Goran Dragic may not end up in Dallas after all

Marc Stein: Dallas’ roster needs changed post-trade and altered the long-held expectation they would pursue Goran Dragic in the buyout market. As I reported earlier, Dragic’s expected buyout may not happen quickly and he is projected to draw interest from teams with a larger role to offer.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on whether Mavs will explore buyout market after today’s trade: “I think we’re set.”
Goran Dragic followers, beware. – 11:20 PM
Nico Harrison on whether Mavs will explore buyout market after today’s trade: “I think we’re set.”
Goran Dragic followers, beware. – 11:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nico Harrison says he believes the roster is set. That’s a strong indication the Mavericks won’t pursue Dragic in the buyout market. Harrison’s response was to a question about the buyout market, so there you have it. – 11:19 PM
Nico Harrison says he believes the roster is set. That’s a strong indication the Mavericks won’t pursue Dragic in the buyout market. Harrison’s response was to a question about the buyout market, so there you have it. – 11:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kevin Porter Jr. has scored more points for the Raptors than Goran Dragic in 2022. – 10:29 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. has scored more points for the Raptors than Goran Dragic in 2022. – 10:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Friday @ Atlanta:
OUT
Goran Dragic (not with team)
Tomas Satoransky (not with team)
Derrick White (not with team) – trade not official yet, but should be soon
QUESTIONABLE
Tre Jones (dental procedure) – 6:11 PM
Spurs injury report for Friday @ Atlanta:
OUT
Goran Dragic (not with team)
Tomas Satoransky (not with team)
Derrick White (not with team) – trade not official yet, but should be soon
QUESTIONABLE
Tre Jones (dental procedure) – 6:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Once today’s deals are official, the Spurs will be $14.7 million over the cap this season and $9.4 million from the luxury tax.
Once Dragic is waived, the team will have an open roster spot. – 5:53 PM
Once today’s deals are official, the Spurs will be $14.7 million over the cap this season and $9.4 million from the luxury tax.
Once Dragic is waived, the team will have an open roster spot. – 5:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nobody is talking about the storybook full circle moment, Dragic being traded to the team that drafted him. – 4:15 PM
Nobody is talking about the storybook full circle moment, Dragic being traded to the team that drafted him. – 4:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Come relive the highlight of the Goran Dragic era in Toronto: When I quizzed him about his career: theathletic.com/2891929/2021/1… – 3:36 PM
Come relive the highlight of the Goran Dragic era in Toronto: When I quizzed him about his career: theathletic.com/2891929/2021/1… – 3:36 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs officially announce Dragic deal. He is expected to be bought out, but San Antonio gets a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kRGloNMIlI – 3:34 PM
Spurs officially announce Dragic deal. He is expected to be bought out, but San Antonio gets a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kRGloNMIlI – 3:34 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dragic trade official per Spurs.
Spurs get Dragic, protected 2022 1st
Raptors get Young, Eubanks, and 2nd – 3:25 PM
Dragic trade official per Spurs.
Spurs get Dragic, protected 2022 1st
Raptors get Young, Eubanks, and 2nd – 3:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Heat ain’t make a trade
But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline
Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol
They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.
Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.
Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM
The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.
Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.
Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have officially announced the Goran Dragic for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks deal – 3:16 PM
The Raptors have officially announced the Goran Dragic for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks deal – 3:16 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Now that we’ve hit 3pm I think the Raptors trade was just fine. Raps canvassed the league for what their assets could buy and this is what they could buy. In my eyes that’s better than not doing the trade and buying Dragic out. – 3:02 PM
Now that we’ve hit 3pm I think the Raptors trade was just fine. Raps canvassed the league for what their assets could buy and this is what they could buy. In my eyes that’s better than not doing the trade and buying Dragic out. – 3:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Goran Dragic was a Toronto Raptor. Think of all the bets you’ll be able to win with that one day. pic.twitter.com/VyvKU1AlOT – 1:55 PM
Goran Dragic was a Toronto Raptor. Think of all the bets you’ll be able to win with that one day. pic.twitter.com/VyvKU1AlOT – 1:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat; Josh Richardson to Spurs. Plus: Dragic, Okpala, much more. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:48 PM
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat; Josh Richardson to Spurs. Plus: Dragic, Okpala, much more. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus updates on Okpala, Dragic, more. – 1:24 PM
NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus updates on Okpala, Dragic, more. – 1:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors trade Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thaddeus Young nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rap… – 1:21 PM
Raptors trade Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thaddeus Young nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rap… – 1:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet out tonight with groin soreness. Goran Dragic is on Raptors injury report for last time too because trade isn’t official. – 1:12 PM
Fred VanVleet out tonight with groin soreness. Goran Dragic is on Raptors injury report for last time too because trade isn’t official. – 1:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors tell us that Goran Dragic remains out and remains not with the team for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/dPXASTIw0x – 1:12 PM
The Raptors tell us that Goran Dragic remains out and remains not with the team for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/dPXASTIw0x – 1:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs appear closer to reuniting Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic after reported trade, likely buyout dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM
Mavs appear closer to reuniting Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic after reported trade, likely buyout dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Couple of Dragic tidbits. The Spurs actually drafted him in 2008 his rights to Phoenix. Also, noted many times but bears repeating: Dragic and Doncic both represented by Bill Duffy. – 12:45 PM
Couple of Dragic tidbits. The Spurs actually drafted him in 2008 his rights to Phoenix. Also, noted many times but bears repeating: Dragic and Doncic both represented by Bill Duffy. – 12:45 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM
New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.
– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.
– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Should be noted that I have not yet heard of any Heat interest in bringing back Goran Dragic. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers are expected to be interested in Dragic once he agrees to a buyout with the Spurs. – 12:37 PM
Should be noted that I have not yet heard of any Heat interest in bringing back Goran Dragic. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers are expected to be interested in Dragic once he agrees to a buyout with the Spurs. – 12:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After swapping Dragic for Young and Eubanks, 12 of the 15 players on the Raptors’ NBA roster are between the (listed) height of 6-7 and 6-9. Everybody except VanVleet, Trent and Flynn. – 12:29 PM
After swapping Dragic for Young and Eubanks, 12 of the 15 players on the Raptors’ NBA roster are between the (listed) height of 6-7 and 6-9. Everybody except VanVleet, Trent and Flynn. – 12:29 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Didn’t expect the Raptors to give up this year’s 1st round pick (top 14 protected) to move Goran Dragic deal. Interesting … Not sure if that says a lot about Thad Young or pessimism about the depth of the 2022 draft.
It’s currently projected as the 19th pick. – 12:23 PM
Didn’t expect the Raptors to give up this year’s 1st round pick (top 14 protected) to move Goran Dragic deal. Interesting … Not sure if that says a lot about Thad Young or pessimism about the depth of the 2022 draft.
It’s currently projected as the 19th pick. – 12:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Drew Eubanks will slide into the remainder of the Kyle Lowry TPE for Toronto.
That will create a $5.25M TPE for the Raptors of the difference between Goran Dragic’s and Thaddeus Young’s salaries. – 12:20 PM
I think Drew Eubanks will slide into the remainder of the Kyle Lowry TPE for Toronto.
That will create a $5.25M TPE for the Raptors of the difference between Goran Dragic’s and Thaddeus Young’s salaries. – 12:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Might take some time for Goran Dragic to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs as expected. As @Chris Haynes first reported, there’s interest with the Mavs. Dragic intrigued with Nets, Warriors, Clippers & Bulls, too, but TBD on how that plays out – 12:19 PM
Might take some time for Goran Dragic to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs as expected. As @Chris Haynes first reported, there’s interest with the Mavs. Dragic intrigued with Nets, Warriors, Clippers & Bulls, too, but TBD on how that plays out – 12:19 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Mavericks will be the favorites to sign Goran Dragic after his expected buyout from the Spurs, per @Chris Haynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpbysDolye – 12:14 PM
The Mavericks will be the favorites to sign Goran Dragic after his expected buyout from the Spurs, per @Chris Haynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpbysDolye – 12:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Goran Dragic is on the move and it looks like he’ll negotiate a buyout with his new team. More on that and other stuff on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:09 PM
Goran Dragic is on the move and it looks like he’ll negotiate a buyout with his new team. More on that and other stuff on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors get, by all accounts, a high character veteran who can make a shot; a free look at Eubanks and don’t eat into a cent of future financial flexibility
For an organization that very much likes its core, seems a pretty good return for Dragic’s contract. – 12:09 PM
Raptors get, by all accounts, a high character veteran who can make a shot; a free look at Eubanks and don’t eat into a cent of future financial flexibility
For an organization that very much likes its core, seems a pretty good return for Dragic’s contract. – 12:09 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
So, assuming Dragic isn’t around long, this is the Spurs’ net haul for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018:
Jakob Poeltl
Keldon Johnson
Toronto’s 2022 first*
Chicago’s 2025 first*
Chicago’s 2025 second
*Both first-rounders have protections, but look likely to convey. – 12:08 PM
So, assuming Dragic isn’t around long, this is the Spurs’ net haul for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018:
Jakob Poeltl
Keldon Johnson
Toronto’s 2022 first*
Chicago’s 2025 first*
Chicago’s 2025 second
*Both first-rounders have protections, but look likely to convey. – 12:08 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I have concerns about what Dragic will be able to contribute on the court now, but not with what he can provide off the court and as a possible mentor to Luka. – 12:07 PM
I have concerns about what Dragic will be able to contribute on the court now, but not with what he can provide off the court and as a possible mentor to Luka. – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young
Spurs expected to negotiate a contract buyout; Mavs, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers interested in free-agent Dragic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:05 PM
Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young
Spurs expected to negotiate a contract buyout; Mavs, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers interested in free-agent Dragic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic fits the description Billy Donovan and AK want in adding to this roster – a player that knows his role and won’t get disgruntled if playing time dwindles as bodies get healthy. – 12:04 PM
Dragic fits the description Billy Donovan and AK want in adding to this roster – a player that knows his role and won’t get disgruntled if playing time dwindles as bodies get healthy. – 12:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:03 PM
Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:
Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder
Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) – 12:02 PM
Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:
Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder
Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) – 12:02 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Spurs traded away Goran Dragic for Tadija Dragicevic in 2007, traded Thaddeus Young to get him back 15 years later, and then immediately bought him out. Mixed messages. – 12:02 PM
Spurs traded away Goran Dragic for Tadija Dragicevic in 2007, traded Thaddeus Young to get him back 15 years later, and then immediately bought him out. Mixed messages. – 12:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM
Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Interested to see what draft compensation the Spurs are getting for Dragic – 11:58 AM
Interested to see what draft compensation the Spurs are getting for Dragic – 11:58 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. – 11:57 AM
ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. – 11:57 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Thad for Dragic is the 1st time in NBA history 2 lefties with over 12K career points have been swapped #madeupstat – 11:54 AM
Thad for Dragic is the 1st time in NBA history 2 lefties with over 12K career points have been swapped #madeupstat – 11:54 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young sportando.basketball/en/raptors-tra… – 11:53 AM
Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young sportando.basketball/en/raptors-tra… – 11:53 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I can confirm Goran Dragic being traded to Spurs for Thad Young (@Shams Charania first). I presume there will be other pieces given salary disparity. – 11:53 AM
I can confirm Goran Dragic being traded to Spurs for Thad Young (@Shams Charania first). I presume there will be other pieces given salary disparity. – 11:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout
But Thad Young going to Toronto feels like it eliminates that buyout option for Miami – 11:52 AM
Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout
But Thad Young going to Toronto feels like it eliminates that buyout option for Miami – 11:52 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Thad Young will bring solid defence across a couple positions, playmaking, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Has a good relationship with OG Anunoby as well. He’ll represent a good return for Dragic imo. – 11:52 AM
Thad Young will bring solid defence across a couple positions, playmaking, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Has a good relationship with OG Anunoby as well. He’ll represent a good return for Dragic imo. – 11:52 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Funniest ending: Dragic gets bought out and signs somewhere else. Lakers would be the funniest, just because. – 11:51 AM
Funniest ending: Dragic gets bought out and signs somewhere else. Lakers would be the funniest, just because. – 11:51 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love Masai flipping Dragic for Thad Young; another versatile wing who can help on offense and defend multiple positions. Toronto is going to be a handful in the playoffs. – 11:50 AM
I love Masai flipping Dragic for Thad Young; another versatile wing who can help on offense and defend multiple positions. Toronto is going to be a handful in the playoffs. – 11:50 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
“Pop, we have a chance to trade for Goran Dragic 14 years after selling the pick that would have drafted him” pic.twitter.com/S7KNlmf9qx – 11:49 AM
“Pop, we have a chance to trade for Goran Dragic 14 years after selling the pick that would have drafted him” pic.twitter.com/S7KNlmf9qx – 11:49 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:47 AM
The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:47 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
veeeery curious to see what a kristaps-to-toronto deal would look like given how close the raptors are to the tax.
is it dragic-boucher-khem? and is dallas getting a pick? or is this a straight salary slashing in advance of free agency for jalen and dfs? – 11:21 AM
veeeery curious to see what a kristaps-to-toronto deal would look like given how close the raptors are to the tax.
is it dragic-boucher-khem? and is dallas getting a pick? or is this a straight salary slashing in advance of free agency for jalen and dfs? – 11:21 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. – 11:09 AM
Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. – 11:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM
NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Some pre-trade deadline reading:
On the Raptors’ approach to trade day – hoping to add depth without subtracting from their core: https://t.co/il4rBiriKC
And on the Goran Dragic of it all: https://t.co/3XoUiRX6pW pic.twitter.com/5srN9RhC9h – 9:13 AM
Some pre-trade deadline reading:
On the Raptors’ approach to trade day – hoping to add depth without subtracting from their core: https://t.co/il4rBiriKC
And on the Goran Dragic of it all: https://t.co/3XoUiRX6pW pic.twitter.com/5srN9RhC9h – 9:13 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.
More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.
👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM
More on this storyline
While there are some hurdles in the way of Dragic potentially returning to the Heat, it certainly sounds like Miami is where the 35-year-old wants to be. “Don’t kid yourself, Goran Dragic would love nothing more,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel regarding a possible Dragic reunion with Miami. “He attended the Heat’s Tuesday victory over the [Washington] Wizards at FTX Arena and has been working out there, as his situation with the Raptors is sorted out. But, again, unless Goran goes to another team in the interim, he cannot be brought directly back by the Heat from the Raptors. With all due respect to Mario Chalmers, Goran is exactly what the Heat could use at the moment. But I doubt many, if any, have had second thoughts about utilizing his salary as the means to acquire Kyle Lowry.” -via Heat Nation / January 1, 2022