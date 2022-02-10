Serge Ibaka Milwaukee bound

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
Acquiring Ibaka has to mean the Bucks are pessimistic about Lopez coming back soon. – 12:58 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee in 4-team deal ocregister.com/2022/02/10/cli… – 12:46 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Busy Day on Heller & Davis with BS 12-3 @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL Green Bay 101.9 NBA Trade Deadline the Bucks get Ibaka. and NFL MVP tonight. @dneedles12 till 2 @HellerSports for the Final Hour. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/AuPEjbSzy7 – 12:44 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Ibaka has been playing much better since around Christmas. He’s good front court depth for the playoffs but pump the brakes if you’re expecting a PJ Tucker type role/impact. He’s likely a 10-15 minute guy. pic.twitter.com/bRml83yWz7 – 12:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Something to keep in mind for Clippers
Ibaka trade would create $9.7 million TPE
Team also still has $8.2 million TPE (Rondo) that expires in July – 12:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
For those wondering, every Clipper but the traded Serge Ibaka attended shootaround this morning in Dallas. – 12:20 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If Ibaka is healthy, this is a good trade for the Bucks, considering they quite obviously have decided not to pay a second contract to DiVincenzo who they see as redundant with Allen and Connaughton. With that said, I’m a big fan of DiVincenzo. SAC did well here – 12:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As mentioned last week (on.nba.com/3orscxU), Clippers adding talent while retaining flexibility. Clippers unload Ibaka’s $9.7 million salary, while sending him to a title contending team w/ Bucks. They open up min at center spot and acquire 2 players they like (Hood, Ojele). – 12:03 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
It’s true that the Bucks weren’t getting much from the Ojeleye/Hood/Donte trio, but given Ibaka’s year to date, they might not get much from him either.
The two opened-up roster spots intrigue, though. – 12:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ibaka was a great get for a championship team … keep an eye on the Heat. Did some quiet maneuvering yesterday. – 11:56 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I like the idea of Serge Ibaka for Milwaukee, I’d just been thinking of him more as a buyout target after getting dumped into OKC’s cap space. I probably would have preferred to use the Donte DiVincenzo chip on something else, but Ibaka definitely helps. – 11:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources:
Full trade participants:
Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.
Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.
Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.
Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. – 11:54 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I’m not sure Ibaka has enough left in the tank to justify what the Bucks gave up in that trade. – 11:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Serge Ibaka moving to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade
Serge Ibaka moving to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers are receiving Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye in the deal sending Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, per source. – 11:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:44 AM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: The Clippers are not receiving any second-round picks as part of the four-team deal this morning, a source told @latimessports. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 10, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue can’t yet discuss the trade sending Ibaka to Milwaukee because it isn’t official. But he did say he’s looking forward to playing smaller lineups more often. He said he’s looking forward to getting through the deadline, calling it always a tough day. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 10, 2022
Justin Garcia: Bucks free up 2 roster spots for the buyout market, replenish their depleted chest of 2nd round picks and add another big body. It does however severely limit financial flexibility and roster maneuvering this summer -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / February 10, 2022