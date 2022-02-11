Kings approached Hawks about John Collins before deadline

The Kings approached the Atlanta Hawks about John Collins, though they did not discuss Haliburton or Fox in that context, sources say
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
While the Hawks have engaged in trade talks regarding John Collins, sources believe it’s to gauge trade value for the off-season.
Could just be hard ball but they’re looking for a “haul” one source told me.
If WAS could pull off anything it’d likely be a three team deal. – 1:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks blow out the undermanned Pacers, 133-112.
They move to 26-28.
Trae Young: 34 pts, 11 ast
John Collins: 20 pts
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 12 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl
Kevin Huerter: 12 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 1 blk – 9:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: ATL 76, #Pacers 50
Lance Stephenson leads Indiana with 12.
Tray Young and John Collins have 19 and 18, respectively. Hawks have 22 assists on 29 baskets. – 8:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the extremely shorthanded Pacers 76-50 at halftime.
John Collins: 18 points, 3 reb
Trae Young: 19 pts, 8 ast – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hawks soaring past the Pacers, up 76-50 at half. Lance leads the Pacers with 15-5-4. Trae Young has 19, John Collins with 18. – 8:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks lead the Pacers 40-22 after the first quarter.
John Collins has a team-high 13 points; Trae Young already has 7 assists.
After some 3-point shooting struggles the past two losses, Hawks went 7-9 from 3 in that first quarter (77.8%). – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When the veterans in attendance were thanked for their service, John Collins ran over to hug his mom. – 7:59 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Another game, another clean play by John Collins called a foul by @NBAOfficial – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Right before tip, John Collins runs over to the Pacer bench to dap up Lloyd Pierce. – 7:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters for Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Indiana:
John Collins (right heel discomfort) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is available.
Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is out.
Lou is getting a warmup in, however. pic.twitter.com/mFxxYeNv6e – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins and Danilo Gallinari are available for tonight’s game. Lou Williams is out. – 6:35 PM
Atlanta has cooled as their record has stabilized, but continue to look for options involving a backup point guard. Sources indicated that talks for John Collins were mostly dormant (again) and could be revisited this summer. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022
League sources tell me Sheppard has held numerous conversations with the Atlanta Hawks regarding disgruntled forward John Collins. Collins, 24, recently went on record with frustrations regarding his role in the Hawks offense. -via May-Oh? Washington Wizards Newsletter / February 9, 2022