Hornets vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (28-28) play against the Detroit Pistons (43-43) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 90, Detroit Pistons 68 (Q3 06:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph looks like he got a cut on his face. He’s heading back to the locker room. – 8:38 PM
#Pistons Cory Joseph looks like he got a cut on his face. He’s heading back to the locker room. – 8:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball up to 15 points 11 assists already early in the third quarter, been on an absolute tear recently amid a struggling Hornets team. Certainly proving he’s worthy of his All-Star spot, still think he was the right pick ahead of Jarret Allen – 8:37 PM
LaMelo Ball up to 15 points 11 assists already early in the third quarter, been on an absolute tear recently amid a struggling Hornets team. Certainly proving he’s worthy of his All-Star spot, still think he was the right pick ahead of Jarret Allen – 8:37 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
PJ Washington in the Nike Kyrie Infinity! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/D3oxV9rwGa – 8:22 PM
PJ Washington in the Nike Kyrie Infinity! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/D3oxV9rwGa – 8:22 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Montrezl Harrell makes his @Charlotte Hornets debut in the “Power Is Female” Kyrie 4s. pic.twitter.com/JCbbGLJudC – 8:19 PM
Montrezl Harrell makes his @Charlotte Hornets debut in the “Power Is Female” Kyrie 4s. pic.twitter.com/JCbbGLJudC – 8:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Franchise record for points scored in the first half ✔️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/BLVCntS6vL – 8:15 PM
Franchise record for points scored in the first half ✔️
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/BLVCntS6vL – 8:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 6-9 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 6-8 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 2-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/QbAo5lsZRi – 8:14 PM
Halftime.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 6-9 FG
🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 6-8 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 2-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/QbAo5lsZRi – 8:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Despite what seemed like imperfect basketball the Hornets have somehow set a franchise record for points in a half with 79 points. Was it just me who felt that record kind of sneaked up? – 8:13 PM
Despite what seemed like imperfect basketball the Hornets have somehow set a franchise record for points in a half with 79 points. Was it just me who felt that record kind of sneaked up? – 8:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hornets have a franchise-record 79 points in the first half at Detroit, pic.twitter.com/ZtJhybNaPX – 8:13 PM
The Hornets have a franchise-record 79 points in the first half at Detroit, pic.twitter.com/ZtJhybNaPX – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Hornets 79, Pistons 55. Charlotte’s shooting 56.9% (29-51) overall and 45% (9-20) from 3. Detroit is 46% (23-50) overall and 17.6% (3-17) from 3, with 10 turnovers for 15 Hornets points.
Bey: 17 points
Diallo: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points – 8:12 PM
Halftime: Hornets 79, Pistons 55. Charlotte’s shooting 56.9% (29-51) overall and 45% (9-20) from 3. Detroit is 46% (23-50) overall and 17.6% (3-17) from 3, with 10 turnovers for 15 Hornets points.
Bey: 17 points
Diallo: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons just swapped the first and second quarters tonight.
Hornets 79, Pistons 55. Charlotte has outscored Detroit by 18 points from 3.
Turnover margin is the same but Pistons just had some really, really bad ones.
Bey: 17 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Diallo: 12 points – 8:12 PM
Pistons just swapped the first and second quarters tonight.
Hornets 79, Pistons 55. Charlotte has outscored Detroit by 18 points from 3.
Turnover margin is the same but Pistons just had some really, really bad ones.
Bey: 17 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Diallo: 12 points – 8:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Hornets 79, #Pistons 55
Bey: 17 pts, 4 rebs
Diallo: 12 pts
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
DET is 3-of-17 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Half: #Hornets 79, #Pistons 55
Bey: 17 pts, 4 rebs
Diallo: 12 pts
Cunningham: 10 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 5 rebs
DET is 3-of-17 from 3. – 8:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Why is Bouk hugging court side Pistons fans during opponent free throws when he’s finally getting playing time? It’s little things but I can assure you that will drive other players and coaches nutty, lesson learnt I hope – 8:08 PM
Why is Bouk hugging court side Pistons fans during opponent free throws when he’s finally getting playing time? It’s little things but I can assure you that will drive other players and coaches nutty, lesson learnt I hope – 8:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dell Curry & Eric Collins just KILLED Frank Kaminsky and I’m here for it, one of the few Charlotte players I’ve ever disliked – 8:01 PM
Dell Curry & Eric Collins just KILLED Frank Kaminsky and I’m here for it, one of the few Charlotte players I’ve ever disliked – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Hornets haven’t missed a shot against the Pistons this season. Rozier’s 3 just gave them a 64-45 lead with 5:05 to go until halftime. Detroit is shooting 19-40 overall but just 3-15 from 3. – 7:59 PM
The Hornets haven’t missed a shot against the Pistons this season. Rozier’s 3 just gave them a 64-45 lead with 5:05 to go until halftime. Detroit is shooting 19-40 overall but just 3-15 from 3. – 7:59 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
HAMIDOU. DIALLO. 🤯
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/SGADAu96WK – 7:58 PM
HAMIDOU. DIALLO. 🤯
@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/SGADAu96WK – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Difference tonight? Pistons are 3 for 15 from 3. Hornets are 7 for 17. – 7:58 PM
Difference tonight? Pistons are 3 for 15 from 3. Hornets are 7 for 17. – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I mean … #Pistons Hamidou Diallo with the visual daily double. pic.twitter.com/goGJGf2hV7 – 7:57 PM
I mean … #Pistons Hamidou Diallo with the visual daily double. pic.twitter.com/goGJGf2hV7 – 7:57 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets transition defense is appalling, no urgency just slowly jogging back with the odd “Take foul” from time to time. Shame as for so long there was an identity under Clifford and all it comes down to is effort. – 7:54 PM
Hornets transition defense is appalling, no urgency just slowly jogging back with the odd “Take foul” from time to time. Shame as for so long there was an identity under Clifford and all it comes down to is effort. – 7:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jerami Grant broke out the SVSM TMac PEs originally made for LeBron in High School. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UktkYFip3k – 7:53 PM
Jerami Grant broke out the SVSM TMac PEs originally made for LeBron in High School. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UktkYFip3k – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo just got a steal and a left-handed windmill dunk.
That was something. – 7:52 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo just got a steal and a left-handed windmill dunk.
That was something. – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hornets are on a 12-0 run and they’ve extended the lead to 14. – 7:50 PM
#Hornets are on a 12-0 run and they’ve extended the lead to 14. – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Charlotte is on a 22-9 run since the 2:30 mark of the 1st quarter. Cunningham just checked back in – 7:50 PM
Charlotte is on a 22-9 run since the 2:30 mark of the 1st quarter. Cunningham just checked back in – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bench can’t at least stay sea level, again, and Casey calls in Cade, CoJo an Stew to go back in – 7:50 PM
Bench can’t at least stay sea level, again, and Casey calls in Cade, CoJo an Stew to go back in – 7:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq made his 313th career 3-pointer in the 313. Feels right.
@SaddiqBey | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fBacgTvJ1R – 7:45 PM
Saddiq made his 313th career 3-pointer in the 313. Feels right.
@SaddiqBey | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fBacgTvJ1R – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The first quarter energy we love to see.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OZ6Rn7I9x5 – 7:43 PM
The first quarter energy we love to see.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OZ6Rn7I9x5 – 7:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 12 are done.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-4 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 4 PTS / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/denlZWhTSJ – 7:42 PM
First 12 are done.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-4 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 4 PTS / 2-3 FG pic.twitter.com/denlZWhTSJ – 7:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hornets 36, Pistons 29.
Bey: 10 points, 5-7 overall (a 3-pointer got taken away)
Stewart: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Ball has 11 points for Charlotte – 7:41 PM
End of 1: Hornets 36, Pistons 29.
Bey: 10 points, 5-7 overall (a 3-pointer got taken away)
Stewart: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Ball has 11 points for Charlotte – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good news: The Pistons didn’t lose the first quarter by 22 points
Bad news: Despite Saddiq, Isaiah and Killian being a combined 11-of-14 from the floor, Detroit is down seven after the first quarter – 7:40 PM
Good news: The Pistons didn’t lose the first quarter by 22 points
Bad news: Despite Saddiq, Isaiah and Killian being a combined 11-of-14 from the floor, Detroit is down seven after the first quarter – 7:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Hornets 36, #Pistons 29
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts
CHA Ball: 11 pts 4 rebs, 3 assts – 7:40 PM
End 1Q: #Hornets 36, #Pistons 29
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts
CHA Ball: 11 pts 4 rebs, 3 assts – 7:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew is cookin’ on both ends 👀🥘
@BallySportsDET | @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/RD6zULeRHP – 7:30 PM
Beef Stew is cookin’ on both ends 👀🥘
@BallySportsDET | @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/RD6zULeRHP – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hornets 24, Pistons 23 with 2:42 left in 1Q.
Isaiah Stewart: 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks – 7:29 PM
Hornets 24, Pistons 23 with 2:42 left in 1Q.
Isaiah Stewart: 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks – 7:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart’s doing a pretty good Ben Wallace impersonation tonight – 7:27 PM
Isaiah Stewart’s doing a pretty good Ben Wallace impersonation tonight – 7:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is doing hoodrat stuff on the defensive end … and it’s just the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart is doing hoodrat stuff on the defensive end … and it’s just the first quarter. – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The day that the Pistons stop with the elementary turnovers is the day a real corner will be turned. They really do hurt themselves a lot with head-scratching passes. – 7:26 PM
The day that the Pistons stop with the elementary turnovers is the day a real corner will be turned. They really do hurt themselves a lot with head-scratching passes. – 7:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade steal ➡️ Saddiq slam
@SaddiqBey has 8 points in 4 minutes so far.
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fWmP6citZ7 – 7:24 PM
Cade steal ➡️ Saddiq slam
@SaddiqBey has 8 points in 4 minutes so far.
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fWmP6citZ7 – 7:24 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
“Oxford Strong” night here at LCA tonight as @Detroit Pistons recognize the north Oakland County community. – 7:23 PM
“Oxford Strong” night here at LCA tonight as @Detroit Pistons recognize the north Oakland County community. – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Who’s the singer in this Detroit timeout song/tribute? She has some seriously good lungs.
In Hornets related news, TOs have been a killer early, just poor decisions by individuals – 7:22 PM
Who’s the singer in this Detroit timeout song/tribute? She has some seriously good lungs.
In Hornets related news, TOs have been a killer early, just poor decisions by individuals – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 15, Hornets 14 with 7:44 on the clock after Bey dunks in transition. Bey already has eight points on 4-5 shooting. – 7:19 PM
Pistons 15, Hornets 14 with 7:44 on the clock after Bey dunks in transition. Bey already has eight points on 4-5 shooting. – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 15, #Hornets 14, 7:44 1Q
Bey: 8 pts
Stewart: 4 pts
Cunningham: 3 pts
It’s been fun to watch so far. – 7:19 PM
#Pistons 15, #Hornets 14, 7:44 1Q
Bey: 8 pts
Stewart: 4 pts
Cunningham: 3 pts
It’s been fun to watch so far. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Charlotte with an early timeout. Pistons lead 15-14 after a fast break Saddiq Bey dunk. He’s got 8 points in four minutes.
Stewart has 4 points, Cade 3 points. – 7:19 PM
Charlotte with an early timeout. Pistons lead 15-14 after a fast break Saddiq Bey dunk. He’s got 8 points in four minutes.
Stewart has 4 points, Cade 3 points. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has two really good passes to Stew already in this quarter. – 7:17 PM
Jerami Grant has two really good passes to Stew already in this quarter. – 7:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
WEEKEND LOK POD SCHEDULE:
Saturday Afternoon: Full Monte McNair press conference.
Saturday Night: Kings vs Wizards Postgame Pod
Sunday: Crossover Pod with Locked On Pistons talking Bagley trade.
Monday: Kings vs Nets Postgame Pod – 7:09 PM
WEEKEND LOK POD SCHEDULE:
Saturday Afternoon: Full Monte McNair press conference.
Saturday Night: Kings vs Wizards Postgame Pod
Sunday: Crossover Pod with Locked On Pistons talking Bagley trade.
Monday: Kings vs Nets Postgame Pod – 7:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Friday night. It’s game time. GET HYPE!
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/eZCki9gvkL – 7:01 PM
It’s Friday night. It’s game time. GET HYPE!
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/eZCki9gvkL – 7:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Montrezl Harrell (@Montrezl Harrell) is going to wear No. 8. He said he went through about 6 numbers and ultimately settled on that number because of Kobe Bryant. The tragic accident happened on Harrell’s birthday and it’s his way to pay homage. pic.twitter.com/NB83ajzkdy – 6:54 PM
Montrezl Harrell (@Montrezl Harrell) is going to wear No. 8. He said he went through about 6 numbers and ultimately settled on that number because of Kobe Bryant. The tragic accident happened on Harrell’s birthday and it’s his way to pay homage. pic.twitter.com/NB83ajzkdy – 6:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After missing 5 games, he’s back 👀
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/yo0HnHdDi8 – 6:52 PM
After missing 5 games, he’s back 👀
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/yo0HnHdDi8 – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
All smiles for @Montrezl Harrell 😁
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OSpzB9jPrX – 6:49 PM
All smiles for @Montrezl Harrell 😁
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OSpzB9jPrX – 6:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
To clarify an earlier tweet, #Pistons Dwane Casey said he can’t talk about the Marvin Bagley III trade until it becomes official, which is after the physicals are done. – 6:43 PM
To clarify an earlier tweet, #Pistons Dwane Casey said he can’t talk about the Marvin Bagley III trade until it becomes official, which is after the physicals are done. – 6:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is available tonight vs. #Hornets. – 6:40 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is available tonight vs. #Hornets. – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs DET
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LKjkm3kihD – 6:36 PM
INJURY UPDATE vs DET
Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/LKjkm3kihD – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Honoring #OxfordStrong tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour.
Thank you @planteconomyco for decorating the letters 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/w7eH3qWzgF – 6:26 PM
Honoring #OxfordStrong tonight at @DiscountTire Power Hour.
Thank you @planteconomyco for decorating the letters 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/w7eH3qWzgF – 6:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/d8l0KIansg – 6:19 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/d8l0KIansg – 6:19 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kupchak on the Hornets trade deadline
“We have to be careful not to bring on salaries…We’ve got to plan for other players that we like on our team that at some point will be free agents and be eligible for an extension. That was a big part of our approach” pic.twitter.com/Mpy8RncYfX – 6:16 PM
Kupchak on the Hornets trade deadline
“We have to be careful not to bring on salaries…We’ve got to plan for other players that we like on our team that at some point will be free agents and be eligible for an extension. That was a big part of our approach” pic.twitter.com/Mpy8RncYfX – 6:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Throughout Black History Month, we’ll be sharing excerpts from Black History in Charlotte, a book written by Pamela Grundy, a local historian. First up, watch to learn more about Biddle University, now known as @JCSUniversity.
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/Jdt1dL89WQ – 6:16 PM
Throughout Black History Month, we’ll be sharing excerpts from Black History in Charlotte, a book written by Pamela Grundy, a local historian. First up, watch to learn more about Biddle University, now known as @JCSUniversity.
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/Jdt1dL89WQ – 6:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Writing a Pistons mailbag for Sunday, if anyone has questions – 6:12 PM
Writing a Pistons mailbag for Sunday, if anyone has questions – 6:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he can’t speak on the Marvin Bagley trade until he passes his physical.
(This doesn’t mean the Pistons are afraid he won’t pass his physical). – 5:47 PM
Dwane Casey said he can’t speak on the Marvin Bagley trade until he passes his physical.
(This doesn’t mean the Pistons are afraid he won’t pass his physical). – 5:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the Marvin Bagley III trade isn’t official until the physicals are done. – 5:46 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says the Marvin Bagley III trade isn’t official until the physicals are done. – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.
Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM
Lindy Waters III said he first attended a NBA game as an OKC Hornets game. He said he also came to thunder games when KD, Russ, and Harden ran the show.
Same, Lindy. – 4:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is questionable and Marvin Bagley III (trade) is OUT tonight vs. #Hornets. – 4:05 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) is questionable and Marvin Bagley III (trade) is OUT tonight vs. #Hornets. – 4:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III won’t make his pistons debut tonight and Cade is questionable. – 2:44 PM
Marvin Bagley III won’t make his pistons debut tonight and Cade is questionable. – 2:44 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
How did Thursday’s trade deadline impact the 2022 NBA Draft?
🎧Big Board Pod /w @Barlowe500
nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-tra…
Read my take on the Pacers, Blazers, Nets, Pistons and more: nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 2:30 PM
How did Thursday’s trade deadline impact the 2022 NBA Draft?
🎧Big Board Pod /w @Barlowe500
nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-tra…
Read my take on the Pacers, Blazers, Nets, Pistons and more: nbabigboard.com/p/how-the-big-… – 2:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵.
The #Pistons and @UnitedWaySEM are partnering to spread the word about United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline. If you need help, dial 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 from any phone at any time or visit https://t.co/rKd3yorY7t. pic.twitter.com/e17dPn9jO9 – 2:11 PM
𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵.
The #Pistons and @UnitedWaySEM are partnering to spread the word about United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline. If you need help, dial 𝟮-𝟭-𝟭 from any phone at any time or visit https://t.co/rKd3yorY7t. pic.twitter.com/e17dPn9jO9 – 2:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“[@Montrezl Harrell] plays with a great deal of energy and passion. That goes a long way on the court, in the locker room. He’s one of the elite finishers in the NBA, a very good rebounder, particularly a very good offensive rebounder.”
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:01 PM
“[@Montrezl Harrell] plays with a great deal of energy and passion. That goes a long way on the court, in the locker room. He’s one of the elite finishers in the NBA, a very good rebounder, particularly a very good offensive rebounder.”
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls with their shaky defense had gone over in seven straight until Charlotte. Total in that game was 237.5, highest of season for Bulls. Tonight’s total is 241 – 1:55 PM
#Bulls with their shaky defense had gone over in seven straight until Charlotte. Total in that game was 237.5, highest of season for Bulls. Tonight’s total is 241 – 1:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (trade pending) is listed as OUT tonight. Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is questionable. – 1:34 PM
Marvin Bagley III (trade pending) is listed as OUT tonight. Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is questionable. – 1:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley is a low-cost, high-upside gamble for the Detroit Pistons freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:07 PM
Marvin Bagley is a low-cost, high-upside gamble for the Detroit Pistons freep.com/story/sports/n… – 1:07 PM