Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past David Robinson and more

By HoopsHype |
February 11, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Wesley Matthews No. 23 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 1,761 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Rashard Lewis
Chris Paul No. 41 in points now
Moved ahead of David Robinson with 20,806 points. He’s now 74 away from Bob Pettit
Stephen Curry No. 49 in points now
Moved ahead of John Stockton with 19,745 points. He’s now 297 away from Antawn Jamison
CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,299 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kyrie Irving
Marcus Morris No. 101 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Jrue Holiday
Devin Booker No. 160 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 922 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Armstrong
Blake Griffin No. 166 in points now
Moved ahead of Anthony Davis with 14,289 points. He’s now 22 away from Alonzo Mourning
Kyrie Irving No. 174 in assists now
Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony with 3,407 assists. He’s now 29 away from Eddie Johnson
Jonas Valanciunas No. 180 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 686 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Jim McIlvaine
Nicolas Batum No. 196 in assists now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 3,171 assists. He’s now 3 away from Lucius Allen
Andrew Wiggins No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 796 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Patrick Beverley and Matt Bonner
Blake Griffin No. 225 in assists now
Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,984 assists. He’s now 8 away from Doug Christie
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 235 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,915 assists. He’s now 5 away from Don Buse
Greg Monroe No. 237 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rik Smits, Tracy McGrady and Ray Allen with 5,278 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Swen Nater
Duncan Robinson No. 238 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson and Kent Bazemore with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
“It’s taken us a while to get here and we still got a ways to go, but the building part is cool cause last year, DA, I’d say this and he’d say, ‘Come on C, what, what.’ Then during the game tonight, he was like, ‘Talk to me C, talk to me.'”
Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YM5WTgxzD1
– 1:56 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
“Ohhhh man. My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Deandre Ayton echoed what Chris Paul said about Craig just being one of the guys, to the point he came into the Suns’ locker room after their Pacers matchup – 1:32 AM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Chris Paul said he had a few texts back and forth with Jalen Smith. Said Stix has been “amazing” since he got here as a rookie and it’s always tough for them to lose members of their group like they did last offseason too. – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul said he texted with Jalen Smith, that the Suns will miss him and that he was amazing since he came in as a rookie.
As for Torrey Craig?
“T-Craig is one of us. When he was playing with the Pacers, damn-near passed him the ball.” – 1:13 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“For James we’ve had so much history … even playing together or even just watching each other from afar and it’s a mutual respect. I can’t really say that you feel that in the locker room, so to say, but we get hints. So we just wish him well.”
-Kyrie Irving on Harden trade – 12:39 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Fun fact: Tonight was Chris Paul’s 500th double-double, making him the 31st player in NBA history to tally that many and only the 4th guard (Stockton, Magic, Oscar) – 12:37 AM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Klay Thompson’s elbow jumper hits back rim, and the Knicks win at Golden State, 116-114.
Knicks improve to 25-31, 12th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-7
• Fournier 22 pts
• Burks 15-6-5
• Robinson 7 & 11
• Curry 35 pts, 10 asts
• Thompson 17-7-5
Knicks w 16 offensive boards. – 12:33 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows….”
-Kyrie Irving on James Harden’s departure – 12:30 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 131, MIL 107
Ayton: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-14 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 19 Ast, 7 Reb
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-11 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 7 Ast, 6-19 FG
Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 8 Reb
Antetokounmpo: 18-8-7 – 12:30 AM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
Steve Kerr just got himself a tech in a bad spot. Was upset that Mitchell Robinson wasn’t called for a foul on Andrew Wiggins, thought he jumped into him rather thn vertical – 12:17 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Nico Batum: “We didn’t play good defense the last three games for sure but we gotta keep fighting and we’re going to be OK.” – 12:12 AM
Mark Haynes
@markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry has 27 points while shooting 5-of-15 from three. The Warriors are down 102-94 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 97, MIL 77
Ayton: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Booker: 12-5-4, 4-15 FG
Antetokounmpo: 18 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb – 12:01 AM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Is Kyrie confident NYC vax mandate gets pulled? “Just keep praying … Where those cards may fall, I’ll leave that to the politicians and everybody doing what they’re supposed to be doing on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.” – 11:52 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Warriors 88-82
• Radle 25-14-6
• Fournier 19 pts
• Gibson 10 & 5
• Walker 8-3-6
• Curry 22 pts, 7 asts – 11:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright, Elfrid Pyton, Bismack Biyombo minutes here near the end of the 3Q. Suns gotta close this one out strong while CP3, DA, Mika and Crowder get a rest – 11:50 PM
Mike Prada
@MikePradaNBA
McCollum was slightly out of beat with his new teammates tonight, which was expected and not that worrying.
More concerning: Miami ate the DeVonte’-CJ backcourt alive on defense. I’m not sure how much you can afford to play those two together, especially with JV at the 5. – 11:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Batum on Serge Ibaka: “I love Serge, he was my French speaker — my French-speaking teammates … but I’m happy for him. As long as he’s happy … he’s gonna end up in a great situation. Wish him the best.” – 11:26 PM
Mirjam Swanson
@MirjamSwanson
Nico Batum: “The defensive rotation, the new guys, they’re gonna learn — I’m not gonna worried about it. We showed some good fight, and kept it interesting.” – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin #Suns
64 #Bucks
56 H
PHX: Ayton 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Paul 9 pts, 8 dimes, Booker 7 (3-of-9) Team: 53.2% FG (3-16 3s, 3 PFs)
MIL: Holiday 17 (3-3 on 3s), Middleton 12, Giannis 10 pts, 6 boards, 6 dimes. Team: 47.6% FG (7-19 3s)
Turnovers: Suns 3 (4 Bucks pts) Bucks 8 (11 Suns pts) – 11:22 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Just a real gritty half from the Suns. They shot 3-of-16 from 3 but still managed 64 points thanks to 17 assists, 36 points in the paint, 19 bench points and only three turnovers.
CP3 played 21 minutes. They want this one bad. – 11:12 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Just keep praying,…where those cards may fall I leave that to the politicians and… on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.”
-Kyrie Irving was asked about possible changes to local mandates allowing him to build chemistry with Ben Simmons – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 64, MIL 56
Ayton: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Reb
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-9 FG
Holiday: 17-3-3, 5-7 FG
Suns close 2Q on a 12-4 run – 11:12 PM
Michael Scotto
@MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on the James Harden trade: “I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.” pic.twitter.com/YuN5anAVVG
– 11:09 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Halftime. The Warriors lead the Knicks 62-57.
• Randle 14-11-4
• Fournier 13 pts
• Gibson 10 pts
• Burks 1-5-4
• Curry 19 pts, 4 asts – 11:08 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he respects Ben Simmons IQ as a player and ability to play different positions. Adds he’ll welcome Simmons with open arms. – 11:07 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on if he knew James Harden wanted to be dealt: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room; but we get hints.” Adds Harden had the power to force a trade, and “he put it on display.” #NBA #76ers #Sixers
– 11:06 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
I have nothing but respect for Chris Paul having absolutely no shame in being the annoying snitch that tries to get everyone else in trouble. Sticking with that level of pettiness for this long is elite work. – 11:06 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Credit to Kyrie Irving. If he harbors even the smallest bit of ill will toward James Harden for requesting a trade, he hasn’t shown it. He is taking the high road. He seems to be at peace with everything that is happening. – 11:06 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
“We feel like we got better. And we’ll see where this race ends up,”Kyrie Irving says of the Harden-Simmons trade. – 11:05 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
“We’ll finally get to hear from him and hear his side,” says Kyrie Irving when asked about Ben Simmons experience in Philly. Added he will welcome him with open arms. – 11:05 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on how the Nets will welcome Ben Simmons after his ‘break-up’ with the 76ers: “Open arms. Open arms. I think we’ll finally get to hear it from him and hear his side.” – 11:05 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM
Adam Zagoria
@AdamZagoria
Kyrie:
“Now that it’s official I think we can say our peace to James and wish him well. For me, I just want everybody to be happy and do things that they love to do and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. And it probably wasn’t here with us…” – 11:04 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on him being in and out of the rotation: “I saw a few things that maybe that impacted things (with James Harden), but who knows?” – 11:03 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“We have families to think about, we have our futures to think about…,”
-Kyrie Irving says he’s learned to be empathetic and patient with others because of his own situation.
Irving was also asked what makes him personally happy and he didn’t want to answer that one. – 11:02 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on whether he felt James Harden’s desire for a trade coming: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room, but we get hints. – 11:00 PM
Adam Zagoria
@AdamZagoria
Blake Griffin on the trade:
“We added perimeter defense, added a dynamic ball-handler, a finisher, shooting, rebounding, we added things that we needed. We have to get to work and we have to really lock in however many games are left but we’re excited about it moving forward.” – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Three fouls on Booker and he gets a technical. Ref that T’d him up was the furthest away from him which did not make much sense. – 10:59 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says there’s no love lost with James Harden and “we respect him for” making the decision to orchestrate the trade to Philadelphia. – 10:58 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he just wants everybody to be happy and it probably wasn’t here with us for James Harden so he wished him well with no love lost. – 10:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just picked up his 3rd foul with 6:37 left in the first half. And now he gets hit with a tech.
Officials, we are not here to see you. Thx. – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on James Harden: “Now that it’s official, we can finally say our piece to James and wish him well. Ultimately for me, I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on the trade: “Now that it’s official we can say our peace to James and wish him well. I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
Interesting. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and Bobby Portis on the court, the #Bucks
are defending DeAndre Ayton with Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday. – 10:57 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“As far as us, I think we definitely got we wanted guys who wanted to be here. Guys who want to play. And I think we’re excited about that.”
–#nets
Blake Griffin on the Harden-Simmons blockbuster – 10:55 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“Obviously, I think Ben [Simmons] was done there [in Philadelphia]. You can see that from not playing.”
-Blake Griffin – 10:53 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“I’m not worried about Ben, he’s been a highly effective player since he stepped in this league, just because what happened in Philly doesn’t mean he can’t play basketball anymore. He can definitely do that so we’ll be fine.”
-Blake Griffin asked about Simmons lack of shooting. – 10:51 PM
Michael Scotto
@MikeAScotto
Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI
– 10:50 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
Blake Griffin on a roll here describing trade. “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” Ouch. – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
More Blake Griffin on Ben Simmons’ fit: “A lineup of Ben, Kevin, Kyrie, Patty, Seth — whoever you want to put out there — there’s a lot of attention being placed on those guys.” – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Blake Griffin said the Nets’ spacing and the attention focused on stars should allow Ben Simmons to play ‘a little bit more free’: “The beauty of playing with Kyrie and KD is they go out and hoop. … I can see Ben for sure handling and getting us into action.” – 10:46 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Blake Griffin on the team’s confidence level it can win a championship this season: “We’re confident. We have work to do, obviously, but we’re confident.” – 10:44 PM
Barbara Barker
@meanbarb
“I love the pieces that we got. I think we got better and we are excited to get those guys with us and move forward” — Blake Griffin on the trade. – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Blake Griffin was asked whether he agreed with Kevin Durant’s assertion that ‘everybody got what they wanted’ in the James Harden trade: “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” – 10:43 PM
Kerith Burke
@KerithBurke
Steph Curry made Alec Burks tumble before he nailed a three. Burks was also the defender on Steph when he hit his record-breaking three the Garden. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Finney-Smith scores off of Powell’s turnover, then Bullock hits a 3 after Batum’s 3 landed somewhere in Frisco
Dallas up 102-94 with 6:19 left in regulation. – 10:41 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Nash said that he wasn’t surprised the deal ultimately got done — as it became more apparent something would happen as the hours went by.
Blake Griffin: “I think we got better. I’m excited to get those guys with us.” – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Jrue Holiday just did the rip through in the bonus. Can’t remember an opposing player using Chris Paul’s trick like that in this building since he got here. – 10:28 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Nico Batum is checking in for Norm Powell at the next dead ball. Powell had stayed in, and been effective offensively, despite looking like he’s playing through some pain. – 10:26 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may join the team soon and Ben Simmons has more physical ramp up ahead of him. – 10:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II
@omarisankofa
Just a reminder that the Pistons have about $45 million in dead money on the books, largely because of the Blake Griffin buy-out. There’s been talk about Detroit’s roster deficiencies — and there are many — and the dead money should always be part of those discussions. – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will likely join the team in Miami, but might not play. Said he’s more unsure of Simmons, who has a longer ramp-up than the other two. – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole
@MontePooleNBCS
Only 5 minutes in, but Warriors outrebounded 9-3. Knicks PF Julius Randle has 6.
Warriors Fs Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins have combined for 0. – 10:20 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 113, Nets 112
Kuzma: 15 pts., 13 rebs., 10 assts.
Neto: 21 pts., 1 reb., 6 assts.
Irving: 31 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts. – 10:10 PM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
Brooklyn (with Kyrie) just lost to a shell of a team in Washington. That is 10 straight losses for the Nets.
Charlotte (9th seed) and Atlanta (10th seed) are each just two games back of the Nets in the loss column. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets lose to the Wizards 113-112. Cam Thomas milked a little too much clock there at the end, IMO. The losing streak is 10. Irving with 301 Thomas with 27. BK heads to Miami for Saturday’s game. Let’s see what everyone has to say about today’s events. – 10:09 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill lucky not to give up a game-tying and-1 to Kyrie Irving
Irving missed the layup, but makes both his free throws
Wizards ball up 111-110 with 7.3 seconds left out of the timeout (none left) – 10:05 PM
Scott Kushner
@ScottDKushner
Pelicans will have to work out some shot distribution issues.
FGAs in order:
McCollum – 21 (2/10 3s)
Graham – 15 (4/11 3s)
Alvarado – 12 (3/6 3s)
Ingram – 12 (1/3 3s, including garbage time shot w/ 30 seconds left) – 9:52 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97
Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 15 pts
McCollum 15 pts (6-21 FG) & 7 rebs
Pels fall short in CJ McCollum’s debut against a big-time Heat squad. Some good moments for CJ, but a lot of stuff to work on. Ball movement, defense needs to get better. – 9:51 PM
Christian Clark
@cclark_13
Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97
New Orleans shot 11 of 40 from 3.
CJ McCollum goes 6 of 21.
Brandon Ingram only took 12 shots. – 9:49 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Marks on Simmons, Curry & Drummond: “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade.” #Nets
– 9:37 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
Splash! Another one for Jose!! Alvarado has made his last 3 three-point attempts.
And now Devonte’ Graham hits a corner triple.
CJ McCollum is good mojo. – 9:33 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Zubac clocked across the head by Maxi Kleber. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris wanted a review to look at a flagrant but there won’t be. Doncic with four points in the second quarter after his outburst to start this game. – 9:33 PM
Marc Stein
@TheSteinLine
The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
– 9:29 PM
JD Shaw
@JShawNBA
The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED8
– 9:27 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Heat 83, Pelicans 73
Ingram 15 pts
Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs
McCollum 12 pts (5-16 FG)
Pels have 13 assists on 28 field goals. Not usually what we see from Willie Green’s squad. – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend
@townbrad
AAC video board ran spoof video that cast Marcus Morris as a villain. Luka stopped near the scorers’ table during the timeout, motioned to videoboard, didn’t look happy. Only a guess: He didn’t like seeing an opponent portrayed that way. Doncic and Morris made up last season. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
The volume changes in this arena when Luka Doncic gets the switch on Zubac. Luka runs back on defense with a smile after every bucket.
Then Luka nails a stepback over Batum. Doncic has 19 points in 7 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Kyrie’s got 17 points in the first half. The Nets defense still isn’t great but it’s a more spirited effort than we’ve seen at other points in the last week. Brooklyn shooting 53.5 percent from the field so far. – 8:43 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 59-55. Kyrie Irving has 17 points, Cam Thomas has 11. Brooklyn shooting 60 percent from 3. Four turnovers that have been harmless. – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Heat 56, Pelicans 55
Ingram 11 pts
McCollum 10 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts & 6 rebs
Pels shot 41 percent from the floor and still only trail by 1 at half. They only had 14 points in the paint. They have to put more pressure on the rim to open up shots from 3. – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum creates offense so easily. He didn’t have a great shooting first half in his #Pelicans
debut (4 of 12, 2 of 5 on threes), but what a weapon to have a guard in the attack who can get his own shot on call. He’s so shifty/crafty off the dribble – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham steals the pass from Lowry then hits a 3-pointer in Kyle’s face the next second.
Graham is playing well in CJ McCollum’s debut. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Monty described Aaron Holiday as a “tough, young guard” who can definitely help ease some of Chris Paul’s heavy minutes that he’s been logging lately. He also joked about how CP3 “hypnotizes” him every time he tries to sub him out – 8:27 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
CJ McCollum splashes home his first 3-pointer in a New Orleans uniform, tying the game up at 27 apiece to start the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Heat 27, Pelicans 24
Ingram 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts
Both teams combined to go 2-of-15 on 3s. – 8:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum played the first half of 1Q before being subbed out, but was back in with all reserves to close the period. Able to be on the ball a lot with that group and create – 8:07 PM
Andrew Lopez
@_Andrew_Lopez
Also – CJ McCollum and Tony Snell were SUPER confused when the Pelicans start their pregame play fight with each other.
They’ll figure it out. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.
The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from DC. It has been a day. Nets-Wizards tip shortly. The real juice will be postgame when we expect Steve Nash to be able to talk about the trade. For now it’s Kyrie Irving and co. against Kyle Kuzma and friends. My bet is the losing streak ends. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
I asked Chris Paul about the All-Star Draft this morning at shootaround. He was part of the group in the player’s association that came up with the idea to make the game more engaging. He remembers when the draft wasn’t televised at first in the first year of doing it. 1/2 – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Despite the trade deadline and a short handed roster, Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and rookies Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards against the Wizards tonight. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting: Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo.
Caleb Martin (Achilles) inactive.
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable.
CJ McCollum will start in Pelicans’ debut. – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
James Harden is the very last pick of the All-Star Draft. Kevin Durant passed on him for Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert.
LeBron and Barkley laughed knowing what was happening 😂 – 7:00 PM
Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant passed on 76ers’ James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft seven times, selecting (in order) Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. Harden was left as the last pick. – 6:59 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
And LeBron James drafts Chris Paul yet again in the All-Star Game draft.
That’s Chris Paul and Monty Williams vs. Devin Booker – 6:56 PM
The Vertical
@YahooSportsNBA
Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Giannis, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic make up rest of the starting five – 6:48 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
All-Star draft starters:
Team LeBron: Giannis
Team KD: Embiid
LB: Steph
KD: Morant
LB: DeRozan
KD: Tatum
LB: Jokic
KD: Trae
KD: Wiggins – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver
@BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Will Guillory
@WillGuillory
David Griffin says Zion Williamson “feels good” and is excited about the CJ McCollum addition.
The plan is for Zion to get additional scans done on his foot at the end of next week of the following week. – 6:14 PM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
David Griffin, in reference to CJ McCollum saying BI was a big reason why he came to New Orleans earlier today, says that the word is out now on Brandon Ingram.
“This is what a star player looks like.” – 6:05 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
Dwight Jaynes
@dwightjaynes
Just a bit of history about rookie help in the draft: In 2012 Lillard was perhaps the best Draft Pick (Rookie of the Year) and most productive day 1 starter in Blazer history and that team with Aldridge – Batum – Matthews was eliminated from Playoff contention by All Star Break. – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
We’re 30 minutes post trade deadline, so if there’s nothing more coming from Brooklyn, here’s what the center situation looks like:
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge
– Nic Claxton
– Blake Griffin
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 3:31 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Tina Cervasio
@TinaCervasio
So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets
more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline
– 2:49 PM
Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were born in the same city in Australia (Melbourne).
Just a random fact for you. – 2:38 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky
@BryanKalbrosky
Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
bit.ly/3oEFF5H
– 2:19 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Nets-Sixers trade doesn’t impact the roster for tonight’s game. Kyrie Irving rejoins the team with Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, the young lads and so on. – 2:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov
@MikeVorkunov
The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 76ers 2022 + 2027 1sts, 2024 Cavs 2nd, 89 games from Harden – 2:07 PM
Ira Winderman
@IraHeatBeat
Greater Nets Big 3 legacy: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams . . . or Durant, Harden, Irving? (Yes, that first Nets team also had Joe Johnson.) For my part, I’ll take Julius Erving, John Williamson and Larry Kenon. – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Biggest winner of the Nets trade might be Kevin Boyle and @MVABasketball
. He’s now got three former players in Brooklyn with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe. Nets are just a commercial for him now. – 2:02 PM