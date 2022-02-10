Rockets to waive DJ Augustin

Mark Berman: NBA source: Rockets are waiving DJ Augustin and source confirms they are also waiving Armoni Brooks.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For some pregame reading, ICYMI, with D.J. Augustin back in his first hometown, he chatted this morning about staying in his adopted hometown with the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket even if playing time is less ift.tt/qMri1co – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Playing or not, D.J. Augustin wants to stay a Rocket houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
My expectations for the deadline:
I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.
I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.
Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.
John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM
