Torrey Craig returning to Suns in deal that sends Jalen Smith to Indiana

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have traded Torrey Craig to the Suns, where he finished last season, for Jalen Smith — the 10th overall pick in 2020 — and a future second-round pick, league source confirmed to @FieldhouseFiles.
Craig, 31, was just at practice an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/gVyXuvY5TY – 3:12 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jalen Smith is unlikely to remain in Indiana, sources said. Pacers are receiving significant interest in the young forward. – 2:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith was just getting up shots after morning shootaround at #Suns practice facility.
Then the following happened:
https://t.co/ENy3s5VVoH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Me1bJGUjAX – 2:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Okay, so if the Suns absorbed Aaron Holiday into that injury exception for Dario Saric, and all they’ve given up for Torrey Craig is Jalen Smith and a second-rounder…. – 2:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
At the very least, Jalen Smith will never have to hear @Espo sing to him again 😂 pic.twitter.com/yuKQNm2ioB – 2:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Will have words this afternoon but that’s a no brainer. It is literally the Torrey Craig role being filled by… Torrey Craig. – 2:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s Torrey Craig holding his follow through at #Pacers practice like an hour ago. Now he’s headed back to the #Suns.
Just goes to show how crazy the #NBA trade deadline is.
📸 by me pic.twitter.com/6FAQ2GQS8A – 2:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Jalen Smith gets his opportunity in Indy. He’s a good kid who wasn’t ready to contribute on a contender right away, but he was often playing at the wrong position and clearly showed potential. Wish Stix nothing but the best (which is as a 5) – 2:02 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Between getting Haliburton and a free look at a great redraft candidate in Jalen Smith, Indiana are doing this losing thing properly. – 2:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Will have updated thoughts on the Torrey Craig here soon but for now, here’s what I wrote about potential Craig trades for the Suns back in December: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 2:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. – 1:58 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Lance Stephenson (his first start since rejoining the team)
— Keifer Sykes
— Chris Duarte
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze
Indiana super shorthanded against the Hawks as the franchise begins a rebuild. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
I also should note I wouldn’t be surprised at Torrey Craig gets moved. That’s another player I’ve heard a lot about here at the trade deadline. Maybe he goes back to Phoenix, where he finished the season last year. -via Spotify / February 10, 2022
Pacers forwards Torrey Craig and TJ Warren are also available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2022
Caris LeVert has known suitors in Cleveland and New York, but so far Indiana has requested multiple first-round picks for the 27-year-old guard as well, sources said. The Pacers have also placed calls assessing the value of Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2022