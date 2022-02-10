Stephen A. Smith: James Harden wants out of Brooklyn

Stephen A. Smith on James Harden: What we know is… from what the people that I’ve spoken to… he wants out of Brooklyn, he does not want to be there. Now he hasn’t completely gone nuclear the way that he did in Houston, where he’s showing up late or refusing to show up at all, or what have you. One executive described it to me as him being at a 60% level
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, Cam Reddish, Nets, Matisse Thybulle, James Harden ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with @mmargaux8: pic.twitter.com/zAdX4xtuUM – 12:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Should Philadelphia trade for James Harden now or just wait for the offseason? #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/should-t… via @SixersWire – 10:38 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Tracking Last-Minute Trade Deadline Rumors, Plus NBA Expert Predictions – last rumors (and as the headline says, predictions) ahead of the deadline including Westbrook, Simmons, Harden Grant, Randle,, etc bleacherreport.com/articles/29533… – 10:07 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
James Harden missed 43 games total from 2009 through 2020. Along with Pierce and LeBron, one of the 3 most durable perimeter players this century. Now he’s skipping games like they are 8am calculus classes. But everything’s fine. Ohhhhhh-kay. – 9:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Haggling could hold up James Harden-Ben Simmons swap for #Nets, #76ers nypost.com/2022/02/09/net… via @nypostsports – 8:41 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Will Daryl Morey and the #Sixers be able to work out a deal for James Harden by Thursday’s trade deadline? If not, what are the other options in the next 18 hours, as well as this summer? https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo #76ers pic.twitter.com/lPbzg2e1GY – 8:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: sny.tv/articles/james… – 8:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Patiently waiting for the “the Heat should trade Dan the video coordinator for James Harden and Ben Simmons” tweets. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj on NBA Countdown doubles down and says the Nets and 76ers have not had any meaningful conversations around a deal including Ben Simmons and James Harden. – 7:13 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ James Harden out again vs. Wizards with trade deadline looming newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Is it possible that we’ve seen the last of Harden in a Nets uniform? Wow. With trade rumors continuing to swirl, team is ruled him out for tomorrow’s game in D.C. – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rumors surrounding the future of James Harden continue to swirl ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
@Alex Schiffer tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 he thinks Harden will be wearing a different team’s jersey come next season. pic.twitter.com/TW16xLcqj0 – 6:08 PM
Rumors surrounding the future of James Harden continue to swirl ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The likelihood of a Harden-for-Simmons blockbuster
🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?
🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Jake Fischer: open.spotify.com/episode/4XQNY3… – 5:57 PM
🗣 The likelihood of a Harden-for-Simmons blockbuster
🗣 What kind of role does Jerami Grant want?
🗣 Players who could be acquired in the buyout market
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Jake Fischer on all the latest around the NBA, what we’re hearing, and our expectations involving the big names: Harden, Simmons, Russ, Grant, Gordon, and others. @ringer – 5:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more.
It’s the last of the season 😢
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more.
It’s the last of the season 😢
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets listing James Harden as out again for their game Thursday at Washington, assuming he is still a Net. – 5:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. – 5:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) has been upgraded to questionable for the #Nets. But on the eve of the #NBA trade deadline, James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is still out tomorrow vs the #Wizards. – 5:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say James Harden (hamstring) will miss his fourth straight game tomorrow in Washington. – 5:04 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
James Harden, who is in the news, will also not play tomorrow in Washington, Nets say – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets have ruled James Harden (left hamstring tightness) OUT for Thursday’s game at Washington. – 5:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden is listed as out for tomorrow against the Wizards along with LaMarcus Aldridge. Nic Claxton is questionable. – 5:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets rule out James Harden for tomorrow’s game against the Washington Wizards because of left hamstring tightness – 5:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have ruled James Harden out with hamstring tightness for yet another game, tomorrow against the Wizards. – 5:03 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 52 – Could James Harden be heading to Philly? @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss if he’ll stay or go.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Brooklyn #Harden pic.twitter.com/HZMTY2CYmN – 4:59 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 52 – Could James Harden be heading to Philly? @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss if he’ll stay or go.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: The Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Barring a significant change, Tyrese Maxey will not be included in any potential Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, multiple sources confirm. #Sixers #Nets – 4:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Rose thinks a James Harden trade won’t happen until the offseason. He believes Kevin Durant is telling Harden to give him a chance to get healthy, make a run in the playoffs and if they come up short, “then we make changes.” – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters by an active player:
35 — Steph Curry
24 — James Harden
20 — Damian Lillard
17 — Devin Booker
Most 20-point quarters by an active player:
35 — Steph Curry
24 — James Harden
20 — Damian Lillard
17 — Devin Booker
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Taking a look at their numerous options for a deal, including contradictory James Harden reports: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/Nh1q4KCrvs – 4:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: James Harden making clear he wants to leave Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/09/rep… – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
While we wait for James Harden trade details, the Lakers are another team spiraling in large part due to Russell Westbrook’s poor play. Westbrook’s contract and production make a deal almost impossible, but I found 3 that could help the Lakers. trib.al/U8Eb8KB – 3:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade updates: Latest on #Sixers, Ben Simmons, and James Harden inquirer.com/sixers/live/nb… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #NBA #Nets – 2:53 PM
One source said Seth Curry and a first-round pick have been mentioned along with Thybulle.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dame/Blazers gotta believe they are getting one of Harden, Beal or LaVine, right? – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned as part of a potential James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…
James Harden and Ben Simmons might get swapped? That could only mean one thing…
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Brian Windhorst, the 76ers and Nets are in the “deal zone” regarding a Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.
@talkhoops and @ReggieTheus react to the possibility of this blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #76ers pic.twitter.com/yV0q3CIJvM – 2:00 PM
According to @Brian Windhorst, the 76ers and Nets are in the “deal zone” regarding a Ben Simmons-James Harden trade.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
ICYMI
NBA Trade Deadline: How this week’s deals will impact the 2022 NBA Draft
Plus: Is Tyrese Maxey the holdup in a Ben Simmons-James Harden deal?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #Sixers column: The #76ers’ NBA trade deadline speculation: Looking at their numerous options, including James Harden: https://t.co/4tvCDz1Syo pic.twitter.com/vUntFLxoKH – 1:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From @Adrian Wojnarowski: “I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now” between the Nets and Sixers and he thinks it’s likely James Harden stays with the Nets. The full Woj interview: youtu.be/wqlIkNw-OOs – 1:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Nets, including PHI considering draft compensation and the inclusion of Matisse Thybulle in package for James Harden & the impact of Joe Harris’ ankle injury on potential trades: on.sny.tv/tbEHObd – 1:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj on a potential Harden/Simmons deal: “Right now there’s no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn… The idea that they’re going back and forth that’s been surmised by some, I don’t think there the accurate thing.” – 1:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Windhorst on James Harden-to-Philly trade talks: “I know that Steve Nash and others are saying there’s nothing happening, but that’s not true. … The sides are absolutely talking, absolutely negotiating.” – 12:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
One of the real challenges for Brooklyn is there’s not a true consensus internally: One train of thought is to trade James Harden — and not risk losing him in FA. The other? Try and win a title right now with Harden. Sean Marks has a tough decision to make. #Nets #Sixers – 12:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden. – 12:35 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Con tantas filtraciones crónicas, la @NBA pierde una oportunidad comercial de oro en no televisar las negociaciones entre @Philadelphia 76ers y @Brooklyn Nets del posible traspaso ente Ben Simmons y James Harden. Si ponen cámaras y micrófonos a directores técnicos en sus minutos pedidos….. pic.twitter.com/zMTNYjKE23 – 12:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
In the end, James Harden is going to realize there was only one city that truly loved him: Houston. – 12:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ trade & rumor tracker — updated with James Harden “screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.'”
BSJ trade & rumor tracker — updated with James Harden “screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.'”
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
An under-appreciated thing if this James Harden-Ben Simmons trade actually happens: Simmons finally got vaccinated recently, according to @Ramona Shelburne‘s story last week. You might have heard, a player’s vaccination status is very important in Brooklyn. https://t.co/cTkmFldk4W pic.twitter.com/bKR7nc6GSy – 12:14 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
League sources: #Nets have asked #Sixers for both Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey to be included in a potential James Harden – Ben Simmons trade. Brooklyn also has tangible interest in sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. – 11:51 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is from Sunday night’s BS Podcast and nothing has changed — Brooklyn wants Seth in any Harden deal. (And Embiid loves playing with Curry.) pic.twitter.com/sTD2vyY1co – 11:21 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
*If* the trade did happen, would Harden’s jumper even survive the trip to Philly? – 11:16 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Chatter in the Deal Zone is that Harden has been deadset on playing in Philly since he felt the electricity (courtesy IBEW 98) at Tom Gola Arena circa the 2016 Rumph Classic. pic.twitter.com/QhVyA2O6g2 – 11:14 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The one thing about Harden, in addition to a decline in performance, a potentially chronic hamstring issue and a tendency to blow up elite, hand-picked teams is … what if his shooting goes MIA the playoffs again? I’m sure fans in Philly will be understanding. – 10:54 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets-Sixers talks are heating up… Brooklyn wants appropriate assets packaged with Ben Simmons after trading 2 starters & multiple picks for James Harden last year.
@Keith Pompey first reported the two sides are “bickering” over additional pieces to a potential deal. – 10:34 AM
Nets-Sixers talks are heating up… Brooklyn wants appropriate assets packaged with Ben Simmons after trading 2 starters & multiple picks for James Harden last year.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It will be pretty amazing that Harden-Simmons will have gone from vague ‘rumour’ to blockbuster trade in the space of about what, two weeks? That’s pretty efficient work on all sides. – 10:32 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m starting to get the feeling that today is gonna be the James Harden-Ben Simmons day, and then tomorrow is gonna be the “Russell Westbrook gets resolved one way or another” day, and then we’ll all marvel at how organized the proceedings were this year. – 10:31 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court.
Full debate: https://t.co/U1HZuKuh5p pic.twitter.com/ItSw4fOL3v – 10:24 AM
Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on NBA is live w/ @Tony East!
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
🎧 https://t.co/eryu8GLZtd pic.twitter.com/D3jWW44ZDq – 10:23 AM
Locked on NBA is live w/ @Tony East!
🏀 Pacers trade Sabonis to the Kings
🏀 Pelicans get CJ McCollum
🏀 Should the Nets actually consider trading Harden?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
We’re in the #DealZone, folks!
@Brian Windhorst says Sixers and Nets are “absolutely engaged” in talks.
We’re in the #DealZone, folks!
@Brian Windhorst says Sixers and Nets are “absolutely engaged” in talks.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, summarizing my post from yesterday on reading the tea leaves on the James Harden situation.
ICYMI, summarizing my post from yesterday on reading the tea leaves on the James Harden situation.
Michael Dugat @mdug
I sort of hope the 76ers get Harden and then he somehow torpedoes their season.
Is that wrong of me? – 9:58 AM
I sort of hope the 76ers get Harden and then he somehow torpedoes their season.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Nets are currently asking for “Ben Simmons, & two, or three other pieces” in exchange for James Harden, per @Brian Windhorst. – 9:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets and #Sixers spent yesterday talking about a Harden-Simmons deal according to @Keith Pompey, as they “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal.” Will Maxey be the pivotal piece? #NBA trade deadline is 3pm tomorrow. – 9:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Will they trade Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:06 AM
Would the Sixers really trade Tobias Harris now to possibly get James Harden as a free agent this summer? The Inquirer considers every angle.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nets – Sixers reportedly making progress on James Harden – Ben Simmons trade
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:32 AM
Nets – Sixers reportedly making progress on James Harden – Ben Simmons trade
Harden, who will miss a third straight game Thursday against the Wizards, rejected a three-year, $161 million extension before the season with an eye toward free agency this summer. Sources have told The Post that some inside the Nets have taken note of his grumblings, so it’s easy to see why they have been willing to talk about potential deals. -via New York Post / February 10, 2022
Stephen A. Smith: The reason why the Nets have held off on it, according to my sources, is that Kevin Durant chimed in and said, “Excuse me, I’m supposed to be back after the all star break.” -via YouTube / February 10, 2022
My best sense on the James Harden front is that there is indeed a steep price at which the Nets would reluctantly consent to surrender on Deadline Day and accept a trade offer from the 76ers now rather than run the risk at season’s end that Philadelphia manages to create enough salary-cap space to sign Harden away outright in the offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 10, 2022