Magic vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-44) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Orlando Magic 99, Utah Jazz 114 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Magic 114-99.
A season high of steals in a game with 15 for the Jazz.
A season high of rebounds for Hassan Whiteside with 18.
Mitchell had 24, Clarkson had 18, Jazz defense was mostly good, Magic made a lotta mistakes.
Rockets at home on Monday. – 11:17 PM
Jazz beat Magic 114-99.
A season high of steals in a game with 15 for the Jazz.
A season high of rebounds for Hassan Whiteside with 18.
Mitchell had 24, Clarkson had 18, Jazz defense was mostly good, Magic made a lotta mistakes.
Rockets at home on Monday. – 11:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 114, Magic 99. That’s 5 straight wins for Utah, which is now 35-21 on the season. 24p/7r for Don. 15p/18r for Hassan. 18p/4r for JC. 14p/5a for Royce. Rockets here Monday; Jazz at Lakers on Wednesday, then the All-Star break. – 11:17 PM
FINAL: Jazz 114, Magic 99. That’s 5 straight wins for Utah, which is now 35-21 on the season. 24p/7r for Don. 15p/18r for Hassan. 18p/4r for JC. 14p/5a for Royce. Rockets here Monday; Jazz at Lakers on Wednesday, then the All-Star break. – 11:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Juancho Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will get 1:22 of garbage time tonight. – 11:15 PM
Juancho Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will get 1:22 of garbage time tonight. – 11:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz debuts for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez, up 18 with 1:22 left in the 4th. – 11:15 PM
Jazz debuts for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez, up 18 with 1:22 left in the 4th. – 11:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man what a great defensive read by Mitchell. Challenges the pop action from Carter, runs him off the line, contains the dribble, passes him off to Dok, recovers in the passing lane and comes up with the steal.
That’s great defense – 11:10 PM
Man what a great defensive read by Mitchell. Challenges the pop action from Carter, runs him off the line, contains the dribble, passes him off to Dok, recovers in the passing lane and comes up with the steal.
That’s great defense – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell has been really good tonight at recovering on pick and pop switches and getting his hands high in the passing lane – 11:09 PM
Donovan Mitchell has been really good tonight at recovering on pick and pop switches and getting his hands high in the passing lane – 11:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jalen Suggs talking to the crowd after denying them free chicken. – 11:05 PM
Jalen Suggs talking to the crowd after denying them free chicken. – 11:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Love how Dok is developing. If anything, he and Forrest show that if you stick with kids and they get an opportunity, minutes get you better.
Those two have been the blessing in disguise of January’s attrition – 11:00 PM
Love how Dok is developing. If anything, he and Forrest show that if you stick with kids and they get an opportunity, minutes get you better.
Those two have been the blessing in disguise of January’s attrition – 11:00 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Back to back Clarkson to Azubuike alley-oops and the Jazz up by 10. – 10:59 PM
Back to back Clarkson to Azubuike alley-oops and the Jazz up by 10. – 10:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz should just have JC throw alley-oops to Dok for the rest of the game. 91-81, 7:08 to go. – 10:58 PM
Jazz should just have JC throw alley-oops to Dok for the rest of the game. 91-81, 7:08 to go. – 10:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
13 & 17 off the bench for Hassan
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PhYEFxATZa – 10:51 PM
13 & 17 off the bench for Hassan
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PhYEFxATZa – 10:51 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jalen Suggs checked out at the 6:26 mark of the third quarter and hasn’t been seen since – 10:49 PM
Jalen Suggs checked out at the 6:26 mark of the third quarter and hasn’t been seen since – 10:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the bench liked that one, @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/M4v7mCcAnp – 10:46 PM
the bench liked that one, @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/M4v7mCcAnp – 10:46 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Utah 77, Orlando 74 pic.twitter.com/NIZ6ZEyS2e – 10:46 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Utah 77, Orlando 74 pic.twitter.com/NIZ6ZEyS2e – 10:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 77, Magic 74. Utah’s defense yields 35 points to Orlando in 3Q, including the last four on the taunting tech and a blown rotation that led to a Wagner 3. Still flirting with disaster. 21p for Don (on 5-18 FGs, 9-10 FTs). – 10:44 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 77, Magic 74. Utah’s defense yields 35 points to Orlando in 3Q, including the last four on the taunting tech and a blown rotation that led to a Wagner 3. Still flirting with disaster. 21p for Don (on 5-18 FGs, 9-10 FTs). – 10:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 77-74 after 3Q. That was a lot less impressive of a quarter… Jazz got killed on PnR and especially pick-and-pop defense. Later on rotations, and just not as much on-ball effort. (Magic shifted to start running more screen plays, too.) – 10:44 PM
Jazz up 77-74 after 3Q. That was a lot less impressive of a quarter… Jazz got killed on PnR and especially pick-and-pop defense. Later on rotations, and just not as much on-ball effort. (Magic shifted to start running more screen plays, too.) – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest lol….just making so many plays man. He’s just been so good – 10:42 PM
Trent Forrest lol….just making so many plays man. He’s just been so good – 10:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside picks up a taunting technical — all taunting technicals are bad. – 10:41 PM
Hassan Whiteside picks up a taunting technical — all taunting technicals are bad. – 10:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Last game Donovan Mitchell didn’t take a single free throw. Just took his 10th of the night – 10:34 PM
Last game Donovan Mitchell didn’t take a single free throw. Just took his 10th of the night – 10:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the Franz to Wendell connection 🤩
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/zj79LsWsI2 – 10:33 PM
the Franz to Wendell connection 🤩
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/zj79LsWsI2 – 10:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
this version of the Magic is obviously less good than the Fournier/Gordon/Vučević one, but the Vibes are much better – 10:32 PM
this version of the Magic is obviously less good than the Fournier/Gordon/Vučević one, but the Vibes are much better – 10:32 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Magic bench gets so amped for any good thing that happens. You gotta enjoy something and it’s hard to keep that up when you’ve only won 13 games so good for them I think – 10:30 PM
The Magic bench gets so amped for any good thing that happens. You gotta enjoy something and it’s hard to keep that up when you’ve only won 13 games so good for them I think – 10:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
COUNT IT
Wendell got fakes 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/FE1oLN0owJ – 10:28 PM
COUNT IT
Wendell got fakes 🤧
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/FE1oLN0owJ – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz were flirting with getting swept by the Orlando Magic, as the game was tied at 54. Then Trent Forrest (!) hit a 3, Hassan blocked a shot, and Royce hit another 3. Utah has surged to a massive 6-point lead with 6:26 left 3Q. – 10:27 PM
Jazz were flirting with getting swept by the Orlando Magic, as the game was tied at 54. Then Trent Forrest (!) hit a 3, Hassan blocked a shot, and Royce hit another 3. Utah has surged to a massive 6-point lead with 6:26 left 3Q. – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz go on a 6-0 run and lead 60-54…big shot by Trent Forrest and nice hustle by whiteside – 10:27 PM
The Jazz go on a 6-0 run and lead 60-54…big shot by Trent Forrest and nice hustle by whiteside – 10:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Royce O’Neale up to 11 points, nine of which have been scored in 5:34 in the third quarter. – 10:27 PM
Royce O’Neale up to 11 points, nine of which have been scored in 5:34 in the third quarter. – 10:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🚨 Mo Bamba throwdown 🚨
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/YrMCKW7i8z – 10:26 PM
🚨 Mo Bamba throwdown 🚨
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/YrMCKW7i8z – 10:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The threes are falling now: Royce O’Neale 3-4 from deep, and Trent Forrest just hit one. – 10:26 PM
The threes are falling now: Royce O’Neale 3-4 from deep, and Trent Forrest just hit one. – 10:26 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
we’ve already had a volleyball set from Jalen Suggs tonight. Now we have a spike from Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/u3c4NJSyk6 – 10:25 PM
we’ve already had a volleyball set from Jalen Suggs tonight. Now we have a spike from Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/u3c4NJSyk6 – 10:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz made three 3s in the entire 1H. Royce just made two of them in like 1:15. – 10:17 PM
Jazz made three 3s in the entire 1H. Royce just made two of them in like 1:15. – 10:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
P̶i̶c̶k̶ ̶S̶i̶x̶ …+2
@Jalen Suggs x 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/X51OZhCMSf – 10:17 PM
P̶i̶c̶k̶ ̶S̶i̶x̶ …+2
@Jalen Suggs x 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/X51OZhCMSf – 10:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
8 PTS
5 AST
3 STL
4-8 FG
+6 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jezzXQFhNt – 10:12 PM
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
8 PTS
5 AST
3 STL
4-8 FG
+6 +/-
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jezzXQFhNt – 10:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39.
Strong 2Q by Orlando. Grinded out a 27-16 advantage in the second.
Anthony: 12p/4r
Carter: 8p/6r
Suggs: 8p/5a/3s
Both teams are shooting below 36%. – 10:03 PM
Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39.
Strong 2Q by Orlando. Grinded out a 27-16 advantage in the second.
Anthony: 12p/4r
Carter: 8p/6r
Suggs: 8p/5a/3s
Both teams are shooting below 36%. – 10:03 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39
Orlando outscores Utah, 27-16, in 2nd
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 4 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls
Points in the Paint: Utah 26, Orlando 16 – 10:02 PM
Halftime: Jazz 44, Magic 39
Orlando outscores Utah, 27-16, in 2nd
Cole Anthony – 12 pts, 4 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 8 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls
Points in the Paint: Utah 26, Orlando 16 – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 44, Magic 39. Donovan has 13p, and is just four rebounds and 10 assists away from a triple-double. Hassan has 12 boards, and is just two points and nine blocks away.
Utah shooting 34.8% overall, 3-20 from 3, 11 TOs; Orlando 34.9%, 6-21, 10 TOs. – 10:01 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 44, Magic 39. Donovan has 13p, and is just four rebounds and 10 assists away from a triple-double. Hassan has 12 boards, and is just two points and nine blocks away.
Utah shooting 34.8% overall, 3-20 from 3, 11 TOs; Orlando 34.9%, 6-21, 10 TOs. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz go 3/23 from deep and what was once an 18-point lead is down to 5 at the half.
Mitchell has 13 points; Whiteside with 8 points and 12 rebounds.
Jalen Suggs has been very good for Orlando. – 10:01 PM
Jazz go 3/23 from deep and what was once an 18-point lead is down to 5 at the half.
Mitchell has 13 points; Whiteside with 8 points and 12 rebounds.
Jalen Suggs has been very good for Orlando. – 10:01 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Jalen Suggs is really bothering Donovan Mitchell defensively, just as he did in November 👀 – 10:01 PM
Jalen Suggs is really bothering Donovan Mitchell defensively, just as he did in November 👀 – 10:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 44-39 at the half. Jazz can’t make a shot but other than that… you wonder if Bogdanovic is just going to be an iffy shooter in the 6 weeks of finger splint – 10:01 PM
Jazz up 44-39 at the half. Jazz can’t make a shot but other than that… you wonder if Bogdanovic is just going to be an iffy shooter in the 6 weeks of finger splint – 10:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley has thrown some LAZY passes in the half court tonight. – 10:00 PM
Mike Conley has thrown some LAZY passes in the half court tonight. – 10:00 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
just three guys off the bench so far for the Magic: Ross, Harris, and CHUMA. – 9:59 PM
just three guys off the bench so far for the Magic: Ross, Harris, and CHUMA. – 9:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
triple bogey 3️⃣
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/B7YhccMml4 – 9:59 PM
triple bogey 3️⃣
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/B7YhccMml4 – 9:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
float game 💧
@Jalen Suggs | 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/HmUr2TaLsb – 9:57 PM
float game 💧
@Jalen Suggs | 📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/HmUr2TaLsb – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Magic
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky III (knee) OUT. – 9:54 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Magic
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky III (knee) OUT. – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are shooting 2-19 (10.5%) from 3. Magic are shooting a positively blistering by comparison 5-18 (27.8%). Jazz still lead 41-32 with 2:38 left til halftime. – 9:54 PM
Jazz are shooting 2-19 (10.5%) from 3. Magic are shooting a positively blistering by comparison 5-18 (27.8%). Jazz still lead 41-32 with 2:38 left til halftime. – 9:54 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz are shooting 10.5% from 3 and they’re still beating the Magic. So…Magic = bad. – 9:53 PM
The Jazz are shooting 10.5% from 3 and they’re still beating the Magic. So…Magic = bad. – 9:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Marvelous Marvin Williams in the house 📍
#OnceAJazzman pic.twitter.com/XOMU2IS7O9 – 9:53 PM
Marvelous Marvin Williams in the house 📍
#OnceAJazzman pic.twitter.com/XOMU2IS7O9 – 9:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Did Hassan Whiteside just call travelling on himself after the basket? – 9:50 PM
Did Hassan Whiteside just call travelling on himself after the basket? – 9:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Good response by the Magic after after a bad start. Outscoring Jazz 11-6 in the second. – 9:45 PM
Good response by the Magic after after a bad start. Outscoring Jazz 11-6 in the second. – 9:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Utah 28, Orlando 12 pic.twitter.com/cOdycmL1BV – 9:44 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Utah 28, Orlando 12 pic.twitter.com/cOdycmL1BV – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Danuel House will not play tonight. He started having some shoulder soreness shortly before tipoff so will not play. – 9:44 PM
Danuel House will not play tonight. He started having some shoulder soreness shortly before tipoff so will not play. – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bogey is having a rough shooting night — 0-5 overall, 0-4 from 3. But he at least has 7 rebounds? Jazz are 2-16 from 3 overall, but still lead 34-23 with 6:56 left 2Q. – 9:43 PM
Bogey is having a rough shooting night — 0-5 overall, 0-4 from 3. But he at least has 7 rebounds? Jazz are 2-16 from 3 overall, but still lead 34-23 with 6:56 left 2Q. – 9:43 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Magic are getting their doors blown off in Utah and they have the league-best Suns tomorrow night 🥴 – 9:38 PM
Magic are getting their doors blown off in Utah and they have the league-best Suns tomorrow night 🥴 – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jared Butler about to check in, getting minutes over Nickeil Alexander-Walker here in this 2Q. – 9:38 PM
Jared Butler about to check in, getting minutes over Nickeil Alexander-Walker here in this 2Q. – 9:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
In three of the last four quarters, the @Utah Jazz have held their opponents to 18 points, 16 points, and 12 points.
The one quarter outside of the teens was the Warriors 20 point fourth quarter with the game already decided.
The defense has been really good lately. – 9:37 PM
In three of the last four quarters, the @Utah Jazz have held their opponents to 18 points, 16 points, and 12 points.
The one quarter outside of the teens was the Warriors 20 point fourth quarter with the game already decided.
The defense has been really good lately. – 9:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Hassan already with 6 points, 7 rebounds and a block after 6 1/2 minutes 😳
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/mPxNhPR474 – 9:37 PM
Hassan already with 6 points, 7 rebounds and a block after 6 1/2 minutes 😳
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/mPxNhPR474 – 9:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danuel House won’t play tonight after experiencing right shoulder soreness shortly before tip. – 9:36 PM
Danuel House won’t play tonight after experiencing right shoulder soreness shortly before tip. – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danuel House has been ruled OUT tonight with right shoulder soreness, which he experienced just prior to tipoff. – 9:36 PM
Danuel House has been ruled OUT tonight with right shoulder soreness, which he experienced just prior to tipoff. – 9:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12.
Orlando has just has many turnovers (5) as made shots (5 of 21).
Utah’s turned the ball over 6 times. Jazz, led by Mitchell’s 11, are shooting 43.5% (10 of 23). – 9:36 PM
End of 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12.
Orlando has just has many turnovers (5) as made shots (5 of 21).
Utah’s turned the ball over 6 times. Jazz, led by Mitchell’s 11, are shooting 43.5% (10 of 23). – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12. Orlando shoots 5-21 overall, 2-10 from 3, 0-2 FTs, also committed 5 turnovers. Honestly, it’s only this close because the Jazz committed 6 turnovers and only shot 2-12 from 3. Donovan Mitchell 11p. – 9:35 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 28, Magic 12. Orlando shoots 5-21 overall, 2-10 from 3, 0-2 FTs, also committed 5 turnovers. Honestly, it’s only this close because the Jazz committed 6 turnovers and only shot 2-12 from 3. Donovan Mitchell 11p. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FYI: Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) is now OUT tonight. He experienced the soreness shortly before tip-off. – 9:35 PM
FYI: Danuel House (right shoulder soreness) is now OUT tonight. He experienced the soreness shortly before tip-off. – 9:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 1: Utah 28, Orlando 12.
Mitchell with 11 points and 3 rebounds, Whiteside and Dok combine for 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jazz missed a lot of open shots (17% from 3) and still lead by 16.
The Magic are really bad. – 9:35 PM
End of 1: Utah 28, Orlando 12.
Mitchell with 11 points and 3 rebounds, Whiteside and Dok combine for 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jazz missed a lot of open shots (17% from 3) and still lead by 16.
The Magic are really bad. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz lead Magic 28-12 after 1Q. My goodness. Jazz shot just 17% from three in the quarter on really open looks, and yet lead by 16. Magic’s offense is a tire fire right now… it’s good defense from the Jazz but not *this* good. – 9:34 PM
Jazz lead Magic 28-12 after 1Q. My goodness. Jazz shot just 17% from three in the quarter on really open looks, and yet lead by 16. Magic’s offense is a tire fire right now… it’s good defense from the Jazz but not *this* good. – 9:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has tallied his 113th career game of 10+ assists, tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most such games by any player 23 years or younger in NBA history. – 9:33 PM
Trae Young has tallied his 113th career game of 10+ assists, tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most such games by any player 23 years or younger in NBA history. – 9:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,186 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:31 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,186 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a meh start from the Jazz, they figured out that Orlando is full of young players on a bad team that do young, bad things. Result: Utah now leads 18-7 with 4:47 left 1Q. Donovan Mitchell, 9p already. – 9:24 PM
After a meh start from the Jazz, they figured out that Orlando is full of young players on a bad team that do young, bad things. Result: Utah now leads 18-7 with 4:47 left 1Q. Donovan Mitchell, 9p already. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz go on an 11-0 run to take an 18-7 lead. Mitchell has 9 points, Bogdanovic with 5 early rebounds. – 9:24 PM
Jazz go on an 11-0 run to take an 18-7 lead. Mitchell has 9 points, Bogdanovic with 5 early rebounds. – 9:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just some bad team mistakes from Orlando that the Jazz are capitalizing… fouling on the 3, fouling on the Mitchell and-one, dumb cross-court passes, bad forays challenging rim protectors – 9:24 PM
Just some bad team mistakes from Orlando that the Jazz are capitalizing… fouling on the 3, fouling on the Mitchell and-one, dumb cross-court passes, bad forays challenging rim protectors – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan dived for that lost ball, on top of the ball, recovered it and passed it to Trent Forrest, all while protecting his finger. Skill. – 9:23 PM
Bojan dived for that lost ball, on top of the ball, recovered it and passed it to Trent Forrest, all while protecting his finger. Skill. – 9:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole feeling crafty you love to see it
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/6UXzeZ2dFR – 9:21 PM
Cole feeling crafty you love to see it
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/6UXzeZ2dFR – 9:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get us started then @Wendell Carter Jr. 💥
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/hmKt6VKopi – 9:18 PM
get us started then @Wendell Carter Jr. 💥
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/hmKt6VKopi – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dok with his 6th career start 💥
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/r2mftiQqCv – 9:08 PM
Dok with his 6th career start 💥
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/r2mftiQqCv – 9:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past threads 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZJZMEnFJbg – 8:32 PM
past threads 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZJZMEnFJbg – 8:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert remains out tonight as the Jazz take on the Orlando Magic – 8:21 PM
Rudy Gobert remains out tonight as the Jazz take on the Orlando Magic – 8:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Friday Fits feat. The Rooks
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/BAnkGl6TMM – 8:16 PM
Friday Fits feat. The Rooks
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/BAnkGl6TMM – 8:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Rudy G’s remain out tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
No Gobert, no Gay.
That makes it nine straight games for Gobert and three straight for Gay.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:16 PM
The Rudy G’s remain out tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
No Gobert, no Gay.
That makes it nine straight games for Gobert and three straight for Gay.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic tonight in Utah. Good to see after he left the last game early with Achilles’ soreness. – 8:13 PM
Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic tonight in Utah. Good to see after he left the last game early with Achilles’ soreness. – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gives an update on R.J. Hampton, who’s been sidelined with an MCL sprain and bone bruise since Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/1AJpxvjsGh – 8:07 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gives an update on R.J. Hampton, who’s been sidelined with an MCL sprain and bone bruise since Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/1AJpxvjsGh – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 57 at UTAH
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰9 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 8:06 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 57 at UTAH
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰9 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 8:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles has been scrubbed from the Jazz roster photo wall pic.twitter.com/pPaO9iU0C7 – 7:44 PM
Joe Ingles has been scrubbed from the Jazz roster photo wall pic.twitter.com/pPaO9iU0C7 – 7:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is good to go and will start tonight vs. the Jazz, per Jamahl Mosley. – 7:31 PM
Jalen Suggs is good to go and will start tonight vs. the Jazz, per Jamahl Mosley. – 7:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs (sore right Achilles) will play and start for the @Orlando Magic against the Utah Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Jalen Suggs (sore right Achilles) will play and start for the @Orlando Magic against the Utah Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky and Saric remain out – 7:19 PM
Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky and Saric remain out – 7:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert remains questionable, will go through warmups before deciding whether or not to play tonight. – 7:19 PM
Rudy Gobert remains questionable, will go through warmups before deciding whether or not to play tonight. – 7:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| They bring energy and new skill sets. Get to know Juancho and Nickeil ⤵️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 6:46 PM
📹| They bring energy and new skill sets. Get to know Juancho and Nickeil ⤵️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 6:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“I’m a veteran, nothing shakes me anymore.”
NEW: Magic relieved to put trade deadline behind them orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:18 PM
“I’m a veteran, nothing shakes me anymore.”
NEW: Magic relieved to put trade deadline behind them orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Again: 5 blocks in the first 9 minutes 🤯
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/5K5JXZEVVR – 6:08 PM
Again: 5 blocks in the first 9 minutes 🤯
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/5K5JXZEVVR – 6:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM
Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“Don’t answer my questions with questions.” 🤣
@TheRealMoBamba interviews @Terrence Ross 🎙 pic.twitter.com/MtQaktwDHz – 4:35 PM
“Don’t answer my questions with questions.” 🤣
@TheRealMoBamba interviews @Terrence Ross 🎙 pic.twitter.com/MtQaktwDHz – 4:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ win streak ended with a blowout loss to the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After the Warriors’ win streak ended with a blowout loss to the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris in February:
50% 3P on 6.4 attempts per game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKMSC0bOsD – 3:57 PM
Gary Harris in February:
50% 3P on 6.4 attempts per game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKMSC0bOsD – 3:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Finish your week off right 🏀
⏰ 7 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
🎟 https://t.co/7Di16QPcIv
📍 @vivintarena
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/trNBTYeJcW – 3:04 PM
Finish your week off right 🏀
⏰ 7 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
🎟 https://t.co/7Di16QPcIv
📍 @vivintarena
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/trNBTYeJcW – 3:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nickeil Alexander-Walker will wear No. 6 for the Jazz and Juancho Hernangomez will wear 41. – 3:02 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker will wear No. 6 for the Jazz and Juancho Hernangomez will wear 41. – 3:02 PM