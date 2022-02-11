Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past David Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Wesley Matthews No. 23 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 1,761 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Rashard Lewis

Chris Paul No. 41 in points now

Moved ahead of David Robinson with 20,806 points. He’s now 74 away from Bob Pettit

Stephen Curry No. 49 in points now

Moved ahead of John Stockton with 19,745 points. He’s now 297 away from Antawn Jamison

CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,299 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kyrie Irving

Marcus Morris No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Jrue Holiday

Devin Booker No. 160 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 922 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Armstrong

Blake Griffin No. 166 in points now

Moved ahead of Anthony Davis with 14,289 points. He’s now 22 away from Alonzo Mourning

Kyrie Irving No. 174 in assists now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony with 3,407 assists. He’s now 29 away from Eddie Johnson

Jonas Valanciunas No. 180 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 686 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Jim McIlvaine

Nicolas Batum No. 196 in assists now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 3,171 assists. He’s now 3 away from Lucius Allen

Andrew Wiggins No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Horry with 796 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Patrick Beverley and Matt Bonner

Blake Griffin No. 225 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,984 assists. He’s now 8 away from Doug Christie

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 235 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,915 assists. He’s now 5 away from Don Buse

Greg Monroe No. 237 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits, Tracy McGrady and Ray Allen with 5,278 rebounds. He’s now 19 away from Swen Nater

Duncan Robinson No. 238 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson and Kent Bazemore with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers


Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “It’s taken us a while to get here and we still got a ways to go, but the building part is cool cause last year, DA, I’d say this and he’d say, ‘Come on C, what, what.’ Then during the game tonight, he was like, ‘Talk to me C, talk to me.'”
Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YM5WTgxzD11:56 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “Ohhhh man. My man Torrey Craig is back!”
Deandre Ayton echoed what Chris Paul said about Craig just being one of the guys, to the point he came into the Suns’ locker room after their Pacers matchup – 1:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Deandre Ayton said Chris Paul was emphasizing to the team all night, “Don’t celebrate your shots. Get your ass back on D.” – 1:26 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul said he had a few texts back and forth with Jalen Smith. Said Stix has been “amazing” since he got here as a rookie and it’s always tough for them to lose members of their group like they did last offseason too. – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul said he texted with Jalen Smith, that the Suns will miss him and that he was amazing since he came in as a rookie.
As for Torrey Craig?
“T-Craig is one of us. When he was playing with the Pacers, damn-near passed him the ball.” – 1:13 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul said he damn near passed the ball to Torrey Craig when they last played the Pacers.
“He’s one of us.” – 1:13 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “DA is the reason we won this game.” Chris Paul about Deandre Ayton. #Suns1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet “DA was the reason we won this game, both offensively and defensively.” – Chris Paul on Deandre Ayton’s performance – 1:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul: “I think we did well. For it to be a regular-season game in February, we’re still a work-in-progress.” – 1:07 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “For James we’ve had so much history … even playing together or even just watching each other from afar and it’s a mutual respect. I can’t really say that you feel that in the locker room, so to say, but we get hints. So we just wish him well.”
-Kyrie Irving on Harden trade – 12:39 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Fun fact: Tonight was Chris Paul’s 500th double-double, making him the 31st player in NBA history to tally that many and only the 4th guard (Stockton, Magic, Oscar) – 12:37 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Klay Thompson’s elbow jumper hits back rim, and the Knicks win at Golden State, 116-114.
Knicks improve to 25-31, 12th in the East.
• Randle 28-16-7
• Fournier 22 pts
• Burks 15-6-5
• Robinson 7 & 11
• Curry 35 pts, 10 asts
• Thompson 17-7-5
Knicks w 16 offensive boards. – 12:33 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows….”
-Kyrie Irving on James Harden’s departure – 12:30 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 131, MIL 107
Ayton: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-14 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 19 Ast, 7 Reb
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7-11 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 7 Ast, 6-19 FG
Cam Johnson: 15 Pts, 8 Reb
Antetokounmpo: 18-8-7 – 12:30 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Suns fans were good with the margin – most exited when Chris Paul did. – 12:29 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Two missed opportunities for Warriors: Curry’s layup and Kuminga reaching for a goal-tending on a tough shot by Randle – 12:24 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul: 19 assists
Milwaukee Bucks: 18 assists – 12:23 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steph Curry drops Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/Uq40NAZv9l12:19 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet The Suns are shooting 6-for-26 from 3 and Devin Booker is 5-for-17 overall and they’re up by 22 on the defending champs. This team is wild – 12:19 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Randall literally grabbed Curry to keep from falling – 12:19 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Kerr picks up technical foul, presumably for the no call on the Wiggins drive – 12:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Steve Kerr just got himself a tech in a bad spot. Was upset that Mitchell Robinson wasn’t called for a foul on Andrew Wiggins, thought he jumped into him rather thn vertical – 12:17 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Wiggins drives to the hoop, gets hit, no call. Kerr blows up, gets T’d up. – 12:17 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater 33 minutes and counting for Jonathan Kuminga tonight, plus a spot in the closing five next to Curry, Klay, Poole, Wiggins. – 12:15 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Nico Batum: “We didn’t play good defense the last three games for sure but we gotta keep fighting and we’re going to be OK.” – 12:12 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul has 15 assists and the Bucks have 14 – 12:07 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry has 27 points while shooting 5-of-15 from three. The Warriors are down 102-94 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter. – 12:06 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry is now 5-for-15 from 3 after that last make. He’s been pretty sure about at least 5 of them that didn’t go in. – 12:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 97, MIL 77
Ayton: 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-12 FG
Paul: 13 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 15 Pts, 6-7 FG
Booker: 12-5-4, 4-15 FG
Antetokounmpo: 18 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Kerr now going JTA at center, putting in Moses Moody for the first time. Curry/Lee/Moody/Klay/JTA, down 13 – 11:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving says his status as a part-time player with the Nets ‘maybe could’ve impacted things’ with James Harden nj.com/nets/2022/02/k…11:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Is Kyrie confident NYC vax mandate gets pulled? “Just keep praying … Where those cards may fall, I’ll leave that to the politicians and everybody doing what they’re supposed to be doing on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.” – 11:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns current lineup: Booker, Payton, Johnson, Wainright and Biyombo. – 11:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin four fouls on Booker. #Suns11:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Warriors 88-82
• Radle 25-14-6
• Fournier 19 pts
• Gibson 10 & 5
• Walker 8-3-6
• Curry 22 pts, 7 asts – 11:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Ish Wainright, Elfrid Pyton, Bismack Biyombo minutes here near the end of the 3Q. Suns gotta close this one out strong while CP3, DA, Mika and Crowder get a rest – 11:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Ish Wainright sighting as we’ve got Booker + reserves. A tweak from the first half. – 11:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 4-of-12. – 11:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Chris Paul now has a double-double: 11 points, 13 assists. #Suns up 17. – 11:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Chris Paul has 13 assists already. – 11:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress Portland Trail Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin details rebuilding effort that led to trading CJ McCollum and Norman Powell oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0…11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Suns are a Devin Booker waking up away from pushing this lead. He’s 3-for-10 so far, 1-for-5 from 3 – 11:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus Via @SportsBizClass alum @arieizen CJ McCollum Trade Breakdown – looking at it from both team’s perspectives sportsbusinessclassroom.com/cj-mccollum-tr…11:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA McCollum was slightly out of beat with his new teammates tonight, which was expected and not that worrying.
More concerning: Miami ate the DeVonte’-CJ backcourt alive on defense. I’m not sure how much you can afford to play those two together, especially with JV at the 5. – 11:29 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Batum on Serge Ibaka: “I love Serge, he was my French speaker — my French-speaking teammates … but I’m happy for him. As long as he’s happy … he’s gonna end up in a great situation. Wish him the best.” – 11:26 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson The theme of Batum’s postgame comments: “We’re gonna keep fighting.” – 11:26 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Nico Batum: “The defensive rotation, the new guys, they’re gonna learn — I’m not gonna worried about it. We showed some good fight, and kept it interesting.” – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 64 #Bucks 56 H
PHX: Ayton 15 (6-of-7 FGs), Paul 9 pts, 8 dimes, Booker 7 (3-of-9) Team: 53.2% FG (3-16 3s, 3 PFs)
MIL: Holiday 17 (3-3 on 3s), Middleton 12, Giannis 10 pts, 6 boards, 6 dimes. Team: 47.6% FG (7-19 3s)
Turnovers: Suns 3 (4 Bucks pts) Bucks 8 (11 Suns pts) – 11:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake CJ McCollum makes his debut for the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ovpvH33BDA11:18 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Just a real gritty half from the Suns. They shot 3-of-16 from 3 but still managed 64 points thanks to 17 assists, 36 points in the paint, 19 bench points and only three turnovers.
CP3 played 21 minutes. They want this one bad. – 11:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Just keep praying,…where those cards may fall I leave that to the politicians and… on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.”
-Kyrie Irving was asked about possible changes to local mandates allowing him to build chemistry with Ben Simmons – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 64, MIL 56
Ayton: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Reb
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 3-9 FG
Holiday: 17-3-3, 5-7 FG
Suns close 2Q on a 12-4 run – 11:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Kyrie Irving on the James Harden trade: “I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.” pic.twitter.com/YuN5anAVVG11:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Ball movement! Biggest swing of the first half here led by the Point God – 11:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz Halftime. The Warriors lead the Knicks 62-57.
• Randle 14-11-4
• Fournier 13 pts
• Gibson 10 pts
• Burks 1-5-4
• Curry 19 pts, 4 asts – 11:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Kyrie Irving says he respects Ben Simmons IQ as a player and ability to play different positions. Adds he’ll welcome Simmons with open arms. – 11:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie Irving on if he knew James Harden wanted to be dealt: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room; but we get hints.” Adds Harden had the power to force a trade, and “he put it on display.” #NBA #76ers #Sixers11:06 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman I have nothing but respect for Chris Paul having absolutely no shame in being the annoying snitch that tries to get everyone else in trouble. Sticking with that level of pettiness for this long is elite work. – 11:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Credit to Kyrie Irving. If he harbors even the smallest bit of ill will toward James Harden for requesting a trade, he hasn’t shown it. He is taking the high road. He seems to be at peace with everything that is happening. – 11:06 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb “We feel like we got better. And we’ll see where this race ends up,”Kyrie Irving says of the Harden-Simmons trade. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Book will take a breather with those 3 fouls and 2:36 to go in the half. Suns need to close out the 2Q strong here – 11:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb “We’ll finally get to hear from him and hear his side,” says Kyrie Irving when asked about Ben Simmons experience in Philly. Added he will welcome him with open arms. – 11:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving: “I want everybody who was involved with this to be at peace.” – 11:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on how the Nets will welcome Ben Simmons after his ‘break-up’ with the 76ers: “Open arms. Open arms. I think we’ll finally get to hear it from him and hear his side.” – 11:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Kyrie:
“Now that it’s official I think we can say our peace to James and wish him well. For me, I just want everybody to be happy and do things that they love to do and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. And it probably wasn’t here with us…” – 11:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Irving said since he’s one to have asked for a trade he understands where Harden is coming from. – 11:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on him being in and out of the rotation: “I saw a few things that maybe that impacted things (with James Harden), but who knows?” – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Cam Johnson 3 off Booker feed. #Suns up 1. – 11:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “We have families to think about, we have our futures to think about…,”
-Kyrie Irving says he’s learned to be empathetic and patient with others because of his own situation.
Irving was also asked what makes him personally happy and he didn’t want to answer that one. – 11:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving to the media: “It’s good to see y’all here when national news comes here.” – 11:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on whether he felt James Harden’s desire for a trade coming: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room, but we get hints. – 11:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie on Harden: “He made a choice. We respect him for it. No love lost … we just wish him well.” – 10:59 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Blake Griffin on the trade:
“We added perimeter defense, added a dynamic ball-handler, a finisher, shooting, rebounding, we added things that we needed. We have to get to work and we have to really lock in however many games are left but we’re excited about it moving forward.” – 10:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA James Harden gad become extremely annoyed with Kyrie Irving, as illustrated by a sage-burning incident story in Cleveland …
cbssports.com/nba/news/james…10:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving: “You never really know what people are going through or what they’re gonna decide to do.” – 10:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Three fouls on Booker and he gets a technical. Ref that T’d him up was the furthest away from him which did not make much sense. – 10:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving says there’s no love lost with James Harden and “we respect him for” making the decision to orchestrate the trade to Philadelphia. – 10:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Kyrie Irving says he just wants everybody to be happy and it probably wasn’t here with us for James Harden so he wished him well with no love lost. – 10:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker just picked up his 3rd foul with 6:37 left in the first half. And now he gets hit with a tech.
Officials, we are not here to see you. Thx. – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Devin Booker now picks up his third foul with 6:37 to go in the first half.
Booker then gets hit with a tech. – 10:58 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA LET’S GO GIANNIS! If he scores 30 points against the Suns, I’ll win $200 on @PrizePicks! 👀🤞
Shout out to Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell and Kyrie Irving for doing their part! pic.twitter.com/3v0bH27ari10:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin 3 fouls on Booker. #Suns10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on James Harden: “Now that it’s official, we can finally say our piece to James and wish him well. Ultimately for me, I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving on the trade: “Now that it’s official we can say our peace to James and wish him well. I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Interesting. With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench and Bobby Portis on the court, the #Bucks are defending DeAndre Ayton with Wesley Matthews and Jrue Holiday. – 10:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “As far as us, I think we definitely got we wanted guys who wanted to be here. Guys who want to play. And I think we’re excited about that.”
#nets Blake Griffin on the Harden-Simmons blockbuster – 10:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Blake Griffin on Andre Drummond: “You look up at the end of the first quarter and he’s got 12 and 10.” – 10:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “Obviously, I think Ben [Simmons] was done there [in Philadelphia]. You can see that from not playing.” 
-Blake Griffin – 10:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “I’m not worried about Ben, he’s been a highly effective player since he stepped in this league, just because what happened in Philly doesn’t mean he can’t play basketball anymore. He can definitely do that so we’ll be fine.” 
-Blake Griffin asked about Simmons lack of shooting. – 10:51 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI10:50 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb Blake Griffin on a roll here describing trade. “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” Ouch. – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Blake Griffin on Ben Simmons: “What happened in Philly doesn’t mean he can’t play basketball anymore. He can definitely do that.” – 10:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed More Blake Griffin on Ben Simmons’ fit: “A lineup of Ben, Kevin, Kyrie, Patty, Seth — whoever you want to put out there — there’s a lot of attention being placed on those guys.” – 10:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steph Curry has 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the second quarter.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/Kyh4usMJg510:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Blake Griffin said the Nets’ spacing and the attention focused on stars should allow Ben Simmons to play ‘a little bit more free’: “The beauty of playing with Kyrie and KD is they go out and hoop. … I can see Ben for sure handling and getting us into action.” – 10:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Blake Griffin on the team’s confidence level it can win a championship this season: “We’re confident. We have work to do, obviously, but we’re confident.” – 10:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb “I love the pieces that we got. I think we got better and we are excited to get those guys with us and move forward” — Blake Griffin on the trade. – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Blake Griffin was asked whether he agreed with Kevin Durant’s assertion that ‘everybody got what they wanted’ in the James Harden trade: “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” – 10:43 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke Steph Curry made Alec Burks tumble before he nailed a three. Burks was also the defender on Steph when he hit his record-breaking three the Garden. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Finney-Smith scores off of Powell’s turnover, then Bullock hits a 3 after Batum’s 3 landed somewhere in Frisco
Dallas up 102-94 with 6:19 left in regulation. – 10:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Blake Griffin on the trade: “I think we got better.” Calls Drummond a monster down low, Curry gives them more shooting and Simmons is a great talent. Thinks the Nets have the environment to help him succeed. – 10:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nash said that he wasn’t surprised the deal ultimately got done — as it became more apparent something would happen as the hours went by.
Blake Griffin: “I think we got better. I’m excited to get those guys with us.” – 10:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Blake Griffin: “I think we got better.” #Nets10:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Blake Griffin on the James Harden trade: “I think we got better.” – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: MIL 34, PHX 31
Ayton: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-8 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts
Holiday: 12 Pts, 3-4 FG – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Two fouls on Ayton and Booker. – 10:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks guard Wesley Matthews has now passed former #Kings star Peja Stojaković for No. 23 all-time on the made three-pointers list. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Holiday got Booker on the Chris Paul rip through.
#Suns down two as Holiday has 12 already. Looking like Game 5 when he went off. – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Devin Booker picks up his second foul with 3:36 to go in the first quarter. #Bucks lead the #Suns 25-23. – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Jrue Holiday just did the rip through in the bonus. Can’t remember an opposing player using Chris Paul’s trick like that in this building since he got here. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet 2 early fouls on Book after Jrue Holiday got him on the rip-through. Quite rude to do that in this house – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker forces turnover, saves ball, get its back, layup over Connaughton.
#Suns down two. – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Oh, okay then Book. Go off – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Nico Batum is checking in for Norm Powell at the next dead ball. Powell had stayed in, and been effective offensively, despite looking like he’s playing through some pain. – 10:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Steve Nash says Seth Curry and Andre Drummond may join the team soon and Ben Simmons has more physical ramp up ahead of him. – 10:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa Just a reminder that the Pistons have about $45 million in dead money on the books, largely because of the Blake Griffin buy-out. There’s been talk about Detroit’s roster deficiencies — and there are many — and the dead money should always be part of those discussions. – 10:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews are the sixth/seventh men for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Nash believes Seth Curry and Drummond will join the Nets in Miami. It remains unclear when Simmons will play again. – 10:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Steve Nash says “there’s a good chance” Seth Curry and Andre Drummond can join the Nets in Miami but doesn’t expect them to play. #Nets10:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Steve Nash said Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will likely join the team in Miami, but might not play. Said he’s more unsure of Simmons, who has a longer ramp-up than the other two. – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Only 5 minutes in, but Warriors outrebounded 9-3. Knicks PF Julius Randle has 6.
Warriors Fs Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins have combined for 0. – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3. #Suns up 11-5. – 10:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins Final: Wizards 113, Nets 112
Kuzma: 15 pts., 13 rebs., 10 assts.
Neto: 21 pts., 1 reb., 6 assts.
Irving: 31 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts. – 10:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans Brooklyn (with Kyrie) just lost to a shell of a team in Washington. That is 10 straight losses for the Nets.
Charlotte (9th seed) and Atlanta (10th seed) are each just two games back of the Nets in the loss column. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Nets lose to the Wizards 113-112. Cam Thomas milked a little too much clock there at the end, IMO. The losing streak is 10. Irving with 301 Thomas with 27. BK heads to Miami for Saturday’s game. Let’s see what everyone has to say about today’s events. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving with four 30-point games in 13 games. – 10:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96 Anthony Gill lucky not to give up a game-tying and-1 to Kyrie Irving
Irving missed the layup, but makes both his free throws
Wizards ball up 111-110 with 7.3 seconds left out of the timeout (none left) – 10:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer #Pelicans can’t overcome rough shooting night in CJ McCollum debut for New Orleans, with team at 42% from field and 11/41 on threes. McCollum 15 pts on 6/21 FGs. Heat post 112-97 road win. Jose Alvarado team-high 17 pts. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/krTbfO7dTj pic.twitter.com/wiZrKoeJfo9:56 PM

StatMuse @statmuse CJ McCollum Pelicans debut:
15 PTS
7 REB
5 AST pic.twitter.com/6mgJHrW4Iy9:53 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner Pelicans will have to work out some shot distribution issues.
FGAs in order:
McCollum – 21 (2/10 3s)
Graham – 15 (4/11 3s)
Alvarado – 12 (3/6 3s)
Ingram – 12 (1/3 3s, including garbage time shot w/ 30 seconds left) – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger LOL Blake Griffin with the veteran super-quick inbound so that the Wizards couldn’t challenge the call against Neto. – 9:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97
Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 15 pts
McCollum 15 pts (6-21 FG) & 7 rebs
Pels fall short in CJ McCollum’s debut against a big-time Heat squad. Some good moments for CJ, but a lot of stuff to work on. Ball movement, defense needs to get better. – 9:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13 Final: Heat 112, Pelicans 97
New Orleans shot 11 of 40 from 3.
CJ McCollum goes 6 of 21.
Brandon Ingram only took 12 shots. – 9:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory Field goal attempts tonight:
McCollum – 20
Graham 14
Alvarado – 12
Ingram – 11
Something seems off here – 9:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Marks on Simmons, Curry & Drummond: “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade.” #Nets9:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Splash! Another one for Jose!! Alvarado has made his last 3 three-point attempts.
And now Devonte’ Graham hits a corner triple.
CJ McCollum is good mojo. – 9:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Zubac clocked across the head by Maxi Kleber. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris wanted a review to look at a flagrant but there won’t be. Doncic with four points in the second quarter after his outburst to start this game. – 9:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb Nets just officially announced Harden-Simmons trade. Stay tuned for postgame comments from Nash, Kyrie, etc. – 9:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the James Harden and Paul Millsap trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/PXp6YksRND9:29 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com9:29 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner Is Jose Alvarado better than C.J. McCollum?…MY COLUMN – 9:29 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED89:27 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner C.J. McCollum is 5/18 FG, 2/8 3pt to start his Pelicans tenure. – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder warming up for tonight’s Finals rematch pic.twitter.com/YRRihAdz9b9:23 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 3rd: Heat 83, Pelicans 73
Ingram 15 pts
Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs
McCollum 12 pts (5-16 FG)
Pels have 13 assists on 28 field goals. Not usually what we see from Willie Green’s squad. – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad AAC video board ran spoof video that cast Marcus Morris as a villain. Luka stopped near the scorers’ table during the timeout, motioned to videoboard, didn’t look happy. Only a guess: He didn’t like seeing an opponent portrayed that way. Doncic and Morris made up last season. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The volume changes in this arena when Luka Doncic gets the switch on Zubac. Luka runs back on defense with a smile after every bucket.
Then Luka nails a stepback over Batum. Doncic has 19 points in 7 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie’s got 17 points in the first half. The Nets defense still isn’t great but it’s a more spirited effort than we’ve seen at other points in the last week. Brooklyn shooting 53.5 percent from the field so far. – 8:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 59-55. Kyrie Irving has 17 points, Cam Thomas has 11. Brooklyn shooting 60 percent from 3. Four turnovers that have been harmless. – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 1st half: Heat 56, Pelicans 55
Ingram 11 pts
McCollum 10 pts
Valanciunas 10 pts & 6 rebs
Pels shot 41 percent from the floor and still only trail by 1 at half. They only had 14 points in the paint. They have to put more pressure on the rim to open up shots from 3. – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer CJ McCollum creates offense so easily. He didn’t have a great shooting first half in his #Pelicans debut (4 of 12, 2 of 5 on threes), but what a weapon to have a guard in the attack who can get his own shot on call. He’s so shifty/crafty off the dribble – 8:36 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Trevor Booker honored in Littlejohn Coliseum — Duke vs. Clemson
(Former Wizard) pic.twitter.com/a3tCMAbQzf8:33 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz NEW: Dolphins bring back popular ex-player to coach receivers, part ways with a defensive backs coach, book interview with former Hurricanes coach and watch their on-the-way-out 2021 play caller take another job: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel Devonte’ Graham steals the pass from Lowry then hits a 3-pointer in Kyle’s face the next second.
Graham is playing well in CJ McCollum’s debut. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Monty described Aaron Holiday as a “tough, young guard” who can definitely help ease some of Chris Paul’s heavy minutes that he’s been logging lately. He also joked about how CP3 “hypnotizes” him every time he tries to sub him out – 8:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAC starters: Batum, Morris, Zubac, Powell, Jackson
7:40 tip @theeagledallas8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel CJ McCollum making the defense pay from deep when they go double another Pelican >>>>> – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Jonathan Kuminga will get the start tonight with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Knicks
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le Score after 1.
#DCAboveAll 24
#NetsWorld 27
Deni Avdija 7 | Kyrie Irving 6 – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 27-24. Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas and Blake Griffin all have six points apiece. – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel CJ McCollum splashes home his first 3-pointer in a New Orleans uniform, tying the game up at 27 apiece to start the 2nd quarter. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory End of the 1st: Heat 27, Pelicans 24
Ingram 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts
Valanciunas 4 pts
Both teams combined to go 2-of-15 on 3s. – 8:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer CJ McCollum played the first half of 1Q before being subbed out, but was back in with all reserves to close the period. Able to be on the ball a lot with that group and create – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns Devin Booker and Chris Paul won’t be #NBAAllStar teammates in Cleveland azcentral.com/story/sports/n…7:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina it’s so weird watching cj mccollum in a pelicans jersey. but also kind of refreshing? – 7:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory CJ McCollum’s first bucket as a Pelican pic.twitter.com/kcsEPB00uP7:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg it’s really weird seeing CJ McCollum in something other than a Blazers jersey. – 7:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel CJ McCollum’s first bucket with the Pelicans is a midrange baseline jumper — all net. – 7:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez Also – CJ McCollum and Tony Snell were SUPER confused when the Pelicans start their pregame play fight with each other.
They’ll figure it out. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.
The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Greetings from DC. It has been a day. Nets-Wizards tip shortly. The real juice will be postgame when we expect Steve Nash to be able to talk about the trade. For now it’s Kyrie Irving and co. against Kyle Kuzma and friends. My bet is the losing streak ends. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer #Pelicans were already headed on a positive trajectory, which helped lead to decision to execute trade with Trail Blazers for McCollum, Snell, Nance. David Griffin spoke to media pregame about the additions in the deal: https://t.co/taGZE5a8Os pic.twitter.com/MqOUQwiP5d7:19 PM

The Ringer @ringernba 💯 Trade deadline moves with @Rob Mahoney
💯 What’s the plan for the Kings’ front office?
💯 Fallout from the CJ McCollum trade
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/6oFeE6…7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson I asked Chris Paul about the All-Star Draft this morning at shootaround. He was part of the group in the player’s association that came up with the idea to make the game more engaging. He remembers when the draft wasn’t televised at first in the first year of doing it. 1/2 – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Despite the trade deadline and a short handed roster, Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and rookies Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards against the Wizards tonight. – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starters vs. the Wiz: Irving, Mills, Thomas, Edwards and Griffin. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Heat again starting: Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo.
Caleb Martin (Achilles) inactive.
Tyler Herro (knee) questionable.
CJ McCollum will start in Pelicans’ debut. – 7:02 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans James Harden is the very last pick of the All-Star Draft. Kevin Durant passed on him for Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert.
LeBron and Barkley laughed knowing what was happening 😂 – 7:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Nets’ Kevin Durant passed on 76ers’ James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft seven times, selecting (in order) Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. Harden was left as the last pick. – 6:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet LeBron takes Chris Paul, which means it’s Devin Booker vs. CP3 & Monty Williams in the All-Star Game! – 6:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson And LeBron James drafts Chris Paul yet again in the All-Star Game draft.
That’s Chris Paul and Monty Williams vs. Devin Booker – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin LeBron James drafts Chris Paul #Suns #NBAAllStar6:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA Team LeBron All-Star Starting 5:
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐ Giannis Antetokounmpo
⭐ Steph Curry
⭐ DeMar DeRozan
⭐ Nikola Jokic
Team KD All-Star Starting 5:
⭐ Joel Embiid
⭐ Ja Morant
⭐ Jayson Tatum
⭐ Trae Young
⭐ Andrew Wiggins – 6:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson This means that Devin Booker will play AGAINST Monty Williams in the All-Star Game. That’ll be fun! – 6:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet KD takes Devin Booker first in the All-Star draft among the reserves – 6:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker is the first pick made in the draft for All-Star reserves. Big-time endorsement from Kevin Durant. – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Kevin Durant drafts Devin Booker. #Suns #NBAAllStar6:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang CJ McCollum starting vs. Heat in his Pelicans debut. – 6:54 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13 Starters:
CJ McCollum
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale kyrie seeing both harden and kd choose joel embiid on the same day pic.twitter.com/i4AJoFOD1U6:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Team LeBron
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic – 6:49 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Why they set up Andrew Wiggins in front of Bron and KD like that 😂 – 6:48 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun LeBron passed on Wiggins again. – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef LeBron James drafts DeMar DeRozan to his All-Star team
Giannis, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic make up rest of the starting five – 6:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andrew Wiggins used to be called Mr. Fantastic? Lmao – 6:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz All-Star draft starters:
Team LeBron: Giannis
Team KD: Embiid
LB: Steph
KD: Morant
LB: DeRozan
KD: Tatum
LB: Jokic
KD: Trae
KD: Wiggins – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Kevin Durant on the fit with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond going forward: “That’s a good question. I feel like we got versatile players so we have to figure it out and figure out what works for us, but I’m just happy that we got guys who want to be part of this.” – 6:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report CJ McCollum was kept in the loop during the #Pelicans-#Blazers negotiations. He told me it’s nice to feel wanted. Now? Let’s just go hoop!
🎥: @TheGameDayHoops
pic.twitter.com/H2f3TGGu0n6:30 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory David Griffin says Zion Williamson “feels good” and is excited about the CJ McCollum addition.
The plan is for Zion to get additional scans done on his foot at the end of next week of the following week. – 6:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel David Griffin, in reference to CJ McCollum saying BI was a big reason why he came to New Orleans earlier today, says that the word is out now on Brandon Ingram.
“This is what a star player looks like.” – 6:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS It just occurred to me that teams Doc Rivers was coaching have now traded away both his literal son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry, married to Callie Rivers). And then there’s the Paul George stuff. – 5:50 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney A Philly swan song for Seth Curry, who made himself the perfect complement to Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/27/…5:28 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon When the Nets were last in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving lit some sage. James Harden looked at him like he had three heads. Why did Harden want out of Brooklyn? Kyrie had something to with it. First thoughts, ⁦@The Athletictheathletic.com/3123409/2022/0…4:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Andre Drummond does get to reunite with Blake Griffin in Brooklyn – 3:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Games played together:
19 — Tom Brady and Antonio Brown
16 — Durant, Kyrie and Harden
(Submitted by @AhaanRungta) pic.twitter.com/I8jtfZEadx3:41 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes Just a bit of history about rookie help in the draft: In 2012 Lillard was perhaps the best Draft Pick (Rookie of the Year) and most productive day 1 starter in Blazer history and that team with Aldridge – Batum – Matthews was eliminated from Playoff contention by All Star Break. – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed We’re 30 minutes post trade deadline, so if there’s nothing more coming from Brooklyn, here’s what the center situation looks like:
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge
– Nic Claxton
– Blake Griffin
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 3:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Another trade coming for the Pelicans?
🏀 CJ McCollum makes his debut. What will the starting lineup be?
🏀 There is a culture in New Orleans
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/rJ9Ft96ODy3:30 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Nets roster as it stands:
– Kevin Durant*
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons*
– Joe Harris*
– Patty Mills
– Seth Curry
– Andre Drummond
– LaMarcus Aldridge*
– Nic Claxton*
– Blake Griffin
– James Johnson
– DeAndre Bembry
– Bruce Brown
– C. Thomas
– K. Edwards
– D. Duke Jr
– D. Sharpe – 3:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar Russ/KD/Harden: 24 playoff wins in 3 seasons
Kyrie/KD/Harden: 16 games played together in 2 seasons – 3:19 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH First time I noticed something was off — when Kyrie Irving was set to return. This was back on Dec. 30.
James Harden did not look happy talking about it. pic.twitter.com/Ws774dPeOi3:18 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @ForbesSports
Legendary High School Coach Of Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Says They Will Complement Each Other With Brooklyn Nets forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@MVABasketball
@coachkevinboyle
@NIBCOfficial
@BrooklynNets – 3:02 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio So is it a Brooklyn Big Three anymore? I think no … #Nets more like 1 1/2 when Durant comes back. BUT I’m liking Harden for Simmons (Seth Curry & Andre Drummond) trade. Ben brings youth, hops, pace …& fresh legs! (Kinda sarcastic but true!). What do you think? #NBATradeDeadline2:49 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA What an insane NBA trade deadline! We’ve now seen trades involving James Harden, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Caris LeVert, Kristaps Porzingis, etc. 😱
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…2:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were born in the same city in Australia (Melbourne).
Just a random fact for you. – 2:38 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky Since his first NBA game, Ben Simmons has assisted more 3-pointers per 100 possessions than everyone in the league except for Chris Paul.
He now joins a team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry.
bit.ly/3oEFF5H2:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets-Sixers trade doesn’t impact the roster for tonight’s game. Kyrie Irving rejoins the team with Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, the young lads and so on. – 2:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill Seems like once Harden said “I’ll inject (Kyrie) myself” and Kyrie took the “I’m good” approach, everything went downhill from there – 2:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:
Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swaps
for
Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 76ers 2022 + 2027 1sts, 2024 Cavs 2nd, 89 games from Harden – 2:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Greater Nets Big 3 legacy: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Deron Williams . . . or Durant, Harden, Irving? (Yes, that first Nets team also had Joe Johnson.) For my part, I’ll take Julius Erving, John Williamson and Larry Kenon. – 2:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Biggest winner of the Nets trade might be Kevin Boyle and @MVABasketball. He’s now got three former players in Brooklyn with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Day’Ron Sharpe. Nets are just a commercial for him now. – 2:02 PM

