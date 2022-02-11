Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21) play against the Indiana Pacers (37-37) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 76, Indiana Pacers 91 (Q3 03:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs shot 71% from three in the first half.
They shot just 24% from 3PT all night against Cleveland the other day.
Spurs are also on fire from the NON-PAINT TWO, making 60% of those shots pic.twitter.com/6v0lPNyx3P – 8:38 PM
The Spurs shot 71% from three in the first half.
They shot just 24% from 3PT all night against Cleveland the other day.
Spurs are also on fire from the NON-PAINT TWO, making 60% of those shots pic.twitter.com/6v0lPNyx3P – 8:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“That was a super block!”
🗣 #LetEmKnow, @MrCavalier34! pic.twitter.com/TYcDUJ5mP2 – 8:36 PM
“That was a super block!”
🗣 #LetEmKnow, @MrCavalier34! pic.twitter.com/TYcDUJ5mP2 – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Haliburton, Hield and Thompson are all out there together right now. Thompson hasn’t played since Jan. 9. Looked like they were playing 3-on-5 for a couple of possessions and it didn’t go well. – 8:36 PM
Haliburton, Hield and Thompson are all out there together right now. Thompson hasn’t played since Jan. 9. Looked like they were playing 3-on-5 for a couple of possessions and it didn’t go well. – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol, @Tony East with an “Oh my Goga!” after that Goga Bitadze block. #Pacers – 8:26 PM
Lol, @Tony East with an “Oh my Goga!” after that Goga Bitadze block. #Pacers – 8:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury update: Isaiah Jackson (sore right ankle) will not return. – 8:23 PM
#Pacers injury update: Isaiah Jackson (sore right ankle) will not return. – 8:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
how ’bout those @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half.🔥 pic.twitter.com/5FNzEJV4Iw – 8:19 PM
how ’bout those @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half.🔥 pic.twitter.com/5FNzEJV4Iw – 8:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The chemistry is strong.
@Caris LeVert 🤝 @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/qxkSq1k8SO – 8:15 PM
The chemistry is strong.
@Caris LeVert 🤝 @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/qxkSq1k8SO – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Pacers lead 74-63 at the end of the first half. #Cavs cut into the deficit with a 35-point quarter.
Jarrett Allen has 16 points and 7 rebounds, five of which are offensive rebounds.
Caris LeVert with five assists in the first half. – 8:13 PM
Pacers lead 74-63 at the end of the first half. #Cavs cut into the deficit with a 35-point quarter.
Jarrett Allen has 16 points and 7 rebounds, five of which are offensive rebounds.
Caris LeVert with five assists in the first half. – 8:13 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs trailed by 20 in 1Q on Sunday, by 21 early 2Q tonight – Pacers solving league’s top-scoring D – lead CLE, 74-62; IND, 61%FG, CLE, 52%; FB pts: IND, 18, CLE, 2; 4 Pacers in dbl-figs; CLE, 27 bench pts; Allen, 16pt, 7-9FG, 7reb; Love, 12pt, 3-3 3ptFG, 3reb; Cedi, 10pt, 4-6FG. pic.twitter.com/Uy80jPXkk0 – 8:13 PM
#Cavs trailed by 20 in 1Q on Sunday, by 21 early 2Q tonight – Pacers solving league’s top-scoring D – lead CLE, 74-62; IND, 61%FG, CLE, 52%; FB pts: IND, 18, CLE, 2; 4 Pacers in dbl-figs; CLE, 27 bench pts; Allen, 16pt, 7-9FG, 7reb; Love, 12pt, 3-3 3ptFG, 3reb; Cedi, 10pt, 4-6FG. pic.twitter.com/Uy80jPXkk0 – 8:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers shooting 61% and up 74-63 on the Cavs at halftime.
What also clicked in the 1st was fast break points. They had 18. Pacers’ season-high for a game is 26.
Haliburton has 14, Duarte 13, Jackson with 11 and Brissett has 10/6. – 8:12 PM
Pacers shooting 61% and up 74-63 on the Cavs at halftime.
What also clicked in the 1st was fast break points. They had 18. Pacers’ season-high for a game is 26.
Haliburton has 14, Duarte 13, Jackson with 11 and Brissett has 10/6. – 8:12 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Jarrett Allen (16p, 7r, 5 offensive) helps #Cavs cut gap to 74-63 at half. #Pacers still shooting 61%. 12 of 19 from deep – 8:12 PM
Jarrett Allen (16p, 7r, 5 offensive) helps #Cavs cut gap to 74-63 at half. #Pacers still shooting 61%. 12 of 19 from deep – 8:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 74, #Cavs 63
Tyrese Haliburton threw a cross court dime to Chris Duarte for a 3 in the closing seconds of the half. Haliburton has 14 pts and 4 asts. Duarte has 13 pts, Isaiah Jackson 11, Oshae Brissett 10 and Buddy Hield 9. – 8:11 PM
Halftime: #Pacers 74, #Cavs 63
Tyrese Haliburton threw a cross court dime to Chris Duarte for a 3 in the closing seconds of the half. Haliburton has 14 pts and 4 asts. Duarte has 13 pts, Isaiah Jackson 11, Oshae Brissett 10 and Buddy Hield 9. – 8:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Halburton has 14 points at half tonight in his Pacers debut. Buddy Hield has 9 points and 6 ASSISTS! – 8:11 PM
Tyrese Halburton has 14 points at half tonight in his Pacers debut. Buddy Hield has 9 points and 6 ASSISTS! – 8:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up on the Cavs at halftime 74-63. Fun half from Indy in their first game post deadline. Fans were energized and were doing the wave just before the break.
New guys:
Haliburton 14 points 4 assists
Hield 9 points 6 rebounds 3 assists
Smith 8 points 2 rebounds
Thompson DNP – 8:09 PM
Pacers up on the Cavs at halftime 74-63. Fun half from Indy in their first game post deadline. Fans were energized and were doing the wave just before the break.
New guys:
Haliburton 14 points 4 assists
Hield 9 points 6 rebounds 3 assists
Smith 8 points 2 rebounds
Thompson DNP – 8:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen just outmuscling the Pacers. He has five offensive rebounds (the total number Cleveland has) and 16 points. I’ve lost track of how many dunks. But Pacers are +21 from 3-point range. So, they are up by 11 points at the half – 8:09 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen just outmuscling the Pacers. He has five offensive rebounds (the total number Cleveland has) and 16 points. I’ve lost track of how many dunks. But Pacers are +21 from 3-point range. So, they are up by 11 points at the half – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
5x Olympic Medalist @justingatlin is in the house tonight 🥇
congratulations on your retirement! pic.twitter.com/nwPUus0wbl – 8:07 PM
5x Olympic Medalist @justingatlin is in the house tonight 🥇
congratulations on your retirement! pic.twitter.com/nwPUus0wbl – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO gettin’ busy down low #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OCJKs6hwTf – 8:06 PM
#FROHIO gettin’ busy down low #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OCJKs6hwTf – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domantas Sabonis thanks the Pacers & fans:
“I am forever grateful for my experience here and the lessons I learned. You let
me grow into the person and player I am today.” pic.twitter.com/VswY71aAxh – 8:05 PM
Domantas Sabonis thanks the Pacers & fans:
“I am forever grateful for my experience here and the lessons I learned. You let
me grow into the person and player I am today.” pic.twitter.com/VswY71aAxh – 8:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Man Tyrese Haliburton is having his James Harden “You effed up” post-trade game right now. – 8:02 PM
Man Tyrese Haliburton is having his James Harden “You effed up” post-trade game right now. – 8:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton finally missed his first shot. He was a perfect 6-for-6 for the first 16 minutes of his #Pacers career. – 8:01 PM
Tyrese Haliburton finally missed his first shot. He was a perfect 6-for-6 for the first 16 minutes of his #Pacers career. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ANOTHER ONE!
@Isaiah Jackson 🤝 @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/p9ljtldohE – 8:01 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
@Isaiah Jackson 🤝 @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/p9ljtldohE – 8:01 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton makes his @Indiana Pacers debut in the Kobe 8. pic.twitter.com/7JDzgXFM01 – 8:00 PM
Tyrese Haliburton makes his @Indiana Pacers debut in the Kobe 8. pic.twitter.com/7JDzgXFM01 – 8:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.
In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin… – 7:56 PM
The last few days featured a ton of NBA trades, with James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. changing teams.
In this must-read article, @NekiasNBA graded every single deal: basketballnews.com/stories/gradin… – 7:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland just paying homage to Rajon Rondo in his first career start. – 7:56 PM
Bones Hyland just paying homage to Rajon Rondo in his first career start. – 7:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers see Jalen Smith playing the 4 and 5. He nailed both 3-pointer tries in the first quarter, and now returns to the game as the 4 — playing alongside Isaiah Jackson. – 7:54 PM
Pacers see Jalen Smith playing the 4 and 5. He nailed both 3-pointer tries in the first quarter, and now returns to the game as the 4 — playing alongside Isaiah Jackson. – 7:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ young bigs still playing antsy, jumping at everything. They know better, but keep doing it. – 7:52 PM
Pacers’ young bigs still playing antsy, jumping at everything. They know better, but keep doing it. – 7:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. just got called for a foul on Caris LeVert. On the scoreboard it looks like he didn’t foul him and you could see Washington saying, “HELL NO!” #Pacers still lead 57-43. – 7:51 PM
Duane Washington Jr. just got called for a foul on Caris LeVert. On the scoreboard it looks like he didn’t foul him and you could see Washington saying, “HELL NO!” #Pacers still lead 57-43. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
12 PTS
2-2 3PT
5-5 FG
welcome to Indy, @Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/ZYlhRCMPtT – 7:51 PM
12 PTS
2-2 3PT
5-5 FG
welcome to Indy, @Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/ZYlhRCMPtT – 7:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A quick eight off the bench for #TheFirstCedi! 👏
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/qAqMSHX4jN – 7:47 PM
A quick eight off the bench for #TheFirstCedi! 👏
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/qAqMSHX4jN – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
just watched the first quarter of pacers-cavaliers and am now out of breath – 7:44 PM
just watched the first quarter of pacers-cavaliers and am now out of breath – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
these two combined for 20 in the first quarter.🤩 pic.twitter.com/idLFC4HZdP – 7:41 PM
these two combined for 20 in the first quarter.🤩 pic.twitter.com/idLFC4HZdP – 7:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with an and-1. Missed the FT, but he’s got 8 points in 5 minutes and is plus 8. #Pacers – 7:40 PM
Jalen Smith with an and-1. Missed the FT, but he’s got 8 points in 5 minutes and is plus 8. #Pacers – 7:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Tyrese Haliburton has the Pacers on pace to score 188 points in his debut. – 7:40 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has the Pacers on pace to score 188 points in his debut. – 7:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson checks in and hits his first jumper. #Pacers are rolling. Lol again, wow! – 7:39 PM
Lance Stephenson checks in and hits his first jumper. #Pacers are rolling. Lol again, wow! – 7:39 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
We have another example of the legacy left behind by Jeanne Rose’s creative naming of her son @Jalen Rose – Jalen Smith. I have yet to hear a good explanation for why the Suns were willing to trade such a promising (a.k.a. good) player for Torrey Craig. – 7:38 PM
We have another example of the legacy left behind by Jeanne Rose’s creative naming of her son @Jalen Rose – Jalen Smith. I have yet to hear a good explanation for why the Suns were willing to trade such a promising (a.k.a. good) player for Torrey Craig. – 7:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 47, #Cavs 28
Most points scored in any quarter this season.
Duane Washington Jr. with a step back 3 to end the period. Indiana shot 10-for-12 on 3s. Wow. – 7:38 PM
End of 1Q: #Pacers 47, #Cavs 28
Most points scored in any quarter this season.
Duane Washington Jr. with a step back 3 to end the period. Indiana shot 10-for-12 on 3s. Wow. – 7:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Not a great first quarter for the #Cavs on the defensive end. Cavs gave up 47 points to the Pacers, who shot 10 of 12 from 3.
Cavs shot 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the field and 4 of 6 (66.7%) from 3. Kevin Love had three of the Cavs’ 3s and has a 10 early points.
Indy leads 47-28. – 7:37 PM
Not a great first quarter for the #Cavs on the defensive end. Cavs gave up 47 points to the Pacers, who shot 10 of 12 from 3.
Cavs shot 9 of 19 (47.4%) from the field and 4 of 6 (66.7%) from 3. Kevin Love had three of the Cavs’ 3s and has a 10 early points.
Indy leads 47-28. – 7:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Season-high for Pacers points in a quarter. Haliburton has 12. Hield has six points and five assists. pic.twitter.com/wCEzU8D52B – 7:37 PM
Season-high for Pacers points in a quarter. Haliburton has 12. Hield has six points and five assists. pic.twitter.com/wCEzU8D52B – 7:37 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Per @Stathead, the Pacers’ 47 points are their most ever in a first quarter in NBA franchise history and tied for third-most in any quarter: bit.ly/3uG4L81 – 7:37 PM
Per @Stathead, the Pacers’ 47 points are their most ever in a first quarter in NBA franchise history and tied for third-most in any quarter: bit.ly/3uG4L81 – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith hits his first show with the Pacers, a corner 3:
pic.twitter.com/KWChmmUWpu – 7:37 PM
Jalen Smith hits his first show with the Pacers, a corner 3:
pic.twitter.com/KWChmmUWpu – 7:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A new direction, indeed. That was the Pacers’ best quarter of the season…
– Season-high 47pts
– 10 for 12 from range
– 11asts on 17FGs
– 12pts (5/5 shooting) from Haliburton
They lead the Cavs 47-28. – 7:37 PM
A new direction, indeed. That was the Pacers’ best quarter of the season…
– Season-high 47pts
– 10 for 12 from range
– 11asts on 17FGs
– 12pts (5/5 shooting) from Haliburton
They lead the Cavs 47-28. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
corner triple for @Jalen Smith, let’s goooo! pic.twitter.com/pvmGAxm8Jv – 7:36 PM
corner triple for @Jalen Smith, let’s goooo! pic.twitter.com/pvmGAxm8Jv – 7:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Damn, new-look Indiana runs! Putting the Pace in Pacers – putting 47 up on the Cavs in the first quarter. It’s like Cleveland borrowed the Bulls defense … – 7:36 PM
Damn, new-look Indiana runs! Putting the Pace in Pacers – putting 47 up on the Cavs in the first quarter. It’s like Cleveland borrowed the Bulls defense … – 7:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting this quarter. #Pacers – 7:34 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting this quarter. #Pacers – 7:34 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jalen Smith playing the four and bombing 3s. Feels like the Pacers will clearly get a long look at him as a four (he’s a fantasy add, if you don’t listen to the pod). – 7:33 PM
Jalen Smith playing the four and bombing 3s. Feels like the Pacers will clearly get a long look at him as a four (he’s a fantasy add, if you don’t listen to the pod). – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OOP, THERE IT IS! 👊
@Isaiah Jackson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YrChq05Aby – 7:33 PM
OOP, THERE IT IS! 👊
@Isaiah Jackson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YrChq05Aby – 7:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Well … Kevin Love, the wily old veteran trying to keep #Cavs in it against the new-look Pacers who are LIGHTING IT UP from 3-point range. I mean, they are 9-11 from deep. Many of them uncontested, but still … – 7:32 PM
Well … Kevin Love, the wily old veteran trying to keep #Cavs in it against the new-look Pacers who are LIGHTING IT UP from 3-point range. I mean, they are 9-11 from deep. Many of them uncontested, but still … – 7:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with his second 3 and Tyrese Haliburton with his second 3. #Pacers are 9-for-11 on 3s this quarter and lead 40-26. – 7:31 PM
Jalen Smith with his second 3 and Tyrese Haliburton with his second 3. #Pacers are 9-for-11 on 3s this quarter and lead 40-26. – 7:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Trade-deadline revamped Pacers have hit 11 of 16, 7 of 9 from deep, lead #Cavs 30-21 – 7:29 PM
Trade-deadline revamped Pacers have hit 11 of 16, 7 of 9 from deep, lead #Cavs 30-21 – 7:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Duarte, Haliburton and Hield starting, Pacers begin 7 for 9 from 3-point range.
Pacers are 25th in 3P%: 33.3%. The two newcomers are immediately their two most accurate shooters — and change the dynamic. – 7:26 PM
With Duarte, Haliburton and Hield starting, Pacers begin 7 for 9 from 3-point range.
Pacers are 25th in 3P%: 33.3%. The two newcomers are immediately their two most accurate shooters — and change the dynamic. – 7:26 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Regarding quickness, speed and jumping ability, this is the most athletic team the Pacers have ever had. – 7:26 PM
Regarding quickness, speed and jumping ability, this is the most athletic team the Pacers have ever had. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I kind of like Isaiah Jackson. He’s intriguing.
This new Pacers team should be pretty fun to watch while they figure things out. – 7:25 PM
I kind of like Isaiah Jackson. He’s intriguing.
This new Pacers team should be pretty fun to watch while they figure things out. – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It really is a new era for the Pacers. They’ve always passed on doing tribute videos.
Apparently not anymore.
Caris LeVert got one after being a Pacer for 74 games. pic.twitter.com/BkBSUUG97h – 7:24 PM
It really is a new era for the Pacers. They’ve always passed on doing tribute videos.
Apparently not anymore.
Caris LeVert got one after being a Pacer for 74 games. pic.twitter.com/BkBSUUG97h – 7:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese with a step back (and side step?) 3. #Pacers fans are happy. – 7:23 PM
Tyrese with a step back (and side step?) 3. #Pacers fans are happy. – 7:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland:
“More of a day-by-day thing. This was also us reintegrating him back into it & being as wise as we can to manage the days that we have until we get to the break to put him in position to be successful & play as many games as possible.” – 7:23 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland:
“More of a day-by-day thing. This was also us reintegrating him back into it & being as wise as we can to manage the days that we have until we get to the break to put him in position to be successful & play as many games as possible.” – 7:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield for 3 and the #Pacers lead 18-11. Tyrese Haliburton with the steal that led to that shot. – 7:22 PM
Buddy Hield for 3 and the #Pacers lead 18-11. Tyrese Haliburton with the steal that led to that shot. – 7:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Pacers showed a tribute video here for #Cavs newest member Caris LeVert. It’s his first game back to Indianapolis since the trade on Sunday.
Cheers and round of applause from those in attendance. – 7:20 PM
Pacers showed a tribute video here for #Cavs newest member Caris LeVert. It’s his first game back to Indianapolis since the trade on Sunday.
Cheers and round of applause from those in attendance. – 7:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Caris LeVert tribute video during the first stoppage here in Indy. – 7:19 PM
Caris LeVert tribute video during the first stoppage here in Indy. – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers up 15-9. Chris Duarte has 2 3s. Haliburton has 2 points and an assist. – 7:18 PM
#Pacers up 15-9. Chris Duarte has 2 3s. Haliburton has 2 points and an assist. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
starting the night off with a S L A M!
@Oshae Brissett | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Uzlx2cYYoG – 7:16 PM
starting the night off with a S L A M!
@Oshae Brissett | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Uzlx2cYYoG – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
D3AN gets us started! 🔥
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/otZg87Mf6u – 7:15 PM
D3AN gets us started! 🔥
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/otZg87Mf6u – 7:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield assist, Tyrese Haliburton floater on the first two possessions for the Pacers. – 7:13 PM
Buddy Hield assist, Tyrese Haliburton floater on the first two possessions for the Pacers. – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Buddy Hield just pushed it and made a better pass in transition than I can remember him making in his entire Sacramento run. – 7:12 PM
Buddy Hield just pushed it and made a better pass in transition than I can remember him making in his entire Sacramento run. – 7:12 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Players go through phases of overrated and underrated. It seems Malcolm Brogdon is now underrated by @Indiana Pacers fans. Judge him at his best position, off-guard, where he was Rookie of the Year and then a 50-40-90 shooter. That’s where he’ll be now – when healthy. (Yeah, I know.) – 7:11 PM
Players go through phases of overrated and underrated. It seems Malcolm Brogdon is now underrated by @Indiana Pacers fans. Judge him at his best position, off-guard, where he was Rookie of the Year and then a 50-40-90 shooter. That’s where he’ll be now – when healthy. (Yeah, I know.) – 7:11 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs vs. Pacers right now on @BallySportsCLE!
COME JOIN US! pic.twitter.com/9Qri4m4eSd – 7:11 PM
#Cavs vs. Pacers right now on @BallySportsCLE!
COME JOIN US! pic.twitter.com/9Qri4m4eSd – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert is starting for the #Cavs tonight in his return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. #Pacers
📸s by me pic.twitter.com/RJvW2PayPN – 7:09 PM
Caris LeVert is starting for the #Cavs tonight in his return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. #Pacers
📸s by me pic.twitter.com/RJvW2PayPN – 7:09 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Kevin Love on Caris LeVert: “High character person…Both sides of the ball, he can just be devastating to other teams…A guy that’s a walking bucket, has size & an unbelievable attitude… just in every way adds to our team.” #LetEmKnow – 6:55 PM
Kevin Love on Caris LeVert: “High character person…Both sides of the ball, he can just be devastating to other teams…A guy that’s a walking bucket, has size & an unbelievable attitude… just in every way adds to our team.” #LetEmKnow – 6:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Live look at Buddy Hield in the new gold uniform as he gets ready to start alongside Tyrese Haliburton in his Pacers debut. pic.twitter.com/CuJn0Avm31 – 6:53 PM
Live look at Buddy Hield in the new gold uniform as he gets ready to start alongside Tyrese Haliburton in his Pacers debut. pic.twitter.com/CuJn0Avm31 – 6:53 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new kids on the block.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/2mwGTtY3FH – 6:49 PM
new kids on the block.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/2mwGTtY3FH – 6:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield starting for the Pacers tonight. – 6:46 PM
Tyrese Haliburton & Buddy Hield starting for the Pacers tonight. – 6:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 6:41 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 6:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen, still out with an ankle injury, went through a pregame workout here tonight in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/MamuaZcjSh – 6:39 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen, still out with an ankle injury, went through a pregame workout here tonight in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/MamuaZcjSh – 6:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen was going through a workout on the floor.
J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame that Markkanen is also more day-to-day.
“I guess he did more yesterday, it’s always about how you respond the next day or two days following … We’ll see how he feels and responds.” pic.twitter.com/96fis1WfDW – 6:38 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen was going through a workout on the floor.
J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame that Markkanen is also more day-to-day.
“I guess he did more yesterday, it’s always about how you respond the next day or two days following … We’ll see how he feels and responds.” pic.twitter.com/96fis1WfDW – 6:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert gets the start tonight at point guard here in Indianapolis.
He will start alongside Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:36 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert gets the start tonight at point guard here in Indianapolis.
He will start alongside Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First start in the Wine & Gold for @Caris LeVert! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/a0jeGA8igz – 6:34 PM
First start in the Wine & Gold for @Caris LeVert! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/a0jeGA8igz – 6:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“I had no idea that this was gonna happen, but I’m excited because it’s closer to home for me. I’m a Midwest kid through and through.” — Tyrese Haliburton
The second-year guard will make his #Pacers debut in about 30 minutes.
📸s me | story —> https://t.co/MEaO2D6x9e pic.twitter.com/wJdUNMrk9X – 6:31 PM
“I had no idea that this was gonna happen, but I’m excited because it’s closer to home for me. I’m a Midwest kid through and through.” — Tyrese Haliburton
The second-year guard will make his #Pacers debut in about 30 minutes.
📸s me | story —> https://t.co/MEaO2D6x9e pic.twitter.com/wJdUNMrk9X – 6:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Cleveland (1/2):
Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle sprain)
Terry Taylor – Out (non-COVID illness)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/pIoN4YA8Zq – 6:29 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Cleveland (1/2):
Isaiah Jackson – Available (right ankle sprain)
Terry Taylor – Out (non-COVID illness)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/pIoN4YA8Zq – 6:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
one hour ⌛️
tap in tonight using #PacersGameNight 🟡 pic.twitter.com/jJjQ1fWuoV – 6:05 PM
one hour ⌛️
tap in tonight using #PacersGameNight 🟡 pic.twitter.com/jJjQ1fWuoV – 6:05 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Will @Ricky Rubio step foot in Indy as a Pacer? Will he rehab at the Pacers’ facility or participate in any team activities? – 6:03 PM
Will @Ricky Rubio step foot in Indy as a Pacer? Will he rehab at the Pacers’ facility or participate in any team activities? – 6:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Darius Garland (sore lower back) will miss multiple games: “I think it’s more of a day-by-day thing. This was also us reintegrating him back after it and being as wise as we can to manage the days that we have until we get to the break.” – 6:02 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Darius Garland (sore lower back) will miss multiple games: “I think it’s more of a day-by-day thing. This was also us reintegrating him back after it and being as wise as we can to manage the days that we have until we get to the break.” – 6:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs newbie Caris LeVert, back in Indiana and playing his second game with Cleveland, will start at point guard in place of injured Darius Garland (back) tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:01 PM
#Cavs newbie Caris LeVert, back in Indiana and playing his second game with Cleveland, will start at point guard in place of injured Darius Garland (back) tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
He will join Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. – 6:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back in familiar territory. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sZGeO55gaM – 6:00 PM
Back in familiar territory. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sZGeO55gaM – 6:00 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The @Indiana Pacers in 2017 traded Paul George for Vic Oladipo and Domas Sabonis. Now that Sabonis has been traded and Oladipo has been traded for LeVert and LeVert has been traded, I believe it evolves into a trade of … – 5:58 PM
The @Indiana Pacers in 2017 traded Paul George for Vic Oladipo and Domas Sabonis. Now that Sabonis has been traded and Oladipo has been traded for LeVert and LeVert has been traded, I believe it evolves into a trade of … – 5:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We can’t be playing a teams record. We have to respect the game.” – Hawks Coach Nate McMillan on the Hawks focusing in their games against teams with struggling records like the Pacers and Spurs.
Tonight Atlanta is favored by 9 against San Antonio. – 5:51 PM
“We can’t be playing a teams record. We have to respect the game.” – Hawks Coach Nate McMillan on the Hawks focusing in their games against teams with struggling records like the Pacers and Spurs.
Tonight Atlanta is favored by 9 against San Antonio. – 5:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with new #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/frFuSoMmg5 – 5:49 PM
Skills and drills with new #Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson. pic.twitter.com/frFuSoMmg5 – 5:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton now out for warmups, working with assistant Ronald Nored.
Part of the acclimation process is the coach learning each guy’s shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/wjU1HdXF6Z – 5:47 PM
Tyrese Haliburton now out for warmups, working with assistant Ronald Nored.
Part of the acclimation process is the coach learning each guy’s shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/wjU1HdXF6Z – 5:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton getting ready for his first game as a Pacer: pic.twitter.com/anQelhE0E0 – 5:44 PM
Tyrese Haliburton getting ready for his first game as a Pacer: pic.twitter.com/anQelhE0E0 – 5:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert returns to The Fieldhouse. One week ago, he scored 42 points in his final game with the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/kX2w2wnNYo – 5:44 PM
Caris LeVert returns to The Fieldhouse. One week ago, he scored 42 points in his final game with the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/kX2w2wnNYo – 5:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with *#Cavs guard Caris LeVert ahead of tonight’s #Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/gqrMKQjIF7 – 5:42 PM
Skills and drills with *#Cavs guard Caris LeVert ahead of tonight’s #Pacers game. pic.twitter.com/gqrMKQjIF7 – 5:42 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caris LeVert – back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse after being dealt on Sunday. He caught up with several Pacers staffers before his warmup, including assistant coach Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/PVyvNQTugU – 5:40 PM
Caris LeVert – back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse after being dealt on Sunday. He caught up with several Pacers staffers before his warmup, including assistant coach Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/PVyvNQTugU – 5:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle does not expect for Ricky Rubio to join the team this season. He is home in Spain rehabbing a torn left ACL. – 5:38 PM
Rick Carlisle does not expect for Ricky Rubio to join the team this season. He is home in Spain rehabbing a torn left ACL. – 5:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says he expects Myles Turner to start playing again “soon after the (All-Star) break,” but as he said yesterday he isn’t certain on when. #Pacers – 5:32 PM
Rick Carlisle says he expects Myles Turner to start playing again “soon after the (All-Star) break,” but as he said yesterday he isn’t certain on when. #Pacers – 5:32 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith is available, per Rick Carlisle. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) are OUT. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is IN. #Pacers – 5:27 PM
Jalen Smith is available, per Rick Carlisle. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID-19 illness) are OUT. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is IN. #Pacers – 5:27 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
The 15-man @Indiana Pacers‘ roster, excluding Rubio and Perry, includes 9 first-round draft picks and seven players who were among the top 15 choices. Tristan Thompson (4), Buddy Hield (6), Jalen Smith (10), Myles Turner (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Chris Duarte (13), T.J. Warren (14). – 5:26 PM
The 15-man @Indiana Pacers‘ roster, excluding Rubio and Perry, includes 9 first-round draft picks and seven players who were among the top 15 choices. Tristan Thompson (4), Buddy Hield (6), Jalen Smith (10), Myles Turner (11), Tyrese Haliburton (12), Chris Duarte (13), T.J. Warren (14). – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Smith are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID illness) are out. – 5:25 PM
Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Jalen Smith are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Terry Taylor (non-COVID illness) are out. – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson and newcomer Jalen Smith are available tonight vs Cavs.
Malcolm Brogdon and Terry Taylor are out. – 5:24 PM
Isaiah Jackson and newcomer Jalen Smith are available tonight vs Cavs.
Malcolm Brogdon and Terry Taylor are out. – 5:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Darius Garland is OUT tonight with lower back soreness. Pencil in more Caris LeVert in his return. #Pacers #Cavs – 5:18 PM
Darius Garland is OUT tonight with lower back soreness. Pencil in more Caris LeVert in his return. #Pacers #Cavs – 5:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “We are dialed in from yesterday in doing our research. … We don’t know (what pick) we’re gonna be. What this does is no matter where our pick is, maybe we have the draft capital to get to where we want.”
#Pacers on track for first single digit pick since 1989. – 5:16 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “We are dialed in from yesterday in doing our research. … We don’t know (what pick) we’re gonna be. What this does is no matter where our pick is, maybe we have the draft capital to get to where we want.”
#Pacers on track for first single digit pick since 1989. – 5:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pritchard on Turner and Sabonis: “I think the guys wanted to work, but it just was a little clunky at times … I thought, if there’s an opportunity to maybe let one stand up and leave and one to get to another place and have his opportunity, that we would look at it.” #Pacers – 5:12 PM
Pritchard on Turner and Sabonis: “I think the guys wanted to work, but it just was a little clunky at times … I thought, if there’s an opportunity to maybe let one stand up and leave and one to get to another place and have his opportunity, that we would look at it.” #Pacers – 5:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard when asked about Haliburton: “We had one player targeted, and we were able to get him. That included knocking on the door a lot. We were the aggressors and felt like that player was something that could change an organization or at least reinvigorate it.” #Pacers – 5:05 PM
Kevin Pritchard when asked about Haliburton: “We had one player targeted, and we were able to get him. That included knocking on the door a lot. We were the aggressors and felt like that player was something that could change an organization or at least reinvigorate it.” #Pacers – 5:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“We had one player targeted, and we were able to get him.” – @Kevin Pritchard when asked about targeting Tyrese Haliburton in trade talks.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:58 PM
“We had one player targeted, and we were able to get him.” – @Kevin Pritchard when asked about targeting Tyrese Haliburton in trade talks.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:58 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “There’s a great light at the end of the end of the tunnel. Whether it’s short term or medium term, we don’t know.” #Pacers – 4:55 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “There’s a great light at the end of the end of the tunnel. Whether it’s short term or medium term, we don’t know.” #Pacers – 4:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“This is not a rebuild. We have too many good players on this roster. The goal is to be opportunistic in the draft and free agency…and see if that bumps us up to where we want to be in the East.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:53 PM
“This is not a rebuild. We have too many good players on this roster. The goal is to be opportunistic in the draft and free agency…and see if that bumps us up to where we want to be in the East.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “This is not a rebuild. We have too many good players on this team right now.” #Pacers – 4:51 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “This is not a rebuild. We have too many good players on this team right now.” #Pacers – 4:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to get a 21-year-old point guard, who is already as accomplished as [Tyrese] is.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:44 PM
“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to get a 21-year-old point guard, who is already as accomplished as [Tyrese] is.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I just talked to the team, and I saw some really bright faces…It should be a lot of fun.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:41 PM
“I just talked to the team, and I saw some really bright faces…It should be a lot of fun.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “Jalen Smith was the 10th pick in the draft.”
Said he thinks he has some upside and that the #Pacers should have some “flexibility” with his contract. – 4:41 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “Jalen Smith was the 10th pick in the draft.”
Said he thinks he has some upside and that the #Pacers should have some “flexibility” with his contract. – 4:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Limited look, same fresh taste.
Pick ’em up before they’re gone! 🍺
FIND NEAR YOU: https://t.co/63ngOJ7R7p
#DrinkSaucyBeSaucy | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xkIZyc9brC – 4:41 PM
Limited look, same fresh taste.
Pick ’em up before they’re gone! 🍺
FIND NEAR YOU: https://t.co/63ngOJ7R7p
#DrinkSaucyBeSaucy | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xkIZyc9brC – 4:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers President Kevin Pritchard holding a state of the team after completing three deals before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/OXN46KidST – 4:39 PM
Pacers President Kevin Pritchard holding a state of the team after completing three deals before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/OXN46KidST – 4:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“I don’t want to be tough out. I want to be a great team”
Kevin Pritchard said he wanted to clarify that viral quote. #Pacers – 4:38 PM
“I don’t want to be tough out. I want to be a great team”
Kevin Pritchard said he wanted to clarify that viral quote. #Pacers – 4:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“We have a point guard of our future.” — Kevin Pritchard says about Tyrese Haliburton.
Added that the #Pacers intend to build around him for the next decade. – 4:37 PM
“We have a point guard of our future.” — Kevin Pritchard says about Tyrese Haliburton.
Added that the #Pacers intend to build around him for the next decade. – 4:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“The most important thing is to be able to say ‘this is where we want to go.’ I feel the best I’ve felt about the direction of this team.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:36 PM
“The most important thing is to be able to say ‘this is where we want to go.’ I feel the best I’ve felt about the direction of this team.” – @Kevin Pritchard
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time with the direction of the team.” #Pacers – 4:35 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “I feel the best I’ve felt in a long time with the direction of the team.” #Pacers – 4:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard: “I think there’s a couple things we really wanted to do.”
Kevin Pritchard said they wanted to be “aggressive” with their trades after seeing how the season and the team was going. #Pacers – 4:35 PM
Kevin Pritchard: “I think there’s a couple things we really wanted to do.”
Kevin Pritchard said they wanted to be “aggressive” with their trades after seeing how the season and the team was going. #Pacers – 4:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kevin Pritchard starts by thanking Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. #Pacers – 4:32 PM
Kevin Pritchard starts by thanking Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. #Pacers – 4:32 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Today’s professional teams have highly polished entertainment acts to hold the fans’ interest. Back in the day, however, teams such as the @Indiana Pacers and @IndyIndians had more colorful options – such as wrestling bears, cow milking contests, a lady who … – 4:28 PM
Today’s professional teams have highly polished entertainment acts to hold the fans’ interest. Back in the day, however, teams such as the @Indiana Pacers and @IndyIndians had more colorful options – such as wrestling bears, cow milking contests, a lady who … – 4:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
WATCH LIVE: Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard discusses the team’s moves at the trade deadline. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:27 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard discusses the team’s moves at the trade deadline. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘My man Torrey is back’: Phoenix #Suns applaud Craig’s return, missing Jalen Smith (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:17 PM
‘My man Torrey is back’: Phoenix #Suns applaud Craig’s return, missing Jalen Smith (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:17 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The two Bulls teammates will face off in Cleveland during the All-Star Game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/dem… – 4:00 PM
The two Bulls teammates will face off in Cleveland during the All-Star Game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/10/dem… – 4:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sign up on @PointsBetIN and get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you use the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/rBg1mlquuz – 3:48 PM
Sign up on @PointsBetIN and get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you use the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/rBg1mlquuz – 3:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Got back-to-back nights of hoops!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/guMVi91ewz – 3:30 PM
Got back-to-back nights of hoops!
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/guMVi91ewz – 3:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA trade deadline is so frenzied we can lose sight of the human side. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton are good guys with good hearts and fun personalities. Truly wish them the best as they get ready for their Pacers debut tonight. sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:14 PM
The NBA trade deadline is so frenzied we can lose sight of the human side. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton are good guys with good hearts and fun personalities. Truly wish them the best as they get ready for their Pacers debut tonight. sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
only a few hours until we get to see these three in action 🔥
@Tyrese Haliburton @Buddy Hield @Tristan Thompson #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/vDPRbATspT – 3:03 PM
only a few hours until we get to see these three in action 🔥
@Tyrese Haliburton @Buddy Hield @Tristan Thompson #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/vDPRbATspT – 3:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Fred VanVleet will make his All-Star debut next weekend in Cleveland!
@Toronto Raptors Point Guard @Fred VanVleet tells @talkhoops & @Sam Mitchell what it felt like waiting for his name to be called #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/A36H4ET359 – 2:30 PM
Fred VanVleet will make his All-Star debut next weekend in Cleveland!
@Toronto Raptors Point Guard @Fred VanVleet tells @talkhoops & @Sam Mitchell what it felt like waiting for his name to be called #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/A36H4ET359 – 2:30 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
How did Thursday’s trade deadline impact the 2022 NBA Draft?
🎧Big Board Pod /w @Barlowe500
nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-tra…
Read my take on the Pacers, Blazers, Nets, Pistons and more: nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 2:30 PM
How did Thursday’s trade deadline impact the 2022 NBA Draft?
🎧Big Board Pod /w @Barlowe500
nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-tra…
Read my take on the Pacers, Blazers, Nets, Pistons and more: nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 2:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways
theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM
The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways
theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚨 President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard will speak with media at 4:30pm ET today! Watch live on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or here: https://t.co/BGktacLmhY pic.twitter.com/oX5SSA8gOS – 2:17 PM
🚨 President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard will speak with media at 4:30pm ET today! Watch live on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or here: https://t.co/BGktacLmhY pic.twitter.com/oX5SSA8gOS – 2:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s your last chance!
Enter today for a chance to win up to $500,000 in the largest official game of Super Bowl squares ever with @RocketMortgage! 💰
DETAILS: https://t.co/dJqh8NIb2v pic.twitter.com/8AZNTRsP9Q – 2:00 PM
It’s your last chance!
Enter today for a chance to win up to $500,000 in the largest official game of Super Bowl squares ever with @RocketMortgage! 💰
DETAILS: https://t.co/dJqh8NIb2v pic.twitter.com/8AZNTRsP9Q – 2:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Strong first impression from @Caris LeVert 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:10 PM
Strong first impression from @Caris LeVert 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Darius Garland out for tonight’s game at Indiana with lower back soreness. Played 30 minutes and scored 27 points with 6 assists Wednesday against Spurs after missing the previous four games with the same issue. – 1:05 PM
#Cavs guard Darius Garland out for tonight’s game at Indiana with lower back soreness. Played 30 minutes and scored 27 points with 6 assists Wednesday against Spurs after missing the previous four games with the same issue. – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Many have asked about Jalen Smith so I checked in: It’s unclear if the newest Pacer will be available tonight vs Cavs or what his role will be. He was acquired from PHX less than 24hrs ago.
We will get more clarity later today from Kevin Pritchard and Rick Carlisle. – 1:02 PM
Many have asked about Jalen Smith so I checked in: It’s unclear if the newest Pacer will be available tonight vs Cavs or what his role will be. He was acquired from PHX less than 24hrs ago.
We will get more clarity later today from Kevin Pritchard and Rick Carlisle. – 1:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
did we really just break Twitter trying to tease those pictures? that’s wild 😂 – 1:01 PM
did we really just break Twitter trying to tease those pictures? that’s wild 😂 – 1:01 PM