Achiuwa joins the starting five with Fred VanVleet out with a sore groin. – 7:35 PM
Achiuwa joins the starting five with Fred VanVleet out with a sore groin. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Raptors: Anunoby, Barnes, Achiuwa, Siakam, Trent Jr. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Raptors: Anunoby, Barnes, Achiuwa, Siakam, Trent Jr. – 7:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will start big vs Houston with VanVleet (groin) getting the night off. It’s Siakam, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa.
Thad Young is not available. Plan is for him to meet the team in Toronto tomorrow and make his debut when they host Denver on Saturday. – 7:24 PM
Raptors will start big vs Houston with VanVleet (groin) getting the night off. It’s Siakam, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa.
Thad Young is not available. Plan is for him to meet the team in Toronto tomorrow and make his debut when they host Denver on Saturday. – 7:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Go big or go home, they say
Raptors start Siakam, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa in Houston in a few minutes – 7:22 PM
Go big or go home, they say
Raptors start Siakam, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa in Houston in a few minutes – 7:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tonight the #Rockets & @BSPhouston chapter hosted college students from HBCU and local universities for a Career Fair at @ToyotaCenter. Students participated in a Q&A session with Sports Executives, & networked with Rockets employees and hiring personnel from various companies. pic.twitter.com/Oo8yqHD1ck – 7:19 PM
Tonight the #Rockets & @BSPhouston chapter hosted college students from HBCU and local universities for a Career Fair at @ToyotaCenter. Students participated in a Q&A session with Sports Executives, & networked with Rockets employees and hiring personnel from various companies. pic.twitter.com/Oo8yqHD1ck – 7:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
came through drippin’ 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/lZR4l2iePt – 7:08 PM
came through drippin’ 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/lZR4l2iePt – 7:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns winning on the margins with Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday at the trade deadline, despite not hitting the Eric Gordon grand slam: bit.ly/3rIRKIZ – 7:02 PM
On the Suns winning on the margins with Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday at the trade deadline, despite not hitting the Eric Gordon grand slam: bit.ly/3rIRKIZ – 7:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wrote on Raptors trade deadline. Thaddeus Young, hitting singles (or possibly doubles), keeping assets and not paying for long-term pieces, the future, Young’s history with OG Anunoby:
https://t.co/p4LTNw9jWQ pic.twitter.com/D1hfNKDKzd – 7:00 PM
Wrote on Raptors trade deadline. Thaddeus Young, hitting singles (or possibly doubles), keeping assets and not paying for long-term pieces, the future, Young’s history with OG Anunoby:
https://t.co/p4LTNw9jWQ pic.twitter.com/D1hfNKDKzd – 7:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This man in plaid, equals a long night for the defence @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/gBp71qbYDc – 6:52 PM
This man in plaid, equals a long night for the defence @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/gBp71qbYDc – 6:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet woke up with a sore groin and they’ve elected to keep him out tonight vs. Houston. – 6:31 PM
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet woke up with a sore groin and they’ve elected to keep him out tonight vs. Houston. – 6:31 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets acquire Dennis Schröder from Celtics @Kelly Iko theathletic.com/news/rockets-a… – 6:30 PM
#Rockets acquire Dennis Schröder from Celtics @Kelly Iko theathletic.com/news/rockets-a… – 6:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet woke up a little sore tonight and the team will hold him out tonight – 6:30 PM
Fred VanVleet woke up a little sore tonight and the team will hold him out tonight – 6:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on Trevelin Queen scoring 43 points today: “We’ve had a lot of success with guys going down to RGV and having success. They play in a way that fits the way we play. It becomes a seemless fit for guys who go there and come back up.” – 6:24 PM
Stephen Silas on Trevelin Queen scoring 43 points today: “We’ve had a lot of success with guys going down to RGV and having success. They play in a way that fits the way we play. It becomes a seemless fit for guys who go there and come back up.” – 6:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix: “He is physical, he’s a point guard for sure, he makes others around him better, he’s physical, and he’s shooting the ball a lot better than we thought he would… Rafael [Stone] says he’s tearing up the G League.” – 6:21 PM
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix: “He is physical, he’s a point guard for sure, he makes others around him better, he’s physical, and he’s shooting the ball a lot better than we thought he would… Rafael [Stone] says he’s tearing up the G League.” – 6:21 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix @djfromveg : “Rafael is like ‘You need to watch this kid play.’ He is physical. He is a point guard, for sure. He makes those around him better. He can get downhill. He’s shooting the ball a lot better than we had expected or thought that he could.” – 6:21 PM
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix @djfromveg : “Rafael is like ‘You need to watch this kid play.’ He is physical. He is a point guard, for sure. He makes those around him better. He can get downhill. He’s shooting the ball a lot better than we had expected or thought that he could.” – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“Daishen Nix is tearing up the G League,” Rafael Stone has told Stephen Silas. – 6:21 PM
“Daishen Nix is tearing up the G League,” Rafael Stone has told Stephen Silas. – 6:21 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix: “He is physical. He is a point guard, for sure. He makes others around him better. He can get downhill. And he’s shooting the ball a lot better than we had expected or we thought that he could. Rafael [Stone] says he’s tearing up the G-League.” – 6:21 PM
Stephen Silas on Daishen Nix: “He is physical. He is a point guard, for sure. He makes others around him better. He can get downhill. And he’s shooting the ball a lot better than we had expected or we thought that he could. Rafael [Stone] says he’s tearing up the G-League.” – 6:21 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Welcome to the North Side @Thaddeus Young
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/So1CJCHYN9 – 6:20 PM
Welcome to the North Side @Thaddeus Young
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/So1CJCHYN9 – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets haven’t announced any transactions today, so Silas can’t say anything about them – 6:19 PM
The Rockets haven’t announced any transactions today, so Silas can’t say anything about them – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A fuller look at the (not quite) earth-shattering Raptors move.
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:18 PM
A fuller look at the (not quite) earth-shattering Raptors move.
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Friday @ Atlanta:
OUT
Goran Dragic (not with team)
Tomas Satoransky (not with team)
Derrick White (not with team) – trade not official yet, but should be soon
QUESTIONABLE
Tre Jones (dental procedure) – 6:11 PM
Spurs injury report for Friday @ Atlanta:
OUT
Goran Dragic (not with team)
Tomas Satoransky (not with team)
Derrick White (not with team) – trade not official yet, but should be soon
QUESTIONABLE
Tre Jones (dental procedure) – 6:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the 6th pick, 18th via BOS, 20th via TOR, Lonnie’s cap hold, and all players on non-guaranteed deals (Collins, KBD, Jones, Landale), the Spurs are projected to have $12.3 million in cap space.
Remove Lonnie’s CH and the space goes to $25.6 million. – 6:04 PM
With the 6th pick, 18th via BOS, 20th via TOR, Lonnie’s cap hold, and all players on non-guaranteed deals (Collins, KBD, Jones, Landale), the Spurs are projected to have $12.3 million in cap space.
Remove Lonnie’s CH and the space goes to $25.6 million. – 6:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Once today’s deals are official, the Spurs will be $14.7 million over the cap this season and $9.4 million from the luxury tax.
Once Dragic is waived, the team will have an open roster spot. – 5:53 PM
Once today’s deals are official, the Spurs will be $14.7 million over the cap this season and $9.4 million from the luxury tax.
Once Dragic is waived, the team will have an open roster spot. – 5:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors blew it by not signing @RealKeithLee to defend Embiid when they had the chance. – 5:38 PM
The Raptors blew it by not signing @RealKeithLee to defend Embiid when they had the chance. – 5:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
📍 Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse. pic.twitter.com/o8YH9miqZr – 5:30 PM
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
📍 Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse. pic.twitter.com/o8YH9miqZr – 5:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics, sending Daniel Theis back to Boston ift.tt/ITdS0Vn – 5:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics, sending Daniel Theis back to Boston ift.tt/ITdS0Vn – 5:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets acquire Dennis Schröder from Celtics: Sources
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/rockets-a… – 5:03 PM
Rockets acquire Dennis Schröder from Celtics: Sources
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/rockets-a… – 5:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets reportedly waiving Enes Freedom sportando.basketball/en/rockets-rep… – 4:56 PM
Rockets reportedly waiving Enes Freedom sportando.basketball/en/rockets-rep… – 4:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics trade Dennis Schroder to Houston for Daniel Theis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/cel… – 4:52 PM
Celtics trade Dennis Schroder to Houston for Daniel Theis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/cel… – 4:52 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Christian Wood stays. https://t.co/257f3b5AqV pic.twitter.com/vSv09bXNbf – 4:40 PM
Christian Wood stays. https://t.co/257f3b5AqV pic.twitter.com/vSv09bXNbf – 4:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors got OG Anunoby with the 23rd pick, therefore this trade is awful.
The Heat drafted Bojan Bogdanovic with the 31st pick, therefore this trade is great. – 4:37 PM
The Raptors got OG Anunoby with the 23rd pick, therefore this trade is awful.
The Heat drafted Bojan Bogdanovic with the 31st pick, therefore this trade is great. – 4:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Not finding a trade for Eric Gordon over the last two months is a front office failure. There’s no way around it. His value as a player will never be higher and he has no title shot this year. Unfortunate. His contract is now likely to be traded this offseason as an expiring. – 4:35 PM
Not finding a trade for Eric Gordon over the last two months is a front office failure. There’s no way around it. His value as a player will never be higher and he has no title shot this year. Unfortunate. His contract is now likely to be traded this offseason as an expiring. – 4:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors have talked with Justin Champagnie re: converting his two-way contract, per soures, but timing was pushed off until after trade deadline. By waiving Eubanks and lighter $$ with Young, Raps can do it sooner and have him playoff eligible without luxury tax concerns. – 4:31 PM
The Raptors have talked with Justin Champagnie re: converting his two-way contract, per soures, but timing was pushed off until after trade deadline. By waiving Eubanks and lighter $$ with Young, Raps can do it sooner and have him playoff eligible without luxury tax concerns. – 4:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Per the NBA Officials: Daniel Theis will start his first game with the Boston Celtics with two fouls. – 4:21 PM
Per the NBA Officials: Daniel Theis will start his first game with the Boston Celtics with two fouls. – 4:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns didn’t land Eric Gordon, but they still won the 2022 NBA trade deadline by operating on the margins. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what the Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday deals mean for Phoenix: https://t.co/tOvSyCu6Pj pic.twitter.com/FxWP5dAZ8s – 4:18 PM
The Suns didn’t land Eric Gordon, but they still won the 2022 NBA trade deadline by operating on the margins. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what the Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday deals mean for Phoenix: https://t.co/tOvSyCu6Pj pic.twitter.com/FxWP5dAZ8s – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
1995: Rockets give center Hakeem Olajuwon 32-year-old guard Clyde Drexler, win title as #6 seed
2022: 76ers give center Joel Embiid 32-year-old guard James Harden, ???? – 4:18 PM
1995: Rockets give center Hakeem Olajuwon 32-year-old guard Clyde Drexler, win title as #6 seed
2022: 76ers give center Joel Embiid 32-year-old guard James Harden, ???? – 4:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – James Harden headed to Sixers and reunion with Daryl Morey ift.tt/wgmIVsz – 4:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – James Harden headed to Sixers and reunion with Daryl Morey ift.tt/wgmIVsz – 4:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nobody is talking about the storybook full circle moment, Dragic being traded to the team that drafted him. – 4:15 PM
Nobody is talking about the storybook full circle moment, Dragic being traded to the team that drafted him. – 4:15 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Here’s everything I’ve learned about the Lakers efforts prior to the trade deadline, including flirting with a reunion with Dennis Schroder before Boston flipped him to Houston instead. theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 4:14 PM
Here’s everything I’ve learned about the Lakers efforts prior to the trade deadline, including flirting with a reunion with Dennis Schroder before Boston flipped him to Houston instead. theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 4:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Thad Young: “He’s a known commodity around the league. We’ve followed him for a while and made a few attempts to get him via trades in prior years.” – 4:08 PM
Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Thad Young: “He’s a known commodity around the league. We’ve followed him for a while and made a few attempts to get him via trades in prior years.” – 4:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Bobby Webster confirms Drew Eubanks has been waived. Will open up Toronto to make a roster move – 4:08 PM
Bobby Webster confirms Drew Eubanks has been waived. Will open up Toronto to make a roster move – 4:08 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bobby Webster says Thaddeus Young was high on Toronto’s list for a while. “He’s someone we tried to get for a few years.” – 4:07 PM
Bobby Webster says Thaddeus Young was high on Toronto’s list for a while. “He’s someone we tried to get for a few years.” – 4:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors GM Bobby Webster says Toronto has been interested in Thaddeus Young for a long time. Calls him a “high-level professional” and said his defensive versatility will fit well with the Raptors. – 4:07 PM
Raptors GM Bobby Webster says Toronto has been interested in Thaddeus Young for a long time. Calls him a “high-level professional” and said his defensive versatility will fit well with the Raptors. – 4:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I don’t think there is anyone with the Rockets who think Eric Gordon’s presence on the roster is stunting the growth of their young guards, and it should be noted all of them have improved since the start of the season – 4:06 PM
I don’t think there is anyone with the Rockets who think Eric Gordon’s presence on the roster is stunting the growth of their young guards, and it should be noted all of them have improved since the start of the season – 4:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He kind of complements more than substitutes what they’re doing,” Raptors GM Bobby Webster says of Thad Young’s relationship to the current core. – 4:02 PM
“He kind of complements more than substitutes what they’re doing,” Raptors GM Bobby Webster says of Thad Young’s relationship to the current core. – 4:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
OFFICIAL: Spurs acquire guard Goran Dragić and 2022 first round pick from Toronto.
More ⤵️ – 4:00 PM
OFFICIAL: Spurs acquire guard Goran Dragić and 2022 first round pick from Toronto.
More ⤵️ – 4:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix night vs. Toronto! 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/6mAwfwjbZC – 4:00 PM
Remix night vs. Toronto! 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/6mAwfwjbZC – 4:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Worth repeating on Eric Gordon: The Rockets didn’t feel pressure to trade him. They love having him in the building and feel he’s a great influence on their young guys. They also think the offers they had will be there this summer or at next year’s deadline – 3:56 PM
Worth repeating on Eric Gordon: The Rockets didn’t feel pressure to trade him. They love having him in the building and feel he’s a great influence on their young guys. They also think the offers they had will be there this summer or at next year’s deadline – 3:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i was apparently higher on drew eubanks than the spurs, and then also the raptors – 3:53 PM
i was apparently higher on drew eubanks than the spurs, and then also the raptors – 3:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Dennis Schröder is a Houston Rocket. Life is strange. pic.twitter.com/Lv0PXx1jGi – 3:51 PM
Dennis Schröder is a Houston Rocket. Life is strange. pic.twitter.com/Lv0PXx1jGi – 3:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Raptors are waiving Drew Eubanks, source tells ESPN. He arrived from Spurs in trade today. – 3:48 PM
Raptors are waiving Drew Eubanks, source tells ESPN. He arrived from Spurs in trade today. – 3:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Armoni Brooks is on a lightly guaranteed multi-year minimum and can really shoot. One of these rebuilding Orlando/Indiana/Portland types should claim him on waivers – 3:45 PM
Armoni Brooks is on a lightly guaranteed multi-year minimum and can really shoot. One of these rebuilding Orlando/Indiana/Portland types should claim him on waivers – 3:45 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
⭐️NEW on NBA Big Board⭐️
How the Big NBA Trades Affect My Latest Mock Draft
Latest on the draft ramifcations for the Blazers, Pacers, Pelicans, Nets, Spurs, Raptors, Cavs, Pistons and more…
nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 3:44 PM
⭐️NEW on NBA Big Board⭐️
How the Big NBA Trades Affect My Latest Mock Draft
Latest on the draft ramifcations for the Blazers, Pacers, Pelicans, Nets, Spurs, Raptors, Cavs, Pistons and more…
nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 3:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics-Rockets trade is weird.
Houston has no open roster spots, but are doing a 3-for-1 deal.
The Rockets have no easy cuts on their roster pre-trade.
Something else is coming in that deal. – 3:39 PM
The Celtics-Rockets trade is weird.
Houston has no open roster spots, but are doing a 3-for-1 deal.
The Rockets have no easy cuts on their roster pre-trade.
Something else is coming in that deal. – 3:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Come relive the highlight of the Goran Dragic era in Toronto: When I quizzed him about his career: theathletic.com/2891929/2021/1… – 3:36 PM
Come relive the highlight of the Goran Dragic era in Toronto: When I quizzed him about his career: theathletic.com/2891929/2021/1… – 3:36 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs officially announce Dragic deal. He is expected to be bought out, but San Antonio gets a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kRGloNMIlI – 3:34 PM
Spurs officially announce Dragic deal. He is expected to be bought out, but San Antonio gets a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kRGloNMIlI – 3:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to have lots and lots of cap space after next season. The Theis trade clears out another $9 million – 3:33 PM
The Rockets are going to have lots and lots of cap space after next season. The Theis trade clears out another $9 million – 3:33 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dragic trade official per Spurs.
Spurs get Dragic, protected 2022 1st
Raptors get Young, Eubanks, and 2nd – 3:25 PM
Dragic trade official per Spurs.
Spurs get Dragic, protected 2022 1st
Raptors get Young, Eubanks, and 2nd – 3:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics, sending Daniel Theis back to Boston (Freedom’s just another word for making the money in the deal work.) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:18 PM
Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics, sending Daniel Theis back to Boston (Freedom’s just another word for making the money in the deal work.) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.
Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.
Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM
The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.
Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.
Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Rockets gave Enes his Freedom
(I’m going to take a nap now. It’s been a long two days) – 3:18 PM
The Rockets gave Enes his Freedom
(I’m going to take a nap now. It’s been a long two days) – 3:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets for Daniel Theis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston is waiving Freedom, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UUBNOHcDLd – 3:17 PM
The Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets for Daniel Theis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston is waiving Freedom, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UUBNOHcDLd – 3:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have officially announced the Goran Dragic for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks deal – 3:16 PM
The Raptors have officially announced the Goran Dragic for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks deal – 3:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets traded one player and took back 3, so they need to waive 2 guys – 3:11 PM
The Rockets traded one player and took back 3, so they need to waive 2 guys – 3:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart at as of 3:10 p.m.
Guards: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard
Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith
Bigs: Rob Williams, Al Horford, Daniel Theis
Open roster spots: 5(!) – 3:09 PM
Celtics depth chart at as of 3:10 p.m.
Guards: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard
Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith
Bigs: Rob Williams, Al Horford, Daniel Theis
Open roster spots: 5(!) – 3:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors doing 2-for-1 fills up their roster to the hilt; waiving Eubanks might be a way to being able to plumb the buyout market if they want – 3:08 PM
Raptors doing 2-for-1 fills up their roster to the hilt; waiving Eubanks might be a way to being able to plumb the buyout market if they want – 3:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Enes Kanter Freedom has said fellow Turkish players avoid talking and speaking to him during games because of the politics involved, so it would be putting Alperen Sengun in a very uncomfortable position if he remained on the team – 3:07 PM
Enes Kanter Freedom has said fellow Turkish players avoid talking and speaking to him during games because of the politics involved, so it would be putting Alperen Sengun in a very uncomfortable position if he remained on the team – 3:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
2021 trade deadline: Celtics trade Daniel Theis at 2:59 p.m. ET
2022 trade deadline: Celtics trade for Daniel Theis at 2:59 p.m. ET – 3:07 PM
2021 trade deadline: Celtics trade Daniel Theis at 2:59 p.m. ET
2022 trade deadline: Celtics trade for Daniel Theis at 2:59 p.m. ET – 3:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:06 PM
Rockets acquiring Dennis Schroder from Celtics houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics new-look bench:
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Aaron Nesmith
Grant Williams
Daniel Theis
And a bunch of open roster spots. – 3:05 PM
Celtics new-look bench:
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Aaron Nesmith
Grant Williams
Daniel Theis
And a bunch of open roster spots. – 3:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing the Celtics took another player back in this Houston trade.
Boston can’t be sitting on four open roster spots. – 3:04 PM
I’m guessing the Celtics took another player back in this Houston trade.
Boston can’t be sitting on four open roster spots. – 3:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good trade deadline for the Suns. Could’ve been incredible with an Eric Gordon trade, but still tightened up the playoff rotation a bit. Fairly surprised the Rockets kept Gordon through the deadline if we’re done here for the day – 3:04 PM
Good trade deadline for the Suns. Could’ve been incredible with an Eric Gordon trade, but still tightened up the playoff rotation a bit. Fairly surprised the Rockets kept Gordon through the deadline if we’re done here for the day – 3:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Can Daniel Theis help the Celtics more than Dennis Schroder? If so, that’s another team (7th seed) competing with the Brooklyn Nets (8th seed). – 3:04 PM
Can Daniel Theis help the Celtics more than Dennis Schroder? If so, that’s another team (7th seed) competing with the Brooklyn Nets (8th seed). – 3:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Will Schroder get a buyout in Houston? The watch could continue – 3:04 PM
Will Schroder get a buyout in Houston? The watch could continue – 3:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Daniel Theis already has two fouls in his first game back with the Celtics. – 3:04 PM
Daniel Theis already has two fouls in his first game back with the Celtics. – 3:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
So the Rockets exited the NBA Trade Deadline with both Eric Gordon and Christian Wood still on the roster, no additional draft picks or young players, and ended with an admission that their big offseason signing was a mistake. – 3:04 PM
So the Rockets exited the NBA Trade Deadline with both Eric Gordon and Christian Wood still on the roster, no additional draft picks or young players, and ended with an admission that their big offseason signing was a mistake. – 3:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
FVV, Dalano, Malachi, David Johnson
GTJ, Svi
Scottie, Yuta, Champagnie
OG, Chris, Thad Young
Pascal, Khem, Precious, Eubanks – 3:03 PM
FVV, Dalano, Malachi, David Johnson
GTJ, Svi
Scottie, Yuta, Champagnie
OG, Chris, Thad Young
Pascal, Khem, Precious, Eubanks – 3:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol
P.J. Dozier
Josh Richardson
Dennis Schroder
for
Daniel Theis
Derrick White
Not bad. Lot of long-term money taken on. – 3:02 PM
Bol Bol
P.J. Dozier
Josh Richardson
Dennis Schroder
for
Daniel Theis
Derrick White
Not bad. Lot of long-term money taken on. – 3:02 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Now that we’ve hit 3pm I think the Raptors trade was just fine. Raps canvassed the league for what their assets could buy and this is what they could buy. In my eyes that’s better than not doing the trade and buying Dragic out. – 3:02 PM
Now that we’ve hit 3pm I think the Raptors trade was just fine. Raps canvassed the league for what their assets could buy and this is what they could buy. In my eyes that’s better than not doing the trade and buying Dragic out. – 3:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
The clock has expired, Schroder to Houston for Theis and no #Bulls news. – 3:01 PM
The clock has expired, Schroder to Houston for Theis and no #Bulls news. – 3:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Rockets had inquired about Dennis Schroder this week. Don’t be surprised if he’s included in deal for Theis. #Celtics. – 3:01 PM
#Rockets had inquired about Dennis Schroder this week. Don’t be surprised if he’s included in deal for Theis. #Celtics. – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League sources tell MassLive Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder to Rockets for Daniel Theis – 3:00 PM
League sources tell MassLive Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder to Rockets for Daniel Theis – 3:00 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
We all should’ve known Brad Stevens was going to go get Daniel Theis back. – 3:00 PM
We all should’ve known Brad Stevens was going to go get Daniel Theis back. – 3:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets in package for Daniel Theis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:00 PM
The Boston Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets in package for Daniel Theis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Don’t trust fake account Chris Haynes tweeting about Chris Boucher – 2:59 PM
Don’t trust fake account Chris Haynes tweeting about Chris Boucher – 2:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston is trading Daniel Theis to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 2:59 PM
Houston is trading Daniel Theis to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 2:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The tweet reporting an Eric Gordon to Toronto trade is from a fake account – 2:59 PM
The tweet reporting an Eric Gordon to Toronto trade is from a fake account – 2:59 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The Houston Rockets are sending Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @TheAthletic – 2:59 PM
The Houston Rockets are sending Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @TheAthletic – 2:59 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Unless I’m mossing something, these are the only teams that haven’t made a deal, starting with the Reddish trade: Bulls, Rockets, Lakers, Wolves, Warriors, Grizzlies.
Still got 15 minutes, guys. (Really looking at you, Lakers and Rockets.) – 2:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
By the way, Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs. Houston with groin soreness. – 2:39 PM
By the way, Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs. Houston with groin soreness. – 2:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s really wild that John Wall got to Houston and watched the Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, Washington trade Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn trade James Harden – 2:27 PM
It’s really wild that John Wall got to Houston and watched the Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, Washington trade Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn trade James Harden – 2:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
From a Raptors perspective, what has happened today is so minor that all the screaming makes zero sense to me. They traded a bit of draft capital for a bit of short-term production while maintaining the same amount of flexibility.
Sure, opportunity cost, but everyone chill. – 2:24 PM
From a Raptors perspective, what has happened today is so minor that all the screaming makes zero sense to me. They traded a bit of draft capital for a bit of short-term production while maintaining the same amount of flexibility.
Sure, opportunity cost, but everyone chill. – 2:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What if the Raptors’ front office is not perfect, but it’s also not horrible? What if it’s just … very good? – 2:20 PM
What if the Raptors’ front office is not perfect, but it’s also not horrible? What if it’s just … very good? – 2:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns can still swing a trade for Eric Gordon, but they’ll almost certainly need to include a first-rounder if they want to get it done – 2:12 PM
Suns can still swing a trade for Eric Gordon, but they’ll almost certainly need to include a first-rounder if they want to get it done – 2:12 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Among the numerous players on the Rockets roster that rival teams have made inquiries about ahead of the 3 p.m ET trade deadline, forward Jae’Sean Tate has drawn recent interest, sources tell @TheAthletic.
More live deadline info around the NBA: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:10 PM
Among the numerous players on the Rockets roster that rival teams have made inquiries about ahead of the 3 p.m ET trade deadline, forward Jae’Sean Tate has drawn recent interest, sources tell @TheAthletic.
More live deadline info around the NBA: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:10 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
San Antonio Spurs Trade Young & Eubanks to Raptors, Add First-Round Pick projectspurs.com/spurs-trade-yo… via @projectspurs – 2:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs Trade Young & Eubanks to Raptors, Add First-Round Pick projectspurs.com/spurs-trade-yo… via @projectspurs – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most career triple-doubles by a player with fewer than 82 games played for a franchise:
38 – Russell Westbrook (WAS)
21 – James Harden (BKN)
8 – Westbrook (HOU)
6 – Elfrid Payton (NOP)
6 – Rajon Rondo (SAC)
* Westbrook (LAL) not included, but may be before the end of the day 😅 – 2:06 PM
Most career triple-doubles by a player with fewer than 82 games played for a franchise:
38 – Russell Westbrook (WAS)
21 – James Harden (BKN)
8 – Westbrook (HOU)
6 – Elfrid Payton (NOP)
6 – Rajon Rondo (SAC)
* Westbrook (LAL) not included, but may be before the end of the day 😅 – 2:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nothing on Eric Gordon. Nothing on Jerami Grant. Nothing on Harrison Barnes. Nothing from the Lakers. The Heat haven’t used the first-round pick they unlocked yesterday. The Thunder are still $20 million below the salary floor.
Still plenty left that could happen today. – 2:05 PM
Nothing on Eric Gordon. Nothing on Jerami Grant. Nothing on Harrison Barnes. Nothing from the Lakers. The Heat haven’t used the first-round pick they unlocked yesterday. The Thunder are still $20 million below the salary floor.
Still plenty left that could happen today. – 2:05 PM