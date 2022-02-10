Spurs have called Suns about Jalen Smith

Among the teams that have called Phoenix about Jalen Smith — according to multiple sources the list is pretty long — the Spurs have shown interest. The Suns, meanwhile, have interest in Thaddeus Young who is just chilling on the Spurs’ bench.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bigs Javale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Jalen Smith getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ncfEnkZAHi – 11:49 AM
Bigs Javale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Jalen Smith getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ncfEnkZAHi – 11:49 AM
More on this storyline
Several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in trading for Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022
The Suns and Spurs had previous discussions centered around Jalen Smith, Dario Saric and second-round draft pick compensation for Young, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2022