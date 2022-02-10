Spencer Dinwiddie Dallas bound

Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, in a major trade that gets the Wiz off two bloated contracts. Details: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas reportedly trading Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-repo… – 2:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard in the final hour before the 2022 trade deadline
IN
Kristaps Porzingis
Ish Smith
Vernon Carey Jr.
Two second-round picks
OUT
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday – 2:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Spencer Dinwiddie experiment in Washington flamed out for everyone. Dinwiddie was never comfortable in the Washington offense without the ball in his hands, and he did not have the ball in his hands often enough when Bradley Beal (and sometimes Kyle Kuzma) was in the game. – 2:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
15 more minutes before the Nets can’t make anymore trades. They can sign players with their $11.6 million trade exception from the Spencer Dinwiddie deal, but they’ll have to cut players to make space. A trade is necessary and likely incoming. – 2:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Davis Bertans has been a disappointment in DC and fell out of the rotation. But Bertans could provide Luka Doncic with a dead-eye shooter if he regains his confidence. Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Mavs another player who can create some offense. Dallas needs shooters. – 2:42 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dallas receives:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Wizards receive:
Kristaps Porzingis – 2:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
League source confirms Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards and Spencer Dinwiddie part of the return package. – 2:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Mavericks are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a packaged centered on Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. – 2:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards are trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
Tim Cato: cuban’s been interested in bringing dinwiddie to the mavericks since last summer. that said, it was only very recently i got a sense kristaps might actually be available. this sure as hell is a significant shakeup to the team’s roster. -via Twitter @tim_cato / February 10, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Source: Mavs are trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 10, 2022
The Mavericks also discussed a deal with the Washington Wizards of Hardaway Jr. for Spencer Dinwiddie, but one source suggested that deal had not gone very far on either side. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022